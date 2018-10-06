First Cricket
NZW in AUS | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
PAKW in BAN | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Rajkot: Windies lose Brathwaite in 2nd innings, take Lunch at 33/1

Date: Saturday, 06 October, 2018 11:52 IST Match Status: Lunch
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

649/9
Overs
149.5
R/R
4.34
Fours
64
Sixes
11
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 100 132 5 5
Mohammed Shami not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 21 1 84 1
Keemo Paul 15 1 61 0
181/10
Overs
48.0
R/R
3.77
Fours
24
Sixes
2
Extras
18
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devendra Bishoo not out 17 26 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 9 2 22 2
Umesh Yadav 11 3 20 1
33/1
Overs
9.0
R/R
3.67
Fours
5
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieran Powell Batting 21 22 3 1
Shai Hope Batting 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 3 0 11 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 4 1 15 1
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    The Windies openers did look steady for a while but wicket of  Brathwaite just before lunch has pegged them back. From here, it will be interesting to notice if they can actually push the Indian bowlers. Spinners are expected to bowl the bulk of the overs in the rest of the Test match and the Windies batters can not just play them from the crease. They need to play with controlled aggression. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    West Indies's last five innings in India in Tests:

    181/10, 182/10, 187/10, 234/10, 168/10

    They have made a decent start in this innings but they have to keep batting positively going forward.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,West Indies 33/1 ( Kieran Powell 21 , Shai Hope 0)

    LUNCH Called!

    Hope and Powell in the middle for Windies. Kuldeep bowled a quiet over. Indians will go back with smile on their faces. Nine more wickets to go and they can pack their bags early for Hyderabad. Can they do it in remaining two sessions? We will find out soon. Lunch will be over in 40 minutes. Go grab a bite and come back. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • Shai Hope, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,West Indies 32/1 ( Kieran Powell 21 , )

    Ashwin bowled three off-spinners and then a leg spinner. Mixing it up well. Brathwaite hits him for four, coming out of the crease and then Ashwin sprung a surprise with a faster one which bounced. Just what India wanted before lunch- one wicket and they now have it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Brathwaite's gone, sharp catch by Shaw at short leg as Ashwin fires one in, looked like a leg spinner and it bounced, surprising Brathwait who came on the front foot to play it, before he could manage playing it, the ball took the edge and flew to Shaw. Kraigg Brathwaite c Prithvi Shaw b Ashwin 10(30) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Brathwaite comes down the wicket to hit the ball to the leg side, botton edge takes the ball over the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,West Indies 28/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 6 , Kieran Powell 21)

    Umesh Yadav gets the ball in hand. He was the man who provided the first breakthrough to India this morning. Kohli would him to do the job again. Powell, on the other hand, keeps the attacking approach intact. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bad ball, on the hips and Powell places it through the mid-wicket for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav, right arm fast, into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,West Indies 22/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 6 , Kieran Powell 15)

    Ashwin continues. Continues bowling off-spinners as he is getting good turn and bounce. Completes the maiden over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,West Indies 22/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 6 , Kieran Powell 15)

    Shami manages to produce an edge off Powell's bat, coming round the wicket to him, but the ball falls short of the second slip. Before the teams go for lunch, India would want a wicket at least. Shami bowling the right length. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Over-pitched and driven beautifully by Powell through the covers for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,West Indies 18/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 6 , Kieran Powell 11)

    Full Scorecard 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,West Indies 17/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 6 , Kieran Powell 10)

    Shami trying to shape it in to Brathwaite but making the mistake of going down too much on the leg side. Was punished in the last over for that. He quickly needs to adjust the line. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the leg stump line and full, Brathwaite flicks it away using his wrists 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,West Indies 13/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 2 , Kieran Powell 10)

    Ashwin into the attack, in a way, continues. Powell looking to attack from the word go. Has hit a four and then a six. Interesting plan from Windies in second innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Tossed up again, Powell comes out and hits it straight in line with the bowler's head for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tossed up, Powell gives it a charge and hits it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,West Indies 3/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 2 , Kieran Powell 0)

    Shami starts proceedings in second innings with a front-foot no ball. Brathwaite will be cautious of the ball that comes in sharply, which caused his downfall in the first innings. A hint of the same on the penultimate ball of the over as the ball hit Brathwaite's pads, angling into him. Huge shout but umpire said no. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Let's hope the Windies will learn from their mistakes and put up a better show in the second innings. Feel, this team heavily depends on someone like Kraigg Brathwaite right at top. The openers need to play out the new ball burst by Umesh and Shami. They should not be 2 or 3 down when the spinners are being introduced into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, so, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell make their way out in the middle for the second innings. Shami to bowl the first over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest 1st innings leads for India:

    492 v Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2007
    478 v West Indies, Kolkata, 2011
    468 v West Indies, Rajkot, 2018*
    439 v Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2017
    413 v Sri Lanka, Kanpur, 2009

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    India wrap things up in style. Bowling out Windies in just 48 overs. And we have been told the hosts have enforced the follow-on as well.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Windies dismissed for 181Most 4-fors for India in Tests:

    66 - Anil Kumble 
    42 - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN*
    41 - Harbhajan Singh
    40 - Kapil Dev

    India enforce follow on as the visitors will need 467 runs to make India bat again

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,West Indies 181/10 ( Devendra Bishoo 17 , )

    Windies bowled out. Superb bowling from Ashwin and after all the mistakes, Pant manages a brilliant stumping too. Windies bowled out for 181 and we have learnt that Indians have asked the visitors to follow on. 

    We will be back in a few minutes with West Indies' second innings. They trail by 468 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Brilliant glove work from Pant after all the blunders he did this morning, leg spinner from Ashwin tricked Gabriel, Pant collected it and disturbed the stumps in a Dhoni-like manner at lightening speed. Windies bowled out for 181. Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1(10)

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,West Indies 181/9 ( Devendra Bishoo 17 , Shannon Gabriel 1)

    Jadeja continues and has been hit for a boundary on the very first ball. Bishoo continues to attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bishoo sweeps again, ball flies in the air and then slowly goes into the deep mid-wicket fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,West Indies 175/9 ( Devendra Bishoo 12 , Shannon Gabriel 0)

    Ashwin gets his for a boundary. Frustrating little period for him. India need to finish this as soon as possible. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravichandran Ashwin is the only spinner to take 300-plus wickets at home in international cricket since his debut.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bishoo sweeps again as Ashwin tosses it up, gets a boundary to deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,West Indies 170/9 ( Devendra Bishoo 8 , Shannon Gabriel 0)

    Jadeja could have ended the innings but another catch dropped. Pant is having a difficult time keeping to the two quality Indian spinners. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Another one from Pant, as he missed the edge, was in the line of the ball but could not judge the deflection as the edge was produced. Bishoo survives. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bishoo tries sweep this time, does it very well and fetches a boundary to deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,West Indies 163/9 ( Devendra Bishoo 1 , Shannon Gabriel 0)

    Ashwin was upset after the dropped catch, comes back in the next over to get rid of the same batsman. Lewis' wicket was a special delivery as well. Pant, however, continues to miss his rising deliveries, and gives 4 more byes. Windies won't complain.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shannon Gabriel, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Clean Bowled! Typical of Ashwin and too much to ask from debutant Lewis as Ashwin bowled two off-spinners and then bowled a doosra to send the batsman back to the hut. Sherman Lewis b Ashwin 0(3)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant in England Test series, 2018:

    No. of byes conceded : 76
    No. of catches dropped : 2

    He has to improve his keeping standards. 

    Full Scorecard
Preview: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -
Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #full cricket scorecard #India #India vs West Indies 2018 #Jason Holder #Kraigg Braithwaite #live cricket score #Live score #Mohammed Shami #Prithvi Shaw #Rajkot #Rishabh Pant #Umesh Yadav #Virat Kohli #Windies



