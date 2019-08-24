-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Bumrah removes Bravo after tea
Date: Saturday, 24 August, 2019 00:53 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Play In Progress
This over 33.3
- 0
- 4
- 0
batsman
- 27 (43)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 1
- 2 (15)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 32 (8)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 17 (10.3)
- M X 3
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
13 ( 4.2 ) R/R: 3
Shai Hope 2(15)
Roston Chase 11(11)
|
88/4 (29.1 over)
Darren Bravo 18 (27) SR: S.R (66.67)
lbw b Jasprit Bumrah
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
23:39 (IST)
OUT!
Jadeja does it again. Rushes the batsman with a speedy delivery, Brooks edging the ball onto the keeper Pant's thigh, lobbing it up for an easy catch for Rahane. That's teamwork!
-
23:26 (IST)
OUT!
Brathwaite drives a fullish delivery and Sharma grabs onto it even as he almost falls over in his follow-through. It helps that he has lost the long hair and can sight the ball!
-
22:37 (IST)
OUT!
Full and fast, John Campbell was not anticipating this. The ball caught the inside of his bat and rattled the stumps. It's proven to be a great bowling change to bring Mohammad Shami for Bumrah.
-
21:20 (IST)
OUT!
Jadeja pulls but the rising delivery from Jason Holder which draws the edge off his bat. Shai Hope pockets it safely. Lunch is called.
-
20:50 (IST)
OUT!
Just when we were getting ready for some fireworks. Mohammad Shami not looking to hold his guns before lunch. Pushes at one but fails to send it past the bowler. Roston Chase takes the catch off his own bowling.
-
20:33 (IST)
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP!
The Indian dressing room rises to its feet, lauding the effort on display here. Kudos to Ishant Sharma for sticking it out and batting strong here.
-
19:11 (IST)
WICKET: Pant edges a good-length delivery to slips. Just when it seemed like he had gotten his eye in after playing a couple of cover drives for a couple of runs each this over
-
18:31 (IST)
Must be agonising being KL Rahul. He sees out the new ball with pure grit and then, gets out nicking one which was straying down his leg side. Nevertheless, his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane is what saved the blushes for the Indian team. Rahane himself has now gone 17 Tests, 28 innings without a hundred as he fell on 81 yesterday. But the importance of his innings can't be understated. Read more on the Indian Vice Captain's innings here
FOUR!
After 33 overs,West Indies 97/4 ( Roston Chase 23 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
Roston Chase nearly edges one to his stumps, the ball stops in its tracks though. Barring that slight hiccup, Roston Chase has looked solid, this over and over the course of his innings in general.
After 32 overs,West Indies 96/4 ( Roston Chase 22 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
Shai Hope drives a length delivery through the square region to get off the mark with a couple. That's after he avoids a bouncer which angles across for his head.
After 31 overs,West Indies 94/4 ( Roston Chase 22 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Jadeja is going for some runs here. Virat Kohli would be pondering to get two seamers from both ends.
SIX!
Chase isn't holding back against the spinner. This time, he lifts one over long-on for six.
After 30 overs,West Indies 88/4 ( Roston Chase 16 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Bumrah ties thing up nicely. West Indies have to rebuild here, again.
OUT!
Bumrah returns and the first ball he bowls, he traps Bravo LBW while bowling around the wicket. Bravo committed the mistake of walking too far across but the ball straightened just the crucial bit.
After 29 overs,West Indies 88/3 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Roston Chase 16)
Virat Kohli isn't letting things fester too long without a wicket. The bowlers are all bowling in short spells, in short spurts with high intensity and it has worked thus far.
FOUR!
The rare loosener from Jadeja as he gives the ball some flight. The ball doesn't turn much though and lands full, outside off, Chase drives it comfortably for four through covers.
Just 82 runs from that session for West Indies with three wickets down. A key strategy of this Indian attack is that they cut down runs and do not allow the opposition to score freely. Of the four, only Shami can prove expensive at times. The opposition doesn't have much breathing space as they are relentless. Big task for the Windies batsmen to see out the last session in search of a partnership.
After 28 overs,West Indies 81/3 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Roston Chase 9)
Ishant Sharma keeps at it. The line and length is immaculate, the process persistent. There isn’t much the batsmen can do here but defend.
The Indian bowlers have done a fine job, pulling back after a brisk start for the West Indies openers. West Indies on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that Darren Bravo and Roston Chase have been looking good out there till now. They’ll have to return and carry on the good work as it is time for Tea!
After 27 overs,West Indies 80/3 ( Darren Bravo 17 , Roston Chase 9)
Bumrah bowls at a searing pace and pulls out the yorkers, only to follow them up with some sharp bouncers. The West Indies batsmen manage to scamper through for a couple of runs.
After 26 overs,West Indies 78/3 ( Darren Bravo 16 , Roston Chase 8)
Shami’s rhythm isn’t bothered by the happenings on the other end. He still bowls at length, a tad outside off to prompt the batsman into playing.
After 25 overs,West Indies 75/3 ( Darren Bravo 16 , Roston Chase 5)
Darren Bravo is looking in fine touch with a four and a six off the bowling of Jadeja. He has the ability to play long.
SIX!
Bravo showing what he can do. Hoists one full-pitched on his legs for a six over long-on. It's the rare folly from Jadeja but Bravo will grow in confidence.
FOUR!
The ball rose up off the bounce and Bravo did well to identify the opportunity and flash hard down fine leg.
After 24 overs,West Indies 63/3 ( Darren Bravo 5 , Roston Chase 4)
Shami bowls at Chase, to the wicket and not straying on either end. Chase sees out the good length deliveries until he receives the over pitched delivery. An otherwise tidy over.
FOUR!
A half-volley there for the taking and Chase drives through covers for runs, spoiling an otherwise tidy over from Shami.
After 23 overs,West Indies 59/3 ( Darren Bravo 5 , Roston Chase 0)
Jadeja keeps it tight. The batsman too, not playing out of order, respecting the ball and the bowler behind it, defending well.
Jadeja into the act and with this double blow, West Indies’ worst fears have come true. They now have to rebuild and stabilize the innings while India can go on the attack without engaging their fifth bowler. This was the key element in this innings and the hosts now stand exposed. Typical Windies’ top order weakness at play.
After 22 overs,West Indies 59/3 ( Darren Bravo 5 , Roston Chase 0)
West Indies would be relying heavily on Bravo and Roston Chase to get close to India's first innings total. Roston Chase has shown too that he can do it, having famously batted for over a day and a half to get a draw for his side in the Jamaica Test when India had toured last in 2016.
After 21 overs,West Indies 54/3 ( Darren Bravo 0 , Roston Chase 0)
Jadeja goes through his motions in a jiffy. A tight and productive over fetching another wicket for India.
OUT!
Jadeja does it again. Rushes the batsman with a speedy delivery, Brooks edging the ball onto the keeper Pant's thigh, lobbing it up for an easy catch for Rahane. That's teamwork!
After 20 overs,West Indies 50/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 11 , Darren Bravo 0)
Ishant Sharma keeps up the exercise, the persistent line and length not affording much leeway to the new batsman at the crease, Darren Bravo who plays out a maiden over.
After 19 overs,West Indies 50/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 11 , Darren Bravo 0)
Jadeja sticks to his guns, bowling in the right areas. Brooks plays at them convincingly but it shows that the bowler is bowling to his field, as per the fielding side’s plan in motion.
After 18 overs,West Indies 48/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 9 , Darren Bravo 0)
Ishant Sharma is looking threatening here, not straying from his line. That’s what he’s known for. Putting in the hard yards, the long spells with the same routine, prodding the batsmen to defend for their lives.
OUT!
Brathwaite drives a fullish delivery and Sharma grabs onto it even as he almost falls over in his follow-through. It helps that he has lost the long hair and can sight the ball!
After 17 overs,West Indies 48/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 14 , Shamarh Brooks 9)
Jadeja comes into the attack and bowls a clean over. He doesn't manage to trouble the batsmen as yet though as the West Indies get three runs off the bat.
After 16 overs,West Indies 45/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 7)
Ishant Sharma returns to the attack just as Brooks finds his feet at the crease. Sharma comes over the wicket and bowls to the body of Brooks, tying him up. Brooks looks good as he defends the ball. The persistent good length has borne fruit. He gets one to swing away even as Brooks plays at it, the ball missing the edge of the bat. That is before Brooks gets the loosener and flicks it for four runs.
FOUR!
Sharma had tied up Brooks with his line and length keeping to the batsman's body. The rare loose ball comes as the final delivery of the over and Brooks flicks it off his toes.
Drinks break and West Indies will be happier of the two sides. They will do well to remember that India are technically a bower short. Kohli is used to playing with five bowlers overseas and Vihari is the fifth one today. Jadeja will be vital with the ball too.
After 15 overs,West Indies 41/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 3)
Bumrah sticks to his lengths. Doesn’t try a bouncer this over, allowing the batsmen some breathing room as the last couple of deliveries are way outside off, Brathwaite doing well to leave them alone.
Brooks gets off the mark. Pushes one on his hips from Bumrah, past midwicket, the outfield denying him a boundary so he has to settle for three runs.
After 14 overs,West Indies 38/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Mohammed Shami is getting his deliveries to skid a bit off the pitch. Brathwaite has to get his bat down in time to rule out a chance for LBW. Drinks called.
After 13 overs,West Indies 38/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Bumrah bowls over the wicket and the deliveries are swinging inwards, forcing Brooks to play at them. A yorker is dealt with well by Brook, forcing Bumrah to pull his length backwards and so he does to good effect. The final delivery has an upward trajectory as Brooks looks to keep it down, the ball taking a hit off his gloves but falling short of the fielder. It's a no-ball though.
After 12 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Mohammed Shami forces Brathwaite to play at the ball. Brathwaite obliges but doesn’t manage to get one past the fielders in the circle. The deliveries remain at a good length.
Shami provides the breakthrough but Brathwaite is the key batsman here. Campbell’s quick start allowed him to settle down a bit. Brathwaite has a decent record against India, looked solid when they last visited here. West Indies need their top order to come good if they want to make a play at the Indian score here.
After 11 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Bumrah welcomes Shamarh Brooks to the crease. The line draws the front-foot defence from Brooks. Bumrah caps off the over with a couple of bouncers which have Brooks knuckling under.
After 10 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Mohammed Shami is getting some movement in the air here. He sticks to his line outside the off-stump, treading the corridor of uncertainty for batsmen. Now and then, he bowls to the wicket. The ball hurries at Brathwaite who manages to defend well.
After 9 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Bumrah comes back in the attack for Ishant Sharma. It's a tidy over for just one run off the last ball.
After 8 overs,West Indies 36/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 12 , )
West Indies are moving along at a brisk pace here. It’s the approach that best suits them, considering that their batsmen haven’t really garnered praise for their resolute defence. That one wicket came out of nowhere though. John Campbell was looking good.
OUT!
Full and fast, John Campbell was not anticipating this. The ball caught the inside of his bat and rattled the stumps. It's proven to be a great bowling change to bring Mohammad Shami for Bumrah.
Day 2, report: Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.
Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.
His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.
Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.
Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.
Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.
The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: