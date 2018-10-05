First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Rajkot: Virat Kohli departs after a masterful 139

Date: Friday, 05 October, 2018 12:54 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

545/7
Overs
128.1
R/R
4.25
Fours
58
Sixes
4
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 32 64 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 21 1 84 1
Keemo Paul 14 1 56 0

  • After 128 overs,India 545/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 32 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7)

    It will be a tough test of the Indian bowlers as well, pointed by the commentators on air. With this much score on the board, India would want to pick 20 wickets in one go. Doing that, on this pitch, and in this heat, would not be so easy. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Keemo Paul into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 127 overs,India 543/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 31 , Ravichandran Ashwin 6)

    Bishoo in for another one. Bowling right lengths. Should try to bowl as much as possible to the new batsman. India will look to score quick runs and that will bring the opportunity to get wickets. Just 1 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 126 overs,India 542/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Ravichandran Ashwin 6)

    Important for West Indies to pick a wicket here. They cannot let Ashwin get in and score runs now. Not taking quick wickets has led to this situation. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish and outside the off stump, Ashwin goes for it and slices it, ball races away for a boundary through the gully. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Lewis continues

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Ashwin has four Test hundreds in his career so far and all four have been scored against the West Indies. This is an important innings for him. Following the debacle in Southampton, he needs some runs under his belt to get his confidence back.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 125 overs,India 536/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 29 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1)

    Bishoo has bowled 42 off the 125 overs bowled by Windies in this innings so far. Almost 30 pecent of the total overs, for two wickets, in the heat of 35 plus degrees. He deserves some sort of award when this match ends. 

    Full Scorecard

  • 'Another outing, another century' he knows how it is done!

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 124 overs,India 534/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 28 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

    Kohli is gone and that will bring the run-scoring rate a little down. Ashwin is the new man in and remember he has scored four Test tons, all against West Indies. So he of course, loves this bowling attack. Fruitful over for Windies, finally. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravichandran Ashwin has scored four centuries in Test cricket and all of them have come against West Indies. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravichandran Ashwin, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's the end of Virat Kohli, Virat came early in the shot - a cover drive - and miscues it, ball goes up in the air before Bishoo catches it at mid-on. Kohli c Devendra Bishoo b Sherman Lewis 139(230) 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    With Jadeja at the crease and Ashwin to follow, Kohli should continue to play his normal game here. There is no rush at this point. India will be happy with 100 runs in this session. There is a lot of time left in this match. So, ideally till the halfway stage of the final session today, they should continue to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lewis comes in from round the wicket, takes the edge off Jadeja'a bat but the ball goes through slip cordon for four to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Lewis continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 123 overs,India 529/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 139 , Ravindra Jadeja 23)

    Bishoo continues and Virat is now upping the run-scoring here, smashing back-to-back boundaries. India maybe wanting to play till tea to put over 600 on the board.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish from Bishoo and also on legs, Virat flicks it again from the right of mid-wicket for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Think it was googly and Kohli spotted it beautifully, went for sweep through the mid-wicket to fetch four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY-run partnership completed between Jadeja and Kohli for the sixth wicket in 85 balls. Jadeja has contributed 22 runs in this partnership. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 122 overs,India 519/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 130 , Ravindra Jadeja 22)

    Lewis comes round the wicket to Jadeja but it does not trouble the batsman. This partnership is nearing 50 runs in just 83 balls. Windies bowlers have let all the batsmen come and settle in very easily. The lack of bite in their bowling is hurting them immensely. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 121 overs,India 518/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 129 , Ravindra Jadeja 22)

    Easy singles on offer for Jadeja and Kohli. Poor captaincy this from Brathwaite. No pressure on batsmen at all as fielders have been spread all across. No plan in place. Wonder what the talk was in dressing room during lunch.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Barring a few odd phases, the Windies' field placement has been a real disappointment so far in this Test. They haven't shown much intent to attack the new batsman. For example, when Jadeja came in to bat, there were long on, long off and deep cover in place, offering him easy singles to rotate the strike. No pressure at all. Clearly the lack of experience in the Windies camp is evident here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli: (2016, 2017, 2018)
     
    - Only Indian player to score 1,000+ Test runs in three consecutive calendar years
    - Only captain to score 1,000+ Test runs in three consecutive calendar years 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 120 overs,India 513/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 126 , Ravindra Jadeja 20)

    Lewis into the attack. 1000 Test runs for Virat Kohli this year and not to forget, there are still some matches left to be played. He has been unstoppable this year. The gap between the him and Joe Root (719 runs) who is second on the list tells you the run he has had. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 1,000-plus runs in Tests in 2018.

    His last 3 years in Test cricket:

    2016 - 1215
    2017 - 1059
    2018 - 1000* (And counting)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Driven beautifully through the mid-off and Kohli brings up his 1000 Test runs in 2018 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shermon Lewis into the attack from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 119 overs,India 506/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 120 , Ravindra Jadeja 19)

    Bishoo to Jadeja, with one slip in place, bowling regular leggies. Jadeja plays it with soft hand and does not score a run. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    The crowd turnout for this game is really disappointing. Last time when England were here back in 2016, the stands saw a lot more fans. Actually, this SCA ground is situated far away from the city and reaching here by public transport is a bit of hassle. However, we can expect a better turnout during the weekend. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Devendra Bishoo to bowl the first over in lunch session. Jadeja faces the first ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Welcome back to the second session of the day. India strongly placed at 506/5 and we will see how far India goes in this innings as far as declaration is concerned. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Lunch, Day 2

    Kohli was at his solid best on Day 2 morning, going past another three-figure score in Tests. Pant was the
    aggressor, smashing the big hits and finding the fence and once he went past his fifty, he cut loose before falling to Bishoo for 92 while attempting another big hit. Jadeja spent some time in the middle along with his captain to take India past 500. Windies bowling has been sub par. Do tune in for the afternoon session in about 35 minutes from now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 118 overs,India 506/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 120 , Ravindra Jadeja 19)

    You can see the batsmen huffing and puffing in the Rajkot heat. When you see Kohli battling the conditions, you can guess it how difficult it might be. Windies have not made things difficult by adding any sort of pressure not even in the last over of the session. Four runs come off it and that's an session that has gone India's way.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 117 overs,India 502/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 119 , Ravindra Jadeja 16)

    No hurry in this over as Kohli and Jadeja take five chancless singles. Bishoo goes past the 150-run mark (obviously, that is the number runs he has leaked in his 38 overs so far). India tick past 500. Last over before lunch coming up.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 116 overs,India 497/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 116 , Ravindra Jadeja 14)

    A single off the first five deliveries off Brathwaite, but a short ball is tapped on the off side behind point and Jadeja wants two. Rarely see this, but he stretched Kohli for the second and the Indian captain had to put in few rapid strides to make it in time.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 115 overs,India 494/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 115 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)

    Bishoo puts a difficult chance down off his own bowling. This is only chance Kohli has given so far in his innings. Three off the over. India six runs away from 500.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    There was a Test hundred for taking but Pant just threw it away here. Couldn't read the googly. Very well disguised by Bishoo as well. Meanwhile, Jadeja has come to the crease now and the local boy would like to continue his form, which he has found since making a comeback in the team at the Oval.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant became the first Indian player to be dismissed in nervous 90s in his maiden Test innings in India.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Full and a flighted delivery from Bishoo and Virat Kohli's eyes lit up. He gets beneath the ball and drills it straight at the bowler. Was hit with immense force and despite Bishoo going for the catch is unable to hold on, due to its sheer power. Kohli dropped on 114

    Full Scorecard

  • After 114 overs,India 491/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 113 , Ravindra Jadeja 11)

    Windies waiting for the batsman to make a mistake rather than their bowlers springing in a surprise or two. There is no assistance from the surface as of now and India are happy to work their way to 500 and ensure they don't lose another wicket in the fag end of the morning session.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 113 overs,India 488/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 111 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)

    Bishoo goes through the motions of bowling six deliveries with Jadeja stretching out his pads to a couple of deliveries, as if to just check test them out, not offering a shot. Two singles come off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 112 overs,India 486/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 110 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)

    Downright ordinary bowling from the West Indies. Easy singles for the batsman to take, no penetration, just don't see any sort of competition from the tourists. India add four more runs to their total.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 111 overs,India 482/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 109 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)

    Jadeja is taking giant stride along with bringing his bat right in front. Seems very confident since the couple of useful innings he played in England. Kohli on the other keeps the scoreboard ticking with easy singles available. Five runs off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 110 overs,India 477/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)

    Brathwaite continues. After couple of dots, Jadeja is able to get to the other end with a single off a full toss to long on. The duo exchange three more singles off as many deliveries.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 109 overs,India 473/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 104 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)

    Pant's fall brings local boy Ravindra Jadeja to the crease. He has been promoted ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin, perhaps the left-right combination is the thought behind the move. A wicket and three singles off Bishoo's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Pant lives by the sword and well to die by it. Was a tossed up delivery from Pant outside off and he goes for the big hit down the ground. His head falls over and reckon it was the googly that took the outside edge giving point fielder easy catch. Falls eight short of his second Test century. But, it has been an entertaining innings. More to come.
     

    Pant c K Paul b Devendra Bishoo 92(84)

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates:Important for West Indies to pick a wicket here. They cannot let Ashwin get in and score runs now. Not taking quick wickets has led to this situation.

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

