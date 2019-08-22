-
liveSL85/2 (36.3 ovr) R/R : 2.34NZYet to BatStumps
-
liveAUS12/1 (4.0 ovr) R/R : 3.00ENGYet to BatWet Ground Condition
-
liveNAM68/2 (7.0 ovr) R/R : 9.71BOTYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveBT44/2 (5.3 ovr) R/R : 8.30BB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R : 5.81Play in Progress
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSir Vivian Richards Stadium, AntiguaAug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWBANW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingHTBB
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingIRIB
venueKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurAug 23rd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 23rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsBP180/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.00HT181/5 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 9.28Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 wickets
-
resultsMW140/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.00BB144/2 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 10.00Bijapur Bulls beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB114/3 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 7.12SL107/3 (10.1 ovr) R/R: 10.59Shivamogga Lions beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB162/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.10BT163/3 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 8.81Ballari Tuskers beat Bijapur Bulls by 7 wickets
-
resultsTHAW133/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.65NEDW40/9 (12.0 ovr) R/R: 3.33Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
-
resultsSCOW126/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30IREW130/1 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.92Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsSCOW148/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.40NEDW60/8 (13.3 ovr) R/R: 4.51Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsIREW87/8 (16.5 ovr) R/R: 5.27THAW67/3 (10.2 ovr) R/R: 6.57Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
-
resultsUSA144/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.20CAN145/6 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.59Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsCAY116/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.80BER117/4 (15.2 ovr) R/R: 7.70Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
-
resultsPNG206/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.12OMA207/6 (47.4 ovr) R/R: 4.37Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
-
resultsNAM240/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 12.00BOT116/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.80Namibia beat Botswana by 124 runs
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Antigua: Virat Kohli on cusp of record-equalling 27th win as Test captain
Date: Thursday, 22 August, 2019 17:34 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
India have been unbeaten over the West Indies on their trips to the Caribbean for over a decade. They've won 1-0, 1-0 and 2-0 on the last three sojourns with their last defeat coming in 2002 (1-2). More recently, the dominance has been across formats with convincing wins in 2016 and 2017 (in limited-overs). The same level has been maintained on this tour as well with 3-0 and 2-0 scorelines in T20Is and ODIs.
Read preview by Tanuj Lakhina here.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Antigua Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to the Firstpost's coverage of the first Test between India and West Indies from Antigua. Virat Kohli's India will look to find the winning combination with several players in line for the number five spot as Ajinkya Rahane struggles for form.
Preview: Skipper Virat Kohli's India will be looking to ace the team combination and make a winning start when they take on West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship opener on Thursday.
A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting.
On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover.
England found that out the hard way at the start of the year when they lost a Test series 1-2 in some of the most lively pitches on the Caribbean islands in recent times.
One such pacer-friendly wicket was at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where Kohli and his men will be facing the Windies first up.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach,
