Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Windies bowlers aim to wrap up India innings early

Date: Friday, 23 August, 2019 17:15 IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Stumps

India
203/6 OV : (68.5) RR.(2.96)
West Indies
Yet to bat

This over 68.5

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Rishabh Pant (W)

  • 20 (41)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 0

Ravindra Jadeja

  • 3 (28)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Kemar Roach

  • 34 (17)
  • M X 6
  • W X 3

Shannon Gabriel

  • 49 (15)
  • M X 3
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

14 ( 9.1 ) R/R: 1.52

Rishabh Pant 11(27)

Ravindra Jadeja 3(28)

189/6 (59.4 over)

Ajinkya Rahane 81 (163) SR: S.R (49.69)

b Shannon Gabriel

India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Windies bowlers aim to wrap up India innings early

Highlights

17:15 (IST)

With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at crease, India have managed to wedge open the door slightly, but Ajinkya Rahane's innings has certainly ensured India have avoided — for the moment — the fate that met England seven months ago in Antigua. Read more from this piece by Subash Jayaraman here

17:04 (IST)

Reduced to 25 for three by opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel after they were put in to bat, Rahane underlined his immense value to a star-studded team with a gritty top score of 81 that helped lift the tourists to a more competitive position by the end of a rain-interrupted day.

Read the Day 1 report here

17:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test match between India and West Indies being played in Anitgua. India will resume from overnight score of 203/6 with Rishabh Pant (20), Ravindra Jadeja (2) at the crease. Windies pacers will look to rattle these two early on with pace and bounce, take the remaining wickets quickly to gain tighten the grip in the match. 

Day 2, report: Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.

His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.

Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.

Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.

Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.

The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalRavichandran AshwinJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara PujaraLokesh RahulWriddhiman SahaIshant SharmaRohit SharmaHanuma VihariUmesh Yadav

West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrookJohn CambellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShane Dowrich,  Shannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Shai HopeKeemo PaulKemar Roach

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019

