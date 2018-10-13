Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies.

We will have to wait to see whether debutant Shardul Thakur comes out to bowl for India or not. His first day in Test cricket on Friday lasted a mere 10 deliveries due to recurrence of a groin strain sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the fan who broke the security cordon at Hyderabad on Friday to take a selfie with India captain Virat Kohli.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Virat Kohli to bring R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja into attack as early as possible. Gavaskar feels spinners are the best option for India to bowl out Windies early on.

Day 2 pitch report: "Still a great pitch to bat on. You just need to look for the odd ball that might keep low but the surface will continue to help the batsmen," says Sunil Gavaskar.

There were 37 batsmen previously stranded on 98 or 99 at the time of day's end and all went on to score a century next day. Roston Chase is the 38th to join in the list. Will he complete his century today?

Umesh Yadav: I knew the track is flat, so just wanted to bowl wicket-to-wicket. I just bowled two-three full deliveries and saw there wasn't much movement. It was also going slow, so I had to readjust my length and bowl short around the fourth-fifth stump line. Fitness is right up there, I knew I have the energy [to make up for Shardul's absence]. It's heartbreaking for him, but I was just trying my best. We want to finish off the innings as soon as possible.

Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings on Day 2 for India. He bowls to Roston Chase.

Bolwed! Umesh Yadav gets his fourth wicket as he dismisses Devendra Bishoo.

Bright and a pleasant morning here in Uppal today. Chase unbeaten on 98 has only one slip in place as Umesh runs in to start the proceedings of Day 2. India would be hoping wrap the tail early while Windies would be hoping Chase to take them close to 350. As I type, Umesh has cleaned up Bishop taking his fourth wicket hasn’t he been just top class?!

Good start for India as Umesh Yadav takes the wicket of Bishoo to take his match tally to four

Hundred! Chase nudges Kuldeep Yadav to leg side for a single and to bring up his 4th Test ton. Second against India and first outside Carribean.

The 26-year old has scored four Test centuries - two each against India and Pakistan now. While this is his first Test ton outside the Caribbean. Impeccable batting!

The handful spectators in the stadium too realise it has been admirable effort, as they rise to appreciate the knock.

A very responsible and an efficient century by Roston Chase. Responsible and efficient - two adjectives that not very commonly used to describe Windies’ batting these days, but this as good as an innings a West Indian player has played in India, in long, long time.

Rostan Chase brings up his century with a single and then Jomel Warrican smashes Kuldeep for a big six

Umesh induces an edge off Chase's bat as the batsmen tries to throw his bat on a wide delivery but it beats Pant and goes for a four

Three runs added. Gavaskar wanted Ashwin to take the new ball along with Umesh but Kohli has opted for Kuldeep to get him the wickets early on

The last West Indies batsman before Roston Chase to score a century batting at No.6 or lower in a Test innings in India was Marlon Samuels. He did it in 2002 at Kolkata.

Maiden over! A very good, disciplined over from Umesh as he bowls in the probing off stump line

Warrican tries to clear the boundary with a big sweep but Kuldeep's googly turns a mile away from his bat. Story of the over.

OUT! Umesh gets the five-for as he bowls out centurion Chase. A full delivery which nipped in back a little to beat Chase's inside edge and bowls him out.

WICKET! First-ball duck for Gabriel as the ball moves away and he edges it to Pant. Career-best figures for Umesh - 88/6

This is the first five-for Umesh Yadav at home in Tests and he took 68 innings between two five-fors - the most among all the Indians.

So, 311 it is then for the Windies after batting for over 100 overs and with the three wickets on Day 2 morning falling inside the first 30 minutes. Indian openers KL Rahul, Shaw run into the dressing room followed by Pujara. Umesh then leads the rest of the team.

Umesh finishes with six wickets as number 11 lasts for a single delivery. He has shown great heart in this Test bowling without a fast bowling partner.

The crowd stands up to applaud Chase only realising Umesh has a five-wicket haul when it shows up on the big screen.

Five-for Umesh Yadav!! Persistent in his lines always looking to attack the stumps and there he gets the prized wicket of Roston Chase, who is bowled right through his defences.

Windies ALL OUT! 16 runs in 6.4 overs added this morning, which belongs to pacer Umesh Yadav as he picks three wickets on Day 2 to finish with career-best figures — 88/6 — to bowl out Windies for 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, also reached his fourth Test century.

KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw come out to bat.

Gabriel to bowl the first over. He bowls to Rahul.

Shanon Gabriel to start for Windies from the media end. KL Rahul has three slips and a gully waiting.

Light roller used in the innings break as Windies’ captain Jason Holder and leggie Devendra Bishoo loosen up by throwing down few deliveries along with bowling coach Colly Corrymore.

Indian pacers to take a five-for against West Indies at home in Tests:

Umesh Yadav becomes the first Indian pacer to take a six-wicket haul in this century at home in Tests.

SIX! Shaw hits the maximum in the first over. Gabriel bowls one short on off and Shaw plays an upper cut behind the wicket for a six

Rahul gets off the mark on the first delivery with a fine cover drive and then Shaw gets his first runs with a crunching four behind the point followed by a six behind the wicket with an upper cut. It's still a great pitch to bat and Windies need wickets early on in order to stop India from scoring big.

Jason Holder to bowl the second over.

FOUR! Another boundary for Shaw. It was a no ball from Holder, back of the length and Shaw just guided it to the third man boundary

Windies bowlers need to more disciplined, they have been all over the place in the first two overs. Meanwhile, Shaw is not looking to hold back

Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.

The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.

The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.

Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.

But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.

Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.

India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

With inputs from AFP