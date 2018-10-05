First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja slams maiden Test ton; India declare for 649/9

Date: Friday, 05 October, 2018 14:21 IST Match Status: Tea
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

649/9
Overs
149.5
R/R
4.34
Fours
64
Sixes
11
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 100 132 5 5
Mohammed Shami not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 21 1 84 1
Keemo Paul 15 1 61 0
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    I believe, at this moment Jadeja, without a doubt is India's first-choice spin all-rounder. If he maintains his form, Jadeja should feature in the XI ahead of Ashwin in Australia.

    Kohli declares. Perfect timing as the bowlers will get an entire session today to have a go at the Windies batsmen.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most innings to maiden Test century for India:

    151 - Anil Kumble
    122 - Harbhajan Singh
    56 - RAVINDRA JADEJA*
    53 - Manoj Prabhakar

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes hit by India in a Test innings:

    15 v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2009
    11 v Windies, Rajkot, 2018*
    10 v England, Chennai, 2016

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest totals for India against Windies in Tests:

    649/9d, Rajkot, 2018*
    644/7d, Kanpur, 1979
    631/7d, Kolkata, 2011

    Full Scorecard

  • India declare and Tea is called, as Virat Kohli calls back his two players. They are placed at 649/9. Three hundreds scored in the innings- Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja. Windies in all sorts of trouble here. They will need to bat and bat and bat here, in this heat and mind you, they would already be tired. 

    We will be back soon with West Indies' reply to India's 649.  

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Jadeja hits a hundred, finally, takes the single and reaches his first Test hundred. It has come late but glad that he was able to do it. Gutted for Bishoo though, after so much of effort, could not get his fifth wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Brathwaite continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 149 overs,India 647/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 99 , Mohammed Shami 1)

    There is a sudden fire in the game as two cricketers struggle for their respective milestones. Jadeja stuck on 99, Bishoo on four wickets. Jadeja had the opportunity to get his 100 but rather took a single and gave Shami four balls to survive. Was a bit strange but Bishoo could not get him out. One more before tea, I guess. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now India's highest total against West Indies in Tests, their previous highest was 644/7d which they put on at Kanpur in 1979. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravindra Jadeja has just gone past his previous highest Test score of 90 runs which he scored at Mohali against England in 2016.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 148 overs,India 645/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 98 , Mohammed Shami 0)

    Brathwaite has bowled quicker deliveries in this over, bowling it wicket to wicket, not giving any room to Jadeja. No run in the over, which means Shami will be playing Bishoo in the next over. Good chance for the bowler to get his fifth victim in the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Brathwaite continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 147 overs,India 645/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 98 , Mohammed Shami 0)

    Bishoo continues. Like Jadeja is looking for the hundred, he has been looking for his fifth wicket. It does not seem so that he will get it as Jadeja will get to his hundred in the next over and the declaration should come eventually. Even if he gets out, India will be bowled out.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! And Jadeja steps out again, reaches to pitch of the ball, hits Bishoo over the long-on for a maximum, moves to 97 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 146 overs,India 638/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 91 , Mohammed Shami 0)

    Brathwaite fires it in from round the wicket, not giving any room to Jadeja, who has his eyes set on the leg side. He still manages a boundary off the penultimate ball of the over. He is on 91 now. Can he do it?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Brathwaite bowls it down the leg stump line and Jadeja sweeps it, beats the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Brathwaite continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 145 overs,India 633/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 86 , Mohammed Shami 0)

    Tough day out for West Indies as Jadeja continues to hit those big runs. He is into 80s now and obviously the reason why India are continuing to bat. He is looking for the hundred and the deadline should be Tea. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Can Jadeja get that hundred here? He missed out narrowly at the Oval. The No.11 is at the crease now. Though Shami is no mug with bat. He can hang around.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bishoo fires it in from round the wicket, Jadeja reaches for it after stepping out and hits it straight into the stands for a maximum. He is on 85 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 144 overs,India 626/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 79 , )

    Brathwaite brings himself into the attack and is bowling wide outside the off stump to Umesh, not pitching it up in his area, from where he whips it to the leg side. As a result, Umesh falls, trying to clear the long-off boundary. Jadeja gives a pat on his back as Umesh walks back having done a great job, scoring 22 off 24. 

    Full Scorecard


  • Mohammed Shami, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wide and short, Umesh tries to clear the long-off boundary, but does not connect well, is held on to the fielder placed there. His short but effective innings comes to an end. U Yadav c Sherman Lewis b Kraigg Brathwaite 22(24)

    Full Scorecard

  • Kraigg Brathwaite is back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 143 overs,India 624/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 78 , Umesh Yadav 21)

    Bishoo is looking for his fifth wicket. He has bowled 51 overs in this innings and deserves a fifer for always looking for wickets and dealing with the heat here. Keeps the batsmen quiet in this over with just 4 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY-run partnership has come up between Jadeja and Umesh in no time, just 32 balls to be specific. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 142 overs,India 620/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 77 , Umesh Yadav 18)

    India dealing in sixes and fours at the moment and the crowd is up on its feet now, cheering every time a boundary is hit. India now at 620 for 8. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Typical Umesh Yadav kind of batting, gives his all as he sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Result is six runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Chase bowls from round the wicket, Jadeja steps out again and this time goes flat and clears the long on. Six more runs for India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chase continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 141 overs,India 604/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 69 , Umesh Yadav 10)

    Bishoo continues. Jadeja takes him on too. Hits a six and the Bishoo fires in a flatter trajectory one, which hits Jadeja on the hands in the process of cutting it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bishoo comes in from round the wicket, flights ball, Jadeja steps out and hits is over the sight scree for a maximum. 600 up for India

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 140 overs,India 597/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 63 , Umesh Yadav 9)

    11 runs from the last over and India are scoring big runs now. Umesh Yadav has joined the party as well. Misery continues for West Indies. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50s for India without scoring a century in Tests:

    16 - Chetan Chauhan 
    10 - Ravindra Jadeja*
    9 - Rusi Surti

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bishoo will eye a five-for here while Umesh Yadav has also amassed a ton in FC cricket which he did against Orissa in 2015 at Nagpur.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Flighted ball, Jadeja comes forwards uses wrists to hit the ball through the mid-wicket for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! flighted ball and Yadav clears the long on for a maximum, upping the tempo of the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 138 overs,India 586/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 59 , Umesh Yadav 2)

    Alright so, Jadeja has begun his shot-making after scoring the fifty. India only 14 away from 600 and 30 mins from Tea. Guess 600 will happen first the way they are batting. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Jadeja continues to impress since his comeback. Yet another useful contribution from him. During the Asia Cup, I asked Rohit Sharma about this resurgence of Jadeja's career and he felt that the time out of the team has made this southpaw a batter player. 

    However, with Umesh batting at the other end, now Jadeja has no option left. He has to change gears and get some quick runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Flat but effective as Jadeja goes big over the long-on fielder to fetch six runs for the side. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 138 overs,India 576/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 51 , Umesh Yadav 0)

    The good run for Ravindra Jadeja continues, across formats. Has hit his 10 Test fifty. The famous sword celebration was back. Right after his fifty, Umesh Yadav tries his famous bat swing to deep mid-wicket, does not connect but intentions quite clear.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja, his 10th in Test cricket as he pierces the ball through the gully region for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Chase continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 137 overs,India 571/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 46 , Umesh Yadav 0)

    Bishoo has got four wickets now. Kuldeep was playing well and the wicket allows Windies to look for the two more wickets and get India all out. Jadeja still there and would be looking to take the team to 600 or beyond. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates:India declare, as Virat Kohli calls back his two players. They are placed at 649/9. Three hundreds scored in the innings- Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja. Windies in all sorts of trouble here.

 

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

