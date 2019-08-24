After 28 overs,West Indies 81/3 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Roston Chase 9)



Ishant Sharma keeps at it. The line and length is immaculate, the process persistent. There isn’t much the batsmen can do here but defend.

The Indian bowlers have done a fine job, pulling back after a brisk start for the West Indies openers. West Indies on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that Darren Bravo and Roston Chase have been looking good out there till now. They’ll have to return and carry on the good work as it is time for Tea!