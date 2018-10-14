First Cricket
ENG in SL | 2nd ODI Oct 13, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
ZIM in SA | 2nd T20I Oct 12, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 14, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 16, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Hyderabad, Day 3: Pant falls short of century yet again

Date: Sunday, 14 October, 2018 10:26 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

311/10
Overs
101.4
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jomel Warrican not out 8 19 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 26.4 3 88 6
Shardul Thakur 1.4 0 9 0
333/7
Overs
90.3
R/R
3.69
Fours
37
Sixes
3
Extras
19
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravichandran Ashwin Batting 7 23 0 0
Kuldeep Yadav Batting 6 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 17.3 1 90 2
Jason Holder 18 3 53 4

  • FOUR! Kuldeep gets a four square of the wicket. Full pitched delivery and Kuldeep guides it to the boundary with ease

    Full Scorecard

  • Gabriel continues.

    Gabriel continues.

  • After 90 overs,India 328/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 7 , Kuldeep Yadav 1)

    Time for spin as Holder brings Warrican back and he finishes his over quickly. Wicket-to-wicket start as he bowls a maiden over

    Full Scorecard

  Jomel Warrican back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 89 overs,India 328/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 7 , Kuldeep Yadav 1)

    Four runs added in this over. Kuldeep also gets off the mark. Ashwin has four Test tons against Windies and he's going to be crucial as India aim for a big lead

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are the only keepers to get dismissed on 92 twice in Tests. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 88 overs,India 324/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 4 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

    Holder keeps it tight, bowling in the outside off channel, which Ashwin certainly isn't enjoying. But he still gets a double on the fifth delivery, which was on the leg

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Rishabh Pant could have had three consecutive Test centuries early in his career. However, after the ton at The Oval. He has got out on 92 twice. Windies are right on top now. Very little to chose now at this point of time in the previous Test the post match plans were being discussed. Windies fightback must be lauded.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 87 overs,India 322/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 2 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

    Another big over for Windies as Gabriel gets rid of Pant. Both set batsmen now gone for India. How big a lead can they take from here?

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Pant misses out on another hundred as Hetmyer takes a superb catch at cover. Third wicket this morning. A short, outside off delivery and Pant couldn't resist the temptation as he throws his bat at it. Tries to play an uppish drive but ends up giving away a catch.

     Pant c Hetmyer b Gabriel 92(134)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 86 overs,India 321/6 (Rishabh Pant (W) 92, R Ashwin 1)

    Another tight over from Holder. A single on the first delivery for Pant and then Ashwin gets off the mark with a single on the fourth delivery. Windies are making India work hard for runs

    Full Scorecard

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Pacer captains taking four-plus wickets in a Test innings in India against India:

    Fazal Mahmood, Kolkata, 1960
    Courtney Walsh, Mumbai, 1994
    Andrew Flintoff, Mohali, 2006
    Jason Holder, Hyderabad, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 85 overs,India 319/6 (Rishabh Pant (W) 91, R Ashwin 0)

    A four and a single as Pant moves into the 90s. He will be back on strike to face Holder for the first time today

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Noting is going to stop Pant from playing his natural game, not even fall of wickets. A full, outside off delivery by Gabriel and Pant flicks to mid-wicket for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 84 overs,India 314/6 (Rishabh Pant (W) 86, R Ashwin 0)

    A hugely successful over for Windies, two wickets and a maiden. First Rahane, then Jadeja. The twin strikes have rocked the Indian ship. There was also an unsuccessful review for lbw against Ashwin

    Full Scorecard

  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Phew! That was mighty close. Ashwin just about surviving here. Eerie silence in the stands, but they let out a huge roar that was much of sigh of relief rather than celebration to see “Umpire’s call” on the giant screen. Holder is making the second new ball talk. Key for Rishabh to stay. Windies not far from pulling things back in their favour. What a start to Day 3!

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Oh dear, just what I mentioned right at the start of day’s play. Windies need 2-3 quick wickets to get back into this. The new ball and their captain has done the damage. Jadeja out for a nought. India left with three more wickets essentially with injured Thakur unlikely to bat. Expect Rishabh Pant to go big any moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • R Ashwin comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Second wicket in the same over for Holder. The angled-in delivery from around the wicket raps Jadeja's pads and he's out.

    Jadeja lbw b Holder 0(2)

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Captain Holder has gets the steep bounce he is known to get rises sharply off the surface to Rahane fending. A rather glum end to Rahane’s innings. He got near to scoring a hundred in recent times, something that would do world of good to his confidence, but he will have to wait longer.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Holder gets the first wicket of day as Rahane departs. The batsman can't believe it. The bounce took Rahane by surprise as he jabbed it to gully.

    Rahane c Shai Hope b Holder 80(183) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 83 overs,India 314/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 80 , Rishabh Pant (W) 86)

    Pacer Gabriel, who was sitting out in the first over, came back to bowl the second one. Pant got his first run this morning with a punch towards cover before Rahane added another single

    Full Scorecard

  • Shannon Gabriel to bowl the second over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 82 overs,India 312/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 79 , Rishabh Pant (W) 85)

    Rahane begins the proceedings of Day 3 with a glorious boundary through the cover region and now India have a lead of 1-run

    Full Scorecard
  • Vaibhav Shah, Firstpost Correspondent at Hyderabad

    Moving day of the Test

    India are in firm position to dictate terms and take the game away from the visitors while Windies would want 2-3 quick wickets in morning session to comeback into this. The new ball has been taken.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! A boundary off the very second delivery. A length ball from Holder, which Rahane gloriously drives through the cover region 

    Full Scorecard

  Jason Holder to bowl the first over of the day. He bowls to Ajinkya Rahane.

    Full Scorecard

  "I still like the availability of the second new ball. Jason Holder, once he bowls from the Media Centre End, will get the ball to do a little bit off the surface, and Shannon Gabriel bowled a better length last night. So from the Windies perspective, I believe there are two wickets in this new ball for me. I'm going to make that call now," says West Indian cricket-turned-commentator Ian Bishop ahead of day's play. 

    Full Scorecard

  "There are cracks which have started to open up a little bit, but you musn't forget the fact that this is still a good pitch to bat on. The effect of the roller will mean any bounce, any movement will be curbed to a great extent, at least for the first one hour. After that maybe the ball might start to misbehave just a little bit. But still a good pitch to bat on. There are certain areas around the good length and short of good length for the fast bowlers, which, if you keep landing the ball regularly, will loosen up those cracks and maybe help to widen it. But that'll be end of day's play today," says Sunny Gavaskar, describing the pitch ahead of the third day's play.

    Full Scorecard

  In this it would be no exaggeration to state that batting in the T20 era has become a lot more dominant as emerging batsmen strive to stamp their authority on bowlers far more emphatically than batsmen of an earlier era. In short, Shaw and Pant are epitome of what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of attitude easily reflected in the emerging talents.

    Vedam Jaishankar reflects upon the aggressive knocks dished out by Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw on Day 2 of the second Test here.

    Vedam Jaishankar reflects upon the aggressive knocks dished out by Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw on Day 2 of the second Test here.

    Full Scorecard

  KL Rahul, who got out for 4 yesterday, continues to struggle for form but batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels there's nothing wrong with his method: "Don't think there is too much of a technical fault. But maybe, when gets past that initial phase, he expects the ball to be pitched on stump line. We have been speaking a lot on that."

    Full Scorecard

  India are in a strong position at the moment, only three runs short of Windies' 1st innings total of 311 and with unbeaten Ajinkya Rahane (75) and Rishabh Pant (85) in the middle, they will aim to build a big lead. It will be interesting to see how the pitch would behave today.

    Full Scorecard

  Hello and welcome to Day 3 coverage of second Test between India vs West Indies being played in Hyderabad.

     

    Full Scorecard

Latest Updates: Time for spin as Holder brings Warrican back and he finishes his over quickly. Wicket-to-wicket start as he bowls a maiden over

The second Test between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Report, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting half-centuries to put India on course for a sizeable first innings lead against the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday. The hosts were 308 for four at stumps, trailing the West Indies by three runs after Rahane, 75, and Pant, 85, put together an unbeaten 146-run fifth-wicket stand in Hyderabad.

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies

Paceman Umesh Yadav also played a part in India's dominance with career-best figures of 6-88 that helped bowl out the West Indies for 311 early in the morning session. In reply, India were in trouble at 162-4 with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking two wickets, including his counterpart Virat Kohli's prized scalp in the afternoon session. But the right-left batting combination of Rahane and Pant then ensured a wicketless final session.

Rahane played a cautious knock to register his 15th Test fifty while Pant was his swashbuckling self, hitting 10 fours and two big sixes in 120 balls. It was Pant's second successive 50-plus score after his 92 in India's first Test victory at Rajkot. "We have two set batsmen... Very heartening to see the way Rishabh and Ajinkya have approached the innings because both have been patient and very disciplined," India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters.

"Ideally if we can bat another two sessions we will be in a great position." Teenage opener Prithvi Shaw also smashed 70 off 53 balls as India mounted a strong reply, only to lose to their way after lunch. Shaw fell to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican after hitting 11 fours and a six and Pujara went for 10 in the very next over off paceman Shannon Gabriel. Kohli tried to steady the innings with some fluent strokeplay as he built a 60-run partnership with Rahane but was denied what could have been his 20th Test fifty. Holder, who scored 52 in the first innings, trapped Kohli lbw for 45. He also bowled opener Lokesh Rahul for four in the morning session. - Chase special - The West Indies were hit by injury to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich early in the Indian innings, and were forced to replace him with substitute Jahmar Hamilton behind the stumps. Hamilton was far from convincing and apart from a few misses down the leg side he dropped Pant on 24 off Gabriel.

Earlier, Yadav -- who lost his pace partner in debutant Shardul Thakur due to a groin strain on day one -- picked all the three West Indian wickets in the morning after the tourists started on 295-7. Roston Chase top-scored with 106, his fourth Test ton. He was eventually bowled by Yadav. "Umesh got the better of me today but I am still pleased with the century. It is my first century away from home, so it is a special one for me," said Chase. Yadav also got Gabriel on the next ball to become the first Indian paceman to get six wickets on home soil since Javagal Srinath's 6-45 against New Zealand at Mohali in 1999.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket Score #Devendra Bishoo #Ind vs WI 2nd Test #Ind vs WI Live Score #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #India vs West Indies Live Score #Jamaica #Kuldeep Yadav #live cricket score #Live score #Shane Dowrich #Shardul Thakur #Umesh Yadav #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


