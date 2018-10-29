Good start for Jadeja. Just two runs conceded. Samuels collected a single with a drive through cover followed by single for Powell in the mid-wicket region.

OUT! Ahmed gets Powell out. Bowled. Full delivery which moved back in off the deck and crashed on to the stumps of a driving Powell.

Another good over for Khaleel. He's got two in two now. A full delivery that moved back in off the deck helped him to uproot Powell's stumps. Samuels finished the over with a four over mid-on.

Three runs from the over. Holder collects two singles while Samuels gets one. There was a stumping appeal on the third delivery against Holder but his leg was grounded well in the crease.

OUT! Khaleel is on fire here. A full, outside off delivery which moved away from Samuels as he edged it to Rohit Sharma in slips.

This is getting over quicker than expected. Windies are in shambles. Resurrection seems too difficult from here. 6 down now and looking at the rock bottom of the earth as they continue falling. Indians can gift themselves an early finish. 4 more to go. Question is for how long will Windies fight?

Another excellent over from Khaleel. His third over and we are writing this for the third time. He has picked a wicket in each of these three overs. Got Samuels out in the slips in this over with fullish outswinging delivery.

After 15 overs,West Indies 59/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 6 , Fabian Allen 1) Jadeja quickly slips a tidy over with some excitement off the final ball as he gets some turn to beat Fabian Allen. Dhoni whips the bails but he had his back leg safely grounded behind the popping crease. Three singles off it.

After 16 overs,West Indies 62/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 8 , Fabian Allen 2) Khaleel Ahmed continues to bring the ball back into the right hander. Holder and Allen work away three singles off the over. Allen attempts a flashy cut with minimal footwork and misses.

After 17 overs,West Indies 65/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 10 , Fabian Allen 3) Jadeja kept it flat and slightly outside the line of off stump until he pushed a slider angling into Allen. Raps him on the pads but was perhaps going down with the angle. Another three-run over.

FOUR! Touch full from Bumrah, just outside off and Allen drives it through covers for his first boundary.

After 18 overs,West Indies 72/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 12 , Fabian Allen 8) Kohli opting for a different strategy today. Four over spells for his fast bowler as Ahmed is replaced by Bumrah after bowling his first spell that yielded him three wickets. Perhaps not straining his pacers in the heat and with the outcome of the match heavily tilted in their favour. Allen collects his first boundary off the innings as Bumrah's fist over of a new spell goes for seven.

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav picks a wicket in his first over! Fabian Allen misreads the googly, like so many of his countrymen have done during their tour and not many cricketers around the globe has had issues picking Kuldeep up, especially when they are relatively new against the left-arm wrist spinner. Tossed up delivery on off stump, going away, Allen playing inside the line of the ball, gets an outside edge to first slip, where Rohit clings on to a smart catch. Fabian Allen c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 10(17)

After 19 overs,West Indies 77/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 15 , Ashley Nurse 0) Alright, so short spell rotation not only restricted to fast bowlers, Kohli deploying the same plan of action for spinners as well. Kuldeep is brought into the attack, replacing Jaddu. Almost has a wicket off his second ball, with Holder going for a big drive to a flighted delivery outside off, gets an inside edge that goes past his stumps. He didn't have to wait long for a wicket as three balls later he got rid of Fabian Allen. Ashley Nurse walks in at number nine.

After 20 overs,West Indies 79/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 16 , Ashley Nurse 1) Bumrah's search for his first wicket continues as he sends down his sixth over of the match. Couple of singles of the over with Nurse getting off the mark. Windies need 299. India three wickets away.

FOUR! Nurse gets low quickly to play the sweep shot to square leg boundary. However, as soon as he played the shot, he was seen holding his right shoulder that has been troubling him since he send down his second over.

After 21 overs,West Indies 90/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 18 , Ashley Nurse 7) Eventful over from Kuldeep as Windies take 11 runs off it. Couple of braces and three leg byes as Nurse misses his sweep and the ball going through the gap between Dhoni and Rohit at first slip. Nurse in some visible pain as he continues to grimace with a passage of every delivery.

Just three wickets India away from victory. Holder and Nurse playing the waiting game literally. They are playing in the moment and not looking at the target at all. Kohli and Dhoni had a long chat in the middle. It seems MS wants to give another go to Khaleel. India looking to wrap things up. Jadeja has been given the ball.

SIX! Jason Holder fetches the ball from outside the off stump and lofts it high over long on boundary for a six.

After 22 overs,West Indies 101/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 28 , Ashley Nurse 8) In between overs, Nurse gulps down couple of painkillers (no pun intended there). Jadeja has been brought back into the attack. Helmet-less Holder plays a few aerial shots to take Windies past the 100-run mark.

OUT! GONE! Slightly short from Kuldeep and Nurse wanted to rock back and slash it past point but ends up getting a thick edge to Rohit Sharma at first slip. The ball flew rapidly and props to Rohit to cling on. Nurse in immense pain walks back with eight runs to his name Nurse c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 8(13)

After 23 overs,West Indies 105/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 28 , Keemo Paul 4) More joy for Kuldeep Yadav as he dismisses Ashley Nurse. New man Kemo Paul slogs it to mid wicket fence to get off the mark. India just two wickets away.

After 24 overs,West Indies 107/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 29 , Keemo Paul 5) Couple of singles off Jadeja's over with Holder and Paul trying to delay the inevitable.

SIX! Paul gets it right this time! Kuldeep had his line correct as far as he had to aim the stumps, but the length was horribly wrong. Paul muscles it over cow corner for six.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to score 150-plus runs and taken three catches as a fielder in an ODI match.

After 25 overs,West Indies 116/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 30 , Keemo Paul 13) Kuldeep bowling with couple of slips to Paul, who missed the chance to put away a short ball off the first delivery but didn't fail when he was offered another opportunity off the next ball. Nine came off it.

After 26 overs,West Indies 116/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 30 , Keemo Paul 13) Jadeja sends down a maiden to Keemo Paul. Windies still five runs away from their lowest ODI total against India.

After 27 overs,West Indies 119/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Keemo Paul 13) Another quiet over. Just three runs coming off it. Holder again gets an inside edge past his stumps for a couple.

SIX! BANG! Holder goes flat and straight. Clean hit the ball just sails over the ropes.

SIX! Flat delivery into Paul and he goes for another slog and yet again he is able to clear the ropes successfully. Second six of the over.

OUT! Good delivery from Jadeja to get rid of Keemo Paul and bag his first wicket. Paul pressed forward to a delivery that was angled in and turned away sharply. He dragged his feet outside the line and once he was beaten by the delivery there was never going to be enough time to get back in with MSD behind the stumps K Paul st Dhoni b Jadeja 19(18)

After 28 overs,West Indies 132/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 40 , Kemar Roach 0) Couple of lusty blows for sixes before Jadeja had Paul stumped. Kemar Roach is the last man in.

After 29 overs,West Indies 133/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 41 , Kemar Roach 0) Very tidy over from Kuldeep, just a single coming off it. India is just a wicket away from taking the lead in the series.

DROPPED! Holder strikes it straight to Shikhar Dhawan at covers, Dhawan went for the reverse cup with the ball being around chest high, makes a mess of it and Jadeja isn't happy.

After 30 overs,West Indies 134/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 42 , Kemar Roach 0) Jadeja clearly disappointed with Dhawan's drop catch as Holder gets another chance to bat on. Roach sees out couple of deliveries from Jadeja.

FOUR! Tossed up outside off and Holder drives it nicely in the gap by Jason Holder as he approaches his half-century.

After 31 overs,West Indies 143/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 48 , Kemar Roach 3) Runs from Kuldeep's over, including a boundary through covers for Holder, who moves to 48. Windies still 19 runs short of Rohit's innings.

After 32 overs,West Indies 144/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 49 , Kemar Roach 3) Bumrah brought back to wrap things up, but Holder and Roach manage to play it out. Roach was well aware of the yorker been used at some point in the over and his alertness allows him to dig the ball out from the blockhole, giving Holder another chance to bring up his fifty.

FIFTY! Jason Holder stands tall to raise his seventh half-century in ODI cricket. He continues to be an anomaly with the bat for the Windies, providing some sense of fight for his team. Very good innings.

After 33 overs,West Indies 145/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 50 , Kemar Roach 3) Single off the first ball of Jadeja's over that brings up the half-century for Windies captain. Roach defends the rest of the over calmly with Jadeja trying to invite the false stroke as he kept flighting the ball

After 34 overs,West Indies 147/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 51 , Kemar Roach 4) Big leg before shout off the first ball against Holder, but umpire Anil Choudhary gave the right decision with the ball sliding down the leg side. Bumrah does trouble Roach with the ball continuing skid off the surface. Two off the over.

After 35 overs,West Indies 150/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 52 , Kemar Roach 5) Kuldeep is brought back to end the last-wicket partnership but well despite couple of leg before appeals. Holder and Roach continue. 150 up for the Windies.

After 36 overs,West Indies 152/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 53 , Kemar Roach 6) Khaleel Ahmed brought in to pick the final wicket. Another leg before appeal turned down by Anil Chaudhary and well he is spot on. The ball was pitched down the leg side. Just a couple of runs in the over.

India win fourth ODI by 224 runs and lead the five-match series 2-1 with one match remaining. ALL OUT! Kuldeep Yadav takes the final wicket with the 10th-wicket stand batting more than 50 deliveries. Beautiful wrong'un to outfox Kemar Roach. Kuldeep ends with three wickets. Roach b Kuldeep Yadav 6(27)

India lead series 2-1. They can't lose this one now.

India are rolling back again on the corridors of victory. Should have ended it way, way earlier but the lower order made sure the game stretched a bit.

Done and dusted. Windies never looked dominating in the game. Not even once. It was India all the way. Right from the start. Disappointing effort from the visitors, who played their heart out in the last ODI.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the fourth one-dayer between India and West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. International cricket returns to the venue for the first time in nine years, with the series currently locked at 1-1 between the two sides.

Two changes for India : Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal; Kedar Jadhav comes in for Rishabh Pant.

One change for West Indies : Keemo Paul comes in for pacer Obed McCoy.

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, with the ball rolling away towards the extra-cover fence on this occasion, and that brings up the fifty-partnership between the openers! IND 51/0

OUT! Dhawan holes out to the man at short midwicket, as he fails to convert another start today. Was another back-of-length delivery from Paul, but Paul had Kieran Powell stationed at the catching position. The all-rounder mimics Dhawan's 'Thigh-Slap' celebration after the dismissal. IND 71/1

OUT! Virat Kohli's been dismissed for a low score — something one doesn't hear too often these days! Looks to defend, but ends up nicking behind the stumps to depart for 16, as Roach gets a massive breakthrough! The Indian skipper, meanwhile, doesn't get to equal Kumar Sangakkara's world record. IND 101/2

FOUR! Pulled away towards the cow-corner fence off Paul, and that brings up the 37th ODI half-century for Rohit Sharma! Expect 'Hitman' free his arms for a bit now after getting to that milestone! IND 119/2

Fifty partnership up between Rohit and Rayudu for the third wicket , with the latter collecting a single off Rovman Powell in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 151/2

FOUR! CENTURY NUMBER 21 for Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma! And he gets there in style, cutting the ball through backward point for a four! Brings up his second century of the ongoing series in 98 balls. IND 197/2

FOUR ! Rayudu pulls towards the backward square-leg fence at the start of the 34th over to bring up the century stand for the third wicket , as well as the 200 for the hosts! IND 203/2

Hundred for Rohit. Unfortunately for Windies, he has only begun. He lives with that reputation in ODIs. The three double tons are a testament to the same. On the other end, Rayudu has also begun to open arms. Clearly, the message from dressing room was to up the run-scoring. Standing ovation from the crowd as he raises Rohit raises his arm.

FIFTY for Ambati Rayudu — his 10th in one-day internationals! Unlike Rohit's ton, he brings up the milestone with a single after guiding the ball wide of mid off. IND 223/2

Rayudu continues to attack the spinners, hitting the ball in opposite directions as 11 runs are leaked off the over, with the partnership between the two also crossing the 150-run mark.

FOUR ! What a way for Rohit to bring up his 150 — his seventh in ODIs ! Guides it over short fine-leg, with no protection in the deep. Also brings up the 300 for India! IND 300/2

OUT ! No double-century for Rohit today, as he slashes the ball hard, getting a thick outside edge to get caught by Hemraj at short third man. IND 312/3

CENTURY for Ambati Rayudu — his third in one-dayers! Brings up the century off just 80 balls, collecting a single to get to the milestone. There's a look of relief plastered all over Rayudu's face after he brings up the milestone, and this innings should now make him a favourite for the No 4 spot. IND 336/3

OUT! Superb work by Fabian Allen, as Ambati Rayudu is run out right after bringing up his hundred! IND 344/4

OUT! Another low score for Dhoni after getting off to a good start! He picks out the man at short fine-leg while looking to flick a full delivery pitched a leg. IND 355/5

OUT! It was wide of off and Hemraj slashed it hard but Rayudu timed his jump perfectly to take the catch at cover.

OUT! Kuldeep gets Hope run out with a direct hit. Hope nudged it to mid-on and set off for a single but Kuldeep was too quick for him as he picked it up sharply and returned a direct hit.

OUT! Another great fielding effort helps India remove Powell. Samuels played a defensive shot which was followed by a confusion between him and Powell, who had set off for a single. Kohli was quick to reach the ball and flick to the stumps while Powell was too far to return back in time.

OUT! Khaleel gets India the big wicket. In-form Hetmyer is walking back. The ball came back in with the angle to hit Hetmyer's pads.

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the fourth ODI.

Preview: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

As Kohli pointed out after the 43-run loss in the third ODI, the return of Kedar Jadhav from injury will give the team a much-needed depth in both the batting and bowling department.

"You will always drift to one side when you don't have the balance. We have to think about the perfect balance we need," said the skipper after the defeat.

An unstable middle-order and lack of runs from MS Dhoni's bat are another issues facing India, not just for Monday's fixture but also in the long run with 15 games remaining before the World Cup in England next year.

Having lost his place in the T20 team, Dhoni is in desperate need of runs in the limited opportunities that are left ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

Ambati Rayudu (22) did get a start in Pune but if the right-hander wants to hold on to the number four spot, he will have to keep scoring consistently.

Rishabh Pant, who batted at five ahead of Dhoni in the previous game, has been his usual aggressive self but a significant score in his debut ODI series is still awaited.

Amid all the uncertainty, Jadhav's return in the middle-order is more than welcome. His fitness has been a concern in the recent past but he looked good in his first competitive game, played during the Deodhar Trophy, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Besides his powerful hitting, his off-spin could also come handy.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have had twin failures, are due for a big partnership.

The biggest positive for the hosts has been the form of skipper Kohli, who struck his third hundred in a row during the third ODI, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While most will back Kohli to get another hundred at the CCI, the skipper would be expecting a much improved performance from his team.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback, clinching four wickets last night. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, conceded runs in the death overs but trust him to bounce back.

The role of both the spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – will be crucial in restricting the opposition batsmen.

For the West Indies, their biggest asset has been wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who has played two key innings, a 123 in Visakhapatnam followed by a crucial 95 in Pune.

He would be hoping for another big knock tomorrow and so will Shimron Hetmyer, who failed to convert his start in the third game.

The 21-year-old southpaw, who had scores of 106 and 94 before the Pune game, would be the one watch out for again.

Apart from these two star players, Windies would be hoping that the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell fire in the crucial contest.

The experienced Marlon Samuels shone with the ball last night with three wickets but his bat has not done the talking so far. Skipper Jason Holder would also be itching to make a match-winning contribution.

The bowlers would have taken confidence from bundling out India in Pune. Pacer Obed McCoy and off-spinner Ashley Nurse will be high on confidence as the West Indies aim to take the series lead.

With the encounter on Monday, international cricket returns to the CCI, which last hosted a Test in 2009 and an ODI back in 2006.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.

With inputs from PTI