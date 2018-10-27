OUT! Big wicket for India! The man in form, Hetmyer falls to Kuldeep. Hetmyer wanted to sweep the ball over mid-wicket but the flight and spin decieved him as Dhoni whipped the bails. The replays showed his foot was on the line but he had nothing behind it.

Most sixes hit by Windies batsmen in an ODI series in India:

A big over for India and Kuldeep as they get rid of dangerous Hetmyer. Kuldeep was hit for a six on the first ball but he bounced back well to get Hetmyer out stumped.

There you go. The Hetmyer threat has been removed. Huge movement in the game. The southpaw was looking to take the attack to the opposition once again. Feel, the key was the away-going delivery. Kuldeep bowled it slow and the ball spun a little.

Four runs from the over as Khaleel comes back into attack. Windies posted 300-plus totals in the first two ODIs but with Hetmyer falling, they need a big partnership here to put up a big score.

Hope, the centurion in the last match has got a start here. He has played a few crispy shot to get things going and looking confident against both Chahal and Kuldeep. If the Windies want to post a competitive 270-280 on this pitch, Hope has to bat through the innings.

Two runs from the over as Hope and Rovman Powell collects a single each.

Good over from Khaleel as he concedes three runs. It also included a stinging bouncer which Powell missed completely as he tried to hook it.

OUT! Rohit takes a fantastic catch in slips to remove Powell. Tossed up delivery and Powell wanted to slog it on the leg side but he only managed an outside edge which was taken smartly by Rohit towards his left side.

Another great over for Kuldeep as he gets rid of Powell. The batsman never looked comfortable out there and departed after misreading the spinner. Five Windies batsmen are already back to the hut.

During his brief stay at the crease, Rovman Powell had absolutely no idea of what was coming out of Kuldeep's hand. Eventully he tried to hit his way out of trouble and lost his wicket. It looked always on the cards.

Bumrah returns to attack. The pacer and Kuldeep have taken two wickets each and are now operating together. We are halfway through Windies' innings. They need something special to post a big total.

FOUR! Hope reads the wrong 'un early and drives it through square region on the off.

Seven runs from the over. A loose delivery from Kuldeep was put away for a four on the first ball by Hope, He also got two singles while a leg bye was added.

A small break in the game as Holder has asked for a replacement for his helmet after he was hit on it by a bouncer from Bumrah.

It was a long over, not because of the runs scored but because play was halted for a few minutes after Holder was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Bumrah. Nothing dangerous, but Holder asked for a replacement. Three runs from the over.

Maiden over for Chahal as comes back into attack. Darren Ganga on air informs that Windies player are wearing black armbands as Sunil Ambris lost his father few days back.

FOUR! Full-pitched delivery from Bhuvi and Holder plays it straight down the ground with a gentle push.

Bhuvi concedes a boundary to Holder on the first ball but then manages to keep him quiet for the remaining five balls.

30 overs up. Windies are currently scoring at a rate of 4.73. It was expected to be a run-fest but the slow nature of the pitch has made run scoring difficult. Time for drinks.

DROPPED! It was a difficult chance for Bumrah, who was running backwards. Short delivery from Bhuvi as Holder tried to loft it over mid-on. Bumrah chased the ball and put in the dive but failed to get a hand to it.

Five runs from the over. There was a half chance in the over as Holder tried to pull Bhuvi but could only lift it over mid-on. Bumrah tried to chase the catch, running backwards, but failed to get a hand to it.

A steady phase of play for the visitors. Hope is once again showing his class and temperament and Holder holding on. This pair is Windies' is the last hope to reach a respectable score. Kohli knows this as well as and perhaps that's why he has brought his premier pacers back in the attack.

150 up for Windies. Hope gets a single with a sliced drive through backward point and then Holder collects one run with a drive towards long-on.

FOUR! Short delivery but it didn't have enough pace on it and Holder pulls it on the leg for a boundary.

FIFTY! Hope takes a single to move to 50. He continues his good form after scoring a century in his last match.

Eight runs from the over as Hope brings up his fifty. Big innings needed here from the batsman.

FOUR! On the leg from Kuldeep and Hope paddles it for a boundary.

Six runs from the over. The partnership is now inching towards the 50-run mark. Just what Windies need.

SIX! Short delivery from Khaleel and Hope tonks him over mid-wicket for a maximum.

Expensive over for Khaleel as nine runs get added to Windies' tally. The partnership is now above 50 and both batsmen are now well set.

Four runs from the over. There was a chance for bowler Kuldeep as Hope drove it back to him but the spinner wasn't able to react quickly.

Small delay as Bumrah is struggling with possibly a hamstring issue. And he has now walked off the pitch.

SIX! What a shot! Full delivery on the off stump and Hope cracks it straight over the head of the bowler.

Another expensive over from Khaleel as he concedes 11 runs including a maximum to Hope.

SIX! Back-to-back six for Windies. Holder picks up the wrong 'un early, clears his front leg and smashes it over long-on boundary.

Holder slams Kuldeep for a six and then collects a single with a drive to long-on before Hope gets one run towards deep square leg.

OUT! Bhuvi gets his the first wicket of the match.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Windies at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After a thrilling tie in the second match, the visiting side will aim to bounce back to level the series as they trail by 1-0.

"Looks like a pitch that has a lot of runs on offer. The curator Pandurang Salgaoncar has left some grass behind. That should allow the ball to come to the bat nicely. Looks like a game in which both teams should score in excess of 300," says cricket-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will bowl first in the third ODI at Pune.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed come into the side for Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

The third ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 3rd ODI: Handed a reality check after West Indies salvaged a morale-boosting tie in the second game, India will be hoping to put up an improved bowling show with their frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in action for the third ODI at Pune on October 27.

A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the lung opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors indeed, made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber.

However the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw the Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games.

With more variations in their repertoire in white ball cricket compared to the profligate Umesh Yadav and an inconsistent Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first Powerplay and the death overs.

India also have issues to ponder over with only 16 games are left before the World Cup in England next year -- the fragile middle-order and lack of consistency from the lower-middle order batsmen -- when they take field at the MCA International stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 10,000 runs, has always been the backbone of the team. His back to back hundreds (140 and 157 not out) is just a testimony to it. The skipper, who has scored 297 runs so far in the series, will be aiming for a big knock again.

Ambati Rayadu's 73 consolidated his claim for No 4 spot and a good show in the next match, will only help him make the position his own.

But questions remain on a stable numbers 5, 6 and 7.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20) again looked out of sorts in the second ODI and with his ability to finish innings on the wane, the stumper will be under immense pressure to perform.

A big score is expected from young Rishabh Pant, who has got the ability to go all guns blazing. The team management is expected to persist with him for his game-changing ability.

The dew is a big factor during day-night matches in India, something that will worry Kohli since both his wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were finding it difficult to grip the wet ball.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja will have to pull up his socks and can't afford to be inconsistent with only a few places up for grabs going into the World Cup.

For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter.

The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope with his hundred in Visakhapatnam has proved that there is more to his game than the attractive 30's.

But apart from these two, West Indies would be hoping that the others like Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Rovman Powell step up and deliver.

Their senior pros like experienced Marlon Samuels (13 runs) and skipper Jason Holder (50 runs) haven't really played to their potential. The duo will look to make amends.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Kemar Roach but he has been leaking runs along with their spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse.

The trio, along with the others including Holder and Oshane Thomas will need to come up with something special to restrict a ruthless Indian skipper and the others, who can hammer any bowling attack.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI