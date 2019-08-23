-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Windies bowlers aim to wrap up India innings early
Date: Friday, 23 August, 2019 17:15 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Stumps
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at crease, India have managed to wedge open the door slightly, but Ajinkya Rahane's innings has certainly ensured India have avoided — for the moment — the fate that met England seven months ago in Antigua. Read more from this piece by Subash Jayaraman here.
Reduced to 25 for three by opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel after they were put in to bat, Rahane underlined his immense value to a star-studded team with a gritty top score of 81 that helped lift the tourists to a more competitive position by the end of a rain-interrupted day.
Read the Day 1 report here.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test match between India and West Indies being played in Anitgua. India will resume from overnight score of 203/6 with Rishabh Pant (20), Ravindra Jadeja (2) at the crease. Windies pacers will look to rattle these two early on with pace and bounce, take the remaining wickets quickly to gain tighten the grip in the match.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test match between India and West Indies being played in Anitgua. India will resume from overnight score of 203/6 with Rishabh Pant (20), Ravindra Jadeja (2) at the crease. Windies pacers will look to rattle these two early on with pace and bounce, take the remaining wickets quickly to gain more grip in the match.
Day 2, report: Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.
Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.
His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.
Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.
Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.
Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.
The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: