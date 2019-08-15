-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: India need 241 in 35 overs
Date: Thursday, 15 August, 2019 01:14 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Innings Break
This over 35.0
- 1(1B)
- 6
- 4
- 0(W)
- 0
- 4
batsman
- 6 (7)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 48 (5)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 50 (7)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
4 ( 0.2 ) R/R: 12
Keemo Paul 0(0)
Fabian Allen 4(2)
|
236/7 (34.4 over)
Carlos Brathwaite 16 (14) SR: S.R (114.29)
c Rishabh Pant b Khaleel Ahmed
India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
01:08 (IST)
India need 241 to win! 15 from the final over and West Indies finish on 240/7 in 35 overs. They would be quite happy with their effort.
-
01:06 (IST)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 16(14)
Brathwaite cleared his front leg for a big shot on leg but mistimed the shot and the top edge went up into the orbit only for Pant to take a good catch.
-
00:56 (IST)
WICKET! Holder c Kohli b Khaleel Ahmed 14(20)
Second wicket for Khaleel. The pressure was on Holder to get the big shot and he obliged with a shot through the line but didn't get the distance as Kohli took the catch in the deep at longon.
-
00:46 (IST)
WICKET! Pooran c (sub)Manish Pandey b Shami 30(16)
It was an entertaining innings but that entertainment is now over. Shami bowled cleverly, at the pads and close to the body cramping Pooran for room as he went to hit through the line and gave away a catch at longon.
-
00:24 (IST)
WICKET! Shai Hope b Jadeja 24(52)
Two in two for India! Excellent bowling by Jadeja as he cleans up Hope with the arm ball. Hope needed to up the ante. He rocked back to play a cut shot but the quicker delivery hurried him up and dismantled the sticks.
-
00:21 (IST)
WICKET! Hetmyer b Shami 25(32)
Smart bowling for Shami! Hetmyer wanted to go big on leg but Shami took pace off the ball as the off-cutter deceived the batsman and hit the top of offstump.
-
20:22 (IST)
WICKET! GAYLE DEPARTS!
Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72 (41)
I think we have seen the last of Gayle in international cricket. He walks out with his bat held high after shaking hands with a few Indian players. Meanwhile, it was good forward diving catch at midoff from Kohli that got India the wicket.
-
20:16 (IST)
WICKET! CHAHAL STRIKES!
Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43(29)
The bowling change has done the job for India. Lewis threw his wicket away. Went for a slog sweep but top-edged his shot to Dhawan at longon.
-
20:07 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Universe Boss Gayle brings up his half-century with a handsome six. Celebrates by placing the helmet over bat handle.
-
18:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:32 (IST)
TOSS: Virat Kohli finally loses a toss on this tour. West Indies will be batting first at Trinidad.
-
18:19 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch looks a lot drier than last ODI. The water content is lower, and that will make it better for batting. There will be little turn on offer, but it should be better for batting. In the last match, India crawled to 279. There's some weather around, so the toss could be a factor," says Daren Ganga
India need 241 to win! 15 from the final over and West Indies finish on 240/7 in 35 overs. They would be quite happy with their effort.
FOUR! Allen threw the bat on the slower delivery as the outside edge went past the keeper and short third man
WICKET! Brathwaite c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 16(14)
Brathwaite cleared his front leg for a big shot on leg but mistimed the shot and the top edge went up into the orbit only for Pant to take a good catch.
FOUR! Khaleel missed the mark and yorker became a full toss as the inside edge off Brathwaite's bat ran down to fence
SIX! Slower delivery from Khaleel has been smoked down the ground by Brathwaite. So straight that it hits the sidescreen. Huge.
After 34 overs,West Indies 225/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Fabian Allen 2)
Shami back into attack. The pacer is taking revenge for all the beating at the beginning. Super over in the death with just four coming from it. Windies batters are trying but can't find the fence
After 33 overs,West Indies 221/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 4 , Fabian Allen 0)
Another wicket falls for Windies. Khaleel the beneficiary this time. Holder wanted to go big over longon but lacked power and Kohli took the catch. Fabian Allen has made his way to the middle. Just four from the over.
WICKET! Holder c Kohli b Khaleel Ahmed 14(20)
Second wicket for Khaleel. The pressure was on Holder to get the big shot and he obliged with a shot through the line but didn't get the distance as Kohli took the catch in the deep at longon.
After 32 overs,West Indies 217/5 ( Jason Holder (C) 13 , Carlos Brathwaite 1)
Jadeja gave one in his over. Yes just one. Also, beat Holder with spin. Forced an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Brathwaite. Excellent bowling. Three more overs to go.
After 31 overs,West Indies 216/5 ( Jason Holder (C) 12 , Carlos Brathwaite 1)
Excellent over by Shami in the death. Pooran wanted to go big but Shami kept in on pads and full as the batsman swung it straight to longon. Just five from the over. Out of form Carlos Brathwaite is the new batsman.
WICKET! Pooran c (sub)Manish Pandey b Shami 30(16)
It was an entertaining innings but that entertainment is now over. Shami bowled cleverly, at the pads and close to the body cramping Pooran for room as he went to hit through the line and gave away a catch at longon.
After 30 overs,West Indies 211/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 30 , Jason Holder (C) 8)
Jadeja is dead accurate but a bit predictable also. Pooran made the right guess, decided not to expose stumps and slammed two sixes over midwicket with two slog sweeps. 17 off the over. Five more overs left.
SIX! Another biggie. A repeat of the previous shot. Pooran slog swept Jadeja's delivery over midwicket for second six of the over.
SIX! Pooran is doing the hitting for Windies. A slog sweep over midwicket. Safe shot against Jadeja as you don't want to expose your stumps.
After 29 overs,West Indies 194/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 16 , Jason Holder (C) 6)
Pooran has cleared the roof. A huge six by Pooran off Chahal, who is back into attack. The left-hander got deep in his crease and slammed the shot over deep square leg. 11 from the over.
SIX! Brilliant use of the crease by Pooran, who gets deep into the line to whack the half-tracker by Chahal over deep square leg
After 28 overs,West Indies 183/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 8 , Jason Holder (C) 4)
Jadeja continues. With some assistance from the pitch and his great accuracy, Jadeja is a tough customer and Windies know that. Just four from his over.
After 27 overs,West Indies 179/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 6 , Jason Holder (C) 2)
Jadhav is the oldest guy in India's team but you wouldn't believe that after watching his dive at short third man that helped him save three runs. Seven runs from Khaleel's over, who is back into attack, including a boundary for Pooran.
These wickets in the final overs will help India in the D/L equation. In hindsight, West Indies need to play smart cricket here. They should aim to get something around 70-80 runs in the final 10 overs, losing minimum number of wickets in order to boost the D/L target.
FOUR! Lovely shot. A very good drive by Pooran through the gap between extra cover and longoff. Shami, though, should have done better at midoff.
After 26 overs,West Indies 172/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 0 , Jason Holder (C) 1)
Excellent bowling from Jadeja gets Indian another wicket. Two in two overs. Both set batsman gone now. Hope had to find the runs and he rocked back to play the cut shot but Jadeja's ball was quick and skidded to uproot the stumps. Jason Holder now joins Pooran.
WICKET! Shai Hope b Jadeja 24(52)
Two in two for India! Excellent bowling by Jadeja as he cleans up Hope with the arm ball. Hope needed to up the ante. He rocked back to play a cut shot but the quicker delivery hurried him up and dismantled the sticks.
After 25 overs,West Indies 171/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 24 , Nicholas Pooran 0)
First breakthrough after the rain break. Shami cleans up Hetmyer. The batsman wanted to go big but Shami outfoxed him with a slower ball to beat the bat and hit the sticks. Four runs from the over and Nicholas Pooran is the new batsman.
WICKET! Hetmyer b Shami 25(32)
Smart bowling for Shami! Hetmyer wanted to go big on leg but Shami took pace off the ball as the off-cutter deceived the batsman and hit the top of offstump.
After 24 overs,West Indies 167/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 23 , Shimron Hetmyer 22)
Finally, Ravindra Jadeja called into attack. Beats Hope on his second delivery with orthodox left-arm spin leading to a stumping appeal but the batsman was safe. Good start with just three coming off it.
After 23 overs,West Indies 164/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 22 , Shimron Hetmyer 20)
Shami has been brought back into attack and bowls the first over after resumption. And he gets the proceedings underway, once again, by giving away six runs including a wide. Hope and Hetmyer have been cautious so far but with overs reduction, they may get on the offensive soon.
Players and umpires are back on the field. We are minutes away from resumption of West Indies' innings.
Rain is gone and we are all ready for action to resume. The match has been reduced to 32-overs per side encounter. Play to resume at 12:05 IST.
According to some unconfirmed reports, the rain has stopped and currently the umpires are inspecting the ground. However, according to BBC Weather, till 5 pm local time today in Port of Spain, there are more than 90 percent chances of rain. So, still things seem quite dicey in this third and final ODI of the series.
Chris Gayle may have played his last international game given the theatrics by cricket's showman and the send-off accorded by the Indian players at the end of a typically thunderous innings on Wednesday. Read more about it here.
India's Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor is watching this match and he too is frustrated!
As an avid lifelong cricket fan, i don’t remember any international matches in my childhood being scheduled in August outside England. There are twoTests &anODI being played today and all 3, predictably,have been ruined by rain. Can’t the cricket authorities read weather reports?— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 14, 2019
Oh! This is not good news. Just when the play was about the resume, the rain returned and so the covers are back.
Update
It has stopped raining at the moment. If there is no more rain, we will have a 13:15 PM (local) scheduled start #WIvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019
Good news! The covers are completely off and we are set for live action. Match must resume in few minutes.
Here's an update.
If West Indies don't get to bat further, then India's 20-over target will be 194. #WIvInd— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 14, 2019
We have started to lose overs as more than an hour has been lost due to rain breaks. However, the good news is that groundsmen are peeling off the covers. We can have a restart, soon.
Earlier, the national team's administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam was asked by the BCCI to return midway from the ongoing tour of West Indies for allegedly misbehaving with senior officials from the country's High Commissions in the Caribbean.
After sending a formal apology, Subramaniam has been asked by CoA to stay in Caribbean.
CoA chief Vinod Rai accepts "unconditional apology" tendered by Sunil Subramaniam. He is staying back with @BCCI #TeamIndia for the remainder of #WITour #Cricket— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) August 14, 2019
The slow bowlers have pulled things back nicely for India. Both Kedar and Chahal have bowled stump to stump, which has been the key. Especially, Kedar has bowled with the ideal pace and drift on this pitch. However, with another passing shower coming in, the outfield will get wet. It will make things harder for the Indian spinners when the game will be resumed.
Second interruption due to rain. Game halted for now. Once again, players and umpires leave the pitch as covers takeover. Windies are 158/2 in 22 overs.
After 22 overs,West Indies 158/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 19 , Shimron Hetmyer 18)
The run rate since Gayle's dismissal has been less than 4 and it seems like Hope wants to change it. So when Jadhav offered a short ball, he rocked back and crashed it through deep extra cover for a boundary. Six off the over.
FOUR! Hope rocks back to send the short delivery to deep extra cover boundary off Jadhav. A boundary after a long time.
After 21 overs,West Indies 152/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 14 , Shimron Hetmyer 17)
Windies have something to rejoice and that's them crossing the 150-run mark and that also in just 21 overs. Four runs from Chahal's sixth over.
After 20 overs,West Indies 148/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 11 , Shimron Hetmyer 16)
Jadhav is tossing it up for Windies batsmen but they seem uninterested in big shots. And that's the away to go about it. There's an eternity left in this match. Two from the over.
After 19 overs,West Indies 146/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 15)
First sign of aggression from Hetmyer as he came out against Chahal but could only collect a single as the shot went straight to the fielder in deep on leg followed by a mixup but no harms caused to the home team. Three from the over.
The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.
Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.
"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.
"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.
Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.
"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.
"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
Updated Date: