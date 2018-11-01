BOWLED EM ! "Action replay of Guwahati" goes on-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar, as Dhawan drags the ball onto his stumps to depart for six. IND 6/1

Rohit Sharma needs to hit two more sixes to become the fastest batsman to hit 200 sixes in ODIs. Overall, he will become the seventh batsman to do it and second Indian after MS Dhoni.

FOUR! Kohli off the mark in style! Just a push down the ground, and he collects a boundary for himself! IND 10/1

Dhawan starts the over with a slash over backward point for a boundary, and pushes the ball towards the leg side for a double three balls later. Thomas however, dismisses him almost exactly the way he did in Guwahati, as the southpaw drags the ball onto his stumps. Kohli walks out to the crease, and starts off with a boundary. 10 and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Punched through cover by Rohit, as the India vice-captain gets off the mark off the 12th delivery that he faces. IND 14/1

Shikhar Dhawan only scored 112 from five innings in this ODI series - the least for him in an ODI series/tournament at home in which he played minimum five innings.

Rohit continues to poke around defensively for the first five deliveries of Roach's second over, before finally getting off the mark with a punch through cover that sends the ball all the way to the boundary rope.

FOUR ! Holder drops his Indian counter-part at first slip, after Kohli pokes at a rising delivery from Thomas. IND 18/1

FOUR ! A more confident stroke from the Indian captain after the dropped chance two deliveries ago, as he drives through cover to collect his third boundary. IND 22/1

FOUR ! A more confident stroke from the Indian captain after the dropped chance two deliveries ago, as he drives through cover to collect his third boundary. IND 22/1

Thomas nearly dismisses Kohli, as the Indian skipper pokes at a short-of-length ball outside off, straightto his WI counterpart at first slip. Holder though, allows the ball to brush past his palms, and run away to the third man fence. Kohli collects another boundary two balls later, this time off a cracking cover drive. Eight off the over.

And Dhawan's lean patch continues following the Asia Cup. He hasn't scored a single half-century in his last five innings. Going into the three-match T20I series, which starts in Kolkata on November 4, these string of low scores will certainly keep him under pressure.

Rohit pushes a delivery aimed at his leg-stump towards midwicket, getting enough time to run a third. Three off Roach's third over.

FOUR ! Rohit executes what the commentators describe as the 'Nataraj shot', going for the short-arm pull off a length ball from Thomas, picking the gap behind square on the leg side. IND 29/1

Rohit guides the ball behind square on the leg side to collect his second boundary, before pushing the ball down the ground for a single off the last ball. Five off the over.

Dropping Kohli was the last thing Windies wanted. That was a sitter for the slip fielder. Unfortunate for young Thomas , who has bowled well but instead of getting the priced scalp of Kohli, he was hit for two boundaries in that over following the missed opportunity. This is the harsh reality of international cricket.

Rohit's surprised by the extra bounce generated by Roach in the third delivery of the over. Second maiden for the Barbadian pacer.

Meanwhile, the scheduled interval will be taken in another 25 minutes. Should be a plenty of time for the Indians should Rohit and Kohli start attacking freely.

SIX ! Rohit presents the full face of his bat, and times his shot to perfection as he sends the ball sailing over long off to collect his first six! IND 38/1

Oshane Thomas looks like an exciting prospect for Windies cricket. He is quick, can swing the ball both ways and has a deceptive short ball. With proper grooming he can make a lot of batsmen around the world uncomfortable.

Rohit Sharma nicks one to the keeper off Thomas's bowling, but umpire Anil Chaudhary signals a no-ball even before the bowler can start celebrating...

Thomas starts off his fourth over with a wide. Rohit smacks the ball down the ground for a straight six a couple of deliveries later. Is hit on his helmet off the next ball after getting a leading edge off a pull. Eight off the over. Rohit nicks one to the keeper off the final delivery and begins walking off, but is called back after the umpire signals a no-ball. Rohit collects a double off the free hit. 10 runs off the over.

FOUR ! Just a gentle push down the ground, as Kohli collects his fourth boundary! IND 47/1

Rohit responds to his captain's call for a single in the second delivery after getting struck on his thigh. Kohli collects a brace two deliveries later following a push towards square leg. Kohli collects his fourth boundary with a gentle push down the ground off the penultimate delivery. Seven off the over.

Keemo Paul introduced into the attack in the final over of the first powerplay.

FOUR! Another straight drive off Kohli's bat, with the ball rolling away past Rohit towards the long on fence. Brings up the fifty for India! IND 52/1

Keemo Paul is introduced in the 10th over, with kohli collecting his fifth boundary off the third delivery, pushing the ball down the ground to bring up the team fifty. Five off the over.

Skipper Jason Holder brings himself to the attack in the 11th over.

FOUR ! Rohit brings up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket, pulling a length ball towards the square-leg fence! Moreover, Holder seems to be in some sort of discomfort after bowling the delivery. IND 56/1

Overall 12th pair to do so and the fastest among all - in 66 innings together.

SIX ! Smashed over the midwicket fence by Rohit off the very next delivery after the boundary! IND 62/1

Holder into the attack. Rohit pulls towards square-leg to bring up the fifty-stand with a four, before smashing the ball over midwicket for a six off the very next ball, completing 200 sixes in ODI cricket. Five runs collected off the remaining deliveries, with 15 coming off Holder's first over. India are starting to gallop towards the target now.

FOUR ! Another short-arm pull by Rohit, this time guiding the ball towards fine-leg! IND 71/1

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit, as he gets a thick top-edge that sends the ball running away to the third man fence! IND 75/1

SIX ! Rohit's in a real hurry it seems, as he tonks the ball straight over the bowler's head, with the ball landing next to the sight screen! The umpires are forced to change the ball, which leads to a bit of a delay. IND 83/1

Despite the early wicket of Dhawan, so far it has been a smooth sailing for the Indian batting. Rohit and Virat are in exceptional touch and it is evident from their batsmanship. Now mere formalities left in this match.

FIFTY for Rohit Sharma — his 37th in one-day internationals! Brings up the milestone off 45 deliveries, collecting a single off the last ball of the 12th over to get there; IND 84/1

Rohit continues to plunder the Windies attack for runs, with Virat playing second fiddle at the other end, as he smacks a six and two fours off Paul's second over, before collecting a single off the last ball to bring up his 37th ODI half-century.

Devendra Bishoo introduced into the attack ion the 13th over, although there is little to hope for at the moment from the visitors' perspective.

SIX ! Rohit shuffles down the track, and smacks the ball straight over the bowler's head for another maximum! IND 92/1

This is the third calendar year in which Rohit Sharma has scored 1,000-plus runs in ODIs (2013, 2017, 2018) as an opener. Only Tendulkar, Ganguly, Jayasuriya and Dilshan have scored 1,000-plus runs as openers in more calendar years than him.

Kohli gets a leading edge off the fourth delivery, but it lands well beyond the bowler's reach, allowing the Indian skipper a single. Rohit shuffles down the pitch off the next delivery and smacks the ball straight over the bowler's head for his fourth six. Nine off the over. India need just 12 to win now.

Brendon McCullum in New Zealand MS Dhoni in India Chris Gayle in West Indies Martin Guptill in New Zealand Rohit Sharma in India*

Allen's introduced in the 14th over, with Rohit and Kohli collecting five singles off the over. Just one big hit is all that's needed for India to win the series 3-1!

FOUR ! 100 up for India, as Kohli slashes the ball behind square on the off-side! IND 103/1

INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS ! This has been some thrashing of the West Indies team by Virat Kohli and company, as they race away to the target with 35 overs and a delivery to spare! It's a 3-1 series win for the Indians ! Rohit fittingly collects the winning run, as he remains unbeaten on 63.

This is India's eighth consecutive bilateral ODI series win agaist Windies. They have not lost an ODI series against them since 2007.

OUT! Hint of away movement and that has got Kieran Powell edging. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes with a superb delivery, pitched on good length and started leaving the left-hander. Powell was looking to drive it past mid off, gets a genuine edge to MS Dhoni, who dives to his left to pouch it safely. Great start for India! K Powell c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 0(4)

OUT! Celebrations for Bumrah!! He has cleaned up the in form Shai Hope for nought. Fabulous start for the Indians. The ball darts back in sharply from length and Hope, who was aiming to drive it through covers, was almost cut in half, only to get an inside edge on to his off stump. The line of the ball almost started from the tram line and kept coming into Hope. Shai Hope b Bumrah 0(5)

OUT! Marlon Samuels was looking to hit just about every delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. Trying to dominate the spinner, but instead ends up his losing his wicket. He was looking drive the ball down the ground, but the delivery was held back a touch in length and it seemed to stop on him as well. Easy catch for Kohli at covers. A very untimely wicket for the Windies Samuels c Kohli b Jadeja 24(38)

OUT! Loud appeal from India for a leg before shout. Umpire has turned it down, however, Jadeja is extremely confident and he has almost demanded a review for Kohli to take it. Dhoni has had his say as well. Kohli reviews it and tell you what. it has pitched in line and it is smashing the middle stump. Jadeja gets it right! Second wicket for him. Hetmyer gone! From round the wicket. Jadeja has pitched this on the leg stump and the ball has skid through, Hetmyer was on the backfoot expecting the ball to come with the angle, instead it spins back sharply. S Hetmyer lbw b Jadeja 9(11)

OUT! Complete disarray for the Windies. Powell pulls the short ball to deep square leg and the West Indies have lost their top half inside 17 overs. Khaleel Ahmed gets his first wicket. Was dugged in short and Powell pulls it without getting any control whatsoever. Dhawan takes a simple catch. Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel Ahmed 16(39)

OUT! Another Windies batsman falling to the short ball. Bumrah slants the bouncer in and has Fabian Allen top edging it to fine leg. Kedar Jadhav does well to judge the catch. F Allen c K Jadhav b J Bumrah 4 (11)

OUT! Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack and has the prized wicket of Jason Holder. Was looking to play the lofted shot on the up, but seems to check it at the last minute, ends up spooning it to mid off, where Jadhav runs in and dives forward to once again take a good catch. Windies could well be bundled out below 100 now. J Holder c Kedar Jadhav b Khaleel Ahmed 25(33)

OUT! Was only a matter of time with Keemo Paul against Kuldeep Yadav. Paul resisted the temptation of a big stroke for 17 deliveries, however as soon as he saw a tossed up delivery from Kuldeep he decided to go after it. He did get the height but not the distance. Rayudu runs in from long on, gets underneath the delivery to gobble up a comfortable catch. K Paul c Rayudu b Kuldeep Yadav 5(18)

OUT! Length ball on the stumps, was in the slot to be smacked and Roach strikes it well. But Kedar Jadhav in the deep at long off leaps and takes a fine catch. he has been superb in the field today. Roach had struck it firmly with the momentum the ball was sailing over the fielder's head, but Jadhav timed his jump to perfection to complete the catch. Jadeja has his third. Roach c Kedar Jadhav b Jadeja 5(15)

ALL OUT! Expectedly, Jadeja doesn't take time to get the wicket of the final Windies' batsman. Oshane Thomas is done by the quicker one that crashes into his pads, with the number 11 batsman on the backfoot. Windies fold for a low score of 104. India should be able to get done with this quickly.

BOWLED EM ! "Action replay of Guwahati" goes on-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar, as Dhawan drags the ball onto his stumps to depart for six. IND 6/1

FOUR ! Rohit brings up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket, pulling a length ball towards the square-leg fence! Moreover, Holder seems to be in some sort of discomfort after bowling the delivery. IND 56/1

FIFTY for Rohit Sharma — his 37th in one-day internationals! Brings up the milestone off 45 deliveries, collecting a single off the last ball of the 12th over to get there; IND 84/1

INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS ! This has been some thrashing of the West Indies team by Virat Kohli and company, as they race away to the target with 35 overs and a delivery to spare! It's a 3-1 series win for the Indians ! Rohit fittingly collects the winning run, as he remains unbeaten on 63.

Latest Update: LIVE cricket score: INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS! This has been some thrashing of the West Indies team by Virat Kohli and company, as they race away to the target with 35 overs and a delivery to spare! It's a 3-1 series win for the Indians! Rohit fittingly collects the winning run, as he remains unbeaten on 63.

The fifth ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the fifth ODI.

Preview: Brimming with confidence after the massive 224-run win in the penultimate game, India will be eyeing to register their eighth straight series win over the West Indies when they face off in the fifth and final contest of the rubber at the Greenfield international stadium on Thursday.

After the resounding victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Virat Kohli-led hosts lead the series 2-1, with the second match being tied.

The last time the Carribean side won a bilateral series against India was way back in 2006.

With the northeastern monsoon in full cry, the match could well end up shortened as the the weatherman has predicted a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and late evening.

This is only the second international cricket match to be staged at the Greenfield Stadium. The first was on November 7 last year when the hosts defeated New Zealand in a T20 match that was shortened to inclement weather and saw just saw an eight over per side match. India won by six runs.

The organisers, the Kerala Cricket Association, are in an upbeat mood as the ground boasts of one of the best drainage systems in the business and even if the rain comes crashing down, they will be able to get it back into shape quickly once the rain stops.

Going into the final ODI, with opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and skipper Kohli in top form, India will like to keep the momentum into the series decider. Rayudu also took a step ahead in cementing his place at No. 4 slot with a fine century in the previous game.

Rohit also smashed an impressive 162 off 137 balls in the fourth ODI while the skipper has three tons from four games. The Indian batting will once again mostly rely on the shoulders of these two on Thursday.

Despite impressive performances by the top order, the cause of concern for the team management will be the flop show of stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former skipper has failed to live up to the expectations, which also resulted in his exclusion from the Twenty20 international (T20I) series against the Windies and Australia.

It will be the litmus test for Dhoni, who has been under fire for his continuous poor performances.

In the bowling department, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in this series so far after scalping eight wickets from three games and Kohli will like him to replicate his past, specially in the middle overs.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to dismantle the Windies top order in the initial overs, while Khaleel Ahmad, who was a surprise package in Mumbai with figures of 3/13, could be a crucial support for his seniors.

Coming to the West Indies squad, batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are the only two batsmen who have shown some fight against the home side.

They both have hit a century each and would like to repeat it for one final time to help their side tie the series.

Captain Jason Holder has shown he can be fruitful with the bat down the order.

However, the visitors could possibly miss the services of off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who has been a consistent performer with five wickets from the series.

Nurse is doubtful for the series decider after suffering an injury during the last game. His absence could affect the hopes of the visitors in a crucial contest.



Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from IANS