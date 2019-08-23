Jadeja with a very intelligent half-century. He has shouldered responsibility of digging India out of this hole today and he has delivered in fine style. Learning from mistakes has been key to his batting approach in recent times, which has helped him realise his full batting potential. Here also, he realised the mistake of not farming strike with Shami and now is doing exactly that with Bumrah. Also, has to be said that Bumrah is batting more resolutely than Shami too.