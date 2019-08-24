Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Rain halts play in final hour of second day

Date: Saturday, 24 August, 2019 02:31 IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Play In Progress

India
297/10 OV : (96.4) RR.(3.08)
West Indies
167/5 OV : (51.2) RR.(3.26)

This over 51.2

  • 0
  • 1

batsman

Shai Hope (W)

  • 22 (55)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

Shimron Hetmyer

  • 25 (36)
  • 4s X 2
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 34 (10)
  • M X 2
  • W X 2

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 36 (14)
  • M X 3
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

37 ( 9.0 ) R/R: 4.11

Shai Hope 12(18)

Shimron Hetmyer 25(36)

130/5 (42.2 over)

Roston Chase 48 (74) SR: S.R (64.86)

c KL Rahul b Ishant Sharma

India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Rain halts play in final hour of second day

Highlights

02:31 (IST)

After 51 overs,West Indies 166/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 21 , Shimron Hetmyer 25)

Both these batsmen (Hope and Hetmyer) have notched up twenty-plus scores now. It’s a good partnership and they are rotating the strike well. Will this be short-lived too?

02:28 (IST)

After 50 overs,West Indies 162/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 19 , Shimron Hetmyer 23)

Hanuma Vihari completes a tidy over and there's spin from both ends now with Jadeja manning the other. 

02:26 (IST)

Play resumes 

The players return to the field. The West Indies batsmen grudgingly so. 

02:22 (IST)

A cover comes off

Ahh, the fleeting sense of safety dissipates for the West Indies. The big cover comes off the square. Guess there is some truth in weather forecasts. They said it was going to be a passing shower. That escalated in double-quick time. 
We are waiting for more updates. 

02:17 (IST)

Play has been interrupted due to rain. 

Hanuma Vihari came on to bowl a few off-cutters but couldn't finish his over. West Indies will relish this interruption and won't mind coming to bat only tomorrow if today's remaining play is washed out. It's pretty much survival mode for them from here on. 

02:12 (IST)

After 49 overs,West Indies 160/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 18 , Shimron Hetmyer 22)

West Indies are trail by 137 still but it's not within their reach. There are some quality batsmen left in this lineup. 

02:09 (IST)

FOUR!

Hetmyer comes down the wicket to take the ball where it's pitched. He lofts it over mid-off for four, pushing the team's score to 158. 

02:07 (IST)

After 48 overs,West Indies 154/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 17 , Shimron Hetmyer 17)

The West Indies have some solid batsmen down the order. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are to be followed by their captain Jason Holder and you have to wonder if these through can pull off a heist here, as they did against England last year. Or maybe we are just getting too ahead of ourselves. Can't help it though. They are looking good. Hope rarely lets up on the fuller deliveries. 

02:03 (IST)

After 47 overs,West Indies 145/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 15)

Jadeja doesn't drop the ball short, keeping it either at length or pitching it full, prompting the batsman to play at it. 

02:02 (IST)

Chase certainly has stood out from his teammates this evening

02:00 (IST)

After 46 overs,West Indies 142/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 12)

Bumrah is heating up, drawing edges at will. Hetmyer edged a couple deliveries which fell short of the slip cordon before playing a hook shot and looking good doing so. 

01:56 (IST)

FOUR!

Same delivery, same result, except, the awkward bounce helps the ball wade through the slip cordon for four. 

01:50 (IST)

After 45 overs,West Indies 137/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 7)

Ishant Sharma doesn’t offer much as the West Indies batsmen scurry across for a single off the final ball before drinks are called.

01:45 (IST)

After 44 overs,West Indies 136/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 6)

The West Indies batsmen have looked good for their short sojourns at the crease. It's the shot selection which has proved to be the cause of their undoing. Against India, those half-chances won't go waste and they'll have to realise that. 

01:42 (IST)

Almost thought that Shami would deliver the wicket given how he was bowling. But it is the bowling change that worked and Ishant snapped up the wicket India wanted. Chase gone. India have another inroad into the West Indies' line-up and now they will be looking to go for the kill. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
01:42 (IST)
01:39 (IST)

After 43 overs,West Indies 131/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)

You have to feel for Chase. He did all the hard work without looking uncertain or in harm’s way for the course of his innings. The one chance where he’s not in control, he’s fallen prey to a well-orchestrated plan from the Indians. He falls two runs short of his half-century and West Indies, yet again, are faced with the task of building a partnership.

01:35 (IST)

OUT!

The plan has worked. The bowling change has worked. Ishant Sharma kept to the body, drawing out the flick off the hips from Chase who was caught by Rahul at square leg.

01:32 (IST)

After 42 overs,West Indies 130/4 ( Roston Chase 48 , Shai Hope (W) 10)

For the first time in his innings, Chase has seemed uncomfortable for a couple of deliveries. Shami's line and length draws the uncertainty from Chase who'll count himself lucky after the inside edge which ran to fine leg. 

01:29 (IST)

Shami gets one to keep straight, the ball skids past the batsman Roston Chase, falling short of the keeper whose fingernails take the blow. 

01:28 (IST)

FOUR!

Chase plays yet another drive, on the up but slotted well past the fielders on the on side. 

01:28 (IST)

Surprising that Jadeja's economy is on the higher side today. Almost 3.7/over at one stage. Roston Chase digging deep at this moment and he has been West Indies' best Test batsman over the last couple years, arguably at least. Taking runs off Jadeja means they are slowly plugging the gap to India's total, albeit much more needs to be done. Almost feels like India are searching for Chase's wicket. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
01:28 (IST)
01:25 (IST)

After 41 overs,West Indies 125/4 ( Roston Chase 43 , Shai Hope (W) 10)

There's not much room for a slow-over rate when Jadeja is bowling at one end. He doesn't let the batsman or the bowler on the other end breathe easy for even a while. 

01:22 (IST)

After 40 overs,West Indies 120/4 ( Roston Chase 40 , Shai Hope (W) 8)

West Indies need this partnership to stick. Both these batsmen have looked good thus far. 

01:21 (IST)

FOUR!

Hope plays a luscious drive off the bowling of Bumrah. 
 

01:18 (IST)

After 39 overs,West Indies 115/4 ( Roston Chase 39 , Shai Hope (W) 4)

West Indies need some 'Hope' here to pull off this 'Chase' of India's first innings total. 

01:15 (IST)

FOUR!

01:13 (IST)

After 38 overs,West Indies 108/4 ( Roston Chase 33 , Shai Hope (W) 3)

Shami doesn’t afford much room to the batsmen, the lone run coming from a push off the back foot by Chase.

01:09 (IST)

After 37 overs,West Indies 107/4 ( Roston Chase 32 , Shai Hope (W) 3)

Chase collects a single off the first ball. Jadeja nearly clips the top of the stumps after breaching Hope's defence with an arm ball of the second delivery. Just one off the over. 

01:07 (IST)

After 36 overs,West Indies 106/4 ( Roston Chase 31 , Shai Hope (W) 3)

Another tidy over from Bumrah, with Chase and Hope collecting a single each. Hope, meanwhile, is batting on 3, having faced 20 deliveries so far. 

01:03 (IST)

After 35 overs,West Indies 104/4 ( Roston Chase 30 , Shai Hope (W) 2)

Jadeja is aiming to bowl in the rough and gets some bounce and turn which augurs well for him. One of his deliveries takes off after the bounce, rising up sharply even as Chase looks for a cut shot but pulls back in time.

01:03 (IST)

01:00 (IST)

OUCH! 

Mayan Agarwal takes one for the team while fielding on short leg. Chase plays a shot off the shorter delivery and it strikes Agarwal just below his neck. 

00:57 (IST)

After 34 overs,West Indies 104/4 ( Roston Chase 30 , Shai Hope (W) 2)

Chase does well here in ducking under the bouncers but getting on top off the balls around off, falling short of length. 

00:55 (IST)

Quickfire 50 from Bumrah in Test cricket. What a start he has had. Between Bumrah and Archer the future of pace bowling in Test cricket should be safe. Imagine a duel between them. We probably will see it in 2021, both in India and England across 10 Tests. In the meantime, West Indies are in trouble. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
00:55 (IST)
00:53 (IST)

FOUR!

Chase gets one outside off falling short of length. He throws his bat and the ball grabs the juicy edge, flying past the third slip off the bowling of Bumrah. 

00:53 (IST)

After 33 overs,West Indies 97/4 ( Roston Chase 23 , Shai Hope (W) 2)

Roston Chase nearly edges one to his stumps, the ball stops in its tracks though. Barring that slight hiccup, Roston Chase has looked solid, this over and over the course of his innings in general. 

00:50 (IST)

Did you know?

Jasprit Bumrah completed his 50 Test wickets in 2,465 balls — the least by an Indian bowler, eclipsing Ravi Ashwin who completed his 50 Test wickets in 2,597 balls.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:50 (IST)
00:49 (IST)

After 32 overs,West Indies 96/4 ( Roston Chase 22 , Shai Hope (W) 2)

Shai Hope drives a length delivery through the square region to get off the mark with a couple. That's after he avoids a bouncer which angles across for his head. 

00:45 (IST)

After 31 overs,West Indies 94/4 ( Roston Chase 22 , Shai Hope (W) 0)

Jadeja is going for some runs here. Virat Kohli would be pondering to get two seamers from both ends. 

00:45 (IST)

Quickest to 50 Test wickets among Indians (Matches):


9 - Ravi Ashwin 

10 - Anil Kumble 

11 - Narendra Hirwani 

11 - Harbhajan Singh

11 - Jasprit Bumrah

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:45 (IST)
00:44 (IST)

SIX! 

Chase isn't holding back against the spinner. This time, he lifts one over long-on for six. 

00:43 (IST)

After 30 overs,West Indies 88/4 ( Roston Chase 16 , Shai Hope (W) 0)

Bumrah ties thing up nicely. West Indies have to rebuild here, again. 

00:42 (IST)

OUT!

Bumrah returns and the first ball he bowls, he traps Bravo LBW while bowling around the wicket. Bravo committed the mistake of walking too far across but the ball straightened just the crucial bit. 

00:41 (IST)

After 29 overs,West Indies 88/3 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Roston Chase 16)

Virat Kohli isn't letting things fester too long without a wicket. The bowlers are all bowling in short spells, in short spurts with high intensity and it has worked thus far.

 

00:35 (IST)

FOUR! 

The rare loosener from Jadeja as he gives the ball some flight. The ball doesn't turn much though and lands full, outside off, Chase drives it comfortably for four through covers. 

00:33 (IST)

The players are back for the final session of play. Jadeja to bowl to Chase. 

00:22 (IST)

Just 82 runs from that session for West Indies with three wickets down. A key strategy of this Indian attack is that they cut down runs and do not allow the opposition to score freely. Of the four, only Shami can prove expensive at times. The opposition doesn't have much breathing space as they are relentless. Big task for the Windies batsmen to see out the last session in search of a partnership. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
00:22 (IST)
00:14 (IST)

After 28 overs,West Indies 81/3 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Roston Chase 9)

Ishant Sharma keeps at it. The line and length is immaculate, the process persistent. There isn’t much the batsmen can do here but defend.

The Indian bowlers have done a fine job, pulling back after a brisk start for the West Indies openers. West Indies on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that Darren Bravo and Roston Chase have been looking good out there till now. They’ll have to return and carry on the good work as it is time for Tea!

00:06 (IST)

After 27 overs,West Indies 80/3 ( Darren Bravo 17 , Roston Chase 9)

Bumrah bowls at a searing pace and pulls out the yorkers, only to follow them up with some sharp bouncers. The West Indies batsmen manage to scamper through for a couple of runs.

00:02 (IST)

After 26 overs,West Indies 78/3 ( Darren Bravo 16 , Roston Chase 8)

Shami’s rhythm isn’t bothered by the happenings on the other end. He still bowls at length, a tad outside off to prompt the batsman into playing.

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua Latest UpdatesHanuma Vihari completes a tidy over and there's spin from both ends now with Jadeja manning the other.

 

Day 2, report: Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.

His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.

Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.

Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.

Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.

The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalRavichandran AshwinJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara PujaraLokesh RahulWriddhiman SahaIshant SharmaRohit SharmaHanuma VihariUmesh Yadav

West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrookJohn CambellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShane Dowrich,  Shannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Shai HopeKeemo PaulKemar Roach

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019

