Hope and Powell in the middle for Windies. Kuldeep bowled a quiet over. Indians will go back with smile on their faces. Nine more wickets to go and they can pack their bags early for Hyderabad. Can they do it in remaining two sessions? We will find out soon. Lunch will be over in 40 minutes. Go grab a bite and come back.

They have made a decent start in this innings but they have to keep batting positively going forward.

The Windies openers did look steady for a while but wicket of Brathwaite just before lunch has pegged them back. From here, it will be interesting to notice if they can actually push the Indian bowlers. Spinners are expected to bowl the bulk of the overs in the rest of the Test match and the Windies batters can not just play them from the crease. They need to play with controlled aggression.

Welcome back for the afternoon session. Ravichandran Ashwin to get the play for the afternoon session underway. Two slips and FSL in waiting. Powell on strike.

SIX! Great use of his feet from Powell as he charges down the wicket and whips it over wide long on for a six.

FOUR! And again, very similar to the maximum couple of balls earlier, this time the length was a touch shorter, so couldn't reach to the pitch of the ball, but was able to hoist it over the in field with much ease. Couple of bounces before it goes over the ropes.

After 10 overs,West Indies 43/1 ( Kieran Powell 31 , Shai Hope 0) Powell has been attacking Ashwin since the start of his spell and he continues to do so. The minute Ashwin's trajectory is on the leg stump or if the ball is coming in with the angle (round the wicket) Powell is going for it. Collected a couple of boundaries to wide long on.

FOUR! Shai Hope gets off the mark with a flick off his pads. Umesh missed his line, sliding on his legs and Hope puts it away.

After 11 overs,West Indies 47/1 ( Kieran Powell 31 , Shai Hope 4) One thing is for sure, these Windies players are going to play their shots, no matter what the deficit is, they aren't going to let the scoreboard pressure get to them and in a way it is a sensible approach. Yadav lines up five dots after leaking a boundary off the first ball.

After 12 overs,West Indies 48/1 ( Kieran Powell 32 , Shai Hope 4) Ashwin continues. Much better from Ashwin, he is mixing it well with the straighter one, the one that goes away and varying his length as well. Powell defends couple of deliveries before he changed ends with his partner. Ashwin bowled much flatter to the southpaw, while gave some air to Hope, who is happy to defend it without much fuss.

SIX! Very good shot this! Umesh banged the ball short, Powell gets into good position to deal with a shoulder-high ball and plays the pull perfectly to send the ball over square leg boundary.

Interestingly, Ashwin is bowling a flatter trajectory, especially against Powell. Perhaps he doesn't want to get hit down the ground. However, recently in a interview, Shane Warne has spoken about his defensive mindset of Ashwin. He believes, in Test matches Ashwin needs to be more patient, should not get restless when the batsmen are on top. Here, Windies are following on and still more than 400 runs behind. So, Ashwin should flight the ball more and invite those expansive shots.

After 13 overs,West Indies 54/1 ( Kieran Powell 38 , Shai Hope 4) This is good aggressive as well as positive cricket from Powell. Seeing out the good deliveries and ensuring he doesn't miss out on an opportunity when offered. In their last essay they went past 50 with five of their batsmen back in the dressing room, while they have lost one wicket this time around.

After 14 overs,West Indies 57/1 ( Kieran Powell 39 , Shai Hope 6) Discipline bowling from Ash as he gives us just the three singles in the over. Ashwin tried to nudge a straight drive from Hope onto the stumps at the bowler's end, the ball did kiss the stumps, however the bails did not fall. Could have been close.

After 15 overs,West Indies 60/1 ( Kieran Powell 41 , Shai Hope 7) Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack. Kuldeep is finding decent amount of turn from the surface. Three come off it.

FOUR! Powell makes great use of his feet once again as he steps out to Ashwin. The line is outside off stump, he gets to the pitch of the ball and unleashes a full-blooded drive down the wicket and beats the bowler to his right.

After 16 overs,West Indies 65/1 ( Kieran Powell 45 , Shai Hope 8) Powell continues to take the attack to Ashwin. Used his feet well to the bowler, when Ashwin fired a quick delivery, he was sensible enough to come forward and defend it, but when there some loop, he made sure he buried it down the ground.

After 17 overs,West Indies 66/1 ( Kieran Powell 45 , Shai Hope 9) Quiet over from Kuldeep as India continue with spin from both ends. Powell and Hope building a nice little partnership here.

SIX! Tossed up from Ashwin and Hope fetches it from outside off and slaps it with an horizontal bat over long on for a big hit

After 18 overs,West Indies 78/1 ( Kieran Powell 45 , Shai Hope 17) Mixed bag of an over for Ashwin. Sprayed one down the leg side that went for four byes, smacked for a six over long on, but beat Hope with a quicker delivery through the air.

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has struck against the run of play. Hope and Powell were playing the spinners well, but slight bit of indecision results in Hope's wicket, was done by the length of the delivery and the big turn of Kuldeep as well. Pitched almost on the fourth/fifth stump on good length, Hope stayed in his crease and because he wasn't forward to negate the turn, the ball breaks into his and is caught right in front. Hope asks his partner if he should review it and Powell rightly denies him. Shai Hope lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 17(34)

He has disappointed in this Test given his good away average.

After 19 overs,West Indies 79/2 ( Kieran Powell 46 , ) Kuldeep Yadav breakes fledgling 47-run stand for the second wicket, getting rid of Shai Hope. Terrible time for the Windies to lose a wicket.

SIX! Shimron Hetmyer my word! That's as good as a lofted straight drive can be. Ashwin did flight the ball was the middle and off line, but the new batsman, wasn't afraid to go for the big shot and it pays off well. Looked really good.

Shai Hope was caught in the crease and plumb in front. Kuldeep has earned this scalp. Unlike the first innings, this time the left-arm wrist-spinner has bowled economically and built pressured on the batsmen. And it forced Hope to go for that risky shot against the turning ball. Feel, Kuldeep is bowling the ideal length in this innings.

He is in-form and Windies should expect him to take some responsibility.

After 20 overs,West Indies 88/2 ( Kieran Powell 47 , Shimron Hetmyer 8) The plan seems to attack India's ace spinner – Ashwin – is very clear from the West Indies. Hetmyer comes to the crease and has started playing the aerial shots without any fear. Ashwin is not somebody who will back away. He must be relishing this.

FIFTY! Keiran Powell brings up his sixth Test fifty. He has been positive from the outset and continues to do so as he gets to his landmark with a boundary. Will do a world of good to his confidence.

After 21 overs,West Indies 94/2 ( Kieran Powell 53 , Shimron Hetmyer 8) Powell notches his half-century in 55 balls. Kuldeep's over costs six more runs. Windies inch towards 100-run mark.

After 22 overs,West Indies 97/2 ( Kieran Powell 53 , Shimron Hetmyer 11) Another tidy over from Ashwin giving away just three runs.

OUT! Hetmyer departs. Silly batting from him. Premeditated a big shot as Kuldeep tossed the ball up in the air. He was eyeing the long on boundary with the ball spinning away, gets a toe end of the outside edge with Rahul diving forward to take the catch at short third man. Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 11(11)

OUT! Oh dear! Is this another batting collapse?! Sunil Ambris is out stumped. Completely misread the googly from Kuldeep. Playing for the one coming in, he tries to flick it on the onside, but ends up losing his balance and falls over. Rishabh Pant was unsighted for most part of the delivery's trajectory, but he did extremely well to gather it from shoulder high and whipping the bails. S Ambris st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

After 23 overs,West Indies 102/4 ( Kieran Powell 57 , Roston Chase 1) Kuldeep Yadav is wreacking havoc with the ball in the second innings. He has already bagged three wickets, with two of them coming in this over. West Indies need to put up a fight here. Powell ends the over with a boundary pulling a half-tracker to mid wicket fence, bringing the 100 up for the visitors.

Kuldeep is just running through this Windies line-up. Are we in a for an early finish? Well, seems so. They are wasting a decent start by trying to be over attacking. Really disappointed to see this lack application from the likes of Hetmyer and Ambris. They are good enough players but lack the necessary temperament, which is required at this level. Unfortunately, Powell is not getting any support from the other end.

After 24 overs,West Indies 104/4 ( Kieran Powell 58 , Roston Chase 2) Chase is back to the batting crease for the second time in the day, in fact in the space of two hours. He was their best batsman in the first innings, he along with Powell, who has also put up a good show, need to hang around. Two singles off Ashwin's over.

SIX! Fighted delivery by Kuldeep around middle and leg and Powell stands upright and muscles it over the bowler's head

After 25 overs,West Indies 111/4 ( Kieran Powell 65 , Roston Chase 2) Powell needs no second invitation. He has played fearlessly but some amount of sense. Something the other batsmen can pick up. Into the 60s now.

FOUR! Just over the fielder at cover. Chase sees some flight and goes up and over the infield on the offside.

After 26 overs,West Indies 116/4 ( Kieran Powell 66 , Roston Chase 6) Ashwin is given a breather as Jadeja is brought into the attack. Begins with a superb delivery that turns sharply, Powell did get his stride out without offering a shot, ball turns from the rough outside off and almost went on to the stumps after deflecting off the pads.

After 27 overs,West Indies 121/4 ( Kieran Powell 69 , Roston Chase 8) Couple of braces in the over with Powell cutting it wide of point. Chase was in spot of bother when he got an inside on to his pads, fortunately for him, it didn't go the fielder. The batsmen run two. Five off it. Drinks taken.

After 28 overs,West Indies 126/4 ( Kieran Powell 72 , Roston Chase 10) Ashwin is brought back into the attack. Only an over for Jadeja. Couple of singles from Powell and Chase to long on to start the over. Ashwin bowling around 90 clicks gives you a sense he isn't giving any flight. He so wants to get the wicket of Powell. The battle between the two is pretty intruging. He uses his feet to the bowler once again off the last ball, but Ashwin not giving it any air bowled the delivery at 93 clicks, Powell drives it to long on for a single.

After 29 overs,West Indies 133/4 ( Kieran Powell 73 , Roston Chase 16) Hang on its Jadjea again. Is Kohli bowling three spinners in tandem? Very good running between these two as they collected two runs, seeing Shami was slightly slow in the deep. Chase ends the over with a four down the ground.

He has to show some fightback if Windies are thinking of avoiding their defeat today.

Roston Chase played well in the first innings for his 53 runs.

OUT! Kuldeep produces a wicket of a full toss. Chase aims to pierce it through the covers but ends up giving a catch to Ashwin at cover. Another partnership broken.

After 30 overs,West Indies 138/5 ( Kieran Powell 74 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0) Kuldeep is on his way to pick his maiden five wicket haul. Kohli continues to rotate his three spinners and the plan bears fruit as Chase hits a full toss to Ash at cover. Half side back in the hut.

After 31 overs,West Indies 139/5 ( Kieran Powell 75 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0) Jadeja slips in quick over giving away just a single. Powell has the chance of bringing up a personal milestone, but he is running out of partners. Dowrich is the last recognised batsman, even though we saw Keemo Paul hanging around in the first innings.

After 32 overs,West Indies 140/5 ( Kieran Powell 75 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0) Dowrich is one of the more sedate batsman in this West Indian side. Nothing too silly against Kuldeep as he keeps out four deliveries after Powell took a single off the second ball.

After 33 overs,West Indies 141/5 ( Kieran Powell 77 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0) Powell with single off the first ball of Jadeja's over and Dowrich once agsains stonewalling the rest of the over. He has faced 12 deliveries and yet open his account.

Hundred up for Windies. Good start to the day for them as Paul is looking to sweeep and score. 10 runs off the first over by Kuldeep Yadav.

Fifty-run partnership up between Chase and Paul. They are living dangerously but still hanging around. India have looked a little rusty this morning. Need to check that as soon as possible. 4 from the last over.

OUT! Paul is gone, tried to pull the short delivery which was climbing up and the room was not there to free his arms, did not connect it well and gave a simple catch to Pujara at mid-wicket. K Paul c Pujara b U Yadav 47(49)

FOUR and FIFTY for Chase, another half-volley by Kuldeep, Chase steers it past the non-striker for a boundary. Yet again, a brilliant knock under pressure by the Windies all-rounder

DROPPED! Ashwin tricked Chase with the bounce, unfortunately, Pant was too as he could not collect the rising ball which came taking the edge of the bat.

OUT! Beauty of a delivery by Ashwin, tossed up, pitches it little outside off stump, asks batsman to drive it, Chase reaches for it but the ball comes back in sharply, gets an inside edge and hits the stumps. Roston Chase b Ashwin 53(79)

OUT! Clean Bowled! Typical of Ashwin and too much to ask from debutant Lewis as Ashwin bowled two off-spinners and then bowled a doosra to send the batsman back to the hut. Sherman Lewis b Ashwin 0(3)

DROPPED! Another one from Pant, as he missed the edge, was in the line of the ball but could not judge the deflection as the edge was produced. Bishoo survives.

OUT! Brilliant glove work from Pant after all the blunders he did this morning, leg spinner from Ashwin tricked Gabriel, Pant collected it and disturbed the stumps in a Dhoni-like manner at lightening speed. Windies bowled out for 181. Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1(10)

We will be back in a few minutes with West Indies' second innings. They trail by 468 runs.

Windies bowled out. Superb bowling from Ashwin and after all the mistakes, Pant manages a brilliant stumping too. Windies bowled out for 181 and we have learnt that Indians have asked the visitors to follow on.

Alright, so, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell make their way out in the middle for the second innings. Shami to bowl the first over.

OUT! Brathwaite's gone, sharp catch by Shaw at short leg as Ashwin fires one in, looked like a leg spinner and it bounced, surprising Brathwait who came on the front foot to play it, before he could manage playing it, the ball took the edge and flew to Shaw. Kraigg Brathwaite c Prithvi Shaw b Ashwin 10(30)

Latest Updates: Jadeja slips in quick over giving away just a single. Powell has the chance of bringing up a personal milestone, but he is running out of partners. Dowrich is the last recognised batsman, even though we saw Keemo Paul hanging around in the first innings.

Day 2 report: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -

Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP