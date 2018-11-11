- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW Live Now
West Indies in India 3 T20I Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
FIFTY partnership up between Dhawan and Pant, and this has come in real quick time — off 37 deliveries. Dhawan brings up the milestone with a single in the 12th over.
OUT! Rahul's innings turns out to be short-lived, as he gets an audible outside edge to get caught behind off Thomas' bowling! IND 45/2
Rahul c Ramdin b Thomas 17(10)
OUT! What a start for the Windies! Keemo Paul removes the dangerous Rohit Sharma for just 4, with the Indian captain holing out to his West Indian counterpart standing at mid off! IND 13/1
Rohit c Brathwaite b Paul 4 (6)
After 20 overs,West Indies 181/3 ( Darren Bravo 43 , Nicholas Pooran 53)
Phew, what an innings from Pooran. When he came he looked really ordinary, was beaten consistently by Bhuvi. But boy o boy, how beautifully made a comeback and smashed the bowlers all around the field. Gets to his fifty and that too in style.
Windies post 181/3 thanks to his and Bravo's effort. India will not be a happy side.
FOUR! Reverse-sweep from Pooran and this is fifty from Pooran as the ball beats the short fine leg to go to boundary.
OUT! Finally a wicket for Sundar, quicker one from him, Ramdin tried to cut the ball which was targetted at stumps and he played it on to the stumps. Ramdin b Washington Sundar 15(15)
DROPPED! Krunal drops one off his own bowling as Ramdin hit it straight at him, he jumped, got hold of the ball but it slipped out of his hands.
OUT! It was a quiet over and Hetmyer was getting a bit restless. It was not the best ball, pitched outside the off stump but Hetmyer hits it up in the air and has been caught at deep cover by Pandya senior. Hetmyer c Krunal Pandya b Chahal 26(21)
OUT! Chahal comes into the attack and Hope has perished trying to hit the ball over the deep mid-wicket. He has been caught at the same position by Sundar. Shai Hope c Washington Sundar b Chahal 24(22)
Brilliant save from Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket as he catches the ball, then timely throws the ball away as he fell outside the ropes.
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Windies XI: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin(w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas
Toss news: West Indies won the toss and they are batting first.
FIFTY partnership up between Dhawan and Pant, and this has come in real quick time — off 37 deliveries. Dhawan brings up the milestone with a single in the 12th over.
Fabian Allen brought into the attack in the 12th over.
After 11 overs,India 94/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 45 , Rishabh Pant 25)
Pant collects the first big hit of the innings with a hook over the square-leg fence. Thomas oversteps in the fourth delivery, and is hit for a six over midwicket by Dhawan in the free hit. Huge over for the Indians, with Thomas’ confidence taking a hit as he leaks 18 off his third.
India need 88 off 54
SIX! Dhawan makes the most of the free hit, smacking the ball from the middle of his bat and clearing midwicket! IND 93/2
SIX! First maximum of the Indian innings, with Pant getting under the ball and hooking it over the square-leg fence! IND 85/2
After 10 overs,India 76/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Rishabh Pant 18)
Pollard returns to the attack. Pant uses the reverse-paddle to good effect, guiding the ball towards the vacant third man region to collect his third boundary. Seven off the over, with India fairly well-placed at the halfway stage of their innings.
FOUR! Pant goes for the reverse paddle off a length delivery from Pollard, guiding the ball towards the vacant third man region; IND 74/2
Kieron Pollard brought back to the attack
Following a lean patch in the ODI series and in the first T20I, Shikhar Dhawan finally seems to get back his mojo. The left-hander got some important runs in Lucknow and tonight he is of to a start once again. Ahead of the three-T20I series in Australia, it is a sigh of relief for the Indian team management.
1,000-plus for Indian batsmen in T20 cricket in 2018:
Rishabh Pant
Suresh Raina
Shikhar Dhawan*
After 9 overs,India 69/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 33 , Rishabh Pant 13)
Good over for the Indians, with Pant starting to express himself, hammering the ball on either side of the square to collect two boundaries for himself. Nice little partnership building for India at this stage.
FOUR! Pant dispatches a short ball from Brathwaite, pulling it towards the fine leg fence! IND 69/2
FOUR! Pant waits for the ball to climb, makes room and smacks the ball over the bowler's head to finally collect a boundary for himself. IND 64/2
Shikhar Dhawan has completed 1,000 runs in 2018 in T20 cricket - the first ever time he has done it in a calendar year.
After 8 overs,India 60/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 33 , Rishabh Pant 5)
Paul continues from the other end. Four singles collected by the Dhawan-Pant pair off the first five deliveries. Dhawan pushes the ball towards long on off the last delivery to come back for a second. Six off the over.
Oshane Thomas gets rid of KL Rahul. He continues to impress and so is the Windies in this dead-rubber. The asking rate is more than 9.5 and there is no sign of dew yet. Tonight, the Indian middle-order will be tested.
After 7 overs,India 54/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 29 , Rishabh Pant 3)
Pollard gets off to an economical start, conceding four runs off his first over, as Dhawan and Pant opt to rotate the strike between themselves.
Pollard brought into the attack in the first over after power play. India, meanwhile, need a big partnership if they are to keep their chances of a 3-0 whitewash alive.
After 6 overs,India 50/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 27 , Rishabh Pant 1)
Rahul nicks one to the keeper to depart for a low score yet again. Pant walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single. Dhawan smacks the penultimate delivery through midwicket for a four. India breach the fifty-mark in the power play.
FOUR! Dhawan brings up the fifty for India with a push through the vacant midwicket region! IND 50/2
OUT! Rahul's innings turns out to be short-lived, as he gets an audible outside edge to get caught behind off Thomas' bowling! IND 45/2
Rahul c Ramdin b Thomas 17(10)
After 5 overs,India 43/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , Lokesh Rahul 17)
Khary Pierre returns to the attack, with Rahul smacking him for two boundaries to keep India’s run rate in the power play well above the 8-mark.
FOUR! Smashed over extra cover by Rahul, as he collects his second boundary of the over! IND 43/1
Early wicket, just what the doctor ordered for the Windies. And most importantly, it is Rohit Sharma. So, far the bowling has been tight and they haven't allowed the Indians to get away with a quick start.
India's record while chasing 175-plus targets in T20Is is 7-4.
FOUR! Slashed over the infield by Rahul off Pierre! IND 39/1
Khary Pierre brought back into the attack.
After 4 overs,India 35/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , Lokesh Rahul 9)
Brathwaite decides to roll his arm over, but is off to an expensive start, with Dhawan smacking him for three boundaries — hit in three different directions of the ground.
FOUR! Three boundaries for Dhawan off Brathwaite's first over, with the Delhi batsman making the most of the fielding restrictions right now! Hammers this one towards the midwicket fence! IND 35/1
FOUR! Dhawan advances down the pitch, and slaps the ball down the ground for a one-bounce four! IND 31/1
FOUR! Smacked through the cover region by Dhawan, as the southpaw collects his third boundary! IND 27/1
After 3 overs,India 23/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , Lokesh Rahul 9)
Paul gets the early breakthrough for the visitors as Rohit holes out to Brathwaite at mid off to depart for 4. Rahul, however, is off to a positive start as he collects back-to-back fours off the last two balls.
FOUR! Driven through the cover region on this occasion, a much more confident shot by Rahul! IND 23/0
FOUR! Poor delivery from Paul, bowling short outside leg, with Rahul getting a bit of his glove to ball to guide it towards fine leg. IND 19/1
KL Rahul joins Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit's dismissal. Windies on top at the moment.
OUT! What a start for the Windies! Keemo Paul removes the dangerous Rohit Sharma for just 4, with the Indian captain holing out to his West Indian counterpart standing at mid off! IND 13/1
Rohit c Brathwaite b Paul 4 (6)
Keemo Paul replaces Khary Pierre from the Anna Pavilion End.
After 2 overs,India 13/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , Rohit Sharma (C) 4)
Good over for India, with Dhawan smacking two boundaries off Oshane Thomas, who is introduced from the other end.
We're back with our coverage of the third T20I between India and West Indies. Rohit and Dhawan walk out to the crease at the start of India's chase of the 182-run target. Khary Pierre to start things off with the white ball for Windies. Should be a real interesting chase this one.
What a finish this has been for the Windies! 114 runs have come in the last 10 overs and the Pooran-Bravo partnership has turned it on for the visitors. Indian bowlers, especially the seamers have tried to change their pace and bowled a lot of slower-ones on this slow pitch. But at times I feel they were too predictable. Also, Pooran was up to the task with his switch-hits and unorthodox batting.
Windies today:
First six overs: 51-0 (RR - 8.50)
Next eight overs: 50-3 (RR - 6.25)
Last six overs: 80-0 (RR - 13.33)
Fastest fifties for Windies v India in T20Is: (By balls)
20 - Johnson Charles, Lauderhill, 2016
24 - Evin Lewis, Kingston, 2017
24 - Nicholas Pooran, Chennai, 2018*
25 - Evin Lewis, Lauderhill, 2016
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and West Indies.
Preview, 3rd ODI: Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.
However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite "Thala" in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia later this month.
With the series already in India's kitty, after convincing wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest some of the key bowlers in pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match.
Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite, captain of India and West Indies respectively. AFP
In such a scenario, the home side would look to test their reserve players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of the challenging tour Down Under, later this month.
India's batting department will be spearheaded by skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering century to hand the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second game.
Besides Sharma, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst the runs, while the middle order responsibilities will be shouldered by the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack that comprises the rookie left-armer Khaleel Ahmed and the newly-added Siddharth Kaul.
It will be interesting to see whether the team management tweaks the spin department comprising leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-armer Krunal Pandya, with Sundar and Nadeem still warming the bench.
On the other hand, the West Indies will aim to finish off on a high and are expected to come out all guns blazing for one final time in the tour.
While the absence of regular openers -- Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis -- has been a setback for them, the experienced middle order comprising Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin have flopped big time in the opening two matches.
Skipper Carlos Brathwaite and the young Shimron Hetmyer will also need to pull up their socks if the visitors want to put up a fight at Chepauk.
On the bowling front, Oshane Thomas has waged a lone battle so far as the other West Indian bowlers have looked pedestrian on most occasions.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Krunal Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Obede McCoy, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2018