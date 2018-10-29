Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the fourth one-dayer between India and West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. International cricket returns to the venue for the first time in nine years, with the series currently locked at 1-1 between the two sides.

The Windies brought the series to life with a couple of inspiring performances in the second and third ODI. From being 1-0 down, they're now level at 1-1. For the first time, India find themselves on the back foot and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

India might be tempted to give Kedar Jadhav a game, but would be interesting to see who he replaces. Likewise in bowling, it would be interesting to see if Khaleel Ahmed gets another game or Ravindra Jadeja is preferred over him.

It’s a different feeling today for CCI. The buzz has returned to the stadium after a gap of nine years. I can spot many Dhoni jerseys here. The man needs this support today. Inside the stadium, can see Umesh Yadav bowling on the practice pitches. He might well be in the playing XI today. We will know that in some time.

"No grass on this pitch. The ball should come on to the bat nicely. Spinners should get some assistance here," says Sunil Gavaskar during the pitch report.

Two changes for India : Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal; Kedar Jadhav comes in for Rishabh Pant.

One change for West Indies : Keemo Paul comes in for pacer Obed McCoy.

Pant has been dropped and Jadhav comes in. Jadeja for Chahal as well. Kohli has strengthened both bowling and batting here. Already acting on the lessons from the last game.

India bat first. Kohli says there is depth in batting so he is looking to post a big total.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to the centre along with the West Indies players. National anthems done. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar rings a bell to mark the start of proceedings in the fourth one-dayer. Kemar Roach to bowl the first over of the innings.

FOUR ! Rohit slashes the ball towards the off-side, clearing the off-side cordon by a distance, to get off the mark with a boundary off the first ball. IND 4/0

Five runs off the first over, with Kemar Roach starting off for the Windies. Rohit cuts the ball towards deep point off the first ball to get the team off the mark with a boundary.

Glimpse of the Little Master and the crowd screamed his name using all the energy left in this heat. Dhawan and Rohit make their way soon after the small bell ringing ceremony we had. Game time it is. How much can India score here or how much will it be enough? We can only make any presumptions after seeing how the pitch plays in the first 10 overs.

FOUR ! Holder pitches this full outside off, and Rohit brings out the drive, placing it between point and cover. IND 9/0

Holder bowls with the other new ball, with Rohit bringing the cover drive at the start of the over to collect another boundary for himself. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Now Dhawan helps himself to a boundary, pushing the ball past the mid-off fielder to get off the mark in the seventh delivery that he faces. IND 13/0

Dhawan guides the ball past the mid-off fielder to collect his first boundary, and get himself off the mark in the process. Four off the over.

As far as game is concerned, India are off to decent start. Rohit has looks better between the two openers. This is an important innings for Dhawan who has not been able to convert good starts into big scores.

Good over from Holder, with just two singles and a wide coming off it.

SIX ! Rohit shuffles forward, slogs across the line, and nearly sends the ball out of the stadium! IND 25/0

Misfield by Holder at mid on allows Dhawan to come back for two off the second delivery. Quick single to the southpaw off the next ball. Rohit edges the ball to first slip off the fourth delivery, but the ball doesn't carry all the way. Rohit advances down the pitch, and smacks the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence for a six. Nine off the over.

SIX ! Dhawan makes apt use of his wrists, and flicks the ball into the stands beyond the square-leg boundary! IND 31/0

Rohit had just clouted Kemar Roach sky high over mid wicket fence. Suspect this is the first of many 6s we’ll see today on a pitch that looks flat, true and tailor-made for batsmen

"First of many" FO SHO! As Dhawan smacks another one. Remember the boundaries at Brabourne are very small. Run fest beckons!

Dhawan flicks a full delivery from Holder towards the square-leg fence, clearing the ropes for the first time this innings. A fumble at backward point allows Dhawan to collect a double. Nine off the over.

SIX ! Another big hit for the left-handed Indian opener, and this one's smacked in front of square on this occasion. The ball hits the fence behind the midwicket boundary. IND 40/0

Dhawan starts off with another six, this time hitting the ball in front of square on the leg side. Two singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over. Has been a decent start for India so far.

FOUR ! Dhawan's cramped for room, but brings out the cut shot towards that pierces the gap between point and backward point regardless. IND 47/0

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, with the ball rolling away towards the extra-cover fence on this occasion, and that brings up the fifty-partnership between the openers! IND 51/0

Holder brings Nurse, who has dismissed Dhawan twice so far in the series, into the attack. Dhawan, though, brings out back-to-back boundaries off the last two deliveries to bring up the fifty-stand with Rohit!

Rohit Sharma became the fifth Indian to score 1,000-plus runs against Windies in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Records broken so far today: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is now at the second place in the list of Indian opening pairs adding most runs in ODIs. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (6609) have added more runs than the pair for India while opening in ODIs.

Holder bowls from a different end. Concedes a wide off the third delivery. Rohit collects a single for himself off the penultimate delivery. Just two off the over.

Three singles off the over, as India reach 56/0 at the end of the first powerplay. Rohit and Dhawan have made decent use of the fielding restrictions and short boundaries so far, and will hope to convert this start into a big opening stand.

Ashley Nurse has already dismissed Dhawan two out of three times in this ODI series thus far. Therefore, the southpaw needs to play him carefully especially early on.

FOUR ! Rohit cuts a length ball from Holder, finding the backward point boundary on the occasion. IND 63/0

The Indian 12th man has been very busy today and we have just completed 10 overs. Numerous bat changes and water breaks. Pretty solid start from India, Dhawan looked a little off initially but getting into the groove now. Also Ashley Nurse has left the field after having some injury concern, was holding his shoulder as he went into the dressing room.

Holder starts the over off with a wide. Two singles collected over the next five deliveries, before Rohit ends the over with a cut through backward point for a boundary. Seven off the over.

Keemo Paul brought into the attack in the 12th over of the innings.

FOUR ! Dhawan adjusts himself to the bounce, and pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence for another boundary! IND 71/0

OUT! Dhawan holes out to the man at short midwicket, as he fails to convert another start today. Was another back-of-length delivery from Paul, but Paul had Kieran Powell stationed at the catching position. The all-rounder mimics Dhawan's 'Thigh-Slap' celebration after the dismissal. IND 71/1

Keemo Paul begins his spell with a bouncer, which glides past the keeper's outstretched gloves, and away to the fine-leg fence. Dhawan then pulls a short ball towards midwicket for another boundary. Dhawan, though, fails to convert another start as he holes out to Kieran Powell at midwicket to depart for 38. Kohli walks out to bat next. Nine runs off a very eventful first over from Paul.

Rohit collects a single off the first ball, driving the ball towards deep extra-cover. Gully in place for Kohli. The Indian skipper gets off the mark with a pull towards midwicket for a single. Just three off the over.

FOUR ! Wonderful adjustment from Rohit, as he gets in position for a ramp shot after getting a short ball from Paul. IND 79/1

Rohit collects a single off the first ball, driving the ball towards deep extra-cover. Gully in place for Kohli. The Indian skipper gets off the mark with a pull towards midwicket for a single. Just three off the over.

Preview: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

As Kohli pointed out after the 43-run loss in the third ODI, the return of Kedar Jadhav from injury will give the team a much-needed depth in both the batting and bowling department.

"You will always drift to one side when you don't have the balance. We have to think about the perfect balance we need," said the skipper after the defeat.

An unstable middle-order and lack of runs from MS Dhoni's bat are another issues facing India, not just for Monday's fixture but also in the long run with 15 games remaining before the World Cup in England next year.

Having lost his place in the T20 team, Dhoni is in desperate need of runs in the limited opportunities that are left ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

Ambati Rayudu (22) did get a start in Pune but if the right-hander wants to hold on to the number four spot, he will have to keep scoring consistently.

Rishabh Pant, who batted at five ahead of Dhoni in the previous game, has been his usual aggressive self but a significant score in his debut ODI series is still awaited.

Amid all the uncertainty, Jadhav's return in the middle-order is more than welcome. His fitness has been a concern in the recent past but he looked good in his first competitive game, played during the Deodhar Trophy, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Besides his powerful hitting, his off-spin could also come handy.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have had twin failures, are due for a big partnership.

The biggest positive for the hosts has been the form of skipper Kohli, who struck his third hundred in a row during the third ODI, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While most will back Kohli to get another hundred at the CCI, the skipper would be expecting a much improved performance from his team.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback, clinching four wickets last night. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, conceded runs in the death overs but trust him to bounce back.

The role of both the spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – will be crucial in restricting the opposition batsmen.

For the West Indies, their biggest asset has been wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who has played two key innings, a 123 in Visakhapatnam followed by a crucial 95 in Pune.

He would be hoping for another big knock tomorrow and so will Shimron Hetmyer, who failed to convert his start in the third game.

The 21-year-old southpaw, who had scores of 106 and 94 before the Pune game, would be the one watch out for again.

Apart from these two star players, Windies would be hoping that the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell fire in the crucial contest.

The experienced Marlon Samuels shone with the ball last night with three wickets but his bat has not done the talking so far. Skipper Jason Holder would also be itching to make a match-winning contribution.

The bowlers would have taken confidence from bundling out India in Pune. Pacer Obed McCoy and off-spinner Ashley Nurse will be high on confidence as the West Indies aim to take the series lead.

With the encounter on Monday, international cricket returns to the CCI, which last hosted a Test in 2009 and an ODI back in 2006.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.

With inputs from PTI