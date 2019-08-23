Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Brathwaite, Brooks bat cautiously

Date: Friday, 23 August, 2019 23:14 IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Play In Progress

India
297/10 OV : (96.4) RR.(3.08)
West Indies
41/1 OV : (15.3) RR.(2.68)

This over 15.3

  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Kraigg Brathwaite

  • 13 (45)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

Shamarh Brooks

  • 3 (19)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 26 (4.3)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 9 (7)
  • M X 2
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

5 ( 7.2 ) R/R: 0.68

Kraigg Brathwaite 1(27)

Shamarh Brooks 3(17)

36/1 (8 over)

John Campbell 23 (30) SR: S.R (76.67)

b Mohammed Shami

India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Antigua: Brathwaite, Brooks bat cautiously

Highlights

23:12 (IST)

After 15 overs,West Indies 41/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 3)

Bumrah sticks to his lengths. Doesn’t try a bouncer this over, allowing the batsmen some breathing room as the last couple of deliveries are way outside off, Brathwaite doing well to leave them alone.

23:10 (IST)

Brooks gets off the mark. Pushes one on his hips from Bumrah, past midwicket, the outfield denying him a boundary so he has to settle for three runs. 

23:04 (IST)

After 14 overs,West Indies 38/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Mohammed Shami is getting his deliveries to skid a bit off the pitch. Brathwaite has to get his bat down in time to rule out a chance for LBW. Drinks called.

23:01 (IST)

After 13 overs,West Indies 38/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Bumrah bowls over the wicket and the deliveries are swinging inwards, forcing Brooks to play at them. A yorker is dealt with well by Brook, forcing Bumrah to pull his length backwards and so he does to good effect. The final delivery has an upward trajectory as Brooks looks to keep it down, the ball taking a hit off his gloves but falling short of the fielder. It's a no-ball though. 

22:54 (IST)

After 12 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Mohammed Shami forces Brathwaite to play at the ball. Brathwaite obliges but doesn’t manage to get one past the fielders in the circle. The deliveries remain at a good length.

22:53 (IST)

Did you know?

Mohammed Shami's bowling average of 20.16 and strike rate of 37.2 - the best for him against any opponent in Tests. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:53 (IST)
22:53 (IST)

Shami provides the breakthrough but Brathwaite is the key batsman here. Campbell’s quick start allowed him to settle down a bit. Brathwaite has a decent record against India, looked solid when they last visited here. West Indies need their top order to come good if they want to make a play at the Indian score here. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
22:53 (IST)
22:50 (IST)

After 11 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Bumrah welcomes Shamarh Brooks to the crease. The line draws the front-foot defence from Brooks. Bumrah caps off the over with a couple of bouncers which have Brooks knuckling under.

22:46 (IST)

After 10 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Mohammed Shami is getting some movement in the air here. He sticks to his line outside the off-stump, treading the corridor of uncertainty for batsmen. Now and then, he bowls to the wicket. The ball hurries at Brathwaite who manages to defend well.

22:41 (IST)

After 9 overs,West Indies 37/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 13 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Bumrah comes back in the attack for Ishant Sharma. It's a tidy over for just one run off the last ball. 

22:38 (IST)

After 8 overs,West Indies 36/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 12 , )

West Indies are moving along at a brisk pace here. It’s the approach that best suits them, considering that their batsmen haven’t really garnered praise for their resolute defence. That one wicket came out of nowhere though. John Campbell was looking good. 

22:37 (IST)

OUT!

Full and fast, John Campbell was not anticipating this. The ball caught the inside of his bat and rattled the stumps. It's proven to be a great bowling change to bring Mohammad Shami for Bumrah. 

22:33 (IST)

FOUR!

Brathwaite drives one through covers as he welcomes Mohammad Shami to the attack. 

22:31 (IST)

After 7 overs,West Indies 31/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 7 , John Campbell 23)

Campbell has a very nonchalant presence at the crease. Sure-footed and firm in his shots. He pulls the fourth ball of the over handsomely for a couple. The next ball he plays the ‘leave’ shot. Steve Smith is everywhere.

22:27 (IST)

Ishant Sharma comes around the wicket and Campbell plays a lofty cover drive at a rising delivery, skies it in no man's land for a couple. 

22:25 (IST)

After 6 overs,West Indies 26/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 6 , John Campbell 19)

Bumrah keeps his line to the wicket, not allowing the batsman much room to play a shot off the good length. Campbell remains unfazed. It's a good battle this. 

22:24 (IST)

Brisk start to the West Indies’ innings. Ishant struggling for rhythm here. Bit surprised that he was given the new ball. Thought Shami and Bumrah were more suited to the extra hard Dukes ball here. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
22:24 (IST)
22:22 (IST)

Jasprit Bumrah had a chance of becoming the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets, but the record still belongs to Ravichandran Ashwin. He took 49 wickets from 10 Tests before this Test.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:22 (IST)
22:21 (IST)

After 5 overs,West Indies 26/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 6 , John Campbell 19)

John Campbell looks good here. He’s got his eye in, is middling the ball and leaving it without any hesitation.

22:18 (IST)

Campbell is leaving the ball like Steve Smith here. Only less extravagant. 

22:16 (IST)

After 4 overs,West Indies 24/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 5 , John Campbell 18)

The West Indies batsmen are letting loose against Ishant Sharma before Bumrah ties them up from the other end. It’s a tempered approach from both the Windies batsman, not giving up on the run-scoring opportunities but respecting the good deliveries.

22:12 (IST)

After 3 overs,West Indies 21/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 2 , John Campbell 18)

Both batsmen have started off with an aggressive intent and you can't help but feel that there is a wicket around the corner.

22:12 (IST)

FOUR!

This time he gets on top of the ball. The fuller length helps of course. Campbell lofts it over long-on for four and Sharma has some thinking to do as he walks back to his mark. 

22:10 (IST)

Expert Comments

FOUR!

FOUR!

It was a good ball, moving away from Campbell who drives on the up and finds the gap, sending the ball down third man for four. 

22:08 (IST)

Ishant Sharma finds his spot. A good line outside the off with a hint of reverse swing. The ball goes past a driving Brathwaite. 

22:07 (IST)

After 2 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 1 , John Campbell 10)

Bumrah's reputation precedes himself. Campbell doesn't look to offer his bat even as the bowler prods himself to with a good line and length. Just the one run from the over.  

22:03 (IST)

After 1 overs,West Indies 11/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 0 , John Campbell 10)

A good first over for the West Indies worth 11 runs. They have indicated their approach towards this very good Indian bowling unit.

22:02 (IST)

FOUR!

Campbell gets a half-volley outside off and he opens the face of the bat, past a diving backward point for four. Ishant Sharma caps off an expensive first over. 

21:59 (IST)

FOUR!

John Campbell flicks one that's straying on his toes for four. 

21:57 (IST)

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell open the innings for the West Indies. Ishant Sharma has the ball in hand. 

21:23 (IST)

Bowled out just short of 300. India will be both disappointed and happy with this total. Top-order problems from last season have made a comeback in the very first innings of this new season. But the middle order made a fine recovery. Ajinkya Rahane gaining some vital confidence and Jadeja putting in a fighting knock prolonging the innings. The team management's decision to back seven batsmen plus Jadeja has paid off a bit here. Now up to the bowlers to do their bit. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
21:23 (IST)
21:21 (IST)

After 97 overs,India 297/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 4 , )

India fall just three runs short of 300 but this total will seem like a steal for them, considering the way they started their innings. 

21:20 (IST)

OUT!

Jadeja pulls but the rising delivery from Jason Holder which draws the edge off his bat. Shai Hope pockets it safely. Lunch is called.   

21:19 (IST)

Jadeja with a very intelligent half-century. He has shouldered responsibility of digging India out of this hole today and he has delivered in fine style. Learning from mistakes has been key to his batting approach in recent times, which has helped him realise his full batting potential. Here also, he realised the mistake of not farming strike with Shami and now is doing exactly that with Bumrah. Also, has to be said that Bumrah is batting more resolutely than Shami too. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
21:19 (IST)
21:12 (IST)

After 96 overs,India 296/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 58 , Jasprit Bumrah 3)

Bumrah has clearly been working on his batting. Unlike previous occasions, where he resembled a sitting duck while at the crease, bound to fall this ball or the next, here we see him standing firm and assisting Jadeja at the other end.

21:10 (IST)

Did you know?

Ravindra Jadeja has had atleast one fifty-plus score in each of his last five Test series'.  

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:10 (IST)
21:09 (IST)

After 95 overs,India 293/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 58 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Jadeja is playing a solid knock here. Plays a hoist off the legs over midwicket for six. Virat Kohli is enjoying this in the dressing room. 

21:07 (IST)

FIFTY!

The sword is unsheathed. Jadeja brings up his 11th fifty in Tests with a square cut off the bowling of Roston Chase. 

21:04 (IST)

After 94 overs,India 281/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 46 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Jasprit Bumrah blocks firmly. The Indians are doing well. Jadeja too, leaving only a couple of balls for Bumrah to play with, taking the strike and scoring boundaries of the rest. The team inches closer to the 300 run mark 

21:02 (IST)

FOUR!

Jadeja plays a lofted cover drive off Kemar Roach. He won't hold back here. 

21:01 (IST)

After 93 overs,India 276/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Jasprit Bumrah defends well. Jadeja gets the strike again. Reckon some fireworks or a tempered approach from him? He'll look to strike hard at the balls outside the off-stump. 

20:58 (IST)

After 92 overs,India 276/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Jadeja gets a boundary and India gets another off the next ball as the keeper misses one in flight. Jasprit Bumrah on strike for the next over though. Can he strain his nerves for some more time? 

20:56 (IST)

FOUR!

Jadeja not holding back now. He flashes at one going down the off-side off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel. The ball takes the narrow gap between third slip and gully. 

20:53 (IST)

After 91 overs,India 268/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 37 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

We are at the fag end of the Indian tail. Just the one wicket remaining. Bumrah leaves a couple of balls and Jadeja will look to strike some lusty blows before the inevitable fall of Bumrah. 

20:52 (IST)

Ishant plays on off a slower ball. Brilliant 50-plus stand that helped India's cause, but the big question mark was if Shami could stay on. Guess we didn't find out. Jadeja didn't do anything to farm the strike. Roston Chase's spin can be the only reason why he would take a single off the first ball. But it backfires spectacularly. Two quick wickets have undone India's progress this morning. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
20:52 (IST)
20:50 (IST)

OUT!

Just when we were getting ready for some fireworks. Mohammad Shami not looking to hold his guns before lunch. Pushes at one but fails to send it past the bowler. Roston Chase takes the catch off his own bowling. 

20:48 (IST)

After 90 overs,India 267/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 36 , )

Ishant Sharma's innings come to an end finally with Gabriel cleaning him up. The pacer was getting frustrated as Ishant continued to duck and leave. The gates are now again open and Windies would hope to get the remaining two wickets quickly. 

20:47 (IST)

OUT!

A slower delivery dipping at full-length, Sharma drags it to his stumps. Agonised. He batted so well but fell for the surprise. Shannon Gabriel gets the breakthrough for West Indies before lunch

20:41 (IST)

After 89 overs,India 260/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 33 , Ishant Sharma 19)

Roston Chase into the attack. Jadeja doesn’t read much into it. Takes a single off the first ball and lets Sharma face the spinner. Another single. Sharma not falling prey as yet.

20:37 (IST)

After 88 overs,India 257/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 32 , Ishant Sharma 17)

Ishant Sharma looks authoritative in his defensive shots. That’s what he does best. He seems to be enjoying his stint at the crease. The rare chance where he has a full day’s batting ahead of him. The newness of it all has him engaged. Trying his luck here, looking to guide a full-pitched delivery down the third man. There’s a confident batsman.  

Day 2, report: Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge.

His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.

Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.

Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.

Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.

The two-test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalRavichandran AshwinJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara PujaraLokesh RahulWriddhiman SahaIshant SharmaRohit SharmaHanuma VihariUmesh Yadav

West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrookJohn CambellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShane Dowrich,  Shannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Shai HopeKeemo PaulKemar Roach

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019

