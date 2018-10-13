First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 2nd Test at Hyderabad, Day 2: Hosts reach 80/1 at lunch

Date: Saturday, 13 October, 2018 12:09 IST Match Status: Lunch
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

311/10
Overs
101.4
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jomel Warrican not out 8 19 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 26.4 3 88 6
Shardul Thakur 1.4 0 9 0
80/1
Overs
16.0
R/R
5
Fours
10
Sixes
1
Extras
15
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Prithvi Shaw Batting 52 42 8 1
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 9 32 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 3 1 20 0
Jason Holder 7 1 20 1

  • Back from lunch.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Pretty much India’s morning this. Umesh Yadav ran through the tail rather quickly, but only after Chase reached his century. KL Rahul must have pretty disappointed to miss out yet again, however Shaw entertainer the crowds with spectacular strokeplay during his fifty. Pujara has been very positive in his time  in the middle. India scored at 5 runs per over in their innings.

    There is a decent turnout in the Stadium, which was expected it being a Saturday knowing India were going to bat for the most part of the day.

    Full Scorecard

  • Lunch, Day 2 

    An ODI kind of start for India with 80/1 on the board in 16 overs. Windies began the day on 295/7 but Umesh Yadav took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, completed his 4th Test century. India were given a solid start by Shaw — who scored a 40-ball fifty — and Rahul as they added 61 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was the only wicket that India lost as Jason Holder bowled him over. 

    After 16 overs,India 80/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 52 , Cheteshwar Pujara 9)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A slightly short delivery by Warrican and Pujara goes back and punches it for a four in the point region. He's looking in a good touch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 75/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 51 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)

    A drive towards mid-off helps Shaw collect a single as India touch the 75-run mark

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 74/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 50 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)

    A single run over but that is what was required as Shaw brings up his fifty. Remember this is just his second innings and he got a century in his first one.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Prithvi Shaw follows his maiden Test century with a dazzling fifty, thanks to his confident and aggressive style, Warrican was forced to operate with a long on, backward square leg and a fielder at the cow corner boundary. Where’s the philosophy of intimidating a rookie gone? Instead the 18-year old has turned the tables. The partisan crowd makes a rapturous noise for Shaw, who takes just 39 balls to reach the landmark.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Half-century for Shaw in just 40 balls following the maiden Test on at Rajkot in the first match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 73/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 49 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)

    Shaw takes a single off the first delivery with a push towards mid-off to move to 49

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 72/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 48 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)

    Quite a over that! First Hope drops Shaw's catch and then Pujara plays a shot of intent as he comes down the pitch to hit a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pujara dances down the ground to hit Warrican for a straight boundary on the leg side

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Shaw tries to cut Warrican but edges it to slip where Shai Hope puts down a tough chance

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 65/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 45 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)

    Run flow has slowed down a little with the fall of Rahul. Holder gives way just a single to Shaw in his over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 64/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 44 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)

    Pujara gets off the mark with a single in the mid-on area off Warrican, Shaw adds two more runs to his tally

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 61/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 42 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

    A wicket-maiden for Holder as India lose the first wicket. A poor dismissal for Rahul but it's the ninth consecutive innings where he has been out lbw or bowled

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Chopped it on. Rahul is understandably furious with himself. Started off with a supreme cover drive off the first ball he faced, but didn’t kick on. Two failures in the two innings against the Windies. Will India bat again in this Test or this is the final innings before the tour Down Under?

    Full Scorecard

  • Cheteshwar Pujara comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rahul's bad run continues as he drags the length delivery back onto the stumps. Rahul looked in a dilemma, plays it with soft hands and chops it on.

    Rahul b Holder 4(25)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 61/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Prithvi Shaw 42)

    Shaw is on fire! Three back-to-back fours in the over and he has already reached 42 in no time. It's like a batting lesson for Windies out there.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Third consecutive boundary for Shaw. Plays it straight but a misfielding from Holder costs them four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. After the slog-sweep, Shaw plays a beautiful cover drive to get a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This time Shaw attacks the spinner. The teenager plays a slog-sweep to bring 50 up for India

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Shaw and Rahul are off to a rollicking start here. The new and hard SG is coming on to the bat very nicely. Have had the pleasure of seeing Prithvi bat in flesh in the maidans of Mumbai but seeing him bat now at the international stage is simply amazing. Just the sound the ball is making on the impact tells you a lot about the punch and the quality of batsman. He is so so solid and compact it is unbelievable. All the hype around him is for real.

    KL Rahul too has been positive after the blob in the first Test, this is an important innings for him. The Indian openers raise the 50-run stand in the eighth over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 49/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Prithvi Shaw 30)

    Shaw has raced to 30 not out in no time as Windies struggle to contain runs. 15 runs have come in extras for India

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A full pitched delivery on the leg and Shaw flicks it to the mid-wicket region. Beautifully played. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Holder has changed ends.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 43/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Prithvi Shaw 25)

    Holder calls spinner Warrican into the attack to stop the flow of runs and he immediately bowls a maiden

    Full Scorecard

  • Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican comes into attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 43/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Prithvi Shaw 25)

    Extras continue to flow for India as keeper Hamilton fails to hold onto another wide leg side delivery and then Shaw finished off the over with a boundary with a flick off the wrists

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 34/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 3 , Prithvi Shaw 21)

    Shaw plays two beautiful shots to add six runs and then India get four byes after substitute keeper Hamilton fails to collect the ball on the leg side

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Gabriel’s delivery stays low as it passes the stumps and falls just short of wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich, he takes it flush on his knee cap. He is in immense pain and gets medical attention. But, nah he isn’t continuing, he hobbles off the field in fact he had to be lifted off by a member from the support staff and one of the substitutes.

    Reserve keeper Jahmar Hamilton will don the gloves.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a lovely cover drive. Pitched up delivery from Holder, which is punched beautifully through the cover region for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 24/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 3 , Prithvi Shaw 15)

    Good over from Gabriel as he clocks some serious pace. India got four byes in the over. The ball kept low and hit wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich's knee before running to the boundary. Jahmar Hamilton has come out as substitute keeper. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Gabriel’s delivery stays low as it passes the stumps and falls just short of wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich, he takes it flush on his knee cap. He is in immense pain and gets medical attention. But, nah he isn’t continuing, he hobbles off the field in fact he had to be lifted off by a member from the support staff and one of the substitutes.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs, India 20/0 (KL Rahul 3, Prithvi Shaw 15)

    Windies bowlers need to more disciplined, they have been all over the place in the first two overs. Meanwhile, Shaw is not looking to hold back

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another boundary for Shaw. It was a no ball from Holder, back of the length and Shaw just guided it to the third man boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Holder to bowl the second over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 over, India 15/0 (KL Rahul 3, Prithvi Shaw 11)

    Rahul gets off the mark on the first delivery with a fine cover drive and then Shaw gets his first runs with a crunching four behind the point followed by a six behind the wicket with an upper cut. It's still a great pitch to bat and Windies need wickets early on in order to stop India from scoring big. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Shaw hits the maximum in the first over. Gabriel bowls one short on off and Shaw plays an upper cut behind the wicket for a six

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Umesh Yadav becomes the first Indian pacer to take a six-wicket haul in this century at home in Tests.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian pacers to take a five-for against West Indies at home in Tests:

    Commandur Rangachari, 1948
    Karsan Ghavri, 1978
    Kapil Dev, 1983(2)
    Chetan Sharma, 1987
    Mohammad Shami, 2013
    UMESH YADAV, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Light roller used in the innings break as Windies’ captain Jason Holder and leggie Devendra Bishoo loosen up by throwing down few deliveries along with bowling coach Colly Corrymore.

    Shanon Gabriel to start for Windies from the media end. KL Rahul has three slips and a gully waiting.

    Full Scorecard

  • Gabriel to bowl the first over. He bowls to Rahul.

    Full Scorecard

  • KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw come out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • Windies ALL OUT! 16 runs in 6.4 overs added this morning, which belongs to pacer Umesh Yadav as he picks three wickets on Day 2 to finish with career-best figures — 88/6 — to bowl out Windies for 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, also reached his fourth Test century. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Five-for Umesh Yadav!! Persistent in his lines always looking to attack the stumps and there he gets the prized wicket of Roston Chase, who is bowled right through his defences.

    The crowd stands up to applaud Chase only realising Umesh has a five-wicket haul when it shows up on the big screen.

    Umesh finishes with six wickets as number 11 lasts for a single delivery. He has shown great heart in this Test bowling without a fast bowling partner.

    So, 311 it is then for the Windies after batting for over 100 overs and with the three wickets on Day 2 morning falling inside the first 30 minutes. Indian openers KL Rahul, Shaw run into the dressing room followed by Pujara. Umesh then leads the rest of the team.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first five-for Umesh Yadav at home in Tests and he took 68 innings between two five-fors - the most among all the Indians. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! First-ball duck for Gabriel as the ball moves away and he edges it to Pant. Career-best figures for Umesh - 88/6

    Gabriel c Pant b U Yadav 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • Shannon Gabriel comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Umesh gets the five-for as he bowls out centurion Chase. A full delivery which nipped in back a little to beat Chase's inside edge and bowls him out.

    Roston Chase b U Yadav 106(189)

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: An ODI kind of start for India with 80/1 on the board in 16 overs. Windies began the day on 295/7 but Umesh Yadav took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, completed his 4th Test century. India were given a solid start by Shaw — who scored a 40-ball fifty — and Rahul as they added 61 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was the only wicket that India lost as Jason Holder bowled him over.

Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.

The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.

The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.

Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.

But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.

Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.

India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

With inputs from AFP

 

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018

More Stories

See all