After 72 overs,India 210/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 4 , Ishant Sharma 1)

Ishant Sharma has shown in the past that he can bat for long at the crease. His Test batting average of around 7 doesn’t hold much weight here. It’s the number of balls he can face which will matter.

Jadeja is once again in the throes of a crisis. It’s good that there isn’t a target to chase here as in the World Cup semifinal. He’s not looking to play the balls outside off as of yet, perhaps looking to get his eye in before taking any undue risks.

