Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the fifth ODI between India and West Indies from the Greenfields Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India registered an emphatic 224-run over England at Mumbai in the 4th ODI to take a 2-1 lead in the series. India now aim to clinch the series with a win in the 5th ODI but Windies have shown with a draw in the 2nd and a win in the 3rd ODI that they are prepared to give India a run for their money. Here's Sanipan Banerjee's preview of the match.

"Khaleel looks a very exciting prospect. He is sharp and has the skills to do well in international cricket. He is a very exciting prospect," said Arun. Click here for his full reaction.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed impressed in Mumbai with three wickets in five overs. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun was full of praise for Khaleel ahead of the decider.

"They're a great team to learn from. We don't just play against India, we learn from them too. These are great opportunities when you come and play against teams of this quality," Pothas said. Readl the full report here .

Windies fielding coach Nic Pothas said ahead of the final match that the visiting team is in India not just to compete, but also learn from their fancied opponents.

Every captain yearns for a left-arm pacer in his side. But why? Here's Vedam Jaishankar's take on what Khaleel Ahmed adds to India's pace bowling attack.

Dhoni is one run away from crossing the 10,000-run mark for India. He has 10, 173 runs to his name in ODIs but 174 of them have come batting for Asia XI.

"There's a bit of dampness under the spinners, which means there will be a grip for spinners. Will not be a bad decision to bowl first. There will also be dew factor in the evening. But in Indian conditions, ball comes nicely onto the bat, so expect a few runs on the board, not in excess of 300," says cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.

Jason Holder: We will bat first. Hopefully we will get runs on the board and put them under pressure. I think it it is about consistency.

Virat Kohli: We wanted to bowl first. I saw videos of yesterday and there would be a lot of dew. It has been overcast for the last few days and there would be something in the wicket. If it is damp then spinners will also come into play.

Windies have won a crucial toss and batting first seems to be the ideal option here. Interestingly, Virat Kohli expects dew to play a "massive" role in this game. Though it has been an overcast day so far and there are chances of passing showers later in the game. At this point, there is a bit of dampness around, so expect some movement for the pacers upfront.

Mood in the Indian camp seems to be joyful as amidst lot of happy faces come out wearing big smiles and why wouldn't they be after the 224-run victory in the previous fixture. Windies have a new opening pair in Powells – Kieran and Rovam – make their way to the middle. The crowd at Trivandrum is abuzz and the venue looks fantastic. Keep ypur fingers crossed for the rain to stay away.

Alrighty! Very few gave Windies a chance against a formidable and world number two Indian side playing at home. Even the preluding Test series didn't help the visitors' case, but here we are in the final ODI of the series still without a winner.

OUT! Hint of away movement and that has got Kieran Powell edging. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes with a superb delivery, pitched on good length and started leaving the left-hander. Powell was looking to drive it past mid off, gets a genuine edge to MS Dhoni, who dives to his left to pouch it safely. Great start for India! K Powell c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 0(4)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs one more dismissal to complete 100 wickets in ODIs. On the other hand, Rovman Powell is opening for the first time in ODIs.

After 1 over West Indies 1/1 (Rovman Powell 0, Shai Hope 0) Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a typical new ball bowler's dismissal in the first over of the final match of the series. Kumar didn't get the lines right first up, sliding it down the leg side a couple of times, before pitching the ball where he would have liked. Shai Hope is in early.

OUT! Celebrations for Bumrah!! He has cleaned up the in form Shai Hope for nought. Fabulous start for the Indians. The ball darts back in sharply from length and Hope, who was aiming to drive it through covers, was almost cut in half, only to get an inside edge on to his off stump. The line of the ball almost started from the tram line and kept coming into Hope. Shai Hope b Bumrah 0(5)

Also, unfortunately for the Windies, Ashley Nurse, their best spinner in this series, has been ruled out of the entire tour due to an injury. Devendra Bishoo takes his place.

As expected, Bhuvi-Bumrah thrive in these damp conditions. Wicket in their respective first overs for the duo. Early trouble for the Windies. Most importantly, their man in form Shai Hope is back in the hut. Remember, today they are playing one less batsman in order to accommodate Oshane Thomas in the XI.

After 2 overs,West Indies 3/2 ( Rovman Powell 1 , Marlon Samuels 0) India right on top. Both the new ball bowlers have picked in their first over itself. Shai Hope had couple of spectacular matches early in the series has returned with a duck against his name in the final two games of the series. Powell and new man Samuels both haven't been amongst runs in this series. Big opportunity for them. Bumrah's successful over costs two runs.

After 3 overs,West Indies 3/2 ( Rovman Powell 1 , Marlon Samuels 0) Holder must be already ruing his decision to bat first at the toss. Bhuvi and Bumrah both have been moving the ball around, quite a bit. Powell sees out a maiden from Kumar.

After 4 overs,West Indies 4/2 ( Rovman Powell 1 , Marlon Samuels 1) India attack with three slips in place as Jasprit Bumrah runs in. Bumrah is able to get ample movement into Samuels and what is interesting is he is getting it really late. Samuels is able to pick a single off his pads off the last ball of the over.

In the middle-order Rovman Powell has struggled against spin in this series so far. Hence, the team management is taking a gamble by opening with him. Back in the Caribbean, Powell has a reputation of being a dasher against pacers. Some people even call him the next Andre Russell. Well, the conditions at this moment is not conducive for playing such an aggressive game. A conservative approach is the need of the hour now. This is going to be a stiff test of temperament for the youngster.

After 5 overs,West Indies 6/2 ( Rovman Powell 1 , Marlon Samuels 3) First signs of an attacking stroke from Samuels as he is able to get ball through covers for a couple. With the rain having been around the outfield is understanbly slow allowing only two runs.

FOUR! Nice shot! Rovman Powell plays the drive on the up. Lofts it over the infield for the first boundary of the innings.

The fifth ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the fourth ODI.

Preview: Brimming with confidence after the massive 224-run win in the penultimate game, India will be eyeing to register their eighth straight series win over the West Indies when they face off in the fifth and final contest of the rubber at the Greenfield international stadium on Thursday.

After the resounding victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Virat Kohli-led hosts lead the series 2-1, with the second match being tied.

The last time the Carribean side won a bilateral series against India was way back in 2006.

With the northeastern monsoon in full cry, the match could well end up shortened as the the weatherman has predicted a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and late evening.

This is only the second international cricket match to be staged at the Greenfield Stadium. The first was on November 7 last year when the hosts defeated New Zealand in a T20 match that was shortened to inclement weather and saw just saw an eight over per side match. India won by six runs.

The organisers, the Kerala Cricket Association, are in an upbeat mood as the ground boasts of one of the best drainage systems in the business and even if the rain comes crashing down, they will be able to get it back into shape quickly once the rain stops.

Going into the final ODI, with opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and skipper Kohli in top form, India will like to keep the momentum into the series decider. Rayudu also took a step ahead in cementing his place at No. 4 slot with a fine century in the previous game.

Rohit also smashed an impressive 162 off 137 balls in the fourth ODI while the skipper has three tons from four games. The Indian batting will once again mostly rely on the shoulders of these two on Thursday.

Despite impressive performances by the top order, the cause of concern for the team management will be the flop show of stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former skipper has failed to live up to the expectations, which also resulted in his exclusion from the Twenty20 international (T20I) series against the Windies and Australia.

It will be the litmus test for Dhoni, who has been under fire for his continous poor performances.

In the bowling department, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in this series so far after scalping eight wickets from three games and Kohli will like him to replicate his past, specially in the middle overs.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to dismantle the Windies top order in the initial overs, while Khaleel Ahmad, who was a surprise package in Mumbai with figures of 3/13, could be a crucial support for his seniors.

Coming to the West Indies squad, batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are the only two batsmen who have shown some fight against the home side.

They both have hit a century each and would like to repeat it for one final time to help their side tie the series.

Captain Jason Holder has shown he can be fruitful with the bat down the order.

However, the visitors could possibly miss the services of off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who has been a consistent performer with five wickets from the series.

Nurse is doubtful for the series decider after suffering an injury during the last game. His absence could affect the hopes of the visitors in a crucial contest.



Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from IANS