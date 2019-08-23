-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Lunch taken after visitors get bowled out for 297
Date: Friday, 23 August, 2019 21:21 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Lunch
This over 96.4
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0(W)
batsman
- 4 (15)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 66 (25)
- M X 6
- W X 4
- 71 (22)
- M X 5
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
29 ( 6.2 ) R/R: 4.57
Jasprit Bumrah 4(15)
Ravindra Jadeja 21(23)
|
297/10 (96.4 over)
Ravindra Jadeja 58 (112) SR: S.R (51.79)
c Shai Hope b Jason Holder
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
21:20 (IST)
OUT!
Jadeja pulls but the rising delivery from Jason Holder which draws the edge off his bat. Shai Hope pockets it safely. Lunch is called.
-
20:50 (IST)
OUT!
Just as when we were getting ready for some fireworks. Mohammad Shami not looking to hold his guns before lunch. Pushes at one but fails to send it past the bowler. Roston Chase takes the catch off his own bowling.
-
20:33 (IST)
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP!
The Indian dressing room rises to its feet, lauding the effort on display here. Kudos to Ishant Sharma for sticking it out and batting strong here.
-
19:11 (IST)
WICKET: Pant edges a good-length delivery to slips. Just when it seemed like he had gotten his eye in after playing a couple of cover drives for a couple of runs each this over
-
18:31 (IST)
Must be agonising being KL Rahul. He sees out the new ball with pure grit and then, gets out nicking one which was straying down his leg side. Nevertheless, his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane is what saved the blushes for the Indian team. Rahane himself has now gone 17 Tests, 28 innings without a hundred as he fell on 81 yesterday. But the importance of his innings can't be understated. Read more on the Indian Vice Captain's innings here
After 97 overs,India 297/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 4 , )
India fall just three runs short of 300 but this total will seem like a steal for them, considering the way they started their innings.
OUT!
Jadeja pulls but the rising delivery from Jason Holder which draws the edge off his bat. Shai Hope pockets it safely. Lunch is called.
Jadeja with a very intelligent half-century. He has shouldered responsibility of digging India out of this hole today and he has delivered in fine style. Learning from mistakes has been key to his batting approach in recent times, which has helped him realise his full batting potential. Here also, he realised the mistake of not farming strike with Shami and now is doing exactly that with Bumrah. Also, has to be said that Bumrah is batting more resolutely than Shami too.
After 96 overs,India 296/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 58 , Jasprit Bumrah 3)
Bumrah has clearly been working on his batting. Unlike previous occasions, where he resembled a sitting duck while at the crease, bound to fall this ball or the next, here we see him standing firm and assisting Jadeja at the other end.
After 95 overs,India 293/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 58 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Jadeja is playing a solid knock here. Plays a hoist off the legs over midwicket for six. Virat Kohli is enjoying this in the dressing room.
FIFTY!
The sword is unsheathed. Jadeja brings up his 11th fifty in Tests with a square cut off the bowling of Roston Chase.
After 94 overs,India 281/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 46 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Jasprit Bumrah blocks firmly. The Indians are doing well. Jadeja too, leaving only a couple of balls for Bumrah to play with, taking the strike and scoring boundaries of the rest. The team inches closer to the 300 run mark
After 93 overs,India 276/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Jasprit Bumrah defends well. Jadeja gets the strike again. Reckon some fireworks or a tempered approach from him? He'll look to strike hard at the balls outside the off-stump.
After 92 overs,India 276/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Jadeja gets a boundary and India gets another off the next ball as the keeper misses one in flight. Jasprit Bumrah on strike for the next over though. Can he strain his nerves for some more time?
FOUR!
Jadeja not holding back now. He flashes at one going down the off-side off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel. The ball takes the narrow gap between third slip and gully.
After 91 overs,India 268/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 37 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
We are at the fag end of the Indian tail. Just the one wicket remaining. Bumrah leaves a couple of balls and Jadeja will look to strike some lusty blows before the inevitable fall of Bumrah.
Ishant plays on off a slower ball. Brilliant 50-plus stand that helped India's cause, but the big question mark was if Shami could stay on. Guess we didn't find out. Jadeja didn't do anything to farm the strike. Roston Chase's spin can be the only reason why he would take a single off the first ball. But it backfires spectacularly. Two quick wickets have undone India's progress this morning.
OUT!
Just as when we were getting ready for some fireworks. Mohammad Shami not looking to hold his guns before lunch. Pushes at one but fails to send it past the bowler. Roston Chase takes the catch off his own bowling.
After 90 overs,India 267/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 36 , )
Ishant Sharma's innings come to an end finally with Gabriel cleaning him up. The pacer was getting frustrated as Ishant continued to duck and leave. The gates are now again open and Windies would hope to get the remaining two wickets quickly.
OUT!
A slower delivery dipping at full-length, Sharma drags it to his stumps. Agonised. He batted so well but fell for the surprise. Shannon Gabriel gets the breakthrough for West Indies before lunch
After 89 overs,India 260/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 33 , Ishant Sharma 19)
Roston Chase into the attack. Jadeja doesn’t read much into it. Takes a single off the first ball and lets Sharma face the spinner. Another single. Sharma not falling prey as yet.
After 88 overs,India 257/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 32 , Ishant Sharma 17)
Ishant Sharma looks authoritative in his defensive shots. That’s what he does best. He seems to be enjoying his stint at the crease. The rare chance where he has a full day’s batting ahead of him. The newness of it all has him engaged. Trying his luck here, looking to guide a full-pitched delivery down the third man. There’s a confident batsman.
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP!
The Indian dressing room rises to its feet, lauding the effort on display here. Kudos to Ishant Sharma for sticking it out and batting strong here.
After 86 overs,India 255/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Ishant Sharma 17)
This partnership is going strong here. A rare folly here and there but fortune favours them on those occasions.
Ishant Sharma looks to flick but misreads the length which rises on him. The ball falls safely though and Sharma takes a single.
After 85 overs,India 253/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 29 , Ishant Sharma 16)
Jadeja is struggling with cramps here and gets some treatment before the over gets underway. Now Ishant Sharma looks to drive at a good-length delivery which skims past. A minor scare, but the pressure is loosened again as Sharma gets one on his pads. He flicks it comfortably. Kemar Roach, who took four wickets yesterday, has been all over the place this morning. An LBW shout is turned down and West Indies do well to opt against the referral.
250 up for India. That was clearly the first goal for them this morning. Despite the loss of Pant, this partnership has recovered well. Jadeja justifying his selection thus far, but a long road ahead. From here onwards, it is about getting as many runs as possible on the board. Second new ball taken by West Indies. They will look to do the damage with it now against India's tail. But Ishant and Jadeja are set by their standards.
After 84 overs,India 250/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 29 , Ishant Sharma 13)
Ishant Sharma keeps the short balls in check. He looks comfortable here, takes yet another single off the fourth ball of the over. Jason Holder keeps at it with the short deliveries.
After 83 overs,India 249/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 29 , Ishant Sharma 12)
The West Indies bowlers’ tactics have left much to be desired. Most of the deliveries are way outside off. Those that come in are straying down the leg-side. The pressure never sustains as the batsmen scurry across for yet another single from Ishant Sharma. West Indies need to keep him on strike.
FOUR!
Jadeja pulls at a short ball from Kemar Roach which came for his mid-riff. There's no one at mid-wicket guarding the fence.
After 82 overs,India 243/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 24 , Ishant Sharma 11)
West Indies have taken the new ball now. Jason Holder straight away tests it with a bouncer. Jadeja does well to fend it for a run. Ishant Sharma in the line of fire here. He edges one too, the ball not carrying to the first slip though. Sharma needs to be more than a night-watchman here. There's a whole day's play left.
Drinks have been called.
FOUR!
Jadeja slashes hard, he could afford to do so here. The ball came at him at a decent pace. The ball beats the fielder at point for four.
After 81 overs,India 237/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 18 , Ishant Sharma 11)
The batsmen are rotating the strike with ease right now. Jadeja is showing trust in Sharma, letting him take the strike and not searching for boundaries which aren’t there.
After 79 overs,India 235/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Ishant Sharma 10)
In this long Indian tail, Ishant Sharma seems to wield some clout. His defence is sure-footed and firm. Seeing him bat out a Jason Holder over without any major scare would be easing Jadeja’s nerves on the other end.
India's tail might seem long but Ishant Sharma is a handy bat. He can occupy the crease well and manoeuvre the bowling around. That full toss for four off Shannon Gabriel is the highlight of his stay so far. Suddenly, this Ishant-Jadeja partnership is worth 28.
After 78 overs,India 235/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Ishant Sharma 10)
Cummins isn’t troubling Jadeja here. He won’t be drawn into flashing outside off. The dot balls might not move the score ahead but they aren’t helping West Indies either. The home side needs a wicket here. A maiden over nevertheless.
After 77 overs,India 234/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Ishant Sharma 10)
Jason Holder brought himself back into the attack to put some pressure on Jadeja. West Indies would do well to understand that they can’t let the momentum slip. A wicket or two before lunch is needed.
Holder instantly gets some in-swing against Jadeja. A shout for LBW is turned down and the batsmen take a run off leg-byes. There’s now a change of bowlers at both ends. A handsome leave from Ishant Sharma concludes the over.
After 77 overs,India 234/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Ishant Sharma 10)
Ishant Sharma stands tall for the entire over against Miguel Cummins. He almost drives past the fielder at square but fails to find the gap. India won’t mind though. They need him there.
After 76 overs,India 233/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 16 , Ishant Sharma 10)
The bowlers aren’t troubling Jadeja at the moment. There aren’t many bouncers being bowled here. Extras don’t help either. Jadeja doesn’t have to worry much about the pressure of the scoreboard for now.
FOUR!
A lower full-toss and Ishant Sharma brings his bat down in time to send it down third man for four.
After 75 overs,India 225/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 14 , Ishant Sharma 4)
Both batsmen are applying themselves well here. Ishant Sharma is defending well, the ball inevitably taking the edge and fetching a couple of runs.
FOUR!
Jadeja is playing his shots against Roach. There isn’t much bounce here which allows Jadeja to push mildly without worrying about the ball taking the edge, the ball goes through gully for four.
After 74 overs,India 219/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 8 , Ishant Sharma 4)
Shannon Gabriel is bowling around the wicket to Ravindra Jadeja, hoping to get that elusive reverse swing which can induce an outside edge. When he misses his line, India gets a couple of crucial leg byes. The fuller length deliveries aren’t helping either. Jadeja drives down long-on but the slower outfield means that the batsmen have to run three. Boundaries are hard to come by here.
After 73 overs,India 212/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 5 , Ishant Sharma 2)
The balls straying on his hips aren’t troubling Ishant Sharma. He rotates the strike comfortably, letting Jadeja do the tougher business of anchoring the team’s first-innings effort.
After 72 overs,India 210/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 4 , Ishant Sharma 1)
Ishant Sharma has shown in the past that he can bat for long at the crease. His Test batting average of around 7 doesn’t hold much weight here. It’s the number of balls he can face which will matter.
Jadeja is once again in the throes of a crisis. It’s good that there isn’t a target to chase here as in the World Cup semifinal. He’s not looking to play the balls outside off as of yet, perhaps looking to get his eye in before taking any undue risks.
After 71 overs,India 207/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Ishant Sharma 0)
In his young Test career, Pant has shown a great approach in the longest format of the game, tempering his aggressive approach for the team's cause. Something similar was needed from him here but a sharp delivery from Kemar Roach halted him in his stride. The Indian tail will start its bid to bat long now.
Nine minutes and India's worst fears have come true. Pant is gone - not much he could have done except play with softer hands perhaps. He is a natural attacker so this is something he will have to learn, but for another day. Kemar Roach's angle against the left-hander works wonders. India lose their seventh and way too early in the day.
WICKET: Pant edges a good-length delivery to slips. Just when it seemed like he had gotten his eye in after playing a couple of cover drives for a couple of runs each this over
After 70 overs,India 203/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Jadeja is slow to get off the blocks. He’s faced some sharp bouncers this over from Shannon Gabriel.
The new ball is still 11 overs away, so good time for both batsmen to get settled by then. Worrying bit for India is they don't have any impressionable batting after this pairing. So Pant, in particular, will have to bat with some responsibility.
Day 2 in Antigua looks bright and sunny, and perhaps the dicey nature of this pitch has eased a bit. Brilliant fightback from Ajinkya Rahane on day one after India were reduced to 25-3 at one stage. He needed the runs, and the confidence, more for himself than his team if one can say so.
Today, India will look at Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to give them a comfortable score. Pant's exploits with the bat in Test cricket are well known, while Jadeja is always considered a key lower-order batsman.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua Latest Updates: India fall just three runs short of 300 but this total will seem like a steal for them, considering the way they started their innings.
Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.
His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.
Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.
Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.
Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.
The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: