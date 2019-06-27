-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Virat Kohli and Co look to maintain winning momentum
Date: Thursday, 27 June, 2019 14:06 IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Yet to Start
Highlights
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.
Batting skills, not hitting prowess, is defining outcome of matches at the World Cup
Babar and Haris on Wednesday and Finch-Warner on Tuesday stood up to be counted even as things went awry simply because they backed their batting skills to the hilt. Read more here.
Will he find a place in the team today?
India's @vijayshankar260 joined rare company by taking a wicket with his first ball at a @cricketworldcup...#TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/BJCwpNutBw— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019
Chris Gayle vs Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder and other key battles
Here’s a selection of five potentially defining duels as India take on West Indies at Old Trafford
Virat Kohli and Co look for improved showing with the bat against unpredictable West Indies
Read the preview of the match here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World 2019 match between India and West Indies.
India, led by Virat Kohli, are yet to taste a defeat in the tournament and one more win today will more or less seal their spot in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, West Indies have won just one match in the tournament and lost four.
We will get you all the live updates from the match so stay tuned!
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: West Indies captain Jason Holder will hope to upset tournament favourites India.
Preview: West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell has handed plenty of batsmen their marching orders at the Cricket World Cup and seen his unique celebration win an army of followers online.
A serving member of the Jamaica Defence Force, Cottrell's march and salute has been his trademark since bursting onto the international scene in 2013 and the distinct send-off has caught the imagination of fans at the World Cup.
The left-arm quick returned figures of 4-56 in his team's five-run loss to New Zealand on Saturday to take his tally for the tournament to nine.
"It's a military-style salute. I'm a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force," Cottrell told the BBC.
"I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army," he said.
Among the many videos of the Cottrell imitation on Twitter, a clip of a young boy and girl copying the bowler's salute in a British street has gone viral.
The person who shot the video of the young fans asked the paceman where he could buy a West Indies jersey with his name at the back.
Cottrell responded by inviting the youngsters to the West Indies' next match against India on Thursday, but is concerned about them missing school for the clash at Old Trafford.
"I'm looking into it for you," Cottrell replied on Twitter.
However, not everyone is a fan of Cottrell's flamboyance, with England coach Trevor Bayliss telling ESPNCricinfo it annoys older cricket-watchers.
West Indies players have always been synonymous with innovative celebratory styles.
The Darren Sammy-led side celebrated their World Twenty20 title win with a trademark "Champion Dance" in 2016 just as the 'Gangnam-Style' dance was used during their first T20 triumph in 2012.
