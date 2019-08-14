-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: Rain returns to interrupt match
Date: Wednesday, 14 August, 2019 22:54 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Rain Stoppage
This over 22.0
- 4
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 19 (40)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 18 (23)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 48 (5)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 31 (3)
- M X 1
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
37 ( 10.2 ) R/R: 3.58
Shimron Hetmyer 18(23)
Shai Hope 19(39)
|
121/2 (11.4 over)
Chris Gayle 72 (41) SR: S.R (175.61)
c Virat Kohli b Khaleel Ahmed
India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:22 (IST)
WICKET! GAYLE DEPARTS!
Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72 (41)
I think we have seen the last of Gayle in international cricket. He walks out with his bat held high after shaking hands with a few Indian players. Meanwhile, it was good forward diving catch at midoff from Kohli that got India the wicket.
-
20:16 (IST)
WICKET! CHAHAL STRIKES!
Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43(29)
The bowling change has done the job for India. Lewis threw his wicket away. Went for a slog sweep but top-edged his shot to Dhawan at longon.
-
20:07 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Universe Boss Gayle brings up his half-century with a handsome six. Celebrates by placing the helmet over bat handle.
-
18:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:32 (IST)
TOSS: Virat Kohli finally loses a toss on this tour. West Indies will be batting first at Trinidad.
-
18:19 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch looks a lot drier than last ODI. The water content is lower, and that will make it better for batting. There will be little turn on offer, but it should be better for batting. In the last match, India crawled to 279. There's some weather around, so the toss could be a factor," says Daren Ganga
Oh! This is not good news. Just when the play was about the resume, the rain returned and so the covers are back.
Update
It has stopped raining at the moment. If there is no more rain, we will have a 13:15 PM (local) scheduled start #WIvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019
Good news! The covers are completely off and we are set for live action. Match must resume in few minutes.
Here's an update.
If West Indies don't get to bat further, then India's 20-over target will be 194. #WIvInd— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 14, 2019
We have started to lose overs as more than an hour has been lost due to rain breaks. However, the good news is that groundsmen are peeling off the covers. We can have a restart, soon.
Earlier, the national team's administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam was asked by the BCCI to return midway from the ongoing tour of West Indies for allegedly misbehaving with senior officials from the country's High Commissions in the Caribbean.
After sending a formal apology, Subramaniam has been asked by CoA to stay in Caribbean.
CoA chief Vinod Rai accepts "unconditional apology" tendered by Sunil Subramaniam. He is staying back with @BCCI #TeamIndia for the remainder of #WITour #Cricket— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) August 14, 2019
The slow bowlers have pulled things back nicely for India. Both Kedar and Chahal have bowled stump to stump, which has been the key. Especially, Kedar has bowled with the ideal pace and drift on this pitch. However, with another passing shower coming in, the outfield will get wet. It will make things harder for the Indian spinners when the game will be resumed.
Second interruption due to rain. Game halted for now. Once again, players and umpires leave the pitch as covers takeover. Windies are 158/2 in 22 overs.
After 22 overs,West Indies 158/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 19 , Shimron Hetmyer 18)
The run rate since Gayle's dismissal has been less than 4 and it seems like Hope wants to change it. So when Jadhav offered a short ball, he rocked back and crashed it through deep extra cover for a boundary. Six off the over.
FOUR! Hope rocks back to send the short delivery to deep extra cover boundary off Jadhav. A boundary after a long time.
After 21 overs,West Indies 152/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 14 , Shimron Hetmyer 17)
Windies have something to rejoice and that's them crossing the 150-run mark and that also in just 21 overs. Four runs from Chahal's sixth over.
After 20 overs,West Indies 148/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 11 , Shimron Hetmyer 16)
Jadhav is tossing it up for Windies batsmen but they seem uninterested in big shots. And that's the away to go about it. There's an eternity left in this match. Two from the over.
After 19 overs,West Indies 146/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 15)
First sign of aggression from Hetmyer as he came out against Chahal but could only collect a single as the shot went straight to the fielder in deep on leg followed by a mixup but no harms caused to the home team. Three from the over.
After 18 overs,West Indies 143/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 8 , Shimron Hetmyer 14)
Jadhav continues. Just two from the over. There are a lot of overs left and Windies are not in a hurry. A bit of laugh for Kohli as Hetmyer stamped Jadhav's toes, unintentionally though.
Gayle, it seems, has bid adieu to at least ODIs. No official confirmation yet. However, he was given a farewell by the Indians as he departed after scoring 72 today.
I don’t know if @henrygayle has done enough to win this match, but his contribution to WI - despite a long running feud — and international cricket is enormous all told— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 14, 2019
After 17 overs,West Indies 141/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 7 , Shimron Hetmyer 13)
Chahal continues. A bit of lull in the game after the blistering start. Hope and Hetmyer are just knocking the ball around, dealing in singles and doubles. Four off the over.
After 16 overs,West Indies 137/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 6 , Shimron Hetmyer 10)
Still no signs of Ravindra Jadeja but Kedar Jadhav is here to bowl his Malinga-inspired offspin. A decent start. Just three from the over.
West Indies need to be careful here. They should not waste the foundation which the Gayle-Lewis pair has provided them. Now it is up to the youngsters like Hope, Hetmyer, Pooran and Chase to seize the moment. Remember. there is no dearth in talent in this Windies team. But in a situation like this, it is all about temperament.
After 15 overs,West Indies 134/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 4 , Shimron Hetmyer 9)
Welcome boundary for Windies as Hetmyer played the flick fine to the fence off Chahal. Seven off the over which also included a rare misfield by Kohli in covers.
FOUR! Chahal strayed onto the pads of Hetmyer and the batsman flicked it fine to find the fence behind the stumps
After 14 overs,West Indies 127/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 2 , Shimron Hetmyer 4)
Khaleel would be relieved that both Lewis and gayle are out. He can now bowl in peace. Just four from the over. But to his credit he got Gayle out. Foundation has been laid for Hope and Hetmyer, they need to score big.
After 13 overs,West Indies 123/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 1 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Chahal is showing off a bit here. Displaying all the varieties. An orthodox leg-spin followed by a quicker one. Hope gets off the mark with an awkward looking shot to long off as the ball stopped on him. A mishit by Heymyer to square leg made Jadeja to run from short midwicket but he couldn't get to the catch. Both batsmen are new. Indian can sense a wicket. Just two from the over.
After 12 overs,West Indies 121/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 0 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)
Have we seen the last of Gayle in international cricket? That's how it looks like. Kohli took a nice forward diving catch at midoff off Khaleel to get rid of Gayle. Indian players congratulate the veteran as he leaves the pitch with his helmet placed over the bat handle. Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in. Two from the over.
WICKET! GAYLE DEPARTS!
Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72 (41)
I think we have seen the last of Gayle in international cricket. He walks out with his bat held high after shaking hands with a few Indian players. Meanwhile, it was good forward diving catch at midoff from Kohli that got India the wicket.
FOUR! Short and wide delivery from Khaleel. Gayle planted himself on the crease and played the cut behind backward point
After 11 overs,West Indies 115/1 ( Chris Gayle 66 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Bowling change. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought into attack. And he strikes immediately. Tossed up the ball to tempt Lewis who top-edged his slog sweep to long on. Chahal and Co are ecstatic. Just one from the over. Shai Hope now joins Gayle.
WICKET! CHAHAL STRIKES!
Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43(29)
The bowling change has done the job for India. Lewis threw his wicket away. Went for a slog sweep but top-edged his shot to Dhawan at longon.
After 10 overs,West Indies 114/0 ( Chris Gayle 65 , Evin Lewis 43)
Gayle has raced to his fifty in a jiffy and Windies have crossed 100 without losing a wicket. 6,6,4 on first three balls of Khaleel. The short ball strategy is not working. Another slog over backward point on fourth ball but it fell in no man's land. Slight delay in the over as Pant was sitting on the floor with some discomfort. The issue is not clear. 17 from Khaleel's second over.
FOUR! Short ball and outside off by Khaleel. Gayle waits for it and then slams it over mid-off to add another boundary.
With so many left-handers in the West Indies line-up, India will miss a regular off-spinner today. In this Indian XI, Rohit can bowl some part-time off-spin. At least he used to do that in the early days of his career but these days he hardly bowls.
SIX! One-handed maximum by Gayle. God. Another short ball from Khaleel and Gayle couldn't get in the best position but he still managed a biggie over fine leg
FIFTY! SIX! Universe Boss Gayle brings up his half-century with a handsome six. Celebrates by placing the helmet over bat handle.
After 9 overs,West Indies 97/0 ( Chris Gayle 48 , Evin Lewis 43)
The carnage continues. 18 from Bhuvi's over. Gayle slammed the slower overpitched ball to midwicket for a boundary before clobbering one over longon fielder for a six. Lewis adds another boundary with a hit over midoff.
FOUR! Inside out over mid on by Lewis and goes to the fence after one bounce. Another expensive over for India.
SIX! Stand and deliver. Gayle waited for the ball and tonked it over long on despite having a fielder in the deep
FOUR! Overpitched slower delivery from Bhuvi has been crashed through midwicket by Gayle. Poor timing but power behind the shot was enough.
After 8 overs,West Indies 80/0 ( Chris Gayle 36 , Evin Lewis 38)
Bowling change for India as Khaleel Ahmed comes into attack but the flow of runs continue. The pacer started off with a bouncer that was smoked over deep square leg for a six. Another flick shot to midwicket fetches him a boundary. 14 off the over.
Both Gayle and Lewis are coming to their own in these powerplay overs. Ominous sign this for the Indians. Feel on this pitch, someone like Shami has bowled the '"hit me" length quite often to these power-hitters. Banging the ball midway on this pitch hardly serves any purpose here. Also, the new ball bowlers have got hardly any lateral movement and both these left handers have hit through the line with ease. Perhaps, it's time for Kohli to change the pace.
FOUR! Lewis picks the length ball off his pads and dispatches it to midwicket with a flick shot to add another boundary
FOUR! Another short ball from Khaleel and Lewis rocks back to pull it in front of the square on leg for boundary
SIX! No respite for Indian bowlers. Short delivery from Khaleel and Lewis clobbers that over deep square leg for a maximum
After 7 overs,West Indies 63/0 ( Chris Gayle 35 , Evin Lewis 23)
Bhuvi continues. Windies openers in top gear. 14 from the over. 50 have come in last three overs. Gayle slammed the outside off delivery over long on for a four before Lewis hooked the short delivery over fine leg for a six.
SIX! Pull shot six for Lewis. A poor line by Bhuvi. Short delivery and Lewis gets behind it to pull it over fine leg. It's raining boundaries.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad, Latest Updates: Oh! This is not good news. Just when the play was about the resume, the rain returned and so the covers are back.
The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.
Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.
"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.
"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.
Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.
"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.
"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
Updated Date: