Nurse continues from the other end, as the two batsmen opt to rotate the strike through singles — four of which are collected in this over.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen introduced into the attack in the 29th over.

FOUR ! Rayudu skips forward, and launches the ball into the air, just short of the wide long off boundary. IND 164/2

Rayudu steps out of his crease, and launches the ball towards the wide long-off fence to collect his third boundary. Six off Fabian Allen's first over, with two singles coming off the remaining deliveries.

FOUR ! Rohit cuts the ball behind square, guiding the ball through the vacant backward point region. IND 170/2

FOUR ! Another class shot from Rohit, this time hitting in front of square, beating the fielder at extra-cover. The man at deep point has been a spectator on both occasions. IND 174/2

Nine off the over, with Rohit collecting boundaries off consecutive deliveries before taking a single to move to 89. Partnership worth 74 between these two at the moment.

FOUR ! Rohit cuts this one behind square on the off-side, like he's been doing for the most part in this innings. IND 179/2

Six off the over, with Rohit helping himself to another boundary with a late cut behind square on the off side. Drinks taken at the end of the over.

SIX ! Rayudu shuffles forward, and launches the ball into the air, clearing the long-on fence comfortably! IND 187/2

Windies, unlike, the last match have not been able to contain the batsmen from scoring freely. Rayudu took his own sweet time to settle in and now looking to make powerful strokes. Evident from the fact that in the first fifty runs scored between the two, Rohit made bulk of the scoring. Rayudu is at ease now.

Rohit nearing second ton in this series. This is the time he peaks and then there is no stopping.

Rayudu shuffles forward at the start of the over, and lofts the ball down the ground to collect his first six. Single collected off each of the remaining deliveries of the over, with 11 coming off it.

FOUR! CENTURY NUMBER 21 for Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma! And he gets there in style, cutting the ball through backward point for a four! Brings up his second century of the ongoing series in 98 balls. IND 197/2

Rohit brings up his 21st ODI century — and his second of the ongoing series — with a cut through backward point for a boundary, with Brabourne on its feet applauding the vice-captain's feat. Seven off the over.

Jason Holder back into the attack, with the two batsmen at the crease running away with the game at the moment.

FOUR ! Rayudu pulls towards the backward square-leg fence at the start of the 34th over to bring up the century stand for the third wicket , as well as the 200 for the hosts! IND 203/2

FOUR ! Another boundary for Rayudu in the over, as he is starting to attack the WI bowlers at will! Steps forward, and slaps a back-of-length ball from Holder towards the wide long on fence for a four. IND 209/2

Hundred for Rohit. Unfortunately for Windies, he has only begun. He lives with that reputation in ODIs. The three double tons are a testament to the same. On the other end, Rayudu has also begun to open arms. Clearly, the message from dressing room was to up the run-scoring. Standing ovation from the crowd as he raises Rohit raises his arm.

Allen continues from the other end, with the two batsmen showing a lot more confidence after drinks. Four singles off the over, with Rayudu inching towards his half-century now.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Rohit off Holder, as the Indian vice-captain collects his 14th boundary! IND 222/2

Eight off the 36th over, with Rohit pulling the ball towards the midwicket fence off the fourth delivery to collect his 14th boundary.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to score a century at Brabourne Stadium in ODIs.

FIFTY for Ambati Rayudu — his 10th in one-day internationals! Unlike Rohit's ton, he brings up the milestone with a single after guiding the ball wide of mid off. IND 223/2

Rayudu collects a single off the second delivery to bring up his 10th ODI half-century. Remains to be seen if he can convert it into a three-figure score to seal the No 4 spot for himself or not. Five off the over.

Meanwhile fifty for Rayudu as well. That No 4 conundrum is fading away slowly. Windies players on the other hand look sapped, thanks to the heat. The humidity has increased here as much as the temperature has gone down.

It would be interesting to see what happens if a wicket falls here. The crowd wants Dhoni as I can hear some fans discussing his recent form and want him next.

Marlon Samuels — the man who had inflicted a body blow to the Indians by dismissing Virat Kohli at Pune — is brought into the attack in the 38th over.

SIX ! Samuels is extended a rough welcome by Rayudu, who smacks the ball over his head, all the way to the sight screen for a six. IND 233/2

FOUR ! Pure class from Rohit, as he guides the ball through extra-cover to collect his 15th boundary! IND 240/2

Samuels is brought into the attack, and he is off to an expensive start, conceding 14 off the over — including a six and a four to Rayudu and Rohit respectively.

FOUR ! Rayudu gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps the ball towards the backward square-leg fence! IND 246/2

FOUR ! Rayudu shuffles down the pitch, and lofts the ball towards the wide long off fence for his second boundary of the over, bringing up the 250 for India in the process! IND 250/2

Rayudu continues to attack the spinners, hitting the ball in opposite directions as 11 runs are leaked off the over, with the partnership between the two also crossing the 150-run mark.

Keemo Paul brought back into the attack with one over left in the second powerplay.

This is India's highest third wicket stand against Windies in ODIs, going past 139 runs stand between Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu at Visakhapatnam in 2018.

SIX ! Stand-and-deliver from Rohit, as he smacks the ball over long off to collect his second big hit! IND 260/2

Nine off the 40th over, with Rohit collecting his second six with a hit down the ground, clearing long off. End of the second powerplay, and we should see some fireworks from the two set batsmen in the last 10 overs.

Pace spearhead Kemar Roach returns to the attack at the start of the final powerplay.

FOUR ! First ball of the 41st over, and Rohit caresses a full delivery from Roach through cover! IND 265/2

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit, as he brings ou a short-arm pull towards square-leg, beating the diving fielder! IND 269/2

FOUR ! Rayudu shuffles to his right, crouches low and smacks the full toss towards deep midwicket for a one-bounce four! IND 274/2

Rohit collects back-to-back boundaries at the start of Roach's eighth over, before bringing Rayudu back on strike with a single. Another boundary, this time off Rayudu's bat, as the Andhra batter smacks a full toss outside off towards midwicket. Single off the penultimate delivery, with a dot to end the over. 14 off Roach's eighth!

SIX ! Rohit waited for that one, and pulled it into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! His third big hit this innings! IND 283/2

Alright so last 10 overs to go. Hosts look all set for a massive score. As I wrote this, Rohit dispatched one into the stands. Rayudu too eyeing a ton for himself. Has batted extremely well today, picked singles and hit the boundaries every now and then. This partnership is taking the game away from Windies.. they need a wicket but no one’s raising the hand in air to get one. Mind you, Rohit looks all set for another, ahem, double hundred

FOUR ! Effortless! Simply effortless from Rohit, as he drives a full-toss from Paul through cover! IND 287/2

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the fourth one-dayer between India and West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. International cricket returns to the venue for the first time in nine years, with the series currently locked at 1-1 between the two sides.

Two changes for India : Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal; Kedar Jadhav comes in for Rishabh Pant.

One change for West Indies : Keemo Paul comes in for pacer Obed McCoy.

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, with the ball rolling away towards the extra-cover fence on this occasion, and that brings up the fifty-partnership between the openers! IND 51/0

OUT! Dhawan holes out to the man at short midwicket, as he fails to convert another start today. Was another back-of-length delivery from Paul, but Paul had Kieran Powell stationed at the catching position. The all-rounder mimics Dhawan's 'Thigh-Slap' celebration after the dismissal. IND 71/1

OUT! Virat Kohli's been dismissed for a low score — something one doesn't hear too often these days! Looks to defend, but ends up nicking behind the stumps to depart for 16, as Roach gets a massive breakthrough! The Indian skipper, meanwhile, doesn't get to equal Kumar Sangakkara's world record. IND 101/2

FOUR! Pulled away towards the cow-corner fence off Paul, and that brings up the 37th ODI half-century for Rohit Sharma! Expect 'Hitman' free his arms for a bit now after getting to that milestone! IND 119/2

Fifty partnership up between Rohit and Rayudu for the third wicket , with the latter collecting a single off Rovman Powell in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 151/2

FOUR! CENTURY NUMBER 21 for Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma! And he gets there in style, cutting the ball through backward point for a four! Brings up his second century of the ongoing series in 98 balls. IND 197/2

FOUR ! Rayudu pulls towards the backward square-leg fence at the start of the 34th over to bring up the century stand for the third wicket , as well as the 200 for the hosts! IND 203/2

FIFTY for Ambati Rayudu — his 10th in one-day internationals! Unlike Rohit's ton, he brings up the milestone with a single after guiding the ball wide of mid off. IND 223/2

Rayudu continues to attack the spinners, hitting the ball in opposite directions as 11 runs are leaked off the over, with the partnership between the two also crossing the 150-run mark.

Preview: India will look to find the 'perfect' balance in their playing eleven when they take on a resurgent West Indies in the fourth One-day International here on Monday.

Going with five specialist bowlers in Pune on Saturday did not work for India, who ended up as the losing side for the first time in the home series against the West Indies.

With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the one-day format.

As Kohli pointed out after the 43-run loss in the third ODI, the return of Kedar Jadhav from injury will give the team a much-needed depth in both the batting and bowling department.

"You will always drift to one side when you don't have the balance. We have to think about the perfect balance we need," said the skipper after the defeat.

An unstable middle-order and lack of runs from MS Dhoni's bat are another issues facing India, not just for Monday's fixture but also in the long run with 15 games remaining before the World Cup in England next year.

Having lost his place in the T20 team, Dhoni is in desperate need of runs in the limited opportunities that are left ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

Ambati Rayudu (22) did get a start in Pune but if the right-hander wants to hold on to the number four spot, he will have to keep scoring consistently.

Rishabh Pant, who batted at five ahead of Dhoni in the previous game, has been his usual aggressive self but a significant score in his debut ODI series is still awaited.

Amid all the uncertainty, Jadhav's return in the middle-order is more than welcome. His fitness has been a concern in the recent past but he looked good in his first competitive game, played during the Deodhar Trophy, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Besides his powerful hitting, his off-spin could also come handy.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have had twin failures, are due for a big partnership.

The biggest positive for the hosts has been the form of skipper Kohli, who struck his third hundred in a row during the third ODI, becoming the first Indian to do so.

While most will back Kohli to get another hundred at the CCI, the skipper would be expecting a much improved performance from his team.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback, clinching four wickets last night. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, conceded runs in the death overs but trust him to bounce back.

The role of both the spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – will be crucial in restricting the opposition batsmen.

For the West Indies, their biggest asset has been wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who has played two key innings, a 123 in Visakhapatnam followed by a crucial 95 in Pune.

He would be hoping for another big knock tomorrow and so will Shimron Hetmyer, who failed to convert his start in the third game.

The 21-year-old southpaw, who had scores of 106 and 94 before the Pune game, would be the one watch out for again.

Apart from these two star players, Windies would be hoping that the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell fire in the crucial contest.

The experienced Marlon Samuels shone with the ball last night with three wickets but his bat has not done the talking so far. Skipper Jason Holder would also be itching to make a match-winning contribution.

The bowlers would have taken confidence from bundling out India in Pune. Pacer Obed McCoy and off-spinner Ashley Nurse will be high on confidence as the West Indies aim to take the series lead.

With the encounter on Monday, international cricket returns to the CCI, which last hosted a Test in 2009 and an ODI back in 2006.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.

