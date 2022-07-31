After pulling off a 3-0 sweep of the ODIs and getting off to a dominant start in the T20Is, Team India will hope to maintain their winning run in their tour of the Caribbean when they take on West Indies in the second T20I in Basseterre.

The action moves to the island of St Kitts after Tarouba's Brian Lara Cricket Stadium hosted its first ever international match on 29 July. The Men in Blue were propelled by skipper Rohit Sharma's 44-ball 64 as well as yet another vital contribution from finisher Dinesh Karthik (41 not out off 19 balls), posting a commanding 190/6 after opting to bat.

West Indies, in reply, got off to a promising start thanks to their openers Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks but lost began losing wickets at regular intervals thereafter and eventually lost the plot. The Indian bowling unit clicked as a unit with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, whose only international appearance before this game was in the T20I series in England, grabbing two wickets (2/24) along with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26).

With the team firing on all cylinders following the return of first-team players in the shortest format, India are expected to go ahead with the same combination. A desperate West Indies, who are yet to defeat the Men in Blue in the ongoing tour despite coming close on a couple of occasions in the ODIs, might have to get rid of some non-performers if they are to keep their series hopes alive.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the second T20I:

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played on 1 August, 2022 (Monday).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre in the island of St Kitts.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I start?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss at 7.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on the FanCode website and its app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

Squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh

