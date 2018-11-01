Never a wise decision to chance Jadeja's arm. Allen gets away with a single off the first ball as Jaddu misses the stumps at the non-striker's end and Allen gets the single, but he doesn't survive too long as Bumrah gets him with the short ball. Windies in deep trouble here.

FOUR! Holder collects four as Jadeja errs in line, drifted onto the pads and Holder gets it fine.

After 22 overs,West Indies 72/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 13 , Keemo Paul 1) A boundary off the first ball of the over followed by couple of singles, including Keemo Paul's first run. Paul loves to use the long handle, but today he might have to curb his natural instinct and accompany his skipper, if Windies have to bat 50 overs

NOT OUT! Kuldeep has a wicket in his first over , turning a little too much. Pitched outside off, the impact was in line (off stump) however the ball would have gone on to clip the top of leg stump, according to ball-tracking. So Paul survives on Umpire's call.

After 23 overs,West Indies 73/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 13 , Keemo Paul 1) What a start for Kuldeep Yadav. Lots of spin for the left-arm wrist spinner, so much so that turn has cost him a wicket. Paul survives by the skin of his teeth. Only an extra of the over.

After 24 overs,West Indies 80/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 20 , Keemo Paul 1) Jadeja delivers his eighth over. Seven runs including a confident drive to cover boundary from Holder off Jadeja's over. He stands out in this line up.

After 25 overs,West Indies 87/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 25 , Keemo Paul 3) Holder plays a pretty inside out shot along the ground for a couple and with the field spread out Holder and Paul collect singles off the remaining deliveries. Seven off the over.

OUT! Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack and has the prized wicket of Jason Holder. Was looking to play the lofted shot on the up, but seems to check it at the last minute, ends up spooning it to mid off, where Jadhav runs in and dives forward to once again take a good catch. Windies could well be bundled out below 100 now. J Holder c Kedar Jadhav b Khaleel Ahmed 25(33)

After 26 overs,West Indies 87/7 ( Keemo Paul 3 , Devendra Bishoo 0) Successful return over for Khaleel Ahmed. He has got the big wicket of Windies' skipper. Their innings could come to an end real soon. Devendra Bishoo is new man in.

FOUR! Bishoo gets down on his knee and stretches forward to take the delivery on the full and sweeps it to square leg fence.

After 27 overs,West Indies 92/7 ( Keemo Paul 4 , Devendra Bishoo 4) Paul takes the single off the third ball via an inside edge behind square. Kuldeep operates with two slips to Bishoo, who ends the over with a boundary. Windies into the 90s now.

It has been a meek surrender by the Windies batting line-up. No application whatsoever. They are already seven down and yet to reach a three-figure score. In hindsight, all the Indian bowlers have been on the mark. They have stuck to the gameplan and delivered the goods.

After 28 overs,West Indies 94/7 ( Keemo Paul 5 , Devendra Bishoo 4) Khaleel continues. Paul presses forward and pushes it to sweeper cover for a single off the fourth ball. An overhead wide early in the over, makes it two off it.

OUT! Was only a matter of time with Keemo Paul against Kuldeep Yadav. Paul resisted the temptation of a big stroke for 17 deliveries, however as soon as he saw a tossed up delivery from Kuldeep he decided to go after it. He did get the height but not the distance. Rayudu runs in from long on, gets underneath the delivery to gobble up a comfortable catch. K Paul c Rayudu b Kuldeep Yadav 5(18)

NOT OUT! Second time in his short spell, Kuldeep has been denied a wicket for some excessive spin. Again was pitched in line and was hitting Roach right in front of middle and off. Looked plumb from the naked eye, but the ball tracking showed the ball was missing the leg stump. Roach will continue to bat

After 29 overs,West Indies 94/8 ( Devendra Bishoo 4 , Kemar Roach 0) A wicket-maiden for Kuldeep Yadav. He could so easily had two, but for ball tracking. Every Indian bowler used today has a wicket to show.

After 30 overs,West Indies 97/8 ( Devendra Bishoo 6 , Kemar Roach 1) Jadeja comes on for his 9th over of the innings. Has two slips in place. He even places a leg slip for left-hander Bishoo. Three singles off the over.

FOUR! Roach gets down and plays the sweep from right front of his pads. He gets it fine and past the backward square leg for a boundary.

After 31 overs,West Indies 102/8 ( Devendra Bishoo 7 , Kemar Roach 5) Roach's boundary takes Windies past the 100-run mark. Five runs off Kuldeep's fifth over. How many more can they give themselves to bowl at?

OUT! Length ball on the stumps, was in the slot to be smacked and Roach strikes it well. But Kedar Jadhav in the deep at long off leaps and takes a fine catch. he has been superb in the field today. Roach had struck it firmly with the momentum the ball was sailing over the fielder's head, but Jadhav timed his jump to perfection to complete the catch. Jadeja has his third. Roach c Kedar Jadhav b Jadeja 5(15)

ALL OUT! Expectedly, Jadeja doesn't take time to get the wicket of the final Windies' batsman. Oshane Thomas is done by the quicker one that crashes into his pads, with the number 11 batsman on the backfoot. Windies fold for a low score of 104. India should be able to get done with this quickly.

After 31.5 overs,West Indies 104 all out ( Devendra Bishoo 8 , ) The Indian bowling unit ran through the feeble Windies' batting line up rather too easily. First it was the new-ball duo of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah sending down early jolts followed by Khaleel Ahmed and Ravindra Jadeja coming and striking almost immediately. Marlon Samuels and Jason Holder the only two batsmen were able to get into the 20s for the visitors with three batsmen getting out without scoring. An easy win for India to take and wrap up the series. Join us for the chase that will start in about 10 minutes, remember it won't be a long break as the Windies were dismissed inside 32 overs.

It has been a thoroughly professional bowling effort by the Indians. Especially, Jadeja after being dropped in Pune had made a strong come back in Mumbai with ball. And now he has followed it up with another fruitful outing.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat just 10 minutes after the end of West Indies' innings. The Indian batting unit is expected to make short work of the 105-run target, given how they performed in the fourth one-dayer. West Indies need a divine intervention.

Kemar Roach starts off with the ball for the visitors, and bowls a maiden, with Rohit opting to leave or poke around defensively.

FOUR ! Unlike Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan starts off with a bang, slashing a back-of-length ball from Thomas over backward point for a boundary! IND 4/0

BOWLED EM ! "Action replay of Guwahati" goes on-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar, as Dhawan drags the ball onto his stumps to depart for six. IND 6/1

Rohit Sharma needs to hit two more sixes to become the fastest batsman to hit 200 sixes in ODIs. Overall, he will become the seventh batsman to do it and second Indian after MS Dhoni.

FOUR! Kohli off the mark in style! Just a push down the ground, and he collects a boundary for himself! IND 10/1

Dhawan starts the over with a slash over backward point for a boundary, and pushes the ball towards the leg side for a double three balls later. Thomas however, dismisses him almost exactly the way he did in Guwahati, as the southpaw drags the ball onto his stumps. Kohli walks out to the crease, and starts off with a boundary. 10 and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Punched through cover by Rohit, as the India vice-captain gets off the mark off the 12th delivery that he faces. IND 14/1

Shikhar Dhawan only scored 112 from five innings in this ODI series - the least for him in an ODI series/tournament at home in which he played minimum five innings.

Rohit continues to poke around defensively for the first five deliveries of Roach's second over, before finally getting off the mark with a punch through cover that sends the ball all the way to the boundary rope.

FOUR ! Holder drops his Indian counter-part at first slip, after Kohli pokes at a rising delivery from Thomas. IND 18/1

FOUR ! A more confident stroke from the Indian captain after the dropped chance two deliveries ago, as he drives through cover to collect his third boundary. IND 22/1

FOUR ! A more confident stroke from the Indian captain after the dropped chance two deliveries ago, as he drives through cover to collect his third boundary. IND 22/1

Thomas nearly dismisses Kohli, as the Indian skipper pokes at a short-of-length ball outside off, straightto his WI counterpart at first slip. Holder though, allows the ball to brush past his palms, and run away to the third man fence. Kohli collects another boundary two balls later, this time off a cracking cover drive. Eight off the over.

And Dhawan's lean patch continues following the Asia Cup. He hasn't scored a single half-century in his last five innings. Going into the three-match T20I series, which starts in Kolkata on November 4, these string of low scores will certainly keep him under pressure.

Rohit pushes a delivery aimed at his leg-stump towards midwicket, getting enough time to run a third. Three off Roach's third over.

FOUR ! Rohit executes what the commentators describe as the 'Nataraj shot', going for the short-arm pull off a length ball from Thomas, picking the gap behind square on the leg side. IND 29/1

Rohit guides the ball behind square on the leg side to collect his second boundary, before pushing the ball down the ground for a single off the last ball. Five off the over.

Dropping Kohli was the last thing Windies wanted. That was a sitter for the slip fielder. Unfortunate for young Thomas , who has bowled well but instead of getting the priced scalp of Kohli, he was hit for two boundaries in that over following the missed opportunity. This is the harsh reality of international cricket.

Rohit's surprised by the extra bounce generated by Roach in the third delivery of the over. Second maiden for the Barbadian pacer.

Meanwhile, the scheduled interval will be taken in another 25 minutes. Should be a plenty of time for the Indians should Rohit and Kohli start attacking freely.

SIX ! Rohit presents the full face of his bat, and times his shot to perfection as he sends the ball sailing over long off to collect his first six! IND 38/1

The fifth ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the fifth ODI.

Preview: Brimming with confidence after the massive 224-run win in the penultimate game, India will be eyeing to register their eighth straight series win over the West Indies when they face off in the fifth and final contest of the rubber at the Greenfield international stadium on Thursday.

After the resounding victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Virat Kohli-led hosts lead the series 2-1, with the second match being tied.

The last time the Carribean side won a bilateral series against India was way back in 2006.

With the northeastern monsoon in full cry, the match could well end up shortened as the the weatherman has predicted a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and late evening.

This is only the second international cricket match to be staged at the Greenfield Stadium. The first was on November 7 last year when the hosts defeated New Zealand in a T20 match that was shortened to inclement weather and saw just saw an eight over per side match. India won by six runs.

The organisers, the Kerala Cricket Association, are in an upbeat mood as the ground boasts of one of the best drainage systems in the business and even if the rain comes crashing down, they will be able to get it back into shape quickly once the rain stops.

Going into the final ODI, with opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and skipper Kohli in top form, India will like to keep the momentum into the series decider. Rayudu also took a step ahead in cementing his place at No. 4 slot with a fine century in the previous game.

Rohit also smashed an impressive 162 off 137 balls in the fourth ODI while the skipper has three tons from four games. The Indian batting will once again mostly rely on the shoulders of these two on Thursday.

Despite impressive performances by the top order, the cause of concern for the team management will be the flop show of stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former skipper has failed to live up to the expectations, which also resulted in his exclusion from the Twenty20 international (T20I) series against the Windies and Australia.

It will be the litmus test for Dhoni, who has been under fire for his continous poor performances.

In the bowling department, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in this series so far after scalping eight wickets from three games and Kohli will like him to replicate his past, specially in the middle overs.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to dismantle the Windies top order in the initial overs, while Khaleel Ahmad, who was a surprise package in Mumbai with figures of 3/13, could be a crucial support for his seniors.

Coming to the West Indies squad, batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are the only two batsmen who have shown some fight against the home side.

They both have hit a century each and would like to repeat it for one final time to help their side tie the series.

Captain Jason Holder has shown he can be fruitful with the bat down the order.

However, the visitors could possibly miss the services of off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who has been a consistent performer with five wickets from the series.

Nurse is doubtful for the series decider after suffering an injury during the last game. His absence could affect the hopes of the visitors in a crucial contest.



Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from IANS