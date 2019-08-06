Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Guyana: Pollard, Pooran steady Windies after Deepak's triple strike
Date: Tuesday, 06 August, 2019 21:58 IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
India in West Indies 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
21:36 (IST)
GONE!
Deepak Chahar has another! Catches Shimron Hetmyer on the knee roll and the umpire doesn't take long in getting his finger up. Inswinging delivery and Hetmyer is beaten on the flick. No reviews left. Commentator Sunil Gavaskar is convinced this was going to hit leg stump. WI 14/3
Hetmyer lbw b Chahar 1(3)
21:32 (IST)
GONE!
Evin Lewis has been adjudged leg before and the Indian team celebrates. Deepak Chahar is convinced he's got a second wicket. West Indies go for the review. Impact is in line and going on to hit the middle stump. No edge on it and the decision stands. Shuffled across to play it towards the on side but done in by the swinging delivery which kept coming into him. WI 13/2
Lewis lbw b Chahar 10(11)
21:23 (IST)
GONE!
Deepak Chahar strikes in his very first over. Troubled Narine in the previous two balls with an angle away and then into him but this one is more straightforward but the leftie doesn't quite get the willow to it he would have liked. Banged short, Narine looks to slap it back but only finds Navdeep Saini at mid-on. WI 4/1
Narine c Navdeep Saini b Chahar 2(6)
21:13 (IST)
Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis walk out to the middle and so does the Indian cricket team. Been a long wait but looks like we're going to get some cricket afterall. Hint of showers in the air but we're ready to get going.
20:55 (IST)
West Indies Playing XI
Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen
20:54 (IST)
India Playing XI
KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini
20:50 (IST)
Team changes
India: Three changes for India. Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravindra Jadeja sit out for KL Rahul, Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar. Debut for Rahul Chahar.
West Indies: Fabien Allen replaces Khary Pierre.
20:48 (IST)
TOSS
Ian Bishop at the toss alongside captains Kohli and Brathwaite. India win the toss again and opt to bowl.
20:42 (IST)
OFFICIAL: Play to start at 11.40 AM local time or 9.10 PM IST. Toss in about five minutes (8.45 PM IST). No loss of overs.
20:33 (IST)
UPDATE: Umpires are out for an inspection as scheduled. Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid the two umpires for today. Doesn't seem to be much of a trouble in walking along the outfield and square. Both sets of players are in the middle now. Shikhar Dhawan in the nets and West Indies players in the huddle.
-
20:04 (IST)
UPDATE: Commentator Graeme Swann informs next inspection will be in half an hour's time or 8.30 PM IST (1500 GMT). Reminder, we lose overs after 9 PM IST (1530 GMT)
19:49 (IST)
Darren Ganga informs there is no concern about wet patches around the circle. He also brings in news that once the rain has stopped fully, we should be starting soon. Doesn't look too far off! He says, "the umpires might be concerned about the ground's wetness. We still have an hour before we start losing overs."
19:22 (IST)
Pitch report: "There's tinge of grass across the surface and it looks a bit dark in colour. Traditionally this pitch has been slow and difficult to score but in recent time score has been a lot higher on this surface," says Daren Ganga.
SIX! Another six for Kieron Pollard and West Indies. This one travels 80 metres. Chahar under pressure after that hit tosses it up, it's on a full length and Pollard lifts it over long-off with the help of the strong bottom hand.
SIX! Kieron Pollard pummels an 86 metre six on the very first ball of Rahul Chahar's second over. A leg-break by Chahar, Pollard lofts it over long-on with utter ease. So much power on show there!
After 8 overs,West Indies 33/3 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 6)
Another economic over for India. Washington Sundar into the attack now with spin on both ends. He goes for 3 runs with one a wide. Pooran and Pollard with a single each. Doing well to get the ball to slide into the stumps.
