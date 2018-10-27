Expensive over for Khaleel as nine runs get added to Windies' tally. The partnership is now above 50 and both batsmen are now well set.

Four runs from the over. There was a chance for bowler Kuldeep as Hope drove it back to him but the spinner wasn't able to react quickly.

Small delay as Bumrah is struggling with possibly a hamstring issue. And he has now walked off the pitch.

SIX! What a shot! Full delivery on the off stump and Hope cracks it straight over the head of the bowler.

Another expensive over from Khaleel as he concedes 11 runs including a maximum to Hope.

SIX! Back-to-back six for Windies. Holder picks up the wrong 'un early, clears his front leg and smashes it over long-on boundary.

Holder slams Kuldeep for a six and then collects a single with a drive to long-on before Hope gets one run towards deep square leg.

OUT! Bhuvi gets his first wicket of the match. Slightly short delivery and Holder wanted to clear the mid-off boundary but couldn't find the distance as Jadeja took the catch.

FOUR! Length delivery outside off and Hope drives it gloriously through mid-off.

Khaleel Ahmed has been at the receiving end for a while. Since making his debut in the Asia Cup, he has looked decent, but in patches. One must feel when the ball gets old, he needs to develop more variations to trouble the batsmen. Presently, the youngster seems like a one-dimensional bowler.

Eight runs from the over of Bhuvi but he was successful in getting the wicket of Holder and in breaking the 76-run partnership.

FOUR! Overpitched outside off delivery and Hope creams it through cover.

Seven runs from the over and Kuldeep's quota of 10 overs comes to an end. He finishes with match figures of 52/2.

Holder should have waited a little more to go for that expansive shot. Still a lot overs left in the innings and the pair had the measure of the bowling. The WIndies skipper did a same mistake in the Guwahati ODI as well. This is a young team with a talented pool of players, but these are the few temperamental aspects in which the coaching staffs need to work on.

FOUR! There was width outside off as debutant Allen tried to cut it, the ball found the outside edge and ran to the ropes as there was no slip fielder.

Almost a good over from Khaleel. Kept it tight mostly but offered width on one delivery and it was cut for a four through third man.

OUT! Allen tried to go for a slog sweep against Chahal but top-edged it to Pant at long-on.

However, he couldn't quite get off to a memorable start in ODIs, getting dismissed for 5

Fabian Allen took most number of catches in Global T20 Canada 2018 (10) and he scored 119 runs from three innings in CPL 2018 at a strike rate of 188.89.

Good over for India, just two runs added and a wickets. Windies are now seven down and India would aim to wrap it up as early as possible.

Five runs from the over as Windies batsmen collect five singles. The run rate is marginally over 5 at the present.

OUT! What a fantastic yorker and Hope is bowled out. You needed a delivery as good as that to get rid of a set batsman.

Another fantastic over from Bumrah. His discipline and accuracy make it almost impossible to score against him and then he comes up with a brilliant yorker to get rid of Hope.

SIX! Tossed up delivery from Chahal and Nurse plays a slog sweep to put it over mid-wicket boundary.

FOUR! Short delivery outside off and Nurse cuts it through square region.

Quite an expensive over from Chahal as he leaks 11 runs. Nurse also collects a four and a six.

Six runs from the over including two wides. Smartly played by Windies batsmen as they opted against taking any risk in Bumrah's over, going only for singles.

SIX! Fantastic shot from Roach. Length delivery on the off and Roach belted it over the long-on.

10 runs from the over including a six for Roach. The plan looks like is to attack any bowler other than Bumrah even if it's Bhuvi.

The impact of Bhuvi and Bumrah clearly evident here. They have had the wood over the batsmen throughout this innings. India did not get this sort of performance from Shami and Umesh in the first two matches. So, it is crystal clear that the pace department in India's limited-over's set-up is heavily dependent on Bhuvi and Bumrah.

Just one run from the over. Extremely accurate and tight bowling from Bumrah, relying on his yorkers. Nurse and Roach are at the crease but even best of the batsmen will struggle to score against Bumrah.

SIX! Full and wide which Nurse tonks over long-off for a maximum,

FOUR! Outside off and Nurse cuts it between point and third an for a boundary.

FOUR! Another full and wide delivery and Nurse smokes it over cover.

FOUR! Full-toss and Nurse swings it to deep square leg for a boundary.

Hugely expensive over from Bhuvi as he concedes 21 runs. Nurse has made 39 off 20 and his innings has helped Windies get to a respectable total. Bhuvi finishes with match figures of 70/1.

FOUR! There was a chance as Roach played a pull shot. Bumrah found the top-edge but Bhuvi couldn't get under the ball and it runs to the ropes.

OUT! The excellent yorker does the job for Bumrah. Full delivery hits Nurse's pads as he tried to flick it.

A handy finishing touch by Nurse here. These are important runs, which the Windies lower-order batsmen have fetched here. If the conditions stay the same, 284 is a challenging target on this pitch. But under lights it easier to bat on. So, the visitors need to bowl and field out of their skins to restrict the formidable Indian batting from overhauling this total.

That's it! Windies have set India a target of 284 as Bumrah finishes with match figures of 35/4. A win here means India can't lose the series.

The last Indian pacer before Bumrah to take a four-wicket haul with an economy rate of under-4 in an ODI in India was Dhawal Kulkarni. He did it against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2014.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Windies at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After a thrilling tie in the second match, the visiting side will aim to bounce back to level the series as they trail by 1-0.

"Looks like a pitch that has a lot of runs on offer. The curator Pandurang Salgaoncar has left some grass behind. That should allow the ball to come to the bat nicely. Looks like a game in which both teams should score in excess of 300," says cricket-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will bowl first in the third ODI at Pune.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed come into the side for Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

OUT! The change of end has worked here for India. Slightly short delivery from Bumrah, which bounced extra as Powell tried to defend, found the outside edge and Rohit takes the catch in the slips.

FIFTY! Hope takes a single to move to 50. He continues his good form after scoring a century in his last match.

The third ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 3rd ODI: Handed a reality check after West Indies salvaged a morale-boosting tie in the second game, India will be hoping to put up an improved bowling show with their frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in action for the third ODI at Pune on October 27.

A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the lung opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors indeed, made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber.

However the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw the Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games.

With more variations in their repertoire in white ball cricket compared to the profligate Umesh Yadav and an inconsistent Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first Powerplay and the death overs.

India also have issues to ponder over with only 16 games are left before the World Cup in England next year -- the fragile middle-order and lack of consistency from the lower-middle order batsmen -- when they take field at the MCA International stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 10,000 runs, has always been the backbone of the team. His back to back hundreds (140 and 157 not out) is just a testimony to it. The skipper, who has scored 297 runs so far in the series, will be aiming for a big knock again.

Ambati Rayadu's 73 consolidated his claim for No 4 spot and a good show in the next match, will only help him make the position his own.

But questions remain on a stable numbers 5, 6 and 7.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20) again looked out of sorts in the second ODI and with his ability to finish innings on the wane, the stumper will be under immense pressure to perform.

A big score is expected from young Rishabh Pant, who has got the ability to go all guns blazing. The team management is expected to persist with him for his game-changing ability.

The dew is a big factor during day-night matches in India, something that will worry Kohli since both his wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were finding it difficult to grip the wet ball.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja will have to pull up his socks and can't afford to be inconsistent with only a few places up for grabs going into the World Cup.

For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter.

The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope with his hundred in Visakhapatnam has proved that there is more to his game than the attractive 30's.

But apart from these two, West Indies would be hoping that the others like Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Rovman Powell step up and deliver.

Their senior pros like experienced Marlon Samuels (13 runs) and skipper Jason Holder (50 runs) haven't really played to their potential. The duo will look to make amends.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Kemar Roach but he has been leaking runs along with their spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse.

The trio, along with the others including Holder and Oshane Thomas will need to come up with something special to restrict a ruthless Indian skipper and the others, who can hammer any bowling attack.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI