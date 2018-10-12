First Cricket
India vs West Indies, Live Score, 2nd Test at Hyderabad, Day 1: Chase's 98 not out guides Windies to 295/7 at stumps

Date: Friday, 12 October, 2018 16:36 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

295/7
Overs
95.0
R/R
3.11
Fours
33
Sixes
2
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Roston Chase Batting 98 174 7 1
Devendra Bishoo Batting 2 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 23 2 83 3
Shardul Thakur 1.4 0 9 0

  • "I took my time a little more than the first game. I can't worry about what's happening at the other end. I just look to play the ball on merit. I won't say it's anything unique, but in Caribbean first-class, spinners dominate. So we're used to spin, and these pitches are very good. I guess we have our discussion tomorrow and we'll see from there," says Roston Chase, batting on 98 at stumps on Day 1, in an interview with Daren Ganga. 

  • Stumps, Day 1

    That's the end of the third and final session of play on Day 1. 95 overs have been bowled in the day as Windies finish on 295/7 with Roston Chase unbeaten on 98. A shared day of Test cricket with India taking seven wickets. Windies openers made a cautious start but Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets early on to reduce them to 113/5. The ship from there on was steadied by a 69-run stand between Chase and Shane Dorwich. After Dorwich fell to Umesh Yadav, Holder scored 52 and added 104 for the seventh wicket to take Windies to a respectful position.

  • After 95 overs,West Indies 295/7 ( Roston Chase 98 , Devendra Bishoo 2)

    Five runs off the over, four for Chase as he moves to 98, two runs short of his fourth Test century

  • After 94 overs,West Indies 290/7 ( Roston Chase 94 , Devendra Bishoo 1)

    The over rate has been impressive for India. 94 overs have already been bowled. It's to be seen how many more would be bowled

  • After 93 overs,West Indies 287/7 ( Roston Chase 92 , Devendra Bishoo 0)

    Back-to-back maiden overs for India after a long time. No surprises though as Holder's dismissal has exposed the tail. The onus to score runs now relies heavily on Chase

  • After 92 overs,West Indies 287/7 ( Roston Chase 92 , Devendra Bishoo 0)

    Maiden over for Umesh! Good mix of short and outside off deliveries as he looks for another wicket

  • After 91 overs,West Indies 287/7 ( Roston Chase 92 , Devendra Bishoo 0)

    Chase takes a single off the first delivery to move to 92 as Kuldeep bowls five consecutive dot balls 

  • Devendra Bishoo comes out to bat

  • Kuldee back into attack

  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Holder out just as we were nearing close of play. We will be having more than 90 overs as there is still time. Once again Umesh is the partnership breaker, gets the opposition captain of short delivery aimed at his body. Windies won’t be happy with this. Bishop walks out can India still run through the tail on Day 1?

  • After 90 overs,West Indies 286/7 ( Roston Chase 91 , )

    Umesh gets his third wicket and breaks the 104-run partnership. Holder would be bitterly disappointed with the way he got out as he fails to connect properly with the short ball, gloving it to Pant.

  • OUT! Short ball dos the trick for Umesh. Holder tried to pull the ball which was going leg but only manages to glove it.

    Holder c Pant b Umesh 52(92)

  • After 89 overs,West Indies 282/6 ( Roston Chase 88 , Jason Holder (C) 51)

    Holder plays Jadeja towards point for a single and to bring up his 100-run partnership with Chase

  • After 88 overs,West Indies 280/6 ( Roston Chase 87 , Jason Holder (C) 50)

    New ball taken and Umesh immediately swings one away from Holder. He would need to do this more consistently to unsettle Chase or Holder as we saw on the last ball, which was short and was pulled for a four.

  • FOUR! Umesh bowls a short one but Holder picks it up early and pulls it to wide of mid-wicket to bring up his 8th Test fifty

    Full Scorecard

  • New ball taken

  • After 87 overs,West Indies 274/6 ( Roston Chase 87 , Jason Holder (C) 44)

    Jadeja finishes off his over in a blink with Chase scoring a double on the second delivery

  • After 86 overs,West Indies 272/6 ( Roston Chase 85 , Jason Holder (C) 44)

    There was an appeal for lbw against Chase on first delivery, but it was always going down leg. Three runs added to tally including a bye.

  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Both Chase and Holder are approaching their personal landmarks, but really doubt if that will be playing on their minds right now. These two have made the most of Thakur’s injury, stretching and tiring the four Indian bowlers. They need to see Windies for five more overs. India continuing with the old ball with match official Nitin Menon is ready with the second new ball sitting just the boundary prepared to be called in any minute.

  • Umesh back into the attack

  • After 85 overs,West Indies 269/6 ( Roston Chase 84 , Jason Holder (C) 43)

    New ball still not taken. Windies add three runs with three singles off Jadeja's bowling

  • After 84 overs,West Indies 266/6 ( Roston Chase 82 , Jason Holder (C) 42)

    Batting has become effortless for the Windies batsmen. Probably right time for Kohli to take the new ball

  • FOUR! A little short delivery, outside off and Chase punches it through cover on the back foot. There was no fielder in the deep

  • After 83 overs,West Indies 261/6 ( Roston Chase 77 , Jason Holder (C) 42)

    Five runs added to Windies tally. The partnership between Chase and Holder now stands at 79 — highest for Windies in this series

  • After 82 overs,West Indies 256/6 ( Roston Chase 73 , Jason Holder (C) 41)

    Ashwin concedes a single. Chase and Holder have added 59 runs since the tea break. They would aim to close the day without losing a wicket

  • Ashwin continues

  • After 81 overs,West Indies 255/6 ( Roston Chase 72 , Jason Holder (C) 41)

    Holder pushes Jadeja to mid-wicket to collect three runs and cross the 40-run mark. The partnership now stands at 73.Time for drinks

  • 80 overs up and the new ball is available

  • After 80 overs,West Indies 250/6 ( Roston Chase 70 , Jason Holder (C) 38)

    Ashwin is bowling from over the wicket with a leg side heavy field. The strategy is to prohibit Windies from scoring

  • After 79 overs,West Indies 247/6 ( Roston Chase 68 , Jason Holder (C) 37)

    Holder plays the first delivery wide of mid-wicket to collect two runs but then Jadeja bowls five consecutive dot balls

  • After 78 overs,West Indies 245/6 ( Roston Chase 68 , Jason Holder (C) 35)

    Ashwin leaks six runs including four byes on the leg side. He is bowling with a spread out field as India have taken up a defensive approach.

  • After 77 overs,West Indies 239/6 ( Roston Chase 67 , Jason Holder (C) 34)

    Jadeja brought back into the attack and concedes two runs in the over. This is a much improved batting performance from the visitors

  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Another 50-run partnership for the Windies. This is superb rearguard act from the visitors but work far from done. Just goes on to stress the importance of Jason Holder. Chase required couple of batsmen to bat alongside him and here he has got some able company. Yes, they aren’t the team of their heydays, but still a better Test side than the one turned up at Rajkot.

  • After 76 overs,West Indies 237/6 ( Roston Chase 66 , Jason Holder (C) 33)

    50-run partnership up between Chase and Holder as Windies slowly inch towards he 250-run mark

  • FOUR! Ashwin bowls it full on the leg and Holder just flicks it easily for a boundary on the leg side

  • After 75 overs,West Indies 230/6 ( Roston Chase 66 , Jason Holder (C) 26)

    Holder is looking quite impressive with the bat and that makes you wonder why he bats so down the order for Windies

  • FOUR! Flighted, outside off delivery which Holder smashes through the cover for a boundary

  • After 74 overs,West Indies 225/6 ( Roston Chase 66 , Jason Holder (C) 21)

    Another two-run over as Chase take a double with a cover drive. Sanjay Manjrekar wants Ashwin to bowl a bit slower to make the ball do more

  • After 73 overs,West Indies 223/6 ( Roston Chase 64 , Jason Holder (C) 21)

    Two runs come off Kuldeep's over. India need to stay patient here and have to wait for Windies batsmen to make a mistake. There's not much help for spinners presently from the surface

  • Kuldeep continues

  • After 72 overs,West Indies 221/6 ( Roston Chase 64 , Jason Holder (C) 19)

    Ashwin bowls a quick over as Holder gets a single with a inside-edge to mid-wicket

  • Ashwin is back into attack

  • After 71 overs,West Indies 220/6 ( Roston Chase 64 , Jason Holder (C) 18)

    Two runs conceded by Kuldeep. Nothing much happening for the chinaman. Time for Kohli to go for a change.

  • After 70 overs,West Indies 218/6 ( Roston Chase 63 , Jason Holder (C) 17)

    Umesh continues to struggle with the same issue. He's getting the ball to reverse but is bowling too often on the leg. Even Murali Karthik wants him to start from the off.

  • After 69 overs,West Indies 216/6 ( Roston Chase 62 , Jason Holder (C) 16)

    Chase collects another boundary as he takes his score beyond 60. The current partnership now stands at 34.

  • After 68 overs,West Indies 211/6 ( Roston Chase 58 , Jason Holder (C) 16)

    Holder hasn't taken long to settle down. Five runs come from the over with a four and a single for Holder 

  • After 67 overs,West Indies 206/6 ( Roston Chase 58 , Jason Holder (C) 11)

    Five runs conceded by Kuldeep as Windies look to build on their innings

  • FOUR! Looping delivery by Kuldeep, driven exquisitely by Chase past mid-off for a boundary

  • Kuldeep is back into the attack

  • After 66 overs,West Indies 201/6 ( Roston Chase 54 , Jason Holder (C) 10)

    200 comes up for Windies as Chase collects consecutive twos on first two deliveries off Umesh's bowling. 

Latest Updates: Five runs off the over, four for Chase as he moves to 98, two runs short of his fourth Test century

Preview: India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, starting here on Friday.

India had completely dominated the visitors in the first Test as Virat Kohli's men had dismissed them twice within two days to win the issue by an innings and 272 runs.

The hosts will once again look to overpower the inexperienced West Indies, which is unlikley to put up a challenge against the No. 1 Test side in their own backyard.

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

The hosts are likely to stick to the same playing eleven as India announced the same 12-member team for the 2nd Test which means Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Siraj will have to wait for their maiden Test caps.

Looking at Indian batsmen's impressive form and a batting friendly Hyderabad wicket, Kohli's men are likley to put up a mammoth score.

While young opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the bat in Rajkot, Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to fire.

The only cause of concern for the Indian team management is Rahane, who last scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in August 2017. It would be the last time for the Indian vice-captain to get back in form before the Australian tour, starting in December.

In the bowling department, Kohli will stick to three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested for the short series.

Kuldeep will try to replicate the Rajkot show, where the chinaman returned with figures of 5/57 in the second innings and another impressive outing will possibly confirm his ticket to Australia.

On the other hand, the West Indies need to come out with something special to challenge the confident Indian team.

Their batsmen succumbed to the Indian bowlers in Rajkot as the team failed to touch the 200-run mark in both the innings.

Kieran Powell's 83 and Roston Chase's 53 were the only notable contributions from the visitors' batting line-up in the first game.

The carribean batsmen need to show patience in Hyderabad, unlike the last Test where they seemed to be in a hurry to leave the pitch with unwanted shots. Rather than playing attacking shots on every occasion, the West Indian batsmen need to show defence, specially against the Indian spinners.

In the bowling department, spinner Devendra Bishoo picked up four wickets, but leaked 217 runs in his 54-over spell.

A major relief for the visitors will be the return of pacer Kemar Roach and all rounder Jason Holder, who was sidelined due to injury.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018

Tags : #Cricket Score #IND vs WI #Ind vs WI 2nd Test #Ind vs WI Live Score #India vs West Indies 2018 #India vs West Indies Live Score #Jason Holder #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



