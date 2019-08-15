Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: Roach breaks century stand with Iyer's wicket

Date: Thursday, 15 August, 2019 03:29 IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Play in Progress

West Indies
240/7 OV : (35.0) RR.(6.86)
India
223/4 OV : (30.0) RR.(7.43)

This over 30.0

  • 1
  • 1
  • 6
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Virat Kohli (C)

  • 91 (90)
  • 4s X 9
  • 6s X 0

Kedar Jadhav

  • 9 (6)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Kemar Roach

  • 39 (6)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1

Jason Holder

  • 29 (3)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

11 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 6.6

Virat Kohli 2(4)

Kedar Jadhav 9(6)

212/4 (28.2 over)

Shreyas Iyer 65 (41) SR: S.R (158.54)

c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach

India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: Roach breaks century stand with Iyer's wicket

Highlights

03:28 (IST)

SIX! Kedar comes into business. Dances down the track to Chase and lofts it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for six

03:26 (IST)

After 29 overs,India 214/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 90 , Kedar Jadhav 1)

Iyer has gone in rather ugly fashion. That was not a bad shot but he took it too casually. The long off fielder was placed for just that kind of shot. Kedar Jadhav has walked in now to join Kohli. He is off the mark as well. India need 41 runs in 36 balls. 

03:22 (IST)

OUT! That's the end of Iyer. He is disgusted with himself as this is a pretty soft dismissal. Ball was there to be hit and he played it directly into the hands of long-off fielder. Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Roach 65(41)

03:20 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 211/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Shreyas Iyer 65)

Roston Chase back into the attack. Has bowled well today. This over was turning out to be his best before Iyer smashed six off the last ball. Iyer is in that sort of a mood today. India need 44 runs in 42 balls 

03:19 (IST)

SIX! Iyer waited for this bad ball to come. It came on the last ball of the over. And that has been dispatched for long six..

03:16 (IST)

After 27 overs,India 204/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 87 , Shreyas Iyer 59)

Kohli was hit on his right-hand thumb and got some medical attention. He looks fine now. A quiet over for India. Windies still in it but have to play superbly to outdo India from here. India need 51 runs in 48 balls

03:12 (IST)

That will hurt. Virat Kohli has been hit by a rising delivery from Roach. The thumb is injured it seems and he is getting medical attention right now. 

03:08 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 199/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Shreyas Iyer 57)

Iyer has shown his class. He has waited for long for the call to India squad and when the opportunity was there, he seized it. This knock from him is straight out of Virat school of batsmanship. The commentators are already talking about him being the ideal No 4 for India. Not a bad choice at all. India need 56 runs in 54 balls.

03:08 (IST)

Most century stands for India against West Indies in West Indies in ODIs:

2 - Shikhar Dhawan/Ajinkya Rahane

2 - Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:08 (IST)
03:07 (IST)

FIFTY for Iyer! What a way to bring it up. Hits a boundary to raise the bat. Back to back fifties for the young man. 

03:05 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 190/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 84 , Shreyas Iyer 49)

Brathwaite continues. This match is now under India's control. Kohli in his typical fashion has run the singles and double hard and scored the odd boundary every now and then. Iyer on 49.
India need 65 runs in 60 balls 

03:04 (IST)

FOUR!  Virat beautifully flicks it through square leg for four runs

03:02 (IST)

On a slowish surface, Shreyas Iyer is showing an exhibition of crisp batting. The Mumbaikar has timed the ball beautifully today. Iyer is getting these sixes without much fuss. Sheer class this is. India well on course here.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
03:02 (IST)
03:01 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 180/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Shreyas Iyer 47)

Kohli shimmied out on first ball to take the ball on full and then crunched it through covers for a four. Three more singles added. India need 75 more in 11 overs.

02:59 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli and class are synonyms. He came out of crease, converting the ball into a fuller delivery and played the drive through covers. 

02:57 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 173/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Shreyas Iyer 46)

It's been a batting masterclass so far by Iyer. A lovely straight bat six over Brathwaite's head. 12 off the over. Windies desperately need a wicket. 

02:56 (IST)

SIX! WHAT A SHOT. A bit of a fuller delivery from Brathwaite and Iyer punishes him with a straight six over his head

02:53 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 162/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , Shreyas Iyer 38)

Two fours in the over for Kohli! He was looking for this. The first four was quite a shot as Kohli moved to legisde to create room, lost his balance but still managed to play the shot over extra-cover. Added another boundary with a dab away from short third man. 12 off the over. 

02:51 (IST)

FOUR! Second boundary in the over for Kohli. Again, moved to legside to create room and bunts it away from short third man

02:49 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli has been looking for boundaries for a while and finally gets it. He moved across to create room and played the drive over covers

02:47 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 149/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Shreyas Iyer 37)

Brathwaite called into attack. It was a decent over till the last ball when Paul allowed the drive from Iyer to go through him to the fence at deep extra cover. Seven off the over. 

02:46 (IST)

FOUR! A gift basically as Paul misfielded the drive from Iyer and let it go past him to the fence at deep extra cover

02:44 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India's run-machine continues to thrive under pressure. Yet another half-century for the skipper. He is holding this innings together. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is looking good once again. The youngster needs to grab this opportunity and finish the game for the team.  

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
02:44 (IST)
02:43 (IST)

Most 50-plus scores for Virat Kohli against an opponent in ODIs:

19 v West Indies*

19 v Sri Lanka

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:43 (IST)
02:42 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 142/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Shreyas Iyer 32)

Iyer is batting with confidence and that can be seen in his shots. After two sixes in previous overs, he dishes out one more with a slog sweep over deep square leg. Nine of the over.

02:41 (IST)

SIX! It was in the slot from Chase and that was enough for Iyer as he slog swept it over deep square leg. Iyer is looking confident.

02:40 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Shreyas Iyer 25)

Allen continues. And not a good over for the spinner as Iyer whacks him for two big sixes on last two deliveries. The momentum is shifting in India's favour. 15 of the over.

02:35 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 118/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Shreyas Iyer 13)

We had a quick drinks break in the match and now back to play with Chase finishing the 18th over. Kohli has done the routine, has scored another fifty. Iyer looking good at the other end. A small stand has come up. 7 off the over.

02:34 (IST)

FIFTY! Indian captain gets to another fifty. Five fours in this innings so far. He carries on the good form but the team yet again needs to him to play more and more. 

02:33 (IST)

FOUR! That is s top shot, short ball from Chase, Kohli rocks back and hammers it through the covers for four runs. 

02:28 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 111/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Shreyas Iyer 12)

Good over for India. Iyer played a lovely cut shot to gain some confidence on this track, his first boundary. Always better if the first four off the bat comes like that. 8 off the over. 

02:27 (IST)

FOUR! Fine shot from Iyer, little short from Allen, Iyer moves to back foot, had some space to cut and he pulled it off beautifully 

02:26 (IST)

That particular shot selection by Rishabh Pant should ensure Wriddhiman Saha's place in the XI for the first Test. Very irresponsible considering the context of this match. And this is not the first time he has failed in such a horrible way. Meanwhile, for West Indies, Fabian Allen's left-arm spin is turning things around.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
02:26 (IST)
02:25 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 103/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Shreyas Iyer 5)

100 up for India. Two quick wickets have put them on the back foot but they are still in it with plenty of batting to come. However Iyer and Kohli need to put up a good stand here. Chase is bowling well within his limitations. Keeping it tight. 5 off the over.

02:23 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 98/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Shreyas Iyer 3)

15 gone now as Allen finishes quick over. Just 1 off it and Kohli's body language shows some pressure on his shoulders. India still 157 away. 

02:21 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 97/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Shreyas Iyer 2)

Pant's quick fall means Shreyas Iyer, right handed bat, in now. He is in good nick. Played well in the second ODI. Kohli would want him to not only stay till end but score quickly as the required rate is now touching 8. 

02:19 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 93/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

A wicket for Windies after all the hard work. Allen has struck. Pant came in and went out. If Dhawan's shot was a bad one, Pant played worse shot on just his first ball of the innings. That's cricket at its worst and captain was not at all impressed.

02:17 (IST)

OUT! Pant is gone. This is a suicide. This was the first ball he was facing and he danced down to take on the bowler, slogged and it did not come off, ball went up and Paul took another catch in the same region as Dhawan. Pant c K Paul b Fabian Allen 0(1)

02:14 (IST)

OUT! That's Dhawan's wicket and Allen has struck for Windies. He danced down the bowler and tried to clear the long-on boundary but could not connect well, ball went up in the air towards long on and Paul took a decent catch. Dhawan c K Paul b Fabian Allen 36(36)

02:12 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 91/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 36)

So spin from both the ends as Roston Chase, right-arm off break has been brought into the attack. Just 2 off the over. Windies need to slw things down like how Chahal had done for India. 

02:09 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 89/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Virat Kohli (C) 35)

Allen continues. Better over from him. Just 6 off it. However, curtailing the run-scoring won't suffice. Wicket is the need of the hour.

02:06 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 83/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 31)

Paul continues. It should not take long for Holder to remove Paul from this end and give him a break. He is completely out of touch. Windies need to break the stand here. These two form the backbone now in this chase. 9 off the over.

02:06 (IST)

Considering the way the Indian spin-trio bowled in the first half, spin is expected to be a key factor during this run-chase. However, Fabian Allen is not a big turner of the ball and I don't think the Indian batsmen, especially Dhawan, will allow him to settle into his spell.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
02:06 (IST)
02:05 (IST)

FOUR! That is a pick up shot from Dhawan, length ball and he hit it over the mid-off fielder for four runs

02:01 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 74/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 29 , Virat Kohli (C) 29)

Fabian Allen, left-arm orthodox, brought into the attack. He does not soin much and sticks to tight line. Kohli is quite aware of his skills and his own. Played a lovely cut shot to make a statement that he is not going to tone down the approach. 9 off the over.

02:00 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Allen and Kohli was ready for this ball, he rocked back and cut it for four. Class.

01:57 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 65/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 23)

Paul hit for a four on the first ball and then he bowled two wides. He has not been able to find the right length and is looking short on confidence right now. 7 off the over.

01:54 (IST)

FOUR! Not a bad ball from Paul, rose from the length to Dhawan, who carried on with his slash, ball took the outside edge and flew from the left of the keeper. 

01:52 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 58/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 22)

Roach continues. Fifty comes up for India. Kohli with two boundaries in the over, is looking dangerous with every ball bowled. 10 off the over. 

01:51 (IST)

FOUR! That was a juicy half volley to Kohli, who drove it through covers for four. 

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad, Latest Updates: Iyer has gone in rather ugly fashion. That was not a bad shot but he took it too casually. The long off fielder was placed for just that kind of shot. Kedar Jadhav has walked in now to join Kohli. He is off the mark as well. India need 41 runs in 36 balls.

 Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.

The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.

"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.

"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.

Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.

"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.

"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli (c), Kedar JadhavRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulKuldeep YadavYuzvendra ChahalShreyas IyerManish PandeyNavdeep SainiKhaleel AhmedRishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon CottrellRoston ChaseJohn CambellKeemo Paul.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019

