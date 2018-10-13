- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo in India: MJ Akbar the editor was feted as a liberal and pluralist, he has betrayed those values
-
Congress' decision to go solo in upcoming Assembly polls will help party ascertain its position, size up likely allies for 2019
-
Bryan Adams in Mumbai: Canadian rocker treats longtime fans to nostalgia on return to old stomping ground
-
UEFA Nations League: England draw with Croatia behind closed doors in Rijeka to earn first point of tournament
-
The Yamuna: Delhi's worshipped — and abused — river
-
For #MeToo to succeed we must address weaknesses of the movement, separate scandal from harassment
-
Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Apple Watch may have transmitted death evidence, claims Turkish Daily
-
Record fuel prices hit petrol, diesel demand in September for first time in 10 months
-
क्या राजस्थान में वसुंधरा गुट के बड़े नेता ही बीजेपी को हरा देंगे?
-
गुजरे दौर में भी महिला पत्रकारों के पास 'लंपटों' से निपटने का था फॉर्मूला
-
केजरीवाल के मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत के घर IT रेड में मिले 35 लाख, करोड़ों की बेनामी संपत्ति का खुलासा
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Hyderabad : टी ब्रेक के बाद मैच फिर से शुरू
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर निकाय चुनाव LIVE: कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान जारी, श्रीनगर में अब तक 1.2 फीसदी वोटिंग
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Tea, Day 2
That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs. India lost Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli.
Tea, Day 2
That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets including that of Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs.
OUT! A length delivery, raps Kohli on the front pad and he's given out. Kohli immediately reviewed it but replays showed that there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps. Windies rewarded for desciplined bowling.
Kohli lbw b Holder 45(78)
OUT! Outside edge and taken, Pujara departs. Casual shot by Pujara gets him out. A fullish delivery, which was shaping out, and Pujara hangs his bat out, edging it.
Pujara c J Hamilton b Gabriel 10(41)
OUT! Hetmyer takes the catch at cover as Shaw tries to play a drive. A tossed up delivery and Shaw couldn't resist the tempatation, plays an uppish drive and gives away a catch. An impressive knock comes to an end.
Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70(53)
Lunch, Day 2
An ODI kind of start for India with 80/1 on the board in 16 overs. Windies began the day on 295/7 but Umesh Yadav took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, completed his 4th Test century. India were given a solid start by Shaw — who scored a 40-ball fifty — and Rahul as they added 61 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was the only wicket that India lost as Jason Holder bowled him over.
After 16 overs,India 80/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 52 , Cheteshwar Pujara 9)
FIFTY! Half-century for Shaw in just 40 balls following the maiden Test on at Rajkot in the first match.
OUT! Rahul's bad run continues as he drags the length delivery back onto the stumps. Rahul looked in a dilemma, plays it with soft hands and chops it on.
Rahul b Holder 4(25)
Windies ALL OUT! 16 runs in 6.4 overs added this morning, which belongs to pacer Umesh Yadav as he picks three wickets on Day 2 to finish with career-best figures — 88/6 — to bowl out Windies for 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, also reached his fourth Test century.
WICKET! First-ball duck for Gabriel as the ball moves away and he edges it to Pant. Career-best figures for Umesh - 88/6
Gabriel c Pant b U Yadav 0(1)
OUT! Umesh gets the five-for as he bowls out centurion Chase. A full delivery which nipped in back a little to beat Chase's inside edge and bowls him out.
Roston Chase b U Yadav 106(189)
Hundred! Chase nudges Kuldeep Yadav to leg side for a single and to bring up his 4th Test ton. Second against India and first outside Carribean.
Bolwed! Umesh Yadav gets his fourth wicket as he dismisses Devendra Bishoo.
Bishoo b U Yadav 2(20)
FOUR! A length ball on middle and leg by Holder and Pant plays it over the backward square leg for a boundary
After 52 overs,India 190/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)
Chase finishes off a quick over with a single for Pant through a drive to long-off
After 51 overs,India 189/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)
Five dot balls and the pressure is then released with four overthrow runs as Pant attempted a single
After 50 overs,India 184/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 14)
Pant plays a glorious shot through the mid-off to notch up a four. 50 overs up and India trail by 127 runs.
After 49 overs,India 179/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Rahane gets a four on the last delivery as he throws his bat on an outside off delivery
Holder continues.
After 48 overs,India 173/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Chase bowls a maiden to start off the proceedings in the third and final session of the day
Chase bowls to Pant.
Back from tea.
Tea, Day 2
That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs. India lost Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli.
Nicely poised this Test all the talks regarding the match might not even last by the end of the weekend has been shunned.
Both teams trying to win the small battles and get ahead of their opponents. India still 138 runs away, but they bat deep with previous Test’s centurion Jadeja coming at eight. So will be another gripping final session.
Tea, Day 2
That's the end of second session. A session that belonged to Windies as they took three wickets including that of Chteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli. India are 173/4 and trail by 138 runs.
After 47 overs,India 173/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Maiden over from Holder and it's time for tea.
After 46 overs,India 173/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
A bit of scare for Pant immediately after he hits a four as Hamilton appeals for a stumping. But replays show the batsman had his foot planted on the ground before the bails were removed
FOUR! Second boundary from Pant. Bishoo provides him some width and he cuts it really late to get a boundary behind the point
After 45 overs,India 168/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Six runs added in the over as Pant gets a four and single before Rahane adds a single through a bye
FOUR! Edge and Pant opens his account with a boundary. Holder successfully finds the edge but it goes in the gap between the slip and the gully
Massive moment in the match this. Virat Kohli gone! Jason Holder gets his opposite number. Won’t be wrong to say that the visitors have a slender advantage here. Kohli not happy as he was dismissed on umpire’s call. Kept looking at the big screen as he reluctantly left the field. Spectators clearly not happy with the call either.
After 44 overs,India 162/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
The wicket is followed by a maiden over as Rahane opts against taking any unnecessary risk
After 43 overs,India 162/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
Big blow for India as they lose Kohli. The batsman departs five runs short of his fifty. The partnership is broken as India still trail Windies by 149 runs
Rishabh Pant comes out to bat.
OUT! A length delivery, raps Kohli on the front pad and he's given out. Kohli immediately reviewed it but replays showed that there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps. Windies rewarded for desciplined bowling.
Kohli lbw b Holder 45(78)
After 42 overs,India 160/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Three runs added in the over. Some tight bowling has helped Windies bring the run rate down from over five to 3.81 at the moment
After 41 overs,India 157/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
A beautiful shot towards mid-wicket allows Kohli to collect a double and then he takes a single on the last delivery to keep the strike
After 40 overs,India 154/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Bishoo bowls a maiden as he keeps Rahane quiet. Meanwhile, the partnership between Kohli and Rahane has crossed 50
After 39 overs,India 154/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Another quick and tight over from Warrican. Rahane gets a single with a cut towards the point area.
After 38 overs,India 153/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 16)
Sloppy fielding at mid-on helps Kohli to get a boundary. He then adds a single and Rahane chips in with one
FOUR! That's poor fielding. Kohli plays a straight drive towards substitute fielder Keemo Paul, who fails to stop it as it goes for a boundary
After 37 overs,India 147/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 15)
Kohli takes a single and with that he goes past Misbah-ul-Haq in the list of most runs as a captain. He now has 4222 runs in Tests as India captain at an average of over 65
After 36 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , Ajinkya Rahane 15)
Thanks to the boundary, India collect five runs. Batsmen are looking more positive now.
FOUR! Cuts and cuts it hard. A slighter shorter delivery and Kohli flashes at it hard to get a four in the point region
After 35 overs,India 141/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 15)
Rahane takes a single in the square region on the first delivery and then Kohli collects another one on the last ball
Been a quiet passage of play since the two wickets of Shaw and Pujara. Bishoo and Warrican have bowled with reasonable precision tying a leash on the run rate. The visitors know if they get one of the two, they will have a huge advantage. While the seasoned duo of Kohli and Rahane well-prepared to play the waiting game as they look to grind their spinners down. Good battle this. Roughly one-third of the stadia is filled that would account for around 10,000 people, who too seem to understand the need of the hour as they patiently watch India’s progress, bursting into chants and slogans sporadically.
After 34 overs,India 139/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Kohli plays a powerful straight drive off Bishoo's full delivery to notch up a welcome boundary
After 33 overs,India 134/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Maiden over. Warrican does well to keep Kohli quiet for six balls. Straight, full and marginally outside off — nothing much that Kohli could have done
After 32 overs,India 134/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Kohli breaks the run of maiden overs with a single in the cover region. Only two runs have been scored in the last five overs
After 31 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Another maiden over. This is good bowling from Warrican and Bishoo as they try to build the pressure on India
Warrican continues.
After 30 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Second consecutive maiden for Bishoo as he keeps Kohli quiet. Time for drinks
After 29 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Another good over. Warrican keeps it tight and only allows a single as Kohli plays him to the mid-on area
After 28 overs,India 132/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Maiden over for Bishoo as he keeps it tight, not allowing Rahane to free his hands
After 27 overs,India 132/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Not much support for the spinners out there as the pitch remains good to bat. Indian batsmen are just pushing the deliveries around to collect singles and rotate the strike
After 26 overs,India 129/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
Leg-spinner Bishoo has been called into attack, who has kept a shot extra cover. But he needs to flight his deliveries a little more to create an opportunity
Bishoo comes into attack.
After 25 overs,India 126/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
India have crossed the 125-run mark in 25 overs. They are scoring at over five per over.
After 24 overs,India 124/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Kohli-Rahane have quickly stitched a 22-run partnership off 24 balls and Windies have clearly lost the momentum owing to their poor fielding and aimless bowling
After 23 overs,India 121/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Horrible mix-up in the middle as Rahane wanted to take a double off the first delivery but a good call from Kohli meant India didn't lose any wicket. Four runs added in the over.
After 22 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Two fours came off that over as Windies fail to maintain the pressure despite taking two quick wickets
Perfect start for Windies after Lunch. With two quick wickets in the afternoon session they have they have negated the advantage that Shaw gave the hosts. With two new batsmen at the crease they would be hungry for more. There has been a pattern in Pujara’s dismissal off late, he has been fishing to unnecessary deliveries outside the off stump, happened to him England and Rajkot in the previous innings.
Massive opportunity for Ajinkya Rahane to set things straight and bat himself back to form.
FOUR! Rahane gets off the mark with a boundary on the off side. Full toss, outside off stump and Rahane wasn't going to miss out on that
Latest Updates: Chase finishes off a quick over with a single for Pant through a drive to long-off
The second Test between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.
The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.
But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.
File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies
Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.
The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.
Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.
But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.
Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.
Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.
India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.
The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.
Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 13, 2018