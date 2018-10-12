Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies.

Already 1-0 ahead in the two-match series, Virat Kohli and Co will be aiming for a series whitewash at Hyderabad. India are expected to field the same playing XI as Rajkot. On the other hand, captain Jason Holder and Kemar Roach are expected to returned to Windies XI.

Pacer Shardul Thakur has been handed his Test cap and he's set to become the 294th Test cricketer for India.

Jason Holder has won the toss and Windies will bat first

Jason Holder: We are going to bat first. Looks a pretty good wicket to bat on. It's tough sitting out and watch the game but that's bound to happen. We have left out Keemo Paul.

Virat Kohli: Looks like a good pitch. We are not bothered of the toss but I would have batted first as well. We have to focus on this series, just focussing on repeat the things we did in the first game. Shami has been rested as he bowled a lot in the first Test, Shardul Thakur gets a game.

Here are the playing XI of both sides:

Shardul Thakur becomes the fifth player to make a debut for India in Tests this year. The last time five players made their Test debut for India in a calendar year was in 2013 (Mohammad Shami, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Kieran Powell needs to score 35 more runs to complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin needs one wicket to complete 500 wickets in First Class cricket.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell are out there in the middle for Windies. Brathwaite on strike, Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over for India

FOUR! First ball of the match and Brathwaite gets a boundary on the leg side as he tucks the ball behind the wicket

FOUR! Another four for Brathwaite and that's poor bowling from Yadav. A full delivery on the leg side is hit to the square leg for four runs

Zaheer Khan was the last Mumbai bowler to play for India before Shardul Thakur. He played his last Test in 2014 against New Zealand at Wellington.

8 runs have come from the first over. A good start for Windies but not so good for Yadav. Hopefully he will find his rhythm soon

Usual hustle outside the stadium, your usual tri-colour flag sellers, face painters and people stopping the queue to huddle around for a selfie. People flocking in numbers, I can see more people than I would like to believe we’re at Rajkot. Doesn’t matter the gulf between the two teams. There is decent crowd building with a bunch of school kids. Certainly not like people are falling over each other but much more than at least I would have expected. This is refreshing to see.

A solid first over from Shardul Tahkur in Test cricket. There was hardly any room for Powell to free his hands as he had to settle for a single

Better from Yadav this time. Three runs came in the over for Windies but most importantly the bowler was able to hit the off stump line regularly

FOUR! An outside edge runs down to the boundary. Powell played it with soft hands as the gully fielder dived for it but missed it

FOUR! Outside off full delivery is attacked by Powell, which goes way over the backward point for a boundary

Shardul Thakur is walking off the ground after injuring his leg

Oh dear, that must have hurt Prithvi. There is a big thud followed by some silence as Prithvi ran into the advertising hoardings beyond the boundary after he gave a brave chase from trying to save a run for his team. He laid on the ground for good 10 seconds and just as medics from the dressing room started running to tend him. He got up and suggested he is okay. However, it is his Mumbai teammate who is hobbling. What a shame if it is something serious. On Test debut, Shardul Thakur leaves the field on play bowling just his second over. Agonising.

A 12-run over for Windies! Powell smashed Thakur for two fours before the bowler left the pitch due to injury. He then struck a straight boundary off Ashwin, who replaced Thakur for the last two balls

Indian bowlers have struggled for consistency so far as runs continue to flow for ​Windies. Brathwaite collected two in this over on the leg side

The last time before today (Shaw, Rahane, Thakur) three Mumbai players played for India in a same playing Test XI was back in 2007 against Australia at Melbourne (Jaffer, Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan).

The Indian fielders huddled around Ashwin disperse to their fielding positions, crowds yell out the ‘boos’ and the on field umpire immediately hangs his head in shame as the big screen displayed the massive inside edge that Powell got before he was given out. The battle between Powell and Ashwin to continue...

Consecutive maiden overs for India. This time from Yadav as Windies batters have now adopted a cautious approach

Another tight over from Ashwin as he gives away just a single to Powell

Four runs for Powell as another edge runs down to the boundary but Yadav made a good comeback with a stinging yorker and a solid bouncer

A real quick over from Ashwin which also included an appeal for caught behind against Brathwaite, but umpire wasn't interested

Another solid over from Yadav. Only one run off the second delivery, that was played towards the fine leg region

OUT! Ashiwn strikes to give India the first wicket. Powell comes down to chip the tossed up delivery but fails to time it and gives away a catch to Jadeja at cover

There is going to spin from both ends as Kohli signalled Kuldeep to warm up as he would be introduced into the attack for the first time from the pavilion end replacing Umesh.

And this time it is Ashwin who wins the battle. Powell was relentless with his aggressive in the second innings at Rajkot, especially severe on Ash, but here as he looked to go after him once again has ended up slicing it to the fielder.

A poorly executed chip shot from Powell gave India and Ashiwn the first breakthrough as the good looking opening stand is broken

Shai Hope opens his account with a glorious four off Kuldeep Yadav, who is brought into the attack, at mid off

A quicker one, a tossed up one, Ashwin tries everything as he bowls a maiden over

Three runs comes from the over. Kuldeep induced an edge off Hope's bat on the first delivery but it fell short of the first slip fielder

Typical reading of the scoreboard after 15 overs 40 for the loss of the wicket and as I type this. There is unwanted visitor on the field of play and the crowd is into it. He run towards, who else, but Virat Kohli, whips out his phone and starts taking a selfie...before he started hugging and climbing the Indian captain maybe tried landing a peck on him too. Kohli did pose for a photograph before he clearly lost his cool. Umpire Gould has a discussion with the Indian captain after the security were able to drag the streaker away. Time for drinks!

Preview: India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, starting here on Friday.

India had completely dominated the visitors in the first Test as Virat Kohli's men had dismissed them twice within two days to win the issue by an innings and 272 runs.

The hosts will once again look to overpower the inexperienced West Indies, which is unlikley to put up a challenge against the No. 1 Test side in their own backyard.

The hosts are likely to stick to the same playing eleven as India announced the same 12-member team for the 2nd Test which means Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Siraj will have to wait for their maiden Test caps.

Looking at Indian batsmen's impressive form and a batting friendly Hyderabad wicket, Kohli's men are likley to put up a mammoth score.

While young opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the bat in Rajkot, Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to fire.

The only cause of concern for the Indian team management is Rahane, who last scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in August 2017. It would be the last time for the Indian vice-captain to get back in form before the Australian tour, starting in December.

In the bowling department, Kohli will stick to three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested for the short series.

Kuldeep will try to replicate the Rajkot show, where the chinaman returned with figures of 5/57 in the second innings and another impressive outing will possibly confirm his ticket to Australia.

On the other hand, the West Indies need to come out with something special to challenge the confident Indian team.

Their batsmen succumbed to the Indian bowlers in Rajkot as the team failed to touch the 200-run mark in both the innings.

Kieran Powell's 83 and Roston Chase's 53 were the only notable contributions from the visitors' batting line-up in the first game.

The carribean batsmen need to show patience in Hyderabad, unlike the last Test where they seemed to be in a hurry to leave the pitch with unwanted shots. Rather than playing attacking shots on every occasion, the West Indian batsmen need to show defence, specially against the Indian spinners.

In the bowling department, spinner Devendra Bishoo picked up four wickets, but leaked 217 runs in his 54-over spell.

A major relief for the visitors will be the return of pacer Kemar Roach and all rounder Jason Holder, who was sidelined due to injury.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

With inputs from IANS