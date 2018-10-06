First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Rajkot: India win first Test by an innings and 272 runs; lead series 1-0

Date: Saturday, 06 October, 2018 14:57 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

649/9
Overs
149.5
R/R
4.34
Fours
64
Sixes
11
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 100 132 5 5
Mohammed Shami not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 21 1 84 1
Keemo Paul 15 1 61 0
181/10
Overs
48.0
R/R
3.77
Fours
24
Sixes
2
Extras
18
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devendra Bishoo not out 17 26 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 9 2 22 2
Umesh Yadav 11 3 20 1
196/10
Overs
50.5
R/R
3.88
Fours
21
Sixes
7
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shane Dowrich (W) not out 16 64 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 3 0 11 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 18 2 71 2
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wins for Indian captains at home in Tests:

    21 - MS Dhoni
    14 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    13 - Mohammad Azharuddin 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India's last four victories at home against West Indies in Tests:

    Inn & 272 runs, Rajkot, 2018
    Inn & 126 runs, Mumbai, 2013
    Inn & 51 runs, Kolkata, 2013
    Inn & 15 runs, Kolkata, 2011

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Game, set and match for India. It has been a thoroughly professional performance by the home team. The batting was exceptional, led by Shaw, Kohli, Jadeja and Pujara. And their efforts were backed up by some accurate bowling in both innings. The Windies batsmen haven't been allowed to get away. All five Indian bowlers have ticked the right boxes. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Namita Singh, research scholar and journalist

    Biggest innings wins for India in Tests:

    Inn & 272 runs v Windies, Rajkot, 2018
    Inn & 262 runs v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018
    Inn & 239 runs v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2007

    Full Scorecard

  • India go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

    An embarrassing defeat for Windies. They are a young side without the experience campaigners like Jason Holder and Kemar Roach and they have paid the price for this. 

    India register a big win. This Test will be remembered for Kuldeep's first five-wicket haul and not to forget, Shaw's impressive debut. Plenty of contenders for the Man of the Match here too. Let's see who bags the prize. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Gabriel is caught at long on and India WIN by an innings and 272 runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jadeja fires it in and Gabriel goes big over the long on boundary for a maximum. 

     

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,West Indies 192/9 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 16 , Shannon Gabriel 0)

    Ashwin is toying with the tail here. The match could have been over in the last over itself had that catch been taken. Not too long though as every ball seems to be the last ball of the match from now on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Easy chance there for Shaw at short leg as Dowrich could not read the ball and it went straight to Shaw who made a mess of it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,West Indies 192/9 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 16 , )

    Jadeja has picked the 9th wicket for India, trapped Lewis with a quicker one, the ball speed was 96kph. India one wicket away from win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jadeja gets Lewis, traps him in front of the stumps. Windies 9 down now.. India one wicket away from win. Sherman Lewis lbw b Jadeja 4(15) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,West Indies 191/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 15 , Sherman Lewis 4)

    Ashwin turning big here. Lewis comes forward for a defensive shot. Ashwin tries a carron ball to fox the batsman. Lewis manages to stay there. Just 1 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,West Indies 190/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 14 , Sherman Lewis 4)

    Jadeja quickly ends his over, as usual. Bowls wicket to wicket. Not giving any room whatsoever.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,West Indies 189/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 13 , Sherman Lewis 4)

    Ashwin has been hit for four. India should look to wrap things up quickly here. Let's see how long this tail hangs in there.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Sherman Lewis sweeps Ashwin for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin bowls from other end

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,West Indies 185/8 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 13 , Sherman Lewis 0)

    Jadeja begins the proceedings in the tea session. Starts with a maiden

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja bowls to Dowrich

    Full Scorecard

  • Back from Tea. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Tea, Day 3

    That's the end of the second session of play on Day 3. Nothing has changed as India continue their march towards a dominating win. Yes West Indies scored 150 runs in the afternoon session, but they have lost seven wickets in the process. All wickets falling to spin with Kuldeep bagging his maiden five wicket haul. Powell played fine knock for his 83. India just two wickets away. Join us for the final session of play where the Indian victory is simply inevitable.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ashwin did slip another one down the legside and there was no stopping Bishoo from playing the sweep, he missed it but he might have got some bat on it. Rishabh Pant behind the wickets was extremely confident, umpire Gould not so much. India review and do it successfully as the snicko shows there was spike as the ball seemed to have brush the gloves. Ashwin has two and that is exactly how many wickets India need to win the first of the two match Test series.

    Devendra Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ashwin misses his line and angles it down the leg side which Bishoo sweeps it around the corner. There is no fielder behind square on the leg side for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,West Indies 177/7 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 11 , Devendra Bishoo 4)

    Bishoo likes playing the sweep and he plays it to good effect against the ball turning into him. This might well be the penultimate over of the session. Dowrich collects a couple to fine leg. West Indies reach their first innings total.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,West Indies 176/7 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Devendra Bishoo 4)

    Ashwin is brought back into the attack just before tea. Starts off his new spell well giving away just a single.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bishoo now drills the ball down the ground to get off the mark in style. Was little too full from Jadeja giving Bishoo the opportunity to get to pitch and drive it past mid off

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Only a matter of time! Keemo Paul was never going to hang around. After defending three deliveries from Jadeja, just when he was given some flight, he went for it. Mistimes a big shot and ends up giving Umesh Yadav catching practice at long on
     

    K Paul c U Yadav b Jadeja 15(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,West Indies 172/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 15)

    Kuldeep has bowled a maiden. Only his second off the 14 overs he has bowled. Dowrich stays compact to defend the ball cautiously.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,West Indies 172/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 15)

    Couple of optimistic shouts – first for a catch at first slip that came off the pads and then slightly louder appeal for a caught behind – against Dowrich which is once again turned down by Nigel Llong.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,West Indies 168/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 10 , Keemo Paul 11)

    Kuldeep would barely mind the fact that he is being tonked around for a couple of big shots as he would be well aware that a mishit is around the corner. Eleven runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Spinners with a 5-wicket haul in each of the format in international cricket:

    Ajantha Mendis 
    Imran Tahir
    Kuldeep Yadav*

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep again tosses the ball and this time it is Dowrich, who decides to play the big stroke. Cries of 'catttcchh' from Pant, but was well over the mid on fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kuldeep gives the ball a lot of air and Paul lines up to club it for a six over long-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,West Indies 157/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 6 , Keemo Paul 4)

    Some extra bounce for Jadeja off the last ball had Dowrich poking. Only two runs off the first ball that was tucked fine.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,West Indies 155/6 ( Shane Dowrich (W) 4 , Keemo Paul 4)

    Boundary from different batsmen on either side of the wicket in Kuldeep's over. India well on course to wrap this up early. Paul gets off the mark with a sweep to mid wicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Five-wicket hauls for chinaman bowlers in Tests in India:

    Paul Adams v India, Kanpur, 1996-97
    Kuldeep Yadav v Windies, Rajkot, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Maiden five-wicket haul for Kuldeep. Powell goes and it seems the end is near for the Windies. 

    However, it was a really impressive knock by Powell. He showed his teammates, how to deal with this Indian bowling attack. The left-hander showcased the ideal game, which is required for these conditions. A few years back he represented Sri Lanka's Tamil Union Cricket & Athletic Club in their First-Class league. Perhaps that's where he had improved his game against the spinners. Meanwhile, here it was quite unfortunate that Powell did not get a hundred.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kuldeep celebrates his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he gets the prized wicket of Kieran Powell, the only West Indian batsmen, who put up a fine show before being dismissed. The ball was on the middle and off stump, spinning away, just gripped the surface and Powell strecthed forward and pushed at it. Hits slightly high on the bat and the ball pops up to Prthivi Shaw at silly point. Agony for Powell, who played extremely well, falling short of his century, but joy for Kuldeep.

     K Powell c Prithvi Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav 83(93)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,West Indies 146/5 ( Kieran Powell 79 , Shane Dowrich (W) 3)

    Jadeja sends down another tidy over giving away just two singles. He tried to change the angle as he went round the stumps to Powell. Jaddu is still searching for his first wicket in the second innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,West Indies 144/5 ( Kieran Powell 78 , Shane Dowrich (W) 2)

    Powell punches it to deep extra cover for a single off the first ball. Dowrich gets off the mark with front foot drive through the covers with a couple. In the last 30 minutes before we take Tea.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,West Indies 141/5 ( Kieran Powell 77 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0)

    Powell with single off the first ball of Jadeja's over and Dowrich once agsains stonewalling the rest of the over. He has faced 12 deliveries and yet open his account.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,West Indies 140/5 ( Kieran Powell 75 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0)

    Dowrich is one of the more sedate batsman in this West Indian side. Nothing too silly against Kuldeep as he keeps out four deliveries after Powell took a single off the second ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,West Indies 139/5 ( Kieran Powell 75 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0)

    Jadeja slips in quick over giving away just a single. Powell has the chance of bringing up a personal milestone, but he is running out of partners. Dowrich is the last recognised batsman, even though we saw Keemo Paul hanging around in the first innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,West Indies 138/5 ( Kieran Powell 74 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0)

    Kuldeep is on his way to pick his maiden five wicket haul. Kohli continues to rotate his three spinners and the plan bears fruit as Chase hits a full toss to Ash at cover. Half side back in the hut.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kuldeep produces a wicket of a full toss. Chase aims to pierce it through the covers but ends up giving a catch to Ashwin at cover. Another partnership broken. 

    Roston Chase c Ashwin b Kuldeep Yadav 20(24)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Roston Chase played well in the first innings for his 53 runs. 

    His average in Test cricket:

    1st innings - 29.40
    2nd innings - 41.12

    He has to show some fightback if Windies are thinking of avoiding their defeat today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,West Indies 133/4 ( Kieran Powell 73 , Roston Chase 16)

    Hang on its Jadjea again. Is Kohli bowling three spinners in tandem? Very good running between these two as they collected two runs, seeing Shami was slightly slow in the deep. Chase ends the over with a four down the ground.

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: India go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

An embarrassing defeat for Windies. They are a young side without the experience campaigners like Jason Holder and Kemar Roach and they have paid the price for this.

India register a big win. This Test will be remembered for Kuldeep's first five-wicket haul and not to forget, Shaw's impressive debut. Plenty of contenders for the Man of the Match here too. Let's see who bags the prize.

Day 2 report: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -
Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018

