India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Guyana: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
Date: Tuesday, 06 August, 2019 19:44 IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
The series is already decided, which means this match allows the Indian team management to draft some new faces in the XI. Someone like Shreyas Iyer or Rahul and Deepak Chahar need a game to prove their worth. There is no point being in the squad but not playing. Seniors like Rohit, Shikhar or Bhuvi can take a break today to accommodate these youngsters in the side.
Some factoids about today's venue - Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Avg first innings total: 138
Avg second innings total: 88
Highest Total: 194/5 by India women vs New Zealand women
Lowest Total: 46 all out by Bangladesh women vs West Indies women
Highest Chased: 139/8 by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Lowest Defended: 84 all out by Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Groundsmen hard at work in getting the covers off. The pitch is not covered anymore and they're making their way to the squares and outfield. Virat Kohli also out and about in taking a look.
Good news! Covers are off. Plenty of water on them but that should be a secondary concern. Let's see how things transpire from here and how much of a delay we get. Hopefully, not much.
The caravan of the West Indies vs India series has finally reached the Caribbean shores. However, looks like we will have a delayed start in this third and final T20I in Guyana due to wet conditions. According to the news coming in from the venue, it seems the rain has stopped and the covers are being removed now. The forecast says, after 10 AM local time, there will be less chances of rain. So, I am very optimistic about having a full 20-over-a-side game here.
Reports and TV pictures suggest it is not raining heavily anymore. It is still cloudy and windy though. Does help the start that the drainage in Guyana is quite good. For that, we need to be dry and ready to go.
Pitch report: "There's tinge of grass across the surface and it looks a bit dark in colour. Traditionally this pitch has been slow and difficult to score but in recent time score has been a lot higher on this surface," says Daren Ganga.
On the discipline front, Navdeep Saini was handed one demerit point for his gesture in the first T20I of the series. The incident related to his reaction after getting rid of Nicholas Pooran. More on the ruling by ICC.
The first images have started to come in from Guyana. And it seems like the match could get delayed due to rain. Pitch inspection to take place at 7.15 PM IST.
WEST INDIES A UPDATE: Due to rain the next pitch inspection will be 9:45 a.m. Updates to follow. #WIAvINDA— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2019
West Indies T20I squad update
Home side have called up left-arm spinner Fabian Allen as a replacement for Khary Pierre in the West Indies squad for the third T20I.
Kieron Pollard fined 20 percent of his match fee
West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for disobeying the umpire's instructions during the second T20 International against India in Florida. The incident occurred after Pollard called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made first. He was advised to wait until the end of the next over but Pollard failed to follow the umpire's instructions, the ICC said.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I preview
Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, India would now look to experiment and give chances to the bench-warmers. While the men from the Caribbean still seem rusty and confused. They have failed to adapt to the pitches and conditions in the two matches and haven't found the right balance between defense and attack, writes Jigar Mehta in his preview.
Before we talk about the third T20I, let's take a look at the weather forecast for Guyana. And the news is not very good. Rain interruptions are expected during the match. Click here to read the full weather report.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between West Indies and India, which will be played in Guyana. India have already secured the series win by clinching the first two matches of the three-match series. Captain Virat Kohli is expected to experiment with his team in the final match while West Indies would like to finish the series on a winning note.
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I LIVE score updates: After clinching the T20I series with win in the second match, Virat Kohli and Team India management are expected to give chances to youngsters in the final match
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win their third consecutive T20I to clean sweep the series against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
After clinching the series at Lauderhill, Kohli had hinted that he might experiment with the team's line-up for the final match.
"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the second T20I.
In the second T20I, Rohit Sharma led from the front as India defeated the West Indies in a rain-affected fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida.
Opening batsman Sharma blazed 67 off 51 balls, with three sixes and six fours embellishing his entertaining innings, in pacing India to 167 for five after captain Kohli chose to bat first.
Despite a bludgeoning 54 from Rovman Powell, West Indies were kept in check at 98 for four off 15.3 overs when the inclement weather intervened.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
