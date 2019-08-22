-
liveSL85/2 (36.3 ovr) R/R : 2.34NZYet to BatStumps
-
liveAUS138/4 (33.2 ovr) R/R : 4.16ENGYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveIND85/3 (28.0 ovr) R/R : 3.04WIYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveCAN95/2 (12.1 ovr) R/R : 7.85CAY91/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 4.55Match Ended
-
liveHT48/4 (7.4 ovr) R/R : 6.49BB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R : 6.26Play in Progress
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWBANW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIRIB
venueKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurAug 23rd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 23rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLBT
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 23rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsBP180/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.00HT181/5 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 9.28Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 wickets
-
resultsMW140/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.00BB144/2 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 10.00Bijapur Bulls beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB114/3 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 7.12SL107/3 (10.1 ovr) R/R: 10.59Shivamogga Lions beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW133/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.65NEDW40/9 (12.0 ovr) R/R: 3.33Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
-
resultsSCOW126/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30IREW130/1 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.92Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsSCOW148/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.40NEDW60/8 (13.3 ovr) R/R: 4.51Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsIREW87/8 (16.5 ovr) R/R: 5.27THAW67/3 (10.2 ovr) R/R: 6.57Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
-
resultsNAM174/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70BOT96/10 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 5.30Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
-
resultsUSA144/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.20CAN145/6 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.59Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsCAY116/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.80BER117/4 (15.2 ovr) R/R: 7.70Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
-
resultsPNG206/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.12OMA207/6 (47.4 ovr) R/R: 4.37Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Antigua: Rahul, Rahane continue build on after Lunch
Date: Thursday, 22 August, 2019 22:19 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Play In Progress
This over 28.0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 40 (78)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 24 (62)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 17 (8)
- M X 2
- W X 2
- 38 (9)
- M X 1
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
60 ( 20.1 ) R/R: 2.97
KL Rahul 36(59)
Ajinkya Rahane 24(62)
|
25/3 (7.5 over)
Virat Kohli 9 (12) SR: S.R (75.00)
c Shamarh Brooks b Shannon Gabriel
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:03 (IST)
OUT! Now Kohli is on his way! Gabriel has the big wicket. It was a short delivery outside off and Kohli thought of riding the bounce, he is on his toes with a horizontal bat, trying to keep it down but the ball keeps rising and Kohli is only able to tamely push it towards gully, where debutant Shamrah Brooks takes it safely.
Kohli c Shamarh Brooks b Gabriel 9(12)
-
19:43 (IST)
OUT! Kemar Roach is on fire! Pujara gone! No need for a referral this time around. Roach with another excellent delivery. Very similar delivery that got Agarwal edging, directed into the batsmen and that gets it to hold the line just a bit and Pujara has a feel for the ball. Fishes outside the off stump, gets a tickle to Shai Hope and the hosts have struck twice in an over.
Pujara c Shai Hope b Roach 2(4)
-
19:41 (IST)
OUT! Huge appeal. Was there an edge? Did it come off the pad? Umpire is unmoved. Jason Holder reviews. Another disciplined delivery in the channel just outside off stump from Kemar Roach, forcing Agarwal to play at it. There looks like an edge. The UltraEdge confirms it. There is a clear spike as the ball goes past the edge and the hosts have an early breakthrough. Agarwal heads back to the pavilion. Windies rejoice.
Agarwal c Shai Hope b Roach 5(13)
-
19:00 (IST)
Toss: Heads calls Virat and it is a tail. West Indies win toss and Jason Holder elects to field.
-
18:59 (IST)
Pitch report: Quite warm out here. Some cloud and there is strong North easterly wind blowing from east to west. There is layer of grass on length which will cause a lot of extra bounce as it happened during the England series. Some variable bounce that will trouble the batsmen. There is also some moisture on this surface. Pace dominates on this surface and the team batting first needs to be very watchful, spin might not play a big role reckons Darren Ganga in his pitch report.
FOUR! Sweetly-timed straight-drive towards long-on from Rahane as he picks up an outside off delivery from Shannon Gabriel. Simply timed to perfection that one!
After 27 overs,India 80/3 ( KL Rahul 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Rahane once again, with another boundary. This time, he takes advantage of a fullish outside off-stump delivery from Roach, and uses his front-foot really well to drive through the covers for four. Five runs from the over.
FOUR! Roach delivers this one full outside off, and Rahane uses the front-foot really well to drive through the covers for a boundary.
After 26 overs,India 75/3 ( KL Rahul 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 16)
Shannon Gabriel into the attack now. Rahane goes for a front-foot defence, but gets an inside-edge eventually, as Gabriel unleashes a fuller-length deivery around the outside off-stump. However, Rahane picks up a wider fullish delivery, and times it right to drive between cover and point region for a boundary. Seven runs from the pver, and the fifty partnership between Rahane and Rahul are also up.
FOUR! Rahane times it right as he picks up the half-volley from Gabriel to drive it between cover and point region.
After 25 overs,India 68/3 ( KL Rahul 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Kemar Roach continues with his dangerous pace, and bowls a 130kph inswinger around off-stump to Rahane, who begins after lunch. That is followed by yet another fuller inswinger around off-stump. Eventually, Roach starts off with a maiden.
Welcome back. Lunch break on Day 1, done and dusted. Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul will look to build on this partnership and hope that they don't lose any wicket in the second session. Rahane will take strike, and Roach will continue Windies' bowling.
A horror opening half an hour for India, but they've been kept afloat by their 'senior' opener and vice-captain - whose designations don't quite go with the sword that they often find hanging above their heads. 68 for 3 in 24 overs still means this was West Indies' session, and the Roach-Gabriel combine took off from where they'd left when they singed England earlier this year. Rahul and Rahane have a combined total of a mere seven 50+ scores in 47 innings since the start of 2018, which perhaps explains the presence of that 'sword'. Now would be a time like no other to rectify those numbers.
Lunch, Day 1
After three early strikes for West Indies, KL Rahul, who has been very solid in his approach, and Ajinkya Rahane have shown good enough resolve to ensure there is no further damage in the morning session. The duo have added 43 for the fourth wicket and have restored some sort of semblance in the Indian dressing room. Jason Holder will be a happy captain with how things went in the first session of play after winning the toss. Both of his strike bowlers – Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel – picking important wickets in the session while keeping it tidy even when Rahul and Rahane built a partnership. We will go and grab a quick bite before we bring you all the action from the afternoon session, so do join us.
After 24 overs,India 68/3 ( KL Rahul 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Couple of short deliveries from Gabriel that Rahul is able to sway out of the way. He did collect a couple through covers before seeing out the final over of the first session of play. That will be Lunch on the first day of the series.
After 23 overs,India 66/3 ( KL Rahul 35 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Roach returns to the bowling crease. Rahul clips it through square leg for two off the first ball of Roach's second spell. Rahul hares for a quick single off the penultimate delivery. The partnership is now worth 41.
After 22 overs,India 63/3 ( KL Rahul 32 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Shanon Gabriel is back into the attack. Rahul takes the single off the first ball of the over and Rahane is watchful against Gabriel before pulling him nicely to claim his second boundary.
FOUR! Gabriel tries to surprise Rahane with a short ball to end the over. It was digged in really short with the ball rising almost over Rahane's head, but the Indian vice-captain is upto the challenge. He pulls it really well, keeping it along the carpet. Kemar Roach at backward square leg boundary tries to stop the ball with the boot but isn't successful
After 21 overs,India 58/3 ( KL Rahul 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Rahane leaves a couple before defending a delivery and then pushing it towards mid-off. He collects a boundary via a thick edge past the slips. Four runs off Holder's over.
FOUR! Good lines from Holder but Rahane looks to poke at it. He does get the outside edge but his deft hands ensure the ball doesn't carry to the slips and it is wide of the second slip as well. Runs down to third man for his first boundary.
After 20 overs,India 54/3 ( KL Rahul 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Cummins keeps delivering gifts once in a while allowing the batsmen to keep the scoreboard ticking. The partnership is worth 30 already, time for these two to carry on from here.
FOUR! Once again overpitched by Cummins and KLR drives beautifully off the front foot. He has hit this past mid off with the fielder giving up the chase very early
After 19 overs,India 50/3 ( KL Rahul 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
After 25 dots in his spell, finally a run is scored off Holder's bowling, which also means Rahane's first run off Holder. He tucks a short delivery towards square leg for a single. A little yes and no for a quick single between Rahul and Rahane with both not opting for the run in the end leading to no real damage. Holder slants a delivery on Rahul's pads which is worked away for a couple to backward square leg and a single to finish as well. Rahul shuffles across and taps it towards square leg a single, which brings up the fifty on board for the tourists.
After 18 overs,India 46/3 ( KL Rahul 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Cummins once again overpitches it and Rahul is on front foot to drive it through cover point for a couple with the sluggish outfield holding up the ball much before the boundary. India inching towards the 50-run mark.
After 17 overs,India 44/3 ( KL Rahul 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Jason Holder continuing, he hasn't bowled a single ball to KL Rahul so far in his three overs and guess what he doesn't get a chance in his fourth over either. Rahane playing out fourth maiden in a row.
Solid from KL Rahul so far. Has looked relatively assured, with a control percentage above 80 fairly respectable given the carnage around him in the opening hour, and those two fours off Cummins in the 16th over will make him feel just that bit more at ease. Small steps required right now as India look to rebuild, and Rahul's first target has to be getting to lunch with his wicket preserved.
After 16 overs,India 44/3 ( KL Rahul 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Couple of boundaries for KLR as Cummins dishes out few freebies in the over. He quickly moves into his 20s. Eight runs coming from it.
FOUR! Too full from Cummins which was slanting into the middle stump. Rahul brings down the straight bat and punches it firmly through mid off for the second boundary in the over.
FOUR! Short and way outside off from Cummins. Rahul would have hit that in his sleep. Gets into good position and cuts it past point for a boundary.
After 15 overs,India 36/3 ( KL Rahul 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Slightly strange field setting for Rahane. Two slips and two gullies in place. Rahane does have the tendency to play in that region and Holder has the ability to purchase some extra bounce. None in this over. Hat-tricks of maiden for Jason Holder.
After 14 overs,India 36/3 ( KL Rahul 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Quiet little phase here as Rahul and Rahane slowly looking to lay a solid foundation to build their innings. Holder and Cummins do not have the same sting in their bowling like Roach and Gabriel. Rahul works it past mid wicket for a couple, the only runs coming from the over.
After 13 overs,India 34/3 ( KL Rahul 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Rahane in not in any sort of hurry here. Leaving the balls outside off alone, sensibly, and is more than happy to defend it without much fuss when the bowler is targetting his stumps. Another maiden for Holder.
After 12 overs,India 34/3 ( KL Rahul 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Twin bowling change: Miguel Cummins will resume proceedings after the drinks interval. Rahul turns the strike with a rapid single of the first ball before Rahane gets the chance to collect his first run of his innings with a single to midwicket. Just two runs from it.
After 11 overs,India 32/3 ( KL Rahul 11 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
First bowling change for the West Indies. Skipper Jason Holder comes into the attack giving Roach a breather. Decent start for Holder as Rahane plays out an uneventful maiden. Umpires call for Drinks.
After 10 overs,India 32/3 ( KL Rahul 11 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Rahul moves into double digits with a boundary off the last ball. Gabriel looks like he is just running out of steam here, looks like it will be the last over of his spell. A two to start the over, while a four to finish it.
FOUR! Full and straight on the middle stump as Gabriel tries to bluff the batsman there, but Rahul was well aware. Times the push down the ground and there was no stopping that.
And now Kohli goes too. This is a truly horrific start for India, and fiery as all hell from the West Indies.
What's going to concern the Indian think-tank when they get down to breaking it down, is the regularity of opening day blues on away tours even while they've been the world's top-ranked Test team; in the first innings of their last four away tours, India's score at the fall of the third wicket has read:
vs SA, Cape Town: 27/3 in 8.1 overs (92/7 in 41.4)
vs ENG, Birmingham: 59/3 in 15.5 overs
vs AUS, Adelaide: 19/3 in 10.3 overs
vs WI, Antigua: 25/3 in 7.5 overs
If they aren't careful in the second hour, India could be falling way behind the eight-ball on the first day itself.
After 9 overs,India 26/3 ( KL Rahul 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Roach runs in to bowl his fifth over. This is a fantastic fast bowling pair of Roach and Gabriel. One relying on the discipline line and length procuring subtle seam movement while the other offering contrasting attributes and testing the batsmen with pacy short delivery. Rahane leaves the last two deliveries after Rahul's outside edge rolls wide off the slips for a single off the fourth ball. Only a single from the over.
After 8 overs,India 25/3 ( KL Rahul 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Gabriel's persistence with the short ball brings the downfall of the Indian captain. He first got Kohli jumping with a lifter that went past his nose, where Kohli had to take immediate action to sway out of the line of the ball. Kohli is winded with the follow-up delivery that hits on his elbow as he misses his pull short, before Kohli chases after another short ball outside off steering straight to gully off the penultimate delivery. Gabriel runs with added venom to hit new batsman Rahane with another short of length delivery that darts back into his midriff. Phew! What an fiery over from Gabriel, clocking almost at 150 clicks.
OUT! Now Kohli is on his way! Gabriel has the big wicket. It was a short delivery outside off and Kohli thought of riding the bounce, he is on his toes with a horizontal bat, trying to keep it down but the ball keeps rising and Kohli is only able to tamely push it towards gully, where debutant Shamrah Brooks takes it safely.
Kohli c Shamarh Brooks b Gabriel 9(12)
FOUR! Kohli looking very positive, full delivery on the stumps and Kohli leans forward and drives it past the bowler. No need to run for that.
After 7 overs,India 16/2 ( KL Rahul 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)
Another testing over from Kemar Roach which ends with a quick single from Kohli after he tapped the ball on the offside in front of cover and scampered for the run. Just two runs came from it.
After 6 overs,India 14/2 ( KL Rahul 3 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Rahul opens his account off the 14th delivery off his innings. He pushes it through the covers for three, before Kohli drives it slightly uppishly to earn his first runs of his innings. Seven runs come from Gabriel's over.
FOUR! full delivery, outside off, and Kohli comes forward and looks to drive it on the up, he does open the face of the bat to guide it behind point and though it didn't look as the batsman was in complete control of the shot, the idea was right. The Indian captain is off the mark with a boundary.
Kemar Roach derailing India's coach! Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara had done most of the hard yards in the Tests in Melbourne and Sydney that aided India's series win in Australia - and they're gone in the same over.
It goes with the theme of the England series. Twice in the three Tests, Roach rattled the English top-order with new-ball wickets in the first innings; the only one where he failed to do so, was the sole win for England in that 2-1 rubber.
Pressure on Virat Kohli (when is it not, eh?), but KL Rahul should look at this as a potentially pivotal innings for himself. Another wicket in this opening hour, and India will be under the pump before most people get to dinner back home.
Virat Kohli has amassed 686 runs from 12 Tests against West Indies at an average of 45.73 which is the lowest for him against an opponent. His Test average of 36.33 in the West Indies is also the lowest for him in a country where he played more than one innings.
After 5 overs,India 7/2 ( KL Rahul 0 , )
Terrific over from West Indies' point of view. Roach strikes twice and gets rid of two solid Indian batsmen in Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Not the greatest of starts to their journey in World Test Championship. West Indies right on top with those two wickets. Roach just bearing the fruit of consistent spot bowling.
OUT! Kemar Roach is on fire! Pujara gone! No need for a referral this time around. Roach with another excellent delivery. Very similar delivery that got Agarwal edging, directed into the batsmen and that gets it to hold the line just a bit and Pujara has a feel for the ball. Fishes outside the off stump, gets a tickle to Shai Hope and the hosts have struck twice in an over.
Pujara c Shai Hope b Roach 2(4)
OUT! Huge appeal. Was there an edge? Did it come off the pad? Umpire is unmoved. Jason Holder reviews. Another disciplined delivery in the channel just outside off stump from Kemar Roach, forcing Agarwal to play at it. There looks like an edge. The UltraEdge confirms it. There is a clear spike as the ball goes past the edge and the hosts have an early breakthrough. Agarwal heads back to the pavilion. Windies rejoice.
Agarwal c Shai Hope b Roach 5(13)
After 4 overs,India 5/0 ( KL Rahul 0 , Mayank Agarwal 5)
Gabriel is pitching it just short of a length in comparison to his new-ball partner and is getting the ball to climb as well. Rahul is able to see out the over comfortably. Maiden.
After 3 overs,India 5/0 ( KL Rahul 0 , Mayank Agarwal 5)
Turning out to be a good contest between bat and ball here. Agarwal begins the over with a boundary down the ground to long off. Roach follows up with good deliveries on and just outside the off stump. Holding the length just a touch back and not allowing Agarwal to get on the front foot.
FOUR! Roach pitches this slightly up and Agarwal is on the front foot. Only a firm push down the ground and with no mid off in place it was always going to be a tough chase for Kraigg Brathwaite who tried to pull the back in just before it came in contact with the long off boundary. First boundary off the innings.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Antigua Latest Updates: Lunch, Day 1:
A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting.
On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover.
England found that out the hard way at the start of the year when they lost a Test series 1-2 in some of the most lively pitches on the Caribbean islands in recent times.
One such pacer-friendly wicket was at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where Kohli and his men will be facing the Windies first up.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach,
Updated Date: