Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Day 3 of the first Test between India and Windies, which is being played in Rajkot.

Here's a quick recap of all that happened on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Windies.

The West Indies team, inheritors of such a hoary and awesome legacy, are a pale shadow of the giants who once walked like lords across the world's cricket grounds.

The West Indies team, inheritors of such a hoary and awesome legacy, are a pale shadow of the giants who once walked like lords across the world’s cricket grounds.

India will come out with the thought of taking all the 14 wickets today. If they can get 6 in one session, there is no reason why they cannot take 14 in three. Windies have had a rough match thus far. Will they be able to rub the loss that is written on the wall?

The way Shaw walked out to bat, everyone — including him — knew he belonged there. The way he batted thereafter, smacking fours off the back foot, and smashing spinners to the boundary with disdain, it wasn't really a revelation. Chetan Narula's two cents on Prithvi Shaw. Read here.

"It is very special because in the past I had gotten to 80s and 90s but was not able to convert. Today, I was not worried, just did not want to play any loose shot. I kept talking to Umesh and Shami and told myself that I needed to play till I score 100," said Ravindra Jadeja after scoring his maiden Test ton. Read more of what he had to say here.

Some cracks on both sides of the pitch can give advantage to the Indian bowlers, especially spinners. It will be interesting to see how Windies batsmen deal with it as Day 3 begins in just under 10 minutes.

Players are coming out in the middle. Indian team in a huddle.

Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the first over of the day.

FOUR! Simple leg spinner from Kuldeep and Paul sweeps it for a boundary.

FOUR! One more sweep by Paul and it gets him another boundary. Windies looking aggressive this morning.

Hundred up for Windies. Good start to the day for them as Paul is looking to sweeep and score. 10 runs off the first over by Kuldeep Yadav.

Mohammed Shami, right arm fast medium, bowls from the other end.

However, the big question is, will India impose the follow-on? I think they should. And as things stand. their bowlers are fresh and Windies are more than 500 runs behind.

Windies are far behind in this game but their bowling coach Corey Collymore in yesterday's press conference said his team wouldn't surrender. Here, the challenge for their batting is to hang around as long as possible.

Shami races in from other end. He was bowling beautifully in the last session yesterday. Will try and bring it in and Kohli has placed himself at short mid-on. There is a short mid-wicket as well. Bowling full, looking for the yorker as well was Shami in the last over.

Roston Chase is one of the four Windies player to hit a century and take a five-wicket haul in a same Test match. He achieved the feat against India at Kingston in 2016. The other three players are Denis Atkinson, Collie Smith and Gary Sobers.

Kuldeep continues with a slip and short leg in place. Paul has decided to sweep everything. Sunil Gavaskar, in the pitch report, was talking about the cracks on the pitch and advised the batsmen to stick with sweeps if they want to deal with the spin trio.

FOUR! Paul walks out and slashes the blade, gets the edge and the ball flies through the slip cordon for a boundary.

FOUR! Too wide on the leg side, Pant dived but could not save it. Ball runs for 4 byes.

Shami continues. Close run-out call on the first ball. Chase hits one to cover point and runs, Paul was struggling to get to the striker's end. Kuldeep picks it up and throws but Pant was not there to help the cause. One boundary and four byes, Windies continue to score this morning but look far from promising.

FOUR! Over-pitched, Paul brings the blade to use, and hits it through the covers for a boundary.

Keemo Paul has decided that there is going to be just one way to play here and that is to attack. He has been playing sweeps and in this over, showed he can be as good in the off side as well. Deficit is still over 500 runs, wonder how long will this plan last?

FOUR! Lovely delivery from Shami, on good length, shapes a little away, takes the edge of bat and races away to square third man for a boundary.

It was the lower-order which helped England win a Test series against India.

Fifty-run partnership up between Chase and Paul. They are living dangerously but still hanging around. India have looked a little rusty this morning. Need to check that as soon as possible. 4 from the last over.

Interesting approach by Keemo Paul, especially against Kuldeep. He is not going down without a fight. This youngster is no mug with the bat. Followed him during 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, where he played a few useful knocks during his teams' victorious campaign.

FOUR! Flighted delivery, Chase sweeps again and the ball races away to backward square leg fence.

FOUR! Chase goes for the big on, balls remains in the air for long, bounces once before going to the boundary ropes at long-on.

Chase showing aggression in this over, gets two boundaries to his name. Kuldeep has looked off colour this morning and maybe it is time bring Ashwin into the attack.

Umesh is into the attack now. One of the deliveries just shaped in from back of the length. Beat Paul all ends up. He starts off with a maiden over.

SIX! Kuldeep tosses it up, pitches outside the off stump, comes in to Paul, who sits and launches it over the long-on boundary for a massive one.

Preview: Indian bowlers rattled the Windies first-innings reply after Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as the hosts got a firm grip over the first Test on Friday.

The tourists were tottering at 94 for six at stumps, trailing India by 555 runs in their first innings on day two in Rajkot. Roston Chase, on 27, and Keemo Paul, on 13, were batting at close of play.

But it was the Indian batting that made the world's top side so dominant as they posted their highest total against the Windies after declaring on 649-9 at tea. Skipper Virat Kohli hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami then struck early to get the two West Indian openers back in the pavilion for seven runs including stand-in-skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for two.

But Jadeja remained the star of the day after making an unbeaten 100. The left-handed batsman stuck around with the lower-order to demolish a toothless West Indian attack.

"Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment," Jadeja, who made his international debut in 2009 and played his first Test in 2012, said.

"Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too."

Jadeja — playing his 38th Test — also got a wicket after sending back Sunil Ambris, who had scored 114 not out in his side's only tour game last week, for 12.

The all-rounder though had a near-miss moment on the field when he playfully waited to run out Shimron Hetmyer who was scampering back to reach the non-striker's end.

Jadeja though hit the stumps with the batsman well short of the crease but his teasing act tested the nerves of the Indian fielders including Kohli.

"Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps, and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running," jadeja said with a smile.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps."

- Kohli behind Bradman -

Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India rammed home the advantage after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz to flatten Windies.

With inputs from AFP