Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad 14:18 (IST)

Nicely poised this Test all the talks regarding the match might not even last by the end of the weekend has been shunned.

Both teams trying to win the small battles and get ahead of their opponents. India still 138 runs away, but they bat deep with previous Test’s centurion Jadeja coming at eight. So will be another gripping final session.