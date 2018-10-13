OUT! Umesh gets the five-for as he bowls out centurion Chase. A full delivery which nipped in back a little to beat Chase's inside edge and bowls him out.

WICKET! First-ball duck for Gabriel as the ball moves away and he edges it to Pant. Career-best figures for Umesh - 88/6

This is the first five-for Umesh Yadav at home in Tests and he took 68 innings between two five-fors - the most among all the Indians.

So, 311 it is then for the Windies after batting for over 100 overs and with the three wickets on Day 2 morning falling inside the first 30 minutes. Indian openers KL Rahul, Shaw run into the dressing room followed by Pujara. Umesh then leads the rest of the team.

Umesh finishes with six wickets as number 11 lasts for a single delivery. He has shown great heart in this Test bowling without a fast bowling partner.

The crowd stands up to applaud Chase only realising Umesh has a five-wicket haul when it shows up on the big screen.

Five-for Umesh Yadav!! Persistent in his lines always looking to attack the stumps and there he gets the prized wicket of Roston Chase, who is bowled right through his defences.

Windies ALL OUT! 16 runs in 6.4 overs added this morning, which belongs to pacer Umesh Yadav as he picks three wickets on Day 2 to finish with career-best figures — 88/6 — to bowl out Windies for 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, also reached his fourth Test century.

KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw come out to bat.

Gabriel to bowl the first over. He bowls to Rahul.

Shanon Gabriel to start for Windies from the media end. KL Rahul has three slips and a gully waiting.

Light roller used in the innings break as Windies’ captain Jason Holder and leggie Devendra Bishoo loosen up by throwing down few deliveries along with bowling coach Colly Corrymore.

Indian pacers to take a five-for against West Indies at home in Tests:

Umesh Yadav becomes the first Indian pacer to take a six-wicket haul in this century at home in Tests.

SIX! Shaw hits the maximum in the first over. Gabriel bowls one short on off and Shaw plays an upper cut behind the wicket for a six

Rahul gets off the mark on the first delivery with a fine cover drive and then Shaw gets his first runs with a crunching four behind the point followed by a six behind the wicket with an upper cut. It's still a great pitch to bat and Windies need wickets early on in order to stop India from scoring big.

Jason Holder to bowl the second over.

FOUR! Another boundary for Shaw. It was a no ball from Holder, back of the length and Shaw just guided it to the third man boundary

Windies bowlers need to more disciplined, they have been all over the place in the first two overs. Meanwhile, Shaw is not looking to hold back

Gabriel’s delivery stays low as it passes the stumps and falls just short of wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich, he takes it flush on his knee cap. He is in immense pain and gets medical attention. But, nah he isn’t continuing, he hobbles off the field in fact he had to be lifted off by a member from the support staff and one of the substitutes.

Good over from Gabriel as he clocks some serious pace. India got four byes in the over. The ball kept low and hit wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich's knee before running to the boundary. Jahmar Hamilton has come out as substitute keeper.

FOUR! What a lovely cover drive. Pitched up delivery from Holder, which is punched beautifully through the cover region for a boundary

Shaw plays two beautiful shots to add six runs and then India get four byes after substitute keeper Hamilton fails to collect the ball on the leg side

Extras continue to flow for India as keeper Hamilton fails to hold onto another wide leg side delivery and then Shaw finished off the over with a boundary with a flick off the wrists

Holder calls spinner Warrican into the attack to stop the flow of runs and he immediately bowls a maiden

FOUR! A full pitched delivery on the leg and Shaw flicks it to the mid-wicket region. Beautifully played.

Shaw has raced to 30 not out in no time as Windies struggle to contain runs. 15 runs have come in extras for India

KL Rahul too has been positive after the blob in the first Test, this is an important innings for him. The Indian openers raise the 50-run stand in the eighth over.

Shaw and Rahul are off to a rollicking start here. The new and hard SG is coming on to the bat very nicely. Have had the pleasure of seeing Prithvi bat in flesh in the maidans of Mumbai but seeing him bat now at the international stage is simply amazing. Just the sound the ball is making on the impact tells you a lot about the punch and the quality of batsman. He is so so solid and compact it is unbelievable. All the hype around him is for real.

FOUR! This time Shaw attacks the spinner. The teenager plays a slog-sweep to bring 50 up for India

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. After the slog-sweep, Shaw plays a beautiful cover drive to get a boundary

FOUR! Third consecutive boundary for Shaw. Plays it straight but a misfielding from Holder costs them four runs

Shaw is on fire! Three back-to-back fours in the over and he has already reached 42 in no time. It's like a batting lesson for Windies out there.

OUT! Rahul's bad run continues as he drags the length delivery back onto the stumps. Rahul looked in a dilemma, plays it with soft hands and chops it on.

Chopped it on. Rahul is understandably furious with himself. Started off with a supreme cover drive off the first ball he faced, but didn’t kick on. Two failures in the two innings against the Windies. Will India bat again in this Test or this is the final innings before the tour Down Under?

A wicket-maiden for Holder as India lose the first wicket. A poor dismissal for Rahul but it's the ninth consecutive innings where he has been out lbw or bowled

Pujara gets off the mark with a single in the mid-on area off Warrican, Shaw adds two more runs to his tally

Run flow has slowed down a little with the fall of Rahul. Holder gives way just a single to Shaw in his over.

DROPPED! Shaw tries to cut Warrican but edges it to slip where Shai Hope puts down a tough chance

FOUR! Pujara dances down the ground to hit Warrican for a straight boundary on the leg side

Quite a over that! First Hope drops Shaw's catch and then Pujara plays a shot of intent as he comes down the pitch to hit a boundary

Shaw takes a single off the first delivery with a push towards mid-off to move to 49

FIFTY! Half-century for Shaw in just 40 balls following the maiden Test on at Rajkot in the first match.

Prithvi Shaw follows his maiden Test century with a dazzling fifty, thanks to his confident and aggressive style, Warrican was forced to operate with a long on, backward square leg and a fielder at the cow corner boundary. Where’s the philosophy of intimidating a rookie gone? Instead the 18-year old has turned the tables. The partisan crowd makes a rapturous noise for Shaw, who takes just 39 balls to reach the landmark.

A single run over but that is what was required as Shaw brings up his fifty. Remember this is just his second innings and he got a century in his first one.

FOUR! A slightly short delivery by Warrican and Pujara goes back and punches it for a four in the point region. He's looking in a good touch.

An ODI kind of start for India with 80/1 on the board in 16 overs. Windies began the day on 295/7 but Umesh Yadav took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 311. Roston Chase, meanwhile, completed his 4th Test century. India were given a solid start by Shaw — who scored a 40-ball fifty — and Rahul as they added 61 runs for the first wicket. Rahul was the only wicket that India lost as Jason Holder bowled him over.

There is a decent turnout in the Stadium, which was expected it being a Saturday knowing India were going to bat for the most part of the day.

Pretty much India’s morning this. Umesh Yadav ran through the tail rather quickly, but only after Chase reached his century. KL Rahul must have pretty disappointed to miss out yet again, however Shaw entertainer the crowds with spectacular strokeplay during his fifty. Pujara has been very positive in his time in the middle. India scored at 5 runs per over in their innings.

Hundred! Chase nudges Kuldeep Yadav to leg side for a single and to bring up his 4th Test ton. Second against India and first outside Carribean.

Day 1 report: Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 98 to defiantly lead the West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday.

The tourists elected to bat first and at times looked in trouble as they seek to level the two Test series.

But Chase built crucial partnerships including a 104-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Jason Holder, who made 52. Chase was accompanied by Devendra Bishoo, on two, at the close of play in Hyderabad.

Holder made a strong return after missing the opening defeat in Rajkot with an ankle injury, hitting his eighth Test fifty.

The second new ball did the trick for India as paceman Umesh Yadav got Holder caught behind on a rising delivery.

Umesh and spinner Kuldeep Yadav eached claimed three wickets to rattle the West Indies middle order as the tourists had slipped to 113-5 and then 182-6.

But Chase kept his calm to counter attack with wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 69-run sixth-wicket stand as skipper Virat Kohli mixed and matched his bowlers.

Umesh finally broke the partnership by trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Chase got to his seventh Test fifty just before tea and is on course for his fourth Test century. His highest Test score of 137 not out came against India in Jamaica in 2016.

India are a bowler short after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur suffered a groin injury in his second over and limped back to the pavilion. He was sent for scans and did not return to field.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

With inputs from AFP