Rohit departs. Spin has worked for Windies. Three dot balls created pressure and Rohit gave in. Sharp catch too to get rid of Hitman. Was not a double ton but one of the best he has hit in his career. Did not look in any trouble whatsoever, played shots everywhere. For now, Dhoni comes to the crease and he might be out of form but gets a rousing welcome from the crowd. DHONI DHONI chant everywhere.

Kemar Roach brought back into the attack for the 45th over.

SIX ! Rayudu enters the 90s with a slog over midwicket, moving two steps to his right and getting down on one knee. IND 324/3

Leg-byes collected off the first delivery, as Dhoni sets off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the shoulder. Dhoni drives a full delivery off the third delivery down the ground for a brace. Rayudu slogs the ball over the midwicket fence off the penultimate ball to enter the 90s. 11 off the over.

Allen brought into the attack, with Dhoni taking his helmet off. Good over from the youngster, with just six runs coming off it.

CENTURY for Ambati Rayudu — his third in one-dayers! Brings up the century off just 80 balls, collecting a single to get to the milestone. There's a look of relief plastered all over Rayudu's face after he brings up the milestone, and this innings should now make him a favourite for the No 4 spot. IND 336/3

FOUR ! Driven through square on the off-side by Dhoni, as he collects his first boundary! IND 340/3

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhoni now, this one dispatched towards fine-leg! IND 344/3

Dhoni is literally playing with one arm. Rayudu took a risky single to get to his hundred and throw to strikers end hit Dhoni on one arm. His fingers are hurting even after physio intervention. He has hit two boundaries with those ... Can he keep 50 overs with the injury?

Keemo Paul returns to the attack, and starts his over off with a beamer, which is adjudged a no-ball. Rayudu hits the free-hit towards wide long on, where the fielder cuts the ball off, giving the batsman a brace. Singles off the next three deliveries — with the third bringing up Rayudu's hundred. Dhoni, who gets struck on his left wrist while collecting a quick single, gets a spray on the affected area from physio Patrick Farhart. Back-to-back boundaries off the last two balls.

OUT! Superb work by Fabian Allen, as Ambati Rayudu is run out right after bringing up his hundred! IND 344/4

Kedar Jadhav walks out to the crease for the first time in this series.

Terrific collect-and-throw by Allen results in Rayudu's run-out at the start of his eighth over. Dhoni guides the ball towards deep cover off the next ball for a double. Singles off the next two deliveries, with new batsman Kedar Jadhav off the mark. KJ collects a double off the last ball to bring up the 350 for India. Seven runs and a run-out off the over.

OUT! Another low score for Dhoni after getting off to a good start! He picks out the man at short fine-leg while looking to flick a full delivery pitched a leg. IND 355/5

The last Indian No.4 batsman before Rayudu to score a century in ODIs was Yuvraj Singh. He did it against England at Cuttack in 2017.

FOUR ! Jadhav smacks a full-toss over extra cover to collect his first boundary! IND 362/5

Dhoni cuts a slow bouncer from Roach at the start of the over to collect a double. Dhoni miscues a slog, sending the ball high in the air, only for Allen to put down a tough chance at extra cover. Dhoni, though, departs off the next ball after flicking a full delivery straight into the hands of Hemraj at short fine. Jadeja walks out, and gets off the mark right away. Jadhav ends the over with a boundary. 11 off the over. Can India finish on a strong note in the final over?

FOUR ! Slower ball from Paul, and Jadhav slashes this over backward point to collect his second boundary. IND 367/5

FOUR ! Another slower ball from Paul, and Jadeja pulls this one towards the square-leg fence to collect his first boundary! IND 372/5

FOUR ! Jadhav finishes the Indian innings with a hit down the ground for a four! IND 377/5

Jadeja collects a single off the first ball. Jadhav slashes a slower ball from Paul off the next delivery to collect his second boundary. Both Jadeja and Jadhav help themselves to a boundary each off the remaining deliveries, as India finish on a tall score at the end of the innings! 116 runs collected off the last 10 overs!

