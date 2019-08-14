-
liveNZ203/5 (68.0 ovr) R/R : 2.99SLYet to BatStumps
-
liveOMA52/1 (14.0 ovr) R/R : 3.71PNG229/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 4.58Play in Progress
-
liveWI121/2 (11.4 ovr) R/R : 10.61INDYet to BatDrinks
-
liveNEDW12/0 (4.0 ovr) R/R : 3.00THAW133/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 6.65Play in Progress
-
upcomingSLNZ
venueP Sara Oval, ColomboAug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
-
upcomingENGAUS
venueHeadingley, LeedsAug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIREWPNGW
venueForthill, DundeeAug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWNEDW
venueArbroath Sporting Club, AberdeenAug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSCOWNAMW
venueForthill, DundeeAug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingCSGDD
venueMA Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiAug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
-
upcomingBBMW
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingIBIG
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsDD175/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.75SMP130/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 6.67Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
-
resultsVBKV151/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.55SMP152/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
-
resultsCSG169/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.45DD164/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.20Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
-
resultsRTW121/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.05VBKV122/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 6.39VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
-
resultsSCOW126/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30IREW130/1 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.92Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsSCOW148/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.40NEDW60/8 (13.3 ovr) R/R: 4.51Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsIREW87/8 (16.5 ovr) R/R: 5.27THAW67/3 (10.2 ovr) R/R: 6.57Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
-
resultsIREW213/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.65NEDW18/1 (2.4 ovr) R/R: 7.50Match Abandoned
-
resultsIND279/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.58WI210/10 (42.0 ovr) R/R: 5.00India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsNED150/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50UAE153/3 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 7.89United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
-
resultsWI54/1 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 4.15Match Abandoned
-
resultsWI146/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.30IND150/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: Lewis departs after Windies surpass 100
Date: Wednesday, 14 August, 2019 20:22 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Drinks
This over 11.4
- 0
- 4
- 2
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 48 (5)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 31 (3)
- M X 1
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
6 ( 0.5 ) R/R: 7.2
Chris Gayle 6(4)
Shai Hope 0(1)
|
121/2 (11.4 over)
Chris Gayle 72 (41) SR: S.R (175.61)
c Virat Kohli b Khaleel Ahmed
India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:22 (IST)
WICKET! GAYLE DEPARTS!
Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72 (41)
-
20:16 (IST)
WICKET! CHAHAL STRIKES!
Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43(29)
The bowling change has done the job for India. Lewis threw his wicket away. Went for a slog sweep but top-edged his shot to Dhawan at longon.
-
20:07 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Universe Boss Gayle brings up his half-century with a handsome six. Celebrates by placing the helmet over bat handle.
-
18:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:32 (IST)
TOSS: Virat Kohli finally loses a toss on this tour. West Indies will be batting first at Trinidad.
-
18:19 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch looks a lot drier than last ODI. The water content is lower, and that will make it better for batting. There will be little turn on offer, but it should be better for batting. In the last match, India crawled to 279. There's some weather around, so the toss could be a factor," says Daren Ganga
WICKET! GAYLE DEPARTS!
Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72 (41)
FOUR! Short and wide delivery from Khaleel. Gayle planted himself on the crease and played the cut behind backward point
After 11 overs,West Indies 115/1 ( Chris Gayle 66 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Bowling change. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought into attack. And he strikes immediately. Tossed up the ball to tempt Lewis who top-edged his slog sweep to long on. Chahal and Co are ecstatic. Just one from the over. Shai Hope now joins Gayle.
WICKET! CHAHAL STRIKES!
Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43(29)
The bowling change has done the job for India. Lewis threw his wicket away. Went for a slog sweep but top-edged his shot to Dhawan at longon.
After 10 overs,West Indies 114/0 ( Chris Gayle 65 , Evin Lewis 43)
Gayle has raced to his fifty in a jiffy and Windies have crossed 100 without losing a wicket. 6,6,4 on first three balls of Khaleel. The short ball strategy is not working. Another slog over backward point on fourth ball but it fell in no man's land. Slight delay in the over as Pant was sitting on the floor with some discomfort. The issue is not clear. 17 from Khaleel's second over.
FOUR! Short ball and outside off by Khaleel. Gayle waits for it and then slams it over mid-off to add another boundary.
With so many left-handers in the West Indies line-up, India will miss a regular off-spinner today. In this Indian XI, Rohit can bowl some part-time off-spin. At least he used to do that in the early days of his career but these days he hardly bowls.
SIX! One-handed maximum by Gayle. God. Another short ball from Khaleel and Gayle couldn't get in the best position but he still managed a biggie over fine leg
FIFTY! SIX! Universe Boss Gayle brings up his half-century with a handsome six. Celebrates by placing the helmet over bat handle.
After 9 overs,West Indies 97/0 ( Chris Gayle 48 , Evin Lewis 43)
The carnage continues. 18 from Bhuvi's over. Gayle slammed the slower overpitched ball to midwicket for a boundary before clobbering one over longon fielder for a six. Lewis adds another boundary with a hit over midoff.
FOUR! Inside out over mid on by Lewis and goes to the fence after one bounce. Another expensive over for India.
SIX! Stand and deliver. Gayle waited for the ball and tonked it over long on despite having a fielder in the deep
FOUR! Overpitched slower delivery from Bhuvi has been crashed through midwicket by Gayle. Poor timing but power behind the shot was enough.
After 8 overs,West Indies 80/0 ( Chris Gayle 36 , Evin Lewis 38)
Bowling change for India as Khaleel Ahmed comes into attack but the flow of runs continue. The pacer started off with a bouncer that was smoked over deep square leg for a six. Another flick shot to midwicket fetches him a boundary. 14 off the over.
Both Gayle and Lewis are coming to their own in these powerplay overs. Ominous sign this for the Indians. Feel on this pitch, someone like Shami has bowled the '"hit me" length quite often to these power-hitters. Banging the ball midway on this pitch hardly serves any purpose here. Also, the new ball bowlers have got hardly any lateral movement and both these left handers have hit through the line with ease. Perhaps, it's time for Kohli to change the pace.
FOUR! Lewis picks the length ball off his pads and dispatches it to midwicket with a flick shot to add another boundary
FOUR! Another short ball from Khaleel and Lewis rocks back to pull it in front of the square on leg for boundary
SIX! No respite for Indian bowlers. Short delivery from Khaleel and Lewis clobbers that over deep square leg for a maximum
After 7 overs,West Indies 63/0 ( Chris Gayle 35 , Evin Lewis 23)
Bhuvi continues. Windies openers in top gear. 14 from the over. 50 have come in last three overs. Gayle slammed the outside off delivery over long on for a four before Lewis hooked the short delivery over fine leg for a six.
SIX! Pull shot six for Lewis. A poor line by Bhuvi. Short delivery and Lewis gets behind it to pull it over fine leg. It's raining boundaries.
FOUR! Gayle is in top gear. Toe-end shot but that was enough as for Gayle as he dragged the outside off delivery over mid on
After 6 overs,West Indies 49/0 ( Chris Gayle 30 , Evin Lewis 15)
Shami continues. Windies openers are in mood now. 20 off the over. Gayle slammed Shami for a six on first ball down the ground. Then a whack over extra cover for a four. A whack to midwicket for another boundary and a finish with another four.
FOUR! Big over for Windies and Gayle finishes it with another boundary. A crunchy drive through extra cover on a delivery that was full
FOUR! Short delivery and that's not a good idea. Gayle got onto the backfoot to slam it to mid-wicket. Gayle is off and running.
FOUR! Crunchy shot! Wide of off delivery from Shami is whacked through extra cover for a boundary. Party time at Trinidad.
SIX! A Gayle six! Length ball, outside off from Shami and Gayle stood tall to whack it over the head of the bowler for a maximum
After 5 overs,West Indies 29/0 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Evin Lewis 15)
A powerful slash by Lewis on a wildish delivery by Bhuvi but Jadeja had it covered at backward point. He got runs on the next ball as the inside edge ran down to the fence before he slammed a length ball to long on ropes. He finishes the over with a maximum. 16 off the over.
SIX! What a shot! Wide and outside off delivery has been dispatched over long off by Lewis off Bhuvi
FOUR! Length ball from Bhuvi and Lewis picked it early with a swing of the bat through the line to breach the long on fence
FOUR! Streaky. Inside edge from Lewis but the ball misses the sticks and runs down to the fence. Lewis wouldn't mind it.
After 4 overs,West Indies 13/0 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Evin Lewis 1)
A much better over from Shami. No runs from his second over as Lewis plays out all the six deliveries cautiously. Quiet start for Windies.
After 3 overs,West Indies 13/0 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Evin Lewis 1)
Bhuvneshwar continues. Tight over for the pacer with just one coming from it. Two dot balls followed by a push to midoff by Lewis for one. Three more dot balls to finish off.
After 2 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Evin Lewis 0)
Mohammed Shami from the other end. And it was quite a long over due to the rain break. The angled delivery on first ball took the pads of Lewis to fine leg for a leg bye followed by a no ball and then a six on the free hit by Gayle. He finishes the over with another boundary through midwicket. 12 off it.
FOUR! Second big shot of the over for Gayle and a good way to restart the innings. A lofted shot through midwicket off Shami
Happens. All. The. Time.
playing cricket has been the surest way to make it rain today #SLvsNZ #Ashes #WIvIND— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 14, 2019
The game has been interrupted by rain. Players and umpires leave the field. Covers are on with West Indies 8/0 in 1.3 overs.
SIX! Gayle swings his bat straight and sends the free hit over long on for the first maximum of the match. Poor length ball from Shami.
This is the second match on the same surface, so I believe it is an excellent toss to win for Holder and the West Indies. The best time to bat on this pitch is in the first 50 overs of the game. They have a pretty decent batting line-up and I hope today they will play according to their potential. Application is the key here for the batters.
After 1 overs,West Indies 0/0 ( Chris Gayle 0 , Evin Lewis 0)
Hint of movement on the first ball for Bhuvi. He would like exploit that more. A quiet start for Windies and Gayle, who has adopted recently this new approach of trying to play five-day type of cricket in one-day matches. Maiden over.
Time for live action! Chris Gayle comes out to bat with Evin Lewis. This could very well be Gayle's last match and he would like to make it memorable. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.
No surprises in the Indian team apart from Chahal getting a game in place of Kuldeep. I mean, this was a no-brainer considering that the leggie is flying back home following this match.
Meanwhile, West Indies have an excellent opportunity here to put a score on the board and later come back hard with their impressive bowling attack. Eyes will be on Chris Gayle as this could very well be his final ODI in the West Indies.
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad, Latest Updates: Bowling change. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought into attack. And he strikes immediately. Tossed up the ball to tempt Lewis who top-edged his slog sweep to long on. Chahal and Co are ecstatic. Just one from the over. Shai Hope now joins Gayle.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.
The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.
Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.
"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.
"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.
Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.
"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.
"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
Updated Date: