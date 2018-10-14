A good over for Windies, nine runs comes from it. After blocking for long, Bishoo finally gets aggressive with two back-to-back fours

OUT! Peach of a delivery as Ashwin uproots Warrican's stumps. Ashwin bowls from wide of the crease, batsman expects it to come in and presses forward to defend but it holds its line and crashes into stumps.

OUT! 10 wickets in the match for Umesh. His first in a Test match. A full pitched delivery outside off, Gabriel tries to slog it but ends up edging it onto stumps. Windies bowled out for 127.

Windies 127 — ALL OUT! This innings got over rather quickly. A brilliant bowling performance from India and Umesh Yadav in particular. The pacer has scalped10 wickets in the match, first time in a Test. He was ably assisted by the spinners.

So, India need just 72 runs to win and wrap the second Test again inside three days and win the series 2-0.

Umesh finishes with a maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests. Once again he leads his team off the field. Windies must be mighty disappointed with the way they batted in second innings, especially after their bowlers did well in morning session.

Umesh Yadav hasn't quite been getting chances in Test cricket, with the likes of Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Shami around. However, his performance in the ongoing Hyderabad Test, in which he collected his maiden 10-wicket match haul, makes it a lot tougher for the team management to ignore him in the upcoming Australia tour. Vaibhav Shah throws light on why Umesh has made his case to be included in the playing XI in Australia in his piece here .

FOUR! Inside edge and a four. Inswinging delivery from Holder takes the inside edge off Shaw's bat and runs to the boundary behind the wicket

Four byes and a boundary from an inside edge. India are off to a flier with eight runs from the first over

Prithvi Shaw in some discomfort after a delivery from Holder that gained steep bounce hits him on his arm. He is getting some treatment as he grimaces in pain. He will continue to bat and the crowd appreciates it.

Another productive over for India as five runs gets added to their tally through five singles. Need 53 more to win

Five runs from the over. So, the openers are in mood to chase it down quickly as they are scoring at the rate of 6

Shaw almost does a Tendulkar as he tries to duck under a bouncer. But the ball hits him on the body. The appeal was turned down by the umpire, so Holder reviewed and it's umpire's call with ball hitting the top of bails. Shaw meanwhile takes a leg bye, Rahul then adds a double before another single from Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw might not be the next Sachin Tendulkar, but Ian Gould for sure is no Steve Bucknor. Gould laughs and apologies to Holder after his short delivery that didn’t rise hit diminutive Shaw, who was ducking, on the arm. The crowds laugh too as it appears on the giant screen. Holder has a smile as Shaw survives on umpire’s call.

Rahul survives a stumping call as his foot never went up but it was almost on the line stuff. He then takes a single in the cover region. India need 43 to win

Rahul gets a four behind wicket with a paddle sweep off Warrican's full toss delivery and then takes a single on the last ball to keep the strike

Shaw comes down the pitch but misses the flighted ball but Hamilton fails to collect the ball and get him out. He then cuts Bishoo for a four. 26 needed to win.

Play likely to extend past five. Will be surprised if Holder isn’t pulled up for slow over rate. Yes lots of wickets fell today but with five minutes to five, which is the added 30 mins of play, and still five overs are remaining in the day’s play.

Four more runs in the over brings the required runs to 10. An important innings for Rahul also, who is on 29, as he looks to find his form back

Two byes down the leg as both the batsman and keeper misses the ball and two more runs added through two singles. Six more needed for India to win

"It was good fun batting with him (Rishabh Pant). We were trying to build a partnership. He batted really well. I wanted to bat long and this innings has really helped me a lot. You can develop some bad habits but I wanted to bat long and correct those habits. We played very well throughout the series, In Rajkot, we batted really well but here, credit to Umesh Yadav. Even in the absence of one bowler, he bowled really well," says Ajinkya Rahane to Sanjay Manjrekar.

"It's been a good experience for me playing Test cricket. I always wanted to play Test cricket. It's been a good experience. Everyone's helping me to grow, wicket-keeping, batting everything. (On missing out on tons) I think about, but only a little. Need to grow as a cricket. (On his goals) Just playing my normal game and do good in one-days," says Rishabh Pant, who scored 92 at Hyderabad, to Manjrekar.

Ravi Shastri, Indian coach : Lot of positives. What we said, when we play at home, its easy to get carried away. We wanted to develop on good habits. You get a partnership, make sure its a big one. I think the boys really stood up to this Test. I felt really happy for him. It can be frustrating for Umesh when you have to sit on the bench. He got his opportunity here, and he grabbed it with both hands. What this will do is it will make him believe that he belongs to the best XI India can put out. What I liked was his consistency in this game. He's born to play cricket. When I saw him in England, you can see the number of years he's put into cricket. When you look at his game, he's a spectator's delight. Reminded me a bit of Sachin, a bit of Viru. And when he walks, there's a bit of Lara there. I think he has a bright future. I think he'll be fine. I sometimes think he tries too hard. He's a world-class player and works really hard at his game. Pant, big improvement in his keeping and with the bat as well.

From the Windies Chase and Holder did try their best and make things as competitive as they could, but the World No 1 side was way too strong as they complete the two match Test series that took a total of six playing days.

Was quite a teaser in the end that one, but on a day where sixteen wickets fell, hosts, India won the second Test in the 92nd over of the third day with all 10 wickets intact, taking the series 2-0.

