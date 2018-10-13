First Cricket
ZIM in SA | 2nd T20I Oct 12, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ENG in SL | 1st ODI Oct 10, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Match Abandoned
ZIM in SA Oct 14, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 16, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 2nd Test at Hyderabad, Day 2: Rahane, Pant resume after tea

Date: Saturday, 13 October, 2018 14:57 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

311/10
Overs
101.4
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jomel Warrican not out 8 19 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 26.4 3 88 6
Shardul Thakur 1.4 0 9 0
194/4
Overs
53.1
R/R
3.65
Fours
24
Sixes
1
Extras
16
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 25 87 2 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 24 38 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 7 1 48 1
Jason Holder 14 2 45 2

  • FOUR! A length ball on middle and leg by Holder and Pant plays it over the backward square leg for a boundary 

    

  • After 52 overs,India 190/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)

    Chase finishes off a quick over with a single for Pant through a drive to long-off

    

  • After 51 overs,India 189/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)

    Five dot balls and the pressure is then released with four overthrow runs as Pant attempted a single

    

  • After 50 overs,India 184/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 14)

    Pant plays a glorious shot through the mid-off to notch up a four. 50 overs up and India trail by 127 runs.

    

  • After 49 overs,India 179/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    Rahane gets a four on the last delivery as he throws his bat on an outside off delivery

    

  • Holder continues.

    

  • After 48 overs,India 173/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    Chase bowls a maiden to start off the proceedings in the third and final session of the day

    

  • Chase bowls to Pant.

    

  • Back from tea.

    

  • Tea, Day 2

    That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs. India lost Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli. 

    
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Nicely poised this Test all the talks regarding the match might not even last by the end of the weekend has been shunned. 

    Both teams trying to win the small battles and get ahead of their opponents. India still 138 runs away, but they bat deep with previous Test’s centurion Jadeja coming at eight. So will be another gripping final session.

    Full Scorecard

  • Tea, Day 2

    That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets including that of Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs.

    

  • After 47 overs,India 173/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    Maiden over from Holder and it's time for tea.

    

  • After 46 overs,India 173/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    A bit of scare for Pant immediately after he hits a four as Hamilton appeals for a stumping. But replays show the batsman had his foot planted on the ground before the bails were removed 

    

  • FOUR! Second boundary from Pant. Bishoo provides him some width and he cuts it really late to get a boundary behind the point

    

  • After 45 overs,India 168/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)

    Six runs added in the over as Pant gets a four and single before Rahane adds a single through a bye

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Edge and Pant opens his account with a boundary. Holder successfully finds the edge but it goes in the gap between the slip and the gully

    
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Massive moment in the match this. Virat Kohli gone! Jason Holder gets his opposite number. Won’t be wrong to say that the visitors have a slender advantage here. Kohli not happy as he was dismissed on umpire’s call. Kept looking at the big screen as he reluctantly left the field. Spectators clearly not happy with the call either. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 162/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

    The wicket is followed by a maiden over as Rahane opts against taking any unnecessary risk

    

  • After 43 overs,India 162/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

    Big blow for India as they lose Kohli. The batsman departs five runs short of his fifty. The partnership is broken as India still trail Windies by 149 runs

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant comes out to bat.

    

  • OUT! A length delivery, raps Kohli on the front pad and he's given out. Kohli immediately reviewed it but replays showed that there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps. Windies rewarded for desciplined bowling. 

    Kohli lbw b Holder 45(78)

    

  • After 42 overs,India 160/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)

    Three runs added in the over. Some tight bowling has helped Windies bring the run rate down from over five to 3.81 at the moment

    

  • After 41 overs,India 157/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)

    A beautiful shot towards mid-wicket allows Kohli to collect a double and then he takes a single on the last delivery to keep the strike

    

  • After 40 overs,India 154/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)

    Bishoo bowls a maiden as he keeps Rahane quiet. Meanwhile, the partnership between Kohli and Rahane has crossed 50

    

  • After 39 overs,India 154/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)

    Another quick and tight over from Warrican. Rahane gets a single with a cut towards the point area.

    

  • After 38 overs,India 153/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 16)

    Sloppy fielding at mid-on helps Kohli to get a boundary. He then adds a single and Rahane chips in with one

    

  • FOUR! That's poor fielding. Kohli plays a straight drive towards substitute fielder Keemo Paul, who fails to stop it as it goes for a boundary

    

  • After 37 overs,India 147/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 15)

    Kohli takes a single and with that he goes past Misbah-ul-Haq in the list of most runs as a captain. He now has 4222 runs in Tests as India captain at an average of over 65

    

  • After 36 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , Ajinkya Rahane 15)

    Thanks to the boundary, India collect five runs. Batsmen are looking more positive now.

    

  • FOUR! Cuts and cuts it hard. A slighter shorter delivery and Kohli flashes at it hard to get a four in the point region

    

  • After 35 overs,India 141/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 15)

    Rahane takes a single in the square region on the first delivery and then Kohli collects another one on the last ball

    
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Been a quiet passage of play since the two wickets of Shaw and Pujara. Bishoo and Warrican have bowled with reasonable precision tying a leash on the run rate. The visitors know if they get one of the two, they will have a huge advantage. While the seasoned duo of Kohli and Rahane well-prepared to play the waiting game as they look to grind their spinners down. Good battle this. Roughly one-third of the stadia is filled that would account for around 10,000 people, who too seem to understand the need of the hour as they patiently watch India’s progress, bursting into chants and slogans sporadically.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,India 139/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)

    Kohli plays a powerful straight drive off Bishoo's full delivery to notch up a welcome boundary 

    

  • After 33 overs,India 134/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Maiden over. Warrican does well to keep Kohli quiet for six balls. Straight, full and marginally outside off — nothing much that Kohli could have done

    

  • After 32 overs,India 134/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Kohli breaks the run of maiden overs with a single in the cover region. Only two runs have been scored in the last five overs

    

  • After 31 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Another maiden over. This is good bowling from Warrican and Bishoo as they try to build the pressure on India

    

  • Warrican continues.

    

  • After 30 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Second consecutive maiden for Bishoo as he keeps Kohli quiet. Time for drinks

    

  • After 29 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Another good over. Warrican keeps it tight and only allows a single as Kohli plays him to the mid-on area

     

    

  • After 28 overs,India 132/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Maiden over for Bishoo as he keeps it tight, not allowing Rahane to free his hands

    

  • After 27 overs,India 132/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Not much support for the spinners out there as the pitch remains good to bat. Indian batsmen are just pushing the deliveries around to collect singles and rotate the strike

    

  • After 26 overs,India 129/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)

    Leg-spinner Bishoo has been called into attack, who has kept a shot extra cover. But he needs to flight his deliveries a little more to create an opportunity

    

  • Bishoo comes into attack.

    

  • After 25 overs,India 126/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)

    India have crossed the 125-run mark in 25 overs. They are scoring at over five per over.

    

  • After 24 overs,India 124/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)

    Kohli-Rahane have quickly stitched a 22-run partnership off 24 balls and Windies have clearly lost the momentum owing to their poor fielding and aimless bowling 

    

  • After 23 overs,India 121/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)

    Horrible mix-up in the middle as Rahane wanted to take a double off the first delivery but a good call from Kohli meant India didn't lose any wicket. Four runs added in the over.

    

  • After 22 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)

    Two fours came off that over as Windies fail to maintain the pressure despite taking two quick wickets

    
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Perfect start for Windies after Lunch. With two quick wickets in the afternoon session they have they have negated the advantage that Shaw gave the hosts. With two new batsmen at the crease they would be hungry for more. There has been a pattern in Pujara’s dismissal off late, he has been fishing to unnecessary deliveries outside the off stump, happened to him England and Rajkot in the previous innings.

    Massive opportunity for Ajinkya Rahane to set things straight and bat himself back to form.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rahane gets off the mark with a boundary on the off side. Full toss, outside off stump and Rahane wasn't going to miss out on that

    
Latest Updates: Chase finishes off a quick over with a single for Pant through a drive to long-off

The second Test between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.

The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.

The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.

Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.

But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.

Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.

India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

With inputs from AFP

 

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018

