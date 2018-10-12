A 12-run over for Windies! Powell smashed Thakur for two fours before the bowler left the pitch due to injury. He then struck a straight boundary off Ashwin, who replaced Thakur for the last two balls

Indian bowlers have struggled for consistency so far as runs continue to flow for ​Windies. Brathwaite collected two in this over on the leg side

The last time before today (Shaw, Rahane, Thakur) three Mumbai players played for India in a same playing Test XI was back in 2007 against Australia at Melbourne (Jaffer, Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan).

The Indian fielders huddled around Ashwin disperse to their fielding positions, crowds yell out the ‘boos’ and the on field umpire immediately hangs his head in shame as the big screen displayed the massive inside edge that Powell got before he was given out. The battle between Powell and Ashwin to continue...

Consecutive maiden overs for India. This time from Yadav as Windies batters have now adopted a cautious approach

Another tight over from Ashwin as he gives away just a single to Powell

Four runs for Powell as another edge runs down to the boundary but Yadav made a good comeback with a stinging yorker and a solid bouncer

A real quick over from Ashwin which also included an appeal for caught behind against Brathwaite, but umpire wasn't interested

Another solid over from Yadav. Only one run off the second delivery, that was played towards the fine leg region

OUT! Ashiwn strikes to give India the first wicket. Powell comes down to chip the tossed up delivery but fails to time it and gives away a catch to Jadeja at cover

There is going to spin from both ends as Kohli signalled Kuldeep to warm up as he would be introduced into the attack for the first time from the pavilion end replacing Umesh.

And this time it is Ashwin who wins the battle. Powell was relentless with his aggressive in the second innings at Rajkot, especially severe on Ash, but here as he looked to go after him once again has ended up slicing it to the fielder.

A poorly executed chip shot from Powell gave India and Ashiwn the first breakthrough as the good looking opening stand is broken

Shai Hope opens his account with a glorious four off Kuldeep Yadav, who is brought into the attack, at mid off

A quicker one, a tossed up one, Ashwin tries everything as he bowls a maiden over

Three runs comes from the over. Kuldeep induced an edge off Hope's bat on the first delivery but it fell short of the first slip fielder

Typical reading of the scoreboard after 15 overs 40 for the loss of the wicket and as I type this. There is unwanted visitor on the field of play and the crowd is into it. He run towards, who else, but Virat Kohli, whips out his phone and starts taking a selfie...before he started hugging and climbing the Indian captain maybe tried landing a peck on him too. Kohli did pose for a photograph before he clearly lost his cool. Umpire Gould has a discussion with the Indian captain after the security were able to drag the streaker away. Time for drinks!

Ashwin continues for India as two runs come for Windies from the over through leg byes down the leg

Hilarious how suddenly there is a lot of movement within the security forces at the stadia, who were till now warming the seats in the stands and enjoying the cricket. All it takes one event to remind them they have a job to do. Everyone is on the move now with plenty of conversations happening over the walkie.

A single each for Brathwaite and Hope from first two deliveries as Kuldeep bowls four consecutive dot balls

KL Rahul dives at mid on to stop a firm drive from Hope from going to boundary as the batsman settles for a single

Cautious batting from Hope as he blocks away Kuldeep for the first maiden over of the bowler

Back-to-back maiden overs India. The focus of Windies batsmen is on not losing any wickets before lunch

No maiden over for Kuldeep this time as Hope takes a single off the second delivery with a punch towards the long-on

Another maiden over for Ashwin. The Windies batsmen are not trying much out there and this could backfire

OUT! Kuldeep traps Brathwaite in front of the wickets and he's out. The batsman reviews it but to no avail. It was a leg-break after the googly, which Brathwaite failed to read and the ball went on to hit his pad in front of off and middle.

Kuldeep concedes a boundary as Hope pulled him but the bowler bounces back immediately by dismissing Brathwaite

GONE! Kuldeep is delighted with that beautiful leg break to Brathwaite. India well aware of Windies’ feeble batting anytime, any wicket can trigger a collapse. After the loss of both the openers, Hope’s stay in the middle becomes very instrumental, he will need others to bat around him.

Ashwin concedes one as Hope comes down the pitch to push him for a single towards mid-off

Here's the streaker who had earlier held up play while trying to get a selfie with India skipper Virat Kohli.

Hope collects a single in the mid-wicket region and then Hetmyer collects two runs off the last delivery with a mishit slice in the cover region

Hetmyer hits Yadav for a four and this should help him settle down. A wide of off delivery and Hetmyer cracks it for a glorious cover drive

Just a single from the over as Hope tucks it through mid-wicket off Kuldeep's bowling to rotate the strike

FOUR! Back of the length delivery outside off from Yadav and Hope punches it through the point for a boundary

Runs have started to flow again for Windies with Yadav coming back into the attack. A boundary and a single in this over for Hope

Jadeja concedes nine runs in his first over. First, Ashiwn gifts four overthrow runs trying to stop a single and then Hetmyer plays an impressive cut shot through cover for a boundary

FOUR! Another impressive shot from Hope as he rises on his toes to punch the outside off delivery off Yadav through cover for a boundary

We are likely to have more than 30 overs in the opening session of Test match. Only one pacer bowling is also rare. Hope has played absolutely lovely shots to the boundary all he needs to do is play out the last 8 minutes or so sensibly.

And Hope survives on umpire’s call... clipping the nails. Good review. Good decision but terrific bowling from Umesh got one to nip back in at quick pace.

Slip cordon very confident of the appeal not so much from Pant and Kohli has reviewed for me it look touch high.

Hope gets a boundary but Yadav hits his pads on the last delivery - umpire gave it not out but India reviewed, which came back as umpire's call with ball hitting the middle stump. India won't lose a review

Windies collect two runs through byes off Jadeja's bowling. It has been a decent start for the visitors

OUT! Umesh Yadav finally picks up his first wicket as Shai Hope departs for 36. The ball nipped back in from the goodish length to hit Hope's pads. The batsman reviewed it but HawkEye showed the ball would have went on to hit the leg-stump. Windies have now lost both their reviews

Both teams had their moments in the morning session but with the wicket of the final ball it is the home side that have taken the advantage.

At the stroke of Lunch, India have the big wicket of Shai Hope. This is massive setback for the Windies. Umesh has his man.

That's the end of first session of play on Day 1. With 86 on the board, it was supposed to be Windies' session but the wicket of Shai Hope right at the stroke of lunch has put India in ascendancy. India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first but lost debutant Shardul Thakur early on as he injured his leg. That forced Kohli to bring in spin bowlers and R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav did well as they removed both the openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell. Hope looked to steady the innings but Umesh Yadav had other ideas. The aim for Windies would be now to rebuild their innings after lunch, while India would look for more wickets.

Preview: India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, starting here on Friday.

India had completely dominated the visitors in the first Test as Virat Kohli's men had dismissed them twice within two days to win the issue by an innings and 272 runs.

The hosts will once again look to overpower the inexperienced West Indies, which is unlikley to put up a challenge against the No. 1 Test side in their own backyard.

The hosts are likely to stick to the same playing eleven as India announced the same 12-member team for the 2nd Test which means Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Siraj will have to wait for their maiden Test caps.

Looking at Indian batsmen's impressive form and a batting friendly Hyderabad wicket, Kohli's men are likley to put up a mammoth score.

While young opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the bat in Rajkot, Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to fire.

The only cause of concern for the Indian team management is Rahane, who last scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in August 2017. It would be the last time for the Indian vice-captain to get back in form before the Australian tour, starting in December.

In the bowling department, Kohli will stick to three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested for the short series.

Kuldeep will try to replicate the Rajkot show, where the chinaman returned with figures of 5/57 in the second innings and another impressive outing will possibly confirm his ticket to Australia.

On the other hand, the West Indies need to come out with something special to challenge the confident Indian team.

Their batsmen succumbed to the Indian bowlers in Rajkot as the team failed to touch the 200-run mark in both the innings.

Kieran Powell's 83 and Roston Chase's 53 were the only notable contributions from the visitors' batting line-up in the first game.

The carribean batsmen need to show patience in Hyderabad, unlike the last Test where they seemed to be in a hurry to leave the pitch with unwanted shots. Rather than playing attacking shots on every occasion, the West Indian batsmen need to show defence, specially against the Indian spinners.

In the bowling department, spinner Devendra Bishoo picked up four wickets, but leaked 217 runs in his 54-over spell.

A major relief for the visitors will be the return of pacer Kemar Roach and all rounder Jason Holder, who was sidelined due to injury.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