OUT! Holder gets the first wicket of day as Rahane departs. The batsman can't believe it. The bounce took Rahane by surprise as he jabbed it to gully.

WICKET! Second wicket in the same over for Holder. The angled-in delivery from around the wicket raps Jadeja's pads and he's out.

OUT! Pant misses out on another hundred as Hetmyer takes a superb catch at cover. Third wicket this morning. A short, outside off delivery and Pant couldn't resist the temptation as he throws his bat at it. Tries to play an uppish drive but ends up giving away a catch.

OUT! Fifer for captain Holder. Kuldeep's off stump is uprooted. Angled-in length deivery from round the wicket, which held its line after pitching to beat Kuldeep's bat and hit his stumps.

OUT! Another tossed up delivery to Umesh and this time he ends up giving a catch, trying to cut the ball on the off

OUT! India ALL OUT. A length ball from Gabriel which nipped back in after pitching to crash into the stumps. There's not much Ashwin could have done there

India have been bowled out for 367 and lead Windies by 56 runs. The morning belonged to the visiting side, with Ajinkya Rahane and Raishabh Pant at the crease, India were expected to pile up runs but Jason Holder and Co had other ideas. Holder started off by dismissing Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over and then Shanon Gabriel got the better off Pant. It was followed by the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav. The 28-run stand for the last wicket between R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur helped India push the lead beyond 50.

OUT! Ashwin strikes to remove Powell. A fullish delivery, edged by Powell as it turns away. Rahane takes a sharp catch to his right in the slip. Umpires reviewed it to check whether it was taken cleanly or not and replays show it's OUT.

OUT! Hetmyer comes down to hit Kuldeep straight down the ground. The ball spins away from him and he ends up slicing it straight to Pujara at point.

OUT! Jadeja gets rid of the set batsman, Hope. Windies imploding here. Jadeja's delivery pitches and turns sharply, taking edge off Hope's bat, who was trying to defend the ball.

OUT! Big wicket this. Umesh wrecks the stumps of Chase. Umesh is having a great time. A length delivery, which shapes back in, takes the inside edge, hits Chase's thigh and then crashes into stumps.

OUT! Bowled! Umesh gets another one as he dismisses Dowrich for a first-ball duck. He's on a hat-trick now. Quite a similar dismissal to Chase. The ball shaped back in from length, takes the inside edge before crashing into stumps.

That's the end of second session play on Day 3. India firmly in control of the match with Windies struggling at 76/6 and with a lead of 20 runs. Umesh Yadav was the star of the session for India with three wickets as six wickets fell in the session.

OUT! Just as we spoke about the partnership it's broken. Jadeja removes Holder. An outside off delivery kisses Holder's bat, who was pressing forward to defend, and goes to Pant. Jadeja started to celebrate but the umpire gave it not out, forcing India to review. Replays showed there was an edge and Windies are now seven wickets down.

OUT! Jadeja removes Ambris. Embarrassing dismissal as the batsman gets caught paying a no-shot, the ball hits his pads on middle and leg. Umpire gave him out but Ambris still reviewed only for replays to show three reds

Report, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting half-centuries to put India on course for a sizeable first innings lead against the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday. The hosts were 308 for four at stumps, trailing the West Indies by three runs after Rahane, 75, and Pant, 85, put together an unbeaten 146-run fifth-wicket stand in Hyderabad.

Paceman Umesh Yadav also played a part in India's dominance with career-best figures of 6-88 that helped bowl out the West Indies for 311 early in the morning session. In reply, India were in trouble at 162-4 with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking two wickets, including his counterpart Virat Kohli's prized scalp in the afternoon session. But the right-left batting combination of Rahane and Pant then ensured a wicketless final session.

Rahane played a cautious knock to register his 15th Test fifty while Pant was his swashbuckling self, hitting 10 fours and two big sixes in 120 balls. It was Pant's second successive 50-plus score after his 92 in India's first Test victory at Rajkot. "We have two set batsmen... Very heartening to see the way Rishabh and Ajinkya have approached the innings because both have been patient and very disciplined," India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters.

"Ideally if we can bat another two sessions we will be in a great position." Teenage opener Prithvi Shaw also smashed 70 off 53 balls as India mounted a strong reply, only to lose to their way after lunch. Shaw fell to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican after hitting 11 fours and a six and Pujara went for 10 in the very next over off paceman Shannon Gabriel. Kohli tried to steady the innings with some fluent strokeplay as he built a 60-run partnership with Rahane but was denied what could have been his 20th Test fifty. Holder, who scored 52 in the first innings, trapped Kohli lbw for 45. He also bowled opener Lokesh Rahul for four in the morning session. - Chase special - The West Indies were hit by injury to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich early in the Indian innings, and were forced to replace him with substitute Jahmar Hamilton behind the stumps. Hamilton was far from convincing and apart from a few misses down the leg side he dropped Pant on 24 off Gabriel.

Earlier, Yadav -- who lost his pace partner in debutant Shardul Thakur due to a groin strain on day one -- picked all the three West Indian wickets in the morning after the tourists started on 295-7. Roston Chase top-scored with 106, his fourth Test ton. He was eventually bowled by Yadav. "Umesh got the better of me today but I am still pleased with the century. It is my first century away from home, so it is a special one for me," said Chase. Yadav also got Gabriel on the next ball to become the first Indian paceman to get six wickets on home soil since Javagal Srinath's 6-45 against New Zealand at Mohali in 1999.

With inputs from AFP