After 7 overs,West Indies 30/3 ( Kieron Pollard 9 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 5)
Rahul Chahar's debut over in international cricket yields 8 runs. A boundary to Nicholas Pooran - a lucky edge to third man, two leg byes and a single. Something for him to take confidence in that Kohli has employed a single slip for Pooran. Just the confidence booster a youngster needs!
FOUR!
Lucky runs for West Indies and unlucky for Rahul Chahar. Leggie bowling with a first slip in place but Pooran somehow beats the fielder to collect a boundary. Played with soft hands and races to the third man boundary. WI 27/3
After 6 overs,West Indies 22/3 ( Kieron Pollard 8 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 0)
Another great over by Deepak Chahar. He is now on to 3-1-4-3. Going for just the single off Kieron Pollard and that too with a rash shot. Signs of frustration perhaps creeping in. That could go either way for India....
Deepak Chahar is having a dream match here at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Three wickets already for the youngster. He is using the lack of bounce on this pitch to his advantage. Also, the pacer is getting some late swing. As a batsman these are tough conditions to deal with.
After 5 overs,West Indies 21/3 ( Kieron Pollard 7 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 0)
Change in bowling effort by India and Navdeep Saini replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Not the most welcome way to get going. Pollard stands up to him and pummels a length ball for a six straight down. Just the one run after that and 7 runs from the over for West Indies.
SIX!
First maximum of the match and Kieron Pollard gives the home crowd something to cheer about at last. Stands tall to Navdeep Saini on the length ball and thumps it over the long off fence. West Indies need quite a few of these. WI 20/3
What a start for Deepak Chahar!
Deepak’s ability to take wickets with the new ball....three of them already. Good lad. Good lad. ☺️🤗 #WIvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019
Early trouble for West Indies, as we have seen in the previous two games. Lack of application on part of their openers. Always feel on these sort of sticky pitches you have to play a proper opener. They picked young Campbell in the first game but in the next two fixtures the think-tank replaced him with a makeshift option.
After 3 overs,West Indies 13/1 ( Evin Lewis 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Good over for West Indies. Nine runs from the Bhuvneshwar Kumar over with Evin Lewis getting better after finally opening his account in this T20I. Got a boundary and then ran three alongside Hetmyer. Worth noting that Shimron has been brought up in the batting order today.
FOUR! First boundary of the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar errs in his line and Evin Lewis says thank you. Short but it is the angle that gives Lewis the advantage. Plenty of time to get on to it and swivel for a boundary. WI 8/1
After 2 overs,West Indies 4/1 ( Evin Lewis 2 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)
Deepak Chahar from the other end. Just 1 wicket from his two T20I matches. Starts off by going for a single on the first ball and two on the second. Effects of the rain in play with ball holding up as it moves out of the circle. Getting Narine in touch of trouble with an overpitched delivery to beat the outside edge and then a swinger to go away. Finishes a productive over with the wicket of Sunil Narine. Short one followed and Narine continuing with his dismal T20I record with a simple catch back to Saini. West Indies with another miserable start in the shortest format.
After 1 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Sunil Narine 0)
Evin Lewis after back-to-back ducks gets going with a single. Steals a single with a nudge towards mid-on and Washington Sundar not the quickest to get in on the attack. Beautiful first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar - going for just 1 run. Getting the ball to pitch on middle and angle away.
Meanwhile, the covers were applied on the pitch but only briefly. OH NO! Raining again, some umbrellas are out and we may have a start-stop sort of day if this is anything to go by. Anyway, umpires are ready to come on out now anytime. Indian team in the dugout having a casual chat.
Debut for Rahul Chahar who was beaming when he got the cap.
Delighted for Rahul Chahar. From walking around in the Rajasthan Cricket Academy getting introduced as Deepak’s kid brother to donning the India cap. He has come a long way. Happy for the family. Dream fulfilled. #WIvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019
Well, well, well!!! No Shreyas Iyer in the XI. This is demoralising for the youngster, who had a fabulous IPL earlier this year. If you don't provide opportunities to guys like Iyer in these sort of low-key matches then I am afraid but the team management is taking a backward step. However, in hindsight, I am happy for the Chahar brothers who will play their first international match together today. Looks like these damp conditions will be ideal for Deepak to extract some swing and seam out of the surface.
West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite: "We need to bat, bowl and field well. We want to convert dots into singles. Our main focus today is to maintain standards. West Indies cricket needs to find protocols and standards that we all abide by."
India captain Virat Kohli at the toss: "We are gonna bowl first. It's been under the covers for a bit. Rohit's resting today, someone had to lead. Couple of guys playing their first game too. KL's playing. Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar come in."
UPDATE - We will have a 11:40am local start - Toss at 11:15am local. Full 20 overs #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/RrNMJNFDIz— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
Looking for some cricket reading while you wait? Gaurav Joshi credited Justin Langer for his meticulous planning that went behind Australai's win in Edgbaston and thus breaching of an 18-year fortress.
Still raining a wee bit so no start just yet. It appeared that the outfield was slightly wet as well.
UPDATE - It has stopped raining and the next inspection will take place at 11 AM local, 8.30 PM IST.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iaqO3vPBgI— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
Now Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri out having some discussions and looking at the outfield. Carlos Brathwaite in the mix of things too.
The wait for play to start continues...
🌴v 🇮🇳— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2019
Bit of a rain delay here in Guyana but WI still look forward to some T20 action! 🙌🏾🔥 #WIRally #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/jVDF30fgO7
Darren Ganga informs there is no concern about wet patches around the circle. He also brings in news that once the rain has stopped fully, we should be starting soon. Doesn't look too far off! He says, "the umpires might be concerned about the ground's wetness. We still have an hour before we start losing overs."
Umpires are out in the middle and inspecting the surface. By the look of it, the surface looks dry and in good condition to get going. Carlos Brathwaite out there as well, so are Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar.
The series is already decided, which means this match allows the Indian team management to draft some new faces in the XI. Someone like Shreyas Iyer or Rahul and Deepak Chahar need a game to prove their worth. There is no point being in the squad but not playing. Seniors like Rohit, Shikhar or Bhuvi can take a break today to accommodate these youngsters in the side.
Some factoids about today's venue - Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Avg first innings total: 138
Avg second innings total: 88
Highest Total: 194/5 by India women vs New Zealand women
Lowest Total: 46 all out by Bangladesh women vs West Indies women
Highest Chased: 139/8 by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Lowest Defended: 84 all out by Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Groundsmen hard at work in getting the covers off. The pitch is not covered anymore and they're making their way to the squares and outfield. Virat Kohli also out and about in taking a look.
Good news! Covers are off. Plenty of water on them but that should be a secondary concern. Let's see how things transpire from here and how much of a delay we get. Hopefully, not much.
The caravan of the West Indies vs India series has finally reached the Caribbean shores. However, looks like we will have a delayed start in this third and final T20I in Guyana due to wet conditions. According to the news coming in from the venue, it seems the rain has stopped and the covers are being removed now. The forecast says, after 10 AM local time, there will be less chances of rain. So, I am very optimistic about having a full 20-over-a-side game here.
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I LIVE score updates:
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win their third consecutive T20I to clean sweep the series against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
After clinching the series at Lauderhill, Kohli had hinted that he might experiment with the team's line-up for the final match.
"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the second T20I.
In the second T20I, Rohit Sharma led from the front as India defeated the West Indies in a rain-affected fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida.
Opening batsman Sharma blazed 67 off 51 balls, with three sixes and six fours embellishing his entertaining innings, in pacing India to 167 for five after captain Kohli chose to bat first.
Despite a bludgeoning 54 from Rovman Powell, West Indies were kept in check at 98 for four off 15.3 overs when the inclement weather intervened.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
