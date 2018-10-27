First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd T20I Oct 26, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
ZIM in BAN | 3rd ODI Oct 26, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
ENG in SL Oct 27, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 28, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Pune: Ashley Nurse cameo helps Windies set 284-run target

Date: Saturday, 27 October, 2018 17:36 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

283/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.66
Fours
21
Sixes
12
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kemar Roach not out 15 19 1 1
Obed McCoy not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 0 70 1
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 35 4
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The last Indian pacer before Bumrah to take a four-wicket haul with an economy rate of under-4 in an ODI in India was Dhawal Kulkarni. He did it against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2014.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Windies today:

    1-10: 46/2
    11-20: 65/2
    21-30: 31/1
    31-40: 69/1
    41-50: 72/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,West Indies 283/9 ( Kemar Roach 15 , Obed McCoy 0)

    That's it! Windies have set India a target of 284 as Bumrah finishes with match figures of 35/4. A win here means India can't lose the series. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    A handy finishing touch by Nurse here. These are important runs, which the Windies lower-order batsmen have fetched here. If the conditions stay the same, 284 is a challenging target on this pitch. But under lights it easier to bat on. So, the visitors need to bowl and field out of their skins to restrict the formidable Indian batting from overhauling this total.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The excellent yorker does the job for Bumrah. Full delivery hits Nurse's pads as he tried to flick it.

    Nurse lbw b Bumrah 40(22) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! There was a chance as Roach played a pull shot. Bumrah found the top-edge but Bhuvi couldn't get under the ball and it runs to the ropes.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,West Indies 276/8 ( Ashley Nurse 39 , Kemar Roach 11)

    Hugely expensive over from Bhuvi as he concedes 21 runs. Nurse has made 39 off 20 and his innings has helped Windies get to a respectable total. Bhuvi finishes with match figures of 70/1.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full-toss and Nurse swings it to deep square leg for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another full and wide delivery and Nurse smokes it over cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Outside off and Nurse cuts it between point and third an for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Full and wide which Nurse tonks over long-off for a maximum,

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,West Indies 255/8 ( Ashley Nurse 20 , Kemar Roach 10)

    Just one run from the over. Extremely accurate and tight bowling from Bumrah, relying on his yorkers. Nurse and Roach are at the crease but even best of the batsmen will struggle to score against Bumrah.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The impact of Bhuvi and Bumrah clearly evident here. They have had the wood over the batsmen throughout this innings. India did not get this sort of performance from Shami and Umesh in the first two matches. So, it is crystal clear that the pace department in India's limited-over's set-up is heavily dependent on Bhuvi and Bumrah.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,West Indies 254/8 ( Ashley Nurse 19 , Kemar Roach 10)

    10 runs from the over including a six for Roach. The plan looks like is to attack any bowler other than Bumrah even if it's Bhuvi.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Fantastic shot from Roach. Length delivery on the off and Roach belted it over the long-on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,West Indies 244/8 ( Ashley Nurse 17 , Kemar Roach 2)

    Six runs from the over including two wides. Smartly played by Windies batsmen as they opted against taking any risk in Bumrah's over, going only for singles.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,West Indies 238/8 ( Ashley Nurse 15 , Kemar Roach 0)

    Quite an expensive over from Chahal as he leaks 11 runs. Nurse also collects a four and a six.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short delivery outside off and Nurse cuts it through square region.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Tossed up delivery from Chahal and Nurse plays a slog sweep to put it over mid-wicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,West Indies 227/8 ( Ashley Nurse 4 , Kemar Roach 0)

    Another fantastic over from Bumrah. His discipline and accuracy make it almost impossible to score against him and then he comes up with a brilliant yorker to get rid of Hope.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kemar Roach comes out to bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! What a fantastic yorker and Hope is bowled out. You needed a delivery as good as that to get rid of a set batsman. 

    Shai Hope b Bumrah 95(113)

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,West Indies 223/7 ( Shai Hope (W) 93 , Ashley Nurse 2)

    Five runs from the over as Windies batsmen collect five singles. The run rate is marginally over 5 at the present.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,West Indies 218/7 ( Shai Hope (W) 90 , Ashley Nurse 0)

    Good over for India, just two runs added and a wickets. Windies are now seven down and India would aim to wrap it up as early as possible.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fabian Allen took most number of catches in Global T20 Canada 2018 (10) and he scored 119 runs from three innings in CPL 2018 at a strike rate of 188.89.

    However, he couldn't quite get off to a memorable start in ODIs, getting dismissed for 5

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashley Nurse comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Allen tried to go for a slog sweep against Chahal but top-edged it to Pant at long-on. 

    Fabian Allen c Pant b Chahal 5(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,West Indies 216/6 ( Shai Hope (W) 89 , Fabian Allen 5)

    Almost a good over from Khaleel. Kept it tight mostly but offered width on one delivery and it was cut for a four through third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! There was width outside off as debutant Allen tried to cut it, the ball found the outside edge and ran to the ropes as there was no slip fielder.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Holder should have waited a little more to go for that expansive shot. Still a lot overs left in the innings and the pair had the measure of the bowling. The WIndies skipper did a same mistake in the Guwahati ODI as well. This is a young team with a talented pool of players, but these are the few temperamental aspects in which the coaching staffs need to work on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel comes back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,West Indies 211/6 ( Shai Hope (W) 88 , Fabian Allen 1)

    Seven runs from the over and Kuldeep's quota of 10 overs comes to an end. He finishes with match figures of 52/2.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Overpitched outside off delivery and Hope creams it through cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,West Indies 204/6 ( Shai Hope (W) 82 , Fabian Allen 0)

    Eight runs from the over of Bhuvi but he was successful in getting the wicket of Holder and in breaking the 76-run partnership.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Khaleel Ahmed has been at the receiving end for a while. Since making his debut in the Asia Cup, he has looked decent, but in patches. One must feel when the ball gets old, he needs to develop more variations to trouble the batsmen. Presently, the youngster seems like a one-dimensional bowler.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Length delivery outside off and Hope drives it gloriously through mid-off. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fabian Allen comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bhuvi gets his first wicket of the match. Slightly short delivery and Holder wanted to clear the mid-off boundary but couldn't find the distance as Jadeja took the catch.

    Holder c (sub)Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 32(39)

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,West Indies 196/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 74 , Jason Holder (C) 32)

    Holder slams Kuldeep for a six and then collects a single with a drive to long-on before Hope gets one run towards deep square leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Back-to-back six for Windies. Holder picks up the wrong 'un early, clears his front leg and smashes it over long-on boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,West Indies 188/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 73 , Jason Holder (C) 25)

    Another expensive over from Khaleel as he concedes 11 runs including a maximum to Hope.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a shot! Full delivery on the off stump and Hope cracks it straight over the head of the bowler. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Small delay as Bumrah is struggling with possibly a hamstring issue. And he has now walked off the pitch.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,West Indies 177/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 64 , Jason Holder (C) 24)

    Four runs from the over. There was a chance for bowler Kuldeep as Hope drove it back to him but the spinner wasn't able to react quickly.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,West Indies 173/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 62 , Jason Holder (C) 22)

    Expensive over for Khaleel as nine runs get added to Windies' tally. The partnership is now above 50 and both batsmen are now well set.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest updates: That's it! Windies have set India a target of 284 as Bumrah finishes with match figures of 35/4. A win here means India can't lose the series.

The third ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 3rd ODI: Handed a reality check after West Indies salvaged a morale-boosting tie in the second game, India will be hoping to put up an improved bowling show with their frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in action for the third ODI at Pune on October 27.

A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the lung opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors indeed, made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber.

However the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw the Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games.

With more variations in their repertoire in white ball cricket compared to the profligate Umesh Yadav and an inconsistent Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first Powerplay and the death overs.

India also have issues to ponder over with only 16 games are left before the World Cup in England next year -- the fragile middle-order and lack of consistency from the lower-middle order batsmen -- when they take field at the MCA International stadium.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

Skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 10,000 runs, has always been the backbone of the team. His back to back hundreds (140 and 157 not out) is just a testimony to it. The skipper, who has scored 297 runs so far in the series, will be aiming for a big knock again.

Ambati Rayadu's 73 consolidated his claim for No 4 spot and a good show in the next match, will only help him make the position his own.

But questions remain on a stable numbers 5, 6 and 7.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20) again looked out of sorts in the second ODI and with his ability to finish innings on the wane, the stumper will be under immense pressure to perform.

A big score is expected from young Rishabh Pant, who has got the ability to go all guns blazing. The team management is expected to persist with him for his game-changing ability.

The dew is a big factor during day-night matches in India, something that will worry Kohli since both his wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were finding it difficult to grip the wet ball.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja will have to pull up his socks and can't afford to be inconsistent with only a few places up for grabs going into the World Cup.

For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter.

The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope with his hundred in Visakhapatnam has proved that there is more to his game than the attractive 30's.

But apart from these two, West Indies would be hoping that the others like Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Rovman Powell step up and deliver.

Their senior pros like experienced Marlon Samuels (13 runs) and skipper Jason Holder (50 runs) haven't really played to their potential. The duo will look to make amends.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Kemar Roach but he has been leaking runs along with their spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse.

The trio, along with the others including Holder and Oshane Thomas will need to come up with something special to restrict a ruthless Indian skipper and the others, who can hammer any bowling attack.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018

Tags : #3rd ODI #Cricket #Cricket Score #IND vs WI #India #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #live cricket score #Live score #SportsTracker #Virat Kohli #West Indies #Windies



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all