Rohit Sharma (162 off 137 balls) : (On expectations of crossing 200 everytime he brings up a century) That's a lot of expectations. We wanted to post a good target, because a batting line up like West Indies, they play unpredictable cricket. CCI is a high-scoring ground, and I don't know what's the par score here. We never understood what will be the ideal target. Grown up playing cricket in Mumbai, and more so in CCI, understand the pace and bounce here. I wasn't trying to hit too hard. We know the runs will come here once you're set. Once you cross hundred, it's you making a mistake and getting out. I kept telling myself: I just need to do as the pitch is good, and not play any extravagant shot. The only aim is to see how far I go and to ensure the team gets into a good position.

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell come out to bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over. Hemraj on strike.

FOUR! A bit short from Bhuvneshwar and Powell lifts it towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark.

Eight runs from the over. Bhuvi found the leading edge of Hemraj on the third ball but it fell just short of Kohli at cover. Hemraj followed that with a double in the same region with a forward push followed by a wide and a single. Powell finished the over with a four towards mid-wicket with a pull.

India could not touch the 400 run mark but this is still a big score. 378 is a massive target to chase for Windies who looked lackluster to Sharma for them? They can only HOPE.

Just a single from the over. Hemraj nudges Bumrah to mid-wicket on the third ball to take a single, which was followed by an appeal for LBW as Powell tried to play a pull but inside edge saved him.

FOUR! A bit short, width offered and Hemraj slaps it through cover for a boundary.

SIX! Another shot delivery and Hemraj cracks this one high and over mid-wicket for a maximum.

Expensive over from Bhuvi as 11 come off it. He started well with four dot balls but then lost his line as he was tonked for a four and a six.

Maiden over for Bumrah but India have lost their review. Bumrah managed to get one past the gap between pad and bat, there was some noise but the umpire gave it not out as Indian reviewed. Replays showed there was some noise but that of hitting the thigh.

OUT! It was wide of off and Hemraj slashed it hard but Rayudu timed his jump perfectly to take the catch at cover.

Will he continue his good form with the bat?

OUT! Kuldeep gets Hope run out with a direct hit. Hope nudged it to mid-on and set off for a single but Kuldeep was too quick for him as he picked it up sharply and returned a direct hit.

Windies hopes are dented now after the run out of Hope who was in one hell of a form at the moment. Getting more tougher now for visitors.

India get their two breakthroughs in one over and more importantly one of them has fallen in kitty of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has looked below par in this series and would want some luck to go his way. Right away, Bhuvi starts landing ball on the good length.

Just the over Bhuvi needed. A maiden with two wickets as result of two great fielding efforts. First Rayudu timed his jump perfectly to catch Hemraj's lofted drive at cover and then Kuldeep hit the stumps with a direct throw to remove Hope.

OUT! Another great fielding effort helps India remove Powell. Samuels played a defensive shot which was followed by a confusion between him and Powell, who had set off for a single. Kohli was quick to reach the ball and flick to the stumps while Powell was too far to return back in time.

Another run out for Windies and they are now three down chasing the mammoth total. The confusion between Samuels and Powell led to the removal of the opener followed by a single towards third man for Samuels and a double for Hetmyer towards mid-wicket.

Just one from it as Samuels directs the final ball of the over to third man. A much better over from Bhuvi as he keeps it tight.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the fourth one-dayer between India and West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. International cricket returns to the venue for the first time in nine years, with the series currently locked at 1-1 between the two sides.

Two changes for India : Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal; Kedar Jadhav comes in for Rishabh Pant.

One change for West Indies : Keemo Paul comes in for pacer Obed McCoy.

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, with the ball rolling away towards the extra-cover fence on this occasion, and that brings up the fifty-partnership between the openers! IND 51/0

OUT! Dhawan holes out to the man at short midwicket, as he fails to convert another start today. Was another back-of-length delivery from Paul, but Paul had Kieran Powell stationed at the catching position. The all-rounder mimics Dhawan's 'Thigh-Slap' celebration after the dismissal. IND 71/1

OUT! Virat Kohli's been dismissed for a low score — something one doesn't hear too often these days! Looks to defend, but ends up nicking behind the stumps to depart for 16, as Roach gets a massive breakthrough! The Indian skipper, meanwhile, doesn't get to equal Kumar Sangakkara's world record. IND 101/2

FOUR! Pulled away towards the cow-corner fence off Paul, and that brings up the 37th ODI half-century for Rohit Sharma! Expect 'Hitman' free his arms for a bit now after getting to that milestone! IND 119/2

Fifty partnership up between Rohit and Rayudu for the third wicket , with the latter collecting a single off Rovman Powell in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 151/2

FOUR! CENTURY NUMBER 21 for Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma! And he gets there in style, cutting the ball through backward point for a four! Brings up his second century of the ongoing series in 98 balls. IND 197/2

FOUR ! Rayudu pulls towards the backward square-leg fence at the start of the 34th over to bring up the century stand for the third wicket , as well as the 200 for the hosts! IND 203/2

Hundred for Rohit. Unfortunately for Windies, he has only begun. He lives with that reputation in ODIs. The three double tons are a testament to the same. On the other end, Rayudu has also begun to open arms. Clearly, the message from dressing room was to up the run-scoring. Standing ovation from the crowd as he raises Rohit raises his arm.

FIFTY for Ambati Rayudu — his 10th in one-day internationals! Unlike Rohit's ton, he brings up the milestone with a single after guiding the ball wide of mid off. IND 223/2

Rayudu continues to attack the spinners, hitting the ball in opposite directions as 11 runs are leaked off the over, with the partnership between the two also crossing the 150-run mark.

FOUR ! What a way for Rohit to bring up his 150 — his seventh in ODIs ! Guides it over short fine-leg, with no protection in the deep. Also brings up the 300 for India! IND 300/2

OUT ! No double-century for Rohit today, as he slashes the ball hard, getting a thick outside edge to get caught by Hemraj at short third man. IND 312/3

Preview: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

As Kohli pointed out after the 43-run loss in the third ODI, the return of Kedar Jadhav from injury will give the team a much-needed depth in both the batting and bowling department.

"You will always drift to one side when you don't have the balance. We have to think about the perfect balance we need," said the skipper after the defeat.

An unstable middle-order and lack of runs from MS Dhoni's bat are another issues facing India, not just for Monday's fixture but also in the long run with 15 games remaining before the World Cup in England next year.

Having lost his place in the T20 team, Dhoni is in desperate need of runs in the limited opportunities that are left ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

Ambati Rayudu (22) did get a start in Pune but if the right-hander wants to hold on to the number four spot, he will have to keep scoring consistently.

Rishabh Pant, who batted at five ahead of Dhoni in the previous game, has been his usual aggressive self but a significant score in his debut ODI series is still awaited.

Amid all the uncertainty, Jadhav's return in the middle-order is more than welcome. His fitness has been a concern in the recent past but he looked good in his first competitive game, played during the Deodhar Trophy, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Besides his powerful hitting, his off-spin could also come handy.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have had twin failures, are due for a big partnership.

The biggest positive for the hosts has been the form of skipper Kohli, who struck his third hundred in a row during the third ODI, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While most will back Kohli to get another hundred at the CCI, the skipper would be expecting a much improved performance from his team.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback, clinching four wickets last night. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, conceded runs in the death overs but trust him to bounce back.

The role of both the spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – will be crucial in restricting the opposition batsmen.

For the West Indies, their biggest asset has been wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who has played two key innings, a 123 in Visakhapatnam followed by a crucial 95 in Pune.

He would be hoping for another big knock tomorrow and so will Shimron Hetmyer, who failed to convert his start in the third game.

The 21-year-old southpaw, who had scores of 106 and 94 before the Pune game, would be the one watch out for again.

Apart from these two star players, Windies would be hoping that the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell fire in the crucial contest.

The experienced Marlon Samuels shone with the ball last night with three wickets but his bat has not done the talking so far. Skipper Jason Holder would also be itching to make a match-winning contribution.

The bowlers would have taken confidence from bundling out India in Pune. Pacer Obed McCoy and off-spinner Ashley Nurse will be high on confidence as the West Indies aim to take the series lead.

With the encounter on Monday, international cricket returns to the CCI, which last hosted a Test in 2009 and an ODI back in 2006.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.

With inputs from PTI