First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZW in AUS | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
PAKW in BAN | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Rajkot: Chase, Paul take Windies past 100 with 50-run stand

Date: Saturday, 06 October, 2018 10:06 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

649/9
Overs
149.5
R/R
4.34
Fours
64
Sixes
11
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 100 132 5 5
Mohammed Shami not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 21 1 84 1
Keemo Paul 15 1 61 0
142/6
Overs
38.0
R/R
3.74
Fours
18
Sixes
2
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Roston Chase Batting 41 60 6 0
Keemo Paul Batting 43 47 6 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 9 2 22 2
Umesh Yadav 8 2 14 0

  • SIX! Kuldeep tosses it up, pitches outside the off stump, comes in to Paul, who sits and launches it over the long-on boundary for a massive one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kohli sticking with Kuldeep from one end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,West Indies 135/6 ( Roston Chase 40 , Keemo Paul 37)

    Umesh is into the attack now. One of the deliveries just shaped in from back of the length. Beat Paul all ends up. He starts off with a maiden over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav comes into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,West Indies 135/6 ( Roston Chase 40 , Keemo Paul 37)

    Chase showing aggression in this over, gets two boundaries to his name. Kuldeep has looked off colour this morning and maybe it is time bring Ashwin into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chase goes for the big on, balls remains in the air for long, bounces once before going to the boundary ropes at long-on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Flighted delivery, Chase sweeps again and the ball races away to backward square leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Interesting approach by Keemo Paul, especially against Kuldeep. He is not going down without a fight. This youngster is no mug with the bat. Followed him during 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, where he played a few useful knocks during his teams' victorious campaign.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,West Indies 127/6 ( Roston Chase 32 , Keemo Paul 37)

    Fifty-run partnership up between Chase and Paul. They are living dangerously but still hanging around. India have looked a little rusty this morning. Need to check that as soon as possible. 4 from the last over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    England batsmen SR against India in Pataudi Trophy, 2018:

    Top-order (1-6) : 47.76
    Lower-order (7-11) : 60.64

    It was the lower-order which helped England win a Test series against India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely delivery from Shami, on good length, shapes a little away, takes the edge of bat and races away to square third man for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,West Indies 123/6 ( Roston Chase 32 , Keemo Paul 33)

    Keemo Paul has decided that there is going to be just one way to play here and that is to attack. He has been playing sweeps and in this over, showed he can be as good in the off side as well. Deficit is still over 500 runs, wonder how long will this plan last?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Over-pitched, Paul brings the blade to use, and hits it through the covers for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,West Indies 117/6 ( Roston Chase 31 , Keemo Paul 28)

    Shami continues. Close run-out call on the first ball. Chase hits one to cover point and runs, Paul was struggling to get to the striker's end. Kuldeep picks it up and throws but Pant was not there to help the cause. One boundary and four byes, Windies continue to score this morning but look far from promising. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Too wide on the leg side, Pant dived but could not save it. Ball runs for 4 byes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Paul walks out and slashes the blade, gets the edge and the ball flies through the slip cordon for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,West Indies 108/6 ( Roston Chase 30 , Keemo Paul 24)

    Kuldeep continues with a slip and short leg in place. Paul has decided to sweep everything. Sunil Gavaskar, in the pitch report, was talking about the cracks on the pitch and advised the batsmen to stick with sweeps if they want to deal with the spin trio.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did you know?

    Roston Chase is one of the four Windies player to hit a century and take a five-wicket haul in a same Test match. He achieved the feat against India at Kingston in 2016. The other three players are Denis Atkinson, Collie Smith and Gary Sobers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,West Indies 106/6 ( Roston Chase 29 , Keemo Paul 23)

    Shami races in from other end. He was bowling beautifully in the last session yesterday. Will try and bring it in and Kohli has placed himself at short mid-on. There is a short mid-wicket as well. Bowling full, looking for the yorker as well was Shami in the last over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Windies are far behind in this game but their bowling coach Corey Collymore in yesterday's press conference said his team wouldn't surrender. Here, the challenge for their batting is to hang around as long as possible. 

    However, the big question is, will India impose the follow-on? I think they should. And as things stand. their bowlers are fresh and Windies are more than 500 runs behind.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammed Shami, right arm fast medium, bowls from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,West Indies 104/6 ( Roston Chase 27 , Keemo Paul 23)

    Hundred up for Windies. Good start to the day for them as Paul is looking to sweeep and score. 10 runs off the first over by Kuldeep Yadav. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! One more sweep by Paul and it gets him another boundary. Windies looking aggressive this morning. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Simple leg spinner from Kuldeep and Paul sweeps it for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the first over of the day. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Players are coming out in the middle. Indian team in a huddle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Some cracks on both sides of the pitch can give advantage to the Indian bowlers, especially spinners. It will be interesting to see how Windies batsmen deal with it as Day 3 begins in just under 10 minutes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "It is very special because in the past I had gotten to 80s and 90s but was not able to convert. Today, I was not worried, just did not want to play any loose shot. I kept talking to Umesh and Shami and told myself that I needed to play till I score 100," said Ravindra Jadeja after scoring his maiden Test ton. Read more of what he had to say here.

    Full Scorecard

  • The way Shaw walked out to bat, everyone — including him — knew he belonged there. The way he batted thereafter, smacking fours off the back foot, and smashing spinners to the boundary with disdain, it wasn't really a revelation. Chetan Narula's two cents on Prithvi Shaw. Read here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • India will come out with the thought of taking all the 14 wickets today. If they can get 6 in one session, there is no reason why they cannot take 14 in three. Windies have had a rough match thus far. Will they be able to rub the loss that is written on the wall?

    Full Scorecard

  • The West Indies team, inheritors of such a hoary and awesome legacy, are a pale shadow of the giants who once walked like lords across the world’s cricket grounds.

    Vedam Jaishankar writes on how Windies went from being world beaters to a below average side. Click here to read the piece. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Here's a quick recap of all that happened on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Windies. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Day 3 of the first Test between India and Windies, which is being played in Rajkot. 

    Full Scorecard

Latest Updates: Chase showing aggression in this over, gets two boundaries to his name. Kuldeep has looked off colour this morning and maybe it is time bring Ashwin into the attack.

Preview: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -
Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #full cricket scorecard #India #India vs West Indies 2018 #Jason Holder #Kraigg Braithwaite #live cricket score #Live score #Mohammed Shami #Prithvi Shaw #Rajkot #Rishabh Pant #Umesh Yadav #Virat Kohli #Windies



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all