And now Kohli goes too. This is a truly horrific start for India, and fiery as all hell from the West Indies.

What's going to concern the Indian think-tank when they get down to breaking it down, is the regularity of opening day blues on away tours even while they've been the world's top-ranked Test team; in the first innings of their last four away tours, India's score at the fall of the third wicket has read:

vs SA, Cape Town: 27/3 in 8.1 overs (92/7 in 41.4)

vs ENG, Birmingham: 59/3 in 15.5 overs

vs AUS, Adelaide: 19/3 in 10.3 overs

vs WI, Antigua: 25/3 in 7.5 overs

If they aren't careful in the second hour, India could be falling way behind the eight-ball on the first day itself.