PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
ENG in SL | One-off T20I Oct 27, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Mumbai: Indians on top after three quick wickets

Date: Monday, 29 October, 2018 18:36 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

377/5
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.54
Fours
40
Sixes
10
Extras
15
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kedar Jadhav not out 16 7 3 0
Ravindra Jadeja not out 7 4 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kemar Roach 10 0 74 2
Jason Holder 9 0 62 0
29/3
Overs
7.5
R/R
3.87
Fours
3
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marlon Samuels Batting 3 11 0 0
Shimron Hetmyer Batting 6 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 1 20 1
Jasprit Bumrah 3.5 1 9 0

  • After 7 overs,West Indies 24/3 ( Marlon Samuels 2 , Shimron Hetmyer 2)

    Just one from it as Samuels directs the final ball of the over to third man. A much better over from Bhuvi as he keeps it tight.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,West Indies 23/3 ( Marlon Samuels 1 , Shimron Hetmyer 2)

    Another run out for Windies and they are now three down chasing the mammoth total. The confusion between Samuels and Powell led to the removal of the opener followed by a single towards third man for Samuels and a double for Hetmyer towards mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shimron Hetmyer's last five ODI scores:

    37, 94, 106, 30, 125

    He will surely be under pressure. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another great fielding effort helps India remove Powell. Samuels played a defensive shot which was followed by a confusion between him and Powell, who had set off for a single. Kohli was quick to reach the ball and flick to the stumps while Powell was too far to return back in time.

    Powell run out (Kohli) 4(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,West Indies 20/2 ( Kieran Powell 4 , Marlon Samuels 0)

    Just the over Bhuvi needed. A maiden with two wickets as result of two great fielding efforts. First Rayudu timed his jump perfectly to catch Hemraj's lofted drive at cover and then Kuldeep hit the stumps with a direct throw to remove Hope.

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent at Brabourne Stadium

    India get their two breakthroughs in one over and more importantly one of them has fallen in kitty of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has looked below par in this series and would want some luck to go his way. Right away, Bhuvi starts landing ball on the good length.

    Windies hopes are dented now after the run out of Hope who was in one hell of a form at the moment. Getting more tougher now for visitors.

    Full Scorecard

  • Marlon Samuels comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kuldeep gets Hope run out with a direct hit. Hope nudged it to mid-on and set off for a single but Kuldeep was too quick for him as he picked it up sharply and returned a direct hit.

    Shai Hope run out (Kuldeep Yadav) 0(2)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shai Hope in this ODI series so far: 32, 123*, 95

    Will he continue his good form with the bat?

    Full Scorecard

  • Shai Hope comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! It was wide of off and Hemraj slashed it hard but Rayudu timed his jump perfectly to take the catch at cover. 

     Hemraj c Rayudu b Bhuvneshwar 14(16) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,West Indies 20/0 ( Chandrapaul Hemraj 14 , Kieran Powell 4)

    Maiden over for Bumrah but India have lost their review. Bumrah managed to get one past the gap between pad and bat, there was some noise but the umpire gave it not out as Indian reviewed. Replays showed there was some noise but that of hitting the thigh. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,West Indies 20/0 ( Chandrapaul Hemraj 14 , Kieran Powell 4)

    Expensive over from Bhuvi as 11 come off it. He started well with four dot balls but then lost his line as he was tonked for a four and a six.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another shot delivery and Hemraj cracks this one high and over mid-wicket for a maximum.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit short, width offered and Hemraj slaps it through cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,West Indies 9/0 ( Chandrapaul Hemraj 4 , Kieran Powell 4)

    Just a single from the over. Hemraj nudges Bumrah to mid-wicket on the third ball to take a single, which was followed by an appeal for LBW as Powell tried to play a pull but inside edge saved him.

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent at Brabourne Stadium

    India could not touch the 400 run mark but this is still a big score. 378 is a massive target to chase for Windies who looked lackluster to Sharma for them? They can only HOPE.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,West Indies 8/0 ( Chandrapaul Hemraj 3 , Kieran Powell 4)

    Eight runs from the over. Bhuvi found the leading edge of Hemraj on the third ball but it fell just short of Kohli at cover. Hemraj followed that with a double in the same region with a forward push followed by a wide and a single. Powell finished the over with a four towards mid-wicket with a pull.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit short from Bhuvneshwar and Powell lifts it towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell come out to bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over. Hemraj on strike. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest totals for India v Windies in ODIs:

