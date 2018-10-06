OUT! Clean Bowled! Typical of Ashwin and too much to ask from debutant Lewis as Ashwin bowled two off-spinners and then bowled a doosra to send the batsman back to the hut. Sherman Lewis b Ashwin 0(3)

Ashwin was upset after the dropped catch, comes back in the next over to get rid of the same batsman. Lewis' wicket was a special delivery as well. Pant, however, continues to miss his rising deliveries, and gives 4 more byes. Windies won't complain.

FOUR! Bishoo tries sweep this time, does it very well and fetches a boundary to deep mid-wicket.

DROPPED! Another one from Pant, as he missed the edge, was in the line of the ball but could not judge the deflection as the edge was produced. Bishoo survives.

Jadeja could have ended the innings but another catch dropped. Pant is having a difficult time keeping to the two quality Indian spinners.

FOUR! Bishoo sweeps again as Ashwin tosses it up, gets a boundary to deep mid-wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only spinner to take 300-plus wickets at home in international cricket since his debut.

Ashwin gets his for a boundary. Frustrating little period for him. India need to finish this as soon as possible.

FOUR! Bishoo sweeps again, ball flies in the air and then slowly goes into the deep mid-wicket fence.

Jadeja continues and has been hit for a boundary on the very first ball. Bishoo continues to attack.

OUT! Brilliant glove work from Pant after all the blunders he did this morning, leg spinner from Ashwin tricked Gabriel, Pant collected it and disturbed the stumps in a Dhoni-like manner at lightening speed. Windies bowled out for 181. Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1(10)

We will be back in a few minutes with West Indies' second innings. They trail by 468 runs.

Windies bowled out. Superb bowling from Ashwin and after all the mistakes, Pant manages a brilliant stumping too. Windies bowled out for 181 and we have learnt that Indians have asked the visitors to follow on.

India enforce follow on as the visitors will need 467 runs to make India bat again

India wrap things up in style. Bowling out Windies in just 48 overs. And we have been told the hosts have enforced the follow-on as well.

Alright, so, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell make their way out in the middle for the second innings. Shami to bowl the first over.

Let's hope the Windies will learn from their mistakes and put up a better show in the second innings. Feel, this team heavily depends on someone like Kraigg Brathwaite right at top. The openers need to play out the new ball burst by Umesh and Shami. They should not be 2 or 3 down when the spinners are being introduced into the attack.

Shami starts proceedings in second innings with a front-foot no ball. Brathwaite will be cautious of the ball that comes in sharply, which caused his downfall in the first innings. A hint of the same on the penultimate ball of the over as the ball hit Brathwaite's pads, angling into him. Huge shout but umpire said no.

FOUR! Tossed up, Powell gives it a charge and hits it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary.

SIX! Tossed up again, Powell comes out and hits it straight in line with the bowler's head for a maximum.

Ashwin into the attack, in a way, continues. Powell looking to attack from the word go. Has hit a four and then a six. Interesting plan from Windies in second innings.

FOUR! On the leg stump line and full, Brathwaite flicks it away using his wrists

Shami trying to shape it in to Brathwaite but making the mistake of going down too much on the leg side. Was punished in the last over for that. He quickly needs to adjust the line.

Ashwin continues. Powell yet again shimmies down the wicket, but does not go for the big shot, places it to mid-off and runs a quick single. Better over this from Ashwin.

FOUR! Over-pitched and driven beautifully by Powell through the covers for a boundary.

Shami manages to produce an edge off Powell's bat, coming round the wicket to him, but the ball falls short of the second slip. Before the teams go for lunch, India would want a wicket at least. Shami bowling the right length.

Ashwin continues. Continues bowling off-spinners as he is getting good turn and bounce. Completes the maiden over.

FOUR! Bad ball, on the hips and Powell places it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

Umesh Yadav gets the ball in hand. He was the man who provided the first breakthrough to India this morning. Kohli would him to do the job again. Powell, on the other hand, keeps the attacking approach intact.

FOUR! Brathwaite comes down the wicket to hit the ball to the leg side, botton edge takes the ball over the covers for a boundary.

OUT! Brathwaite's gone, sharp catch by Shaw at short leg as Ashwin fires one in, looked like a leg spinner and it bounced, surprising Brathwait who came on the front foot to play it, before he could manage playing it, the ball took the edge and flew to Shaw. Kraigg Brathwaite c Prithvi Shaw b Ashwin 10(30)

Ashwin bowled three off-spinners and then a leg spinner. Mixing it up well. Brathwaite hits him for four, coming out of the crease and then Ashwin sprung a surprise with a faster one which bounced. Just what India wanted before lunch- one wicket and they now have it.

Hope and Powell in the middle for Windies. Kuldeep bowled a quiet over. Indians will go back with smile on their faces. Nine more wickets to go and they can pack their bags early for Hyderabad. Can they do it in remaining two sessions? We will find out soon. Lunch will be over in 40 minutes. Go grab a bite and come back.

They have made a decent start in this innings but they have to keep batting positively going forward.

The Windies openers did look steady for a while but wicket of Brathwaite just before lunch has pegged them back. From here, it will be interesting to notice if they can actually push the Indian bowlers. Spinners are expected to bowl the bulk of the overs in the rest of the Test match and the Windies batters can not just play them from the crease. They need to play with controlled aggression.

Hundred up for Windies. Good start to the day for them as Paul is looking to sweeep and score. 10 runs off the first over by Kuldeep Yadav.

Fifty-run partnership up between Chase and Paul. They are living dangerously but still hanging around. India have looked a little rusty this morning. Need to check that as soon as possible. 4 from the last over.

OUT! Paul is gone, tried to pull the short delivery which was climbing up and the room was not there to free his arms, did not connect it well and gave a simple catch to Pujara at mid-wicket. K Paul c Pujara b U Yadav 47(49)

FOUR and FIFTY for Chase, another half-volley by Kuldeep, Chase steers it past the non-striker for a boundary. Yet again, a brilliant knock under pressure by the Windies all-rounder

DROPPED! Ashwin tricked Chase with the bounce, unfortunately, Pant was too as he could not collect the rising ball which came taking the edge of the bat.

OUT! Beauty of a delivery by Ashwin, tossed up, pitches it little outside off stump, asks batsman to drive it, Chase reaches for it but the ball comes back in sharply, gets an inside edge and hits the stumps. Roston Chase b Ashwin 53(79)

Preview: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -

Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP