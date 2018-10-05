Umesh Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Bishoo has got four wickets now. Kuldeep was playing well and the wicket allows Windies to look for the two more wickets and get India all out. Jadeja still there and would be looking to take the team to 600 or beyond.

FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja, his 10th in Test cricket as he pierces the ball through the gully region for a boundary

The good run for Ravindra Jadeja continues, across formats. Has hit his 10 Test fifty. The famous sword celebration was back. Right after his fifty, Umesh Yadav tries his famous bat swing to deep mid-wicket, does not connect but intentions quite clear.

SIX! Flat but effective as Jadeja goes big over the long-on fielder to fetch six runs for the side.

However, with Umesh batting at the other end, now Jadeja has no option left. He has to change gears and get some quick runs.

Jadeja continues to impress since his comeback. Yet another useful contribution from him. During the Asia Cup, I asked Rohit Sharma about this resurgence of Jadeja's career and he felt that the time out of the team has made this southpaw a batter player.

Alright so, Jadeja has begun his shot-making after scoring the fifty. India only 14 away from 600 and 30 mins from Tea. Guess 600 will happen first the way they are batting.

SIX! flighted ball and Yadav clears the long on for a maximum, upping the tempo of the innings.

FOUR! Flighted ball, Jadeja comes forwards uses wrists to hit the ball through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

Bishoo will eye a five-for here while Umesh Yadav has also amassed a ton in FC cricket which he did against Orissa in 2015 at Nagpur.

Most 50s for India without scoring a century in Tests:

11 runs from the last over and India are scoring big runs now. Umesh Yadav has joined the party as well. Misery continues for West Indies.

SIX! Bishoo comes in from round the wicket, flights ball, Jadeja steps out and hits is over the sight scree for a maximum. 600 up for India

Bishoo continues. Jadeja takes him on too. Hits a six and the Bishoo fires in a flatter trajectory one, which hits Jadeja on the hands in the process of cutting it.

SIX! Chase bowls from round the wicket, Jadeja steps out again and this time goes flat and clears the long on. Six more runs for India.

SIX! Typical Umesh Yadav kind of batting, gives his all as he sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Result is six runs.

India dealing in sixes and fours at the moment and the crowd is up on its feet now, cheering every time a boundary is hit. India now at 620 for 8.

FIFTY-run partnership has come up between Jadeja and Umesh in no time, just 32 balls to be specific.

Bishoo is looking for his fifth wicket. He has bowled 51 overs in this innings and deserves a fifer for always looking for wickets and dealing with the heat here. Keeps the batsmen quiet in this over with just 4 runs.

OUT! Wide and short, Umesh tries to clear the long-off boundary, but does not connect well, is held on to the fielder placed there. His short but effective innings comes to an end. U Yadav c Sherman Lewis b Kraigg Brathwaite 22(24)

Mohammed Shami, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Brathwaite brings himself into the attack and is bowling wide outside the off stump to Umesh, not pitching it up in his area, from where he whips it to the leg side. As a result, Umesh falls, trying to clear the long-off boundary. Jadeja gives a pat on his back as Umesh walks back having done a great job, scoring 22 off 24.

SIX! Bishoo fires it in from round the wicket, Jadeja reaches for it after stepping out and hits it straight into the stands for a maximum. He is on 85 now.

Can Jadeja get that hundred here? He missed out narrowly at the Oval. The No.11 is at the crease now. Though Shami is no mug with bat. He can hang around.

Tough day out for West Indies as Jadeja continues to hit those big runs. He is into 80s now and obviously the reason why India are continuing to bat. He is looking for the hundred and the deadline should be Tea.

FOUR! Brathwaite bowls it down the leg stump line and Jadeja sweeps it, beats the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.

Brathwaite fires it in from round the wicket, not giving any room to Jadeja, who has his eyes set on the leg side. He still manages a boundary off the penultimate ball of the over. He is on 91 now. Can he do it?

SIX! And Jadeja steps out again, reaches to pitch of the ball, hits Bishoo over the long-on for a maximum, moves to 97 now.

Bishoo continues. Like Jadeja is looking for the hundred, he has been looking for his fifth wicket. It does not seem so that he will get it as Jadeja will get to his hundred in the next over and the declaration should come eventually. Even if he gets out, India will be bowled out.

Brathwaite has bowled quicker deliveries in this over, bowling it wicket to wicket, not giving any room to Jadeja. No run in the over, which means Shami will be playing Bishoo in the next over. Good chance for the bowler to get his fifth victim in the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja has just gone past his previous highest Test score of 90 runs which he scored at Mohali against England in 2016.

This is now India's highest total against West Indies in Tests, their previous highest was 644/7d which they put on at Kanpur in 1979.

There is a sudden fire in the game as two cricketers struggle for their respective milestones. Jadeja stuck on 99, Bishoo on four wickets. Jadeja had the opportunity to get his 100 but rather took a single and gave Shami four balls to survive. Was a bit strange but Bishoo could not get him out. One more before tea, I guess.

HUNDRED! Jadeja hits a hundred, finally, takes the single and reaches his first Test hundred. It has come late but glad that he was able to do it. Gutted for Bishoo though, after so much of effort, could not get his fifth wicket.

We will be back soon with West Indies' reply to India's 649.

India declare and Tea is called , as Virat Kohli calls back his two players. They are placed at 649/9. Three hundreds scored in the innings- Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja. Windies in all sorts of trouble here. They will need to bat and bat and bat here, in this heat and mind you, they would already be tired.

Kohli declares. Perfect timing as the bowlers will get an entire session today to have a go at the Windies batsmen.

I believe, at this moment Jadeja, without a doubt is India's first-choice spin all-rounder. If he maintains his form, Jadeja should feature in the XI ahead of Ashwin in Australia.

FIFTY! Pant l oves getting to a landmark with style, with a big shot and the recently turned 21-year-old, Pant has just done that. Blasting a flick off the front foot over mid wicket boundary to bring up his half-century.

Hundred! Century number 24 in Tests but already feel like he has score 5176 tons. Don't dare ask me why! The Indian captain keeps churning out century day in- day out. Another fantastic innings, well compiled to say the least. He leads the current generation of batsmen with 24 Test tons going past former Australia skipper Steve Smith. Achieves the feat with a boundary to fine leg.

OUT! Pant lives by the sword and well to die by it. Was a tossed up delivery from Pant outside off and he goes for the big hit down the ground. His head falls over and reckon it was the googly that took the outside edge giving point fielder easy catch. Falls eight short of his second Test century. But, it has been an entertaining innings. More to come.

DROPPED! Full and a flighted delivery from Bishoo and Virat Kohli's eyes lit up. He gets beneath the ball and drills it straight at the bowler. Was hit with immense force and despite Bishoo going for the catch is unable to hold on, due to its sheer power. Kohli dropped on 114

FOUR! Driven beautifully through the mid-off and Kohli brings up his 1000 Test runs in 2018

FIFTY-run partnership completed between Jadeja and Kohli for the sixth wicket in 85 balls. Jadeja has contributed 22 runs in this partnership.

OUT! That's the end of Virat Kohli, Virat came early in the shot - a cover drive - and miscues it, ball goes up in the air before Bishoo catches it at mid-on. Kohli c Devendra Bishoo b Sherman Lewis 139(230)

OUT! Ashwin is gone! Spuns big after pitching as Ashwin tries to defend it on back foot, takes the edge, deflects but well caught by keeper Dowrich. Ashwin c Dowrich b Devendra Bishoo 7(15)

OUT! Kuldeep is gone, trapped in front of the stumps, Bishoo came in from round the wicket, the ball turned into te batsman sharply and while he tried defending it on back foot, missed the ball and it hit his pads. Umpire raised the finger straightaway after appeal. Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Devendra Bishoo 12(32)

FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja, his 10th in Test cricket as he pierces the ball through the gully region for a boundary

FIFTY-run partnership has come up between Jadeja and Umesh in no time, just 32 balls to be specific.

OUT! Wide and short, Umesh tries to clear the long-off boundary, but does not connect well, is held on to the fielder placed there. His short but effective innings comes to an end. U Yadav c Sherman Lewis b Kraigg Brathwaite 22(24)

HUNDRED! Jadeja hits a hundred, finally, takes the single and reaches his first Test hundred. It has come late but glad that he was able to do it. Gutted for Bishoo though, after so much of effort, could not get his fifth wicket.

We will be back soon with West Indies' reply to India's 649.

India declare and Tea is called , as Virat Kohli calls back his two players. They are placed at 649/9. Three hundreds scored in the innings- Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja. Windies in all sorts of trouble here. They will need to bat and bat and bat here, in this heat and mind you, they would already be tired.

Latest Updates:India declare, as Virat Kohli calls back his two players. They are placed at 649/9. Three hundreds scored in the innings- Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja. Windies in all sorts of trouble here.

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

With inputs from IANS