    418/5, Indore, 2011
    377/5, Mumbai (BS), 2018*
    341/3, Vadodara, 2007

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma (162 off 137 balls): (On expectations of crossing 200 everytime he brings up a century) That's a lot of expectations. We wanted to post a good target, because a batting line up like West Indies, they play unpredictable cricket. CCI is a high-scoring ground, and I don't know what's the par score here. We never understood what will be the ideal target. Grown up playing cricket in Mumbai, and more so in CCI, understand the pace and bounce here. I wasn't trying to hit too hard. We know the runs will come here once you're set. Once you cross hundred, it's you making a mistake and getting out. I kept telling myself: I just need to do as the pitch is good, and not play any extravagant shot. The only aim is to see how far I go and to ensure the team gets into a good position.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,India 377/5 ( Kedar Jadhav 16 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

    Jadeja collects a single off the first ball. Jadhav slashes a slower ball from Paul off the next delivery to collect his second boundary. Both Jadeja and Jadhav help themselves to a boundary each off the remaining deliveries, as India finish on a tall score at the end of the innings! 116 runs collected off the last 10 overs! 


    West Indies need 378 to win the fourth one-dayer! 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jadhav finishes the Indian innings with a hit down the ground for a four! IND 377/5

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another slower ball from Paul, and Jadeja pulls this one towards the square-leg fence to collect his first boundary! IND 372/5

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slower ball from Paul, and Jadhav slashes this over backward point to collect his second boundary. IND 367/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Keemo Paul to bowl the final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,India 362/5 ( Kedar Jadhav 7, Ravindra Jadeja 1)

    Dhoni cuts a slow bouncer from Roach at the start of the over to collect a double. Dhoni miscues a slog, sending the ball high in the air, only for Allen to put down a tough chance at extra cover. Dhoni, though, departs off the next ball after flicking a full delivery straight into the hands of Hemraj at short fine. Jadeja walks out, and gets off the mark right away. Jadhav ends the over with a boundary. 11 off the over. Can India finish on a strong note in the final over?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jadhav smacks a full-toss over extra cover to collect his first boundary! IND 362/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The last Indian No.4 batsman before Rayudu to score a century in ODIs was Yuvraj Singh. He did it against England at Cuttack in 2017.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another low score for Dhoni after getting off to a good start! He picks out the man at short fine-leg while looking to flick a full delivery pitched a leg. IND 355/5

    Dhoni c Hemraj b Roach 23(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 351/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 19 , Kedar Jadhav 3)

    Terrific collect-and-throw by Allen results in Rayudu's run-out at the start of his eighth over. Dhoni guides the ball towards deep cover off the next ball for a double. Singles off the next two deliveries, with new batsman Kedar Jadhav off the mark. KJ collects a double off the last ball to bring up the 350 for India. Seven runs and a run-out off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav walks out to the crease for the first time in this series. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Superb work by Fabian Allen, as Ambati Rayudu is run out right after bringing up his hundred! IND 344/4

    Rayudu run out (Allen) 100(81)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 344/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 15)

    Keemo Paul returns to the attack, and starts his over off with a beamer, which is adjudged a no-ball. Rayudu hits the free-hit towards wide long on, where the fielder cuts the ball off, giving the batsman a brace. Singles off the next three deliveries — with the third bringing up Rayudu's hundred. Dhoni, who gets struck on his left wrist while collecting a quick single, gets a spray on the affected area from physio Patrick Farhart. Back-to-back boundaries off the last two balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent at Brabourne Stadium

    Dhoni is literally playing with one arm. Rayudu took a risky single to get to his hundred and throw to strikers end hit Dhoni on one arm. His fingers are hurting even after physio intervention. He has hit two boundaries with those ... Can he keep 50 overs with the injury?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhoni now, this one dispatched towards fine-leg! IND 344/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Driven through square on the off-side by Dhoni, as he collects his first boundary! IND 340/3

    Full Scorecard

  • CENTURY for Ambati Rayudu — his third in one-dayers! Brings up the century off just 80 balls, collecting a single to get to the milestone. There's a look of relief plastered all over Rayudu's face after he brings up the milestone, and this innings should now make him a favourite for the No 4 spot. IND 336/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Keemo Paul brought back for the slog overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 330/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 96 , MS Dhoni (W) 6)

    Allen brought into the attack, with Dhoni taking his helmet off. Good over from the youngster, with just six runs coming off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fabian Allen brought in place of Ashley Nurse. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 324/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 92 , MS Dhoni (W) 4)

    Leg-byes collected off the first delivery, as Dhoni sets off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the shoulder. Dhoni drives a full delivery off the third delivery down the ground for a brace. Rayudu slogs the ball over the midwicket fence off the penultimate ball to enter the 90s. 11 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rayudu enters the 90s with a slog over midwicket, moving two steps to his right and getting down on one knee. IND 324/3

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores for India v Windies in ODIs:

    219 - Virender Sehwag, Indore, 2011
    162 - Rohit Sharma, Mumbai (BS), 2018*
    157*- Virat Kohli, Vizag, 2018
    152*- Rohit Sharma, Gauhati, 2018
    141*- Sachin Tendulkar, Singapore, 2006 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest stands for India v Windies in ODIs:

    246 - Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma, Guwahati, 2018
    211 - Ambati Rayudu/Rohit Sharma, Mumbai (BS), 2018*
    196 - Sourav Ganguly/Virender Sehwag, Rajkot, 2002

    Full Scorecard

  • Kemar Roach brought back into the attack for the 45th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent at Brabourne Stadium

    Rohit departs. Spin has worked for Windies. Three dot balls created pressure and Rohit gave in. Sharp catch too to get rid of Hitman. Was not a double ton but one of the best he has hit in his career. Did not look in any trouble whatsoever, played shots everywhere. For now, Dhoni comes to the crease and he might be out of form but gets a rousing welcome from the crowd. DHONI DHONI chant everywhere.

    Full Scorecard
Latest Update: Another run out for Windies and they are now three down chasing the mammoth total. The confusion between Samuels and Powell led to the removal of the opener followed by a single towards third man for Samuels and a double for Hetmyer towards mid-wicket.

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on HotstarClick here to know when and where to watch the fourth ODI.

Preview: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli and Jason Holder, the Indian and West Indian skipper respectively. AP

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

As Kohli pointed out after the 43-run loss in the third ODI, the return of Kedar Jadhav from injury will give the team a much-needed depth in both the batting and bowling department.

"You will always drift to one side when you don't have the balance. We have to think about the perfect balance we need," said the skipper after the defeat.

An unstable middle-order and lack of runs from MS Dhoni's bat are another issues facing India, not just for Monday's fixture but also in the long run with 15 games remaining before the World Cup in England next year.

Having lost his place in the T20 team, Dhoni is in desperate need of runs in the limited opportunities that are left ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

Ambati Rayudu (22) did get a start in Pune but if the right-hander wants to hold on to the number four spot, he will have to keep scoring consistently.

Rishabh Pant, who batted at five ahead of Dhoni in the previous game, has been his usual aggressive self but a significant score in his debut ODI series is still awaited.

Amid all the uncertainty, Jadhav's return in the middle-order is more than welcome. His fitness has been a concern in the recent past but he looked good in his first competitive game, played during the Deodhar Trophy, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Besides his powerful hitting, his off-spin could also come handy.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have had twin failures, are due for a big partnership.

The biggest positive for the hosts has been the form of skipper Kohli, who struck his third hundred in a row during the third ODI, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While most will back Kohli to get another hundred at the CCI, the skipper would be expecting a much improved performance from his team.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback, clinching four wickets last night. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, conceded runs in the death overs but trust him to bounce back.

The role of both the spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – will be crucial in restricting the opposition batsmen.

For the West Indies, their biggest asset has been wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who has played two key innings, a 123 in Visakhapatnam followed by a crucial 95 in Pune.

He would be hoping for another big knock tomorrow and so will Shimron Hetmyer, who failed to convert his start in the third game.

The 21-year-old southpaw, who had scores of 106 and 94 before the Pune game, would be the one watch out for again.

Apart from these two star players, Windies would be hoping that the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell fire in the crucial contest.

The experienced Marlon Samuels shone with the ball last night with three wickets but his bat has not done the talking so far. Skipper Jason Holder would also be itching to make a match-winning contribution.

The bowlers would have taken confidence from bundling out India in Pune. Pacer Obed McCoy and off-spinner Ashley Nurse will be high on confidence as the West Indies aim to take the series lead.

With the encounter on Monday, international cricket returns to the CCI, which last hosted a Test in 2009 and an ODI back in 2006.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018

Tags : #Brabourne Stadium #Cricket #IND vs WI #India #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #Jason Holder #live cricket score #live cricket updates #MS Dhoni #Shimron Hetmyer #Virat Kohli #West Indies #Windies



