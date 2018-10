Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad 10:04 (IST)

Five-for Umesh Yadav!! Persistent in his lines always looking to attack the stumps and there he gets the prized wicket of Roston Chase, who is bowled right through his defences.

The crowd stands up to applaud Chase only realising Umesh has a five-wicket haul when it shows up on the big screen.

Umesh finishes with six wickets as number 11 lasts for a single delivery. He has shown great heart in this Test bowling without a fast bowling partner.

So, 311 it is then for the Windies after batting for over 100 overs and with the three wickets on Day 2 morning falling inside the first 30 minutes. Indian openers KL Rahul, Shaw run into the dressing room followed by Pujara. Umesh then leads the rest of the team.