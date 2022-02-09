Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Cricket Match: Rohit and Co aim to seal series

12:21 (IST)

Focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul's batting position on his return from a short break as a buoyant India aim for another demolition act against the West Indies in the second ODI to seal the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The India spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran riot as they shot out West Indies for a meagre 176 and then skipper Rohit Sharma bossed the chase with a blistering 60, as the hosts recorded an easy six-wicket win in the lung-opener at the Motera.

Infused with new energy under Rohit, India looked a completely overhauled unit after being whitewashed in South Africa and the team would certainly want to continue from where they left of on Sunday night.

The biggest positive for India is that Rohit, who had missed the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury, was in brilliant form on comeback.

12:13 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second ODI between hosts India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and Co lead the three-match series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in the series-opener on Sunday, and will look to seal the series without taking it to a decider. Check out this space for further updates. 

Highlights

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second ODI between hosts India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and Co lead the three-match series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in the series-opener on Sunday, and will look to seal the series without taking it to a decider. Check out this space for further updates.
Preview: India will take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a disappointing campaign in South Africa where they lost both the Test and ODI series, India made a good start to the three-match series against West Indies with a convincing win in the first ODI on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who made a come back after an injury, showed his influence on the game as he consistently got the DRS calls right and made some good bowling changes which fetched wickets.

India's spin department which have been under the scanner for the past few months also came off good. Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) combined to rip through the West Indies middle order that helped India restrict them to 176.

India started off well with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitching an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit hit 60 off 51 balls before India stuttered a bit in the chase, losing Kohli, Kishan and Pant in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda then got together and saw India through with an unbeaten 62-run stand.

After a poor outing in the first ODI, Kohli will be eyeing that elusive century as he takes the field. India will also be looking for a much better show from their other batters.

On the other hand, West Indies — who were pretty flat in the first ODI — will desperately need their batters to step up. They disappointed in the series loss to Ireland as well. They need someone to spend time on the wicket and dig deep.

With India looking to seal the series and West Indies looking to bounce back, we can expect a cracker of a game.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

When will the second ODI between India and West Indies take place?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will take place on Sunday, 9 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: February 09, 2022 12:13:50 IST

