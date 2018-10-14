India are in a strong position at the moment, only three runs short of Windies' 1st innings total of 311 and with unbeaten Ajinkya Rahane (75) and Rishabh Pant (85) in the middle, they will aim to build a big lead. It will be interesting to see how the pitch would behave today.

KL Rahul, who got out for 4 yesterday, continues to struggle for form but batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels there's nothing wrong with his method: "Don't think there is too much of a technical fault. But maybe, when gets past that initial phase, he expects the ball to be pitched on stump line. We have been speaking a lot on that."

In this it would be no exaggeration to state that batting in the T20 era has become a lot more dominant as emerging batsmen strive to stamp their authority on bowlers far more emphatically than batsmen of an earlier era. In short, Shaw and Pant are epitome of what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of attitude easily reflected in the emerging talents.

"There are cracks which have started to open up a little bit, but you musn't forget the fact that this is still a good pitch to bat on. The effect of the roller will mean any bounce, any movement will be curbed to a great extent, at least for the first one hour. After that maybe the ball might start to misbehave just a little bit. But still a good pitch to bat on. There are certain areas around the good length and short of good length for the fast bowlers, which, if you keep landing the ball regularly, will loosen up those cracks and maybe help to widen it. But that'll be end of day's play today," says Sunny Gavaskar, describing the pitch ahead of the third day's play.

"I still like the availability of the second new ball. Jason Holder, once he bowls from the Media Centre End, will get the ball to do a little bit off the surface, and Shannon Gabriel bowled a better length last night. So from the Windies perspective, I believe there are two wickets in this new ball for me. I'm going to make that call now," says West Indian cricket-turned-commentator Ian Bishop ahead of day's play.

India are in firm position to dictate terms and take the game away from the visitors while Windies would want 2-3 quick wickets in morning session to comeback into this. The new ball has been taken.

Pacer Gabriel, who was sitting out in the first over, came back to bowl the second one. Pant got his first run this morning with a punch towards cover before Rahane added another single

OUT! Holder gets the first wicket of day as Rahane departs. The batsman can't believe it. The bounce took Rahane by surprise as he jabbed it to gully.

Captain Holder has gets the steep bounce he is known to get rises sharply off the surface to Rahane fending. A rather glum end to Rahane’s innings. He got near to scoring a hundred in recent times, something that would do world of good to his confidence, but he will have to wait longer.

WICKET! Second wicket in the same over for Holder. The angled-in delivery from around the wicket raps Jadeja's pads and he's out.

Oh dear, just what I mentioned right at the start of day’s play. Windies need 2-3 quick wickets to get back into this. The new ball and their captain has done the damage. Jadeja out for a nought. India left with three more wickets essentially with injured Thakur unlikely to bat. Expect Rishabh Pant to go big any moment.

Phew! That was mighty close. Ashwin just about surviving here. Eerie silence in the stands, but they let out a huge roar that was much of sigh of relief rather than celebration to see “Umpire’s call” on the giant screen. Holder is making the second new ball talk. Key for Rishabh to stay. Windies not far from pulling things back in their favour. What a start to Day 3!

A hugely successful over for Windies, two wickets and a maiden. First Rahane, then Jadeja. The twin strikes have rocked the Indian ship. There was also an unsuccessful review for lbw against Ashwin

FOUR! Noting is going to stop Pant from playing his natural game, not even fall of wickets. A full, outside off delivery by Gabriel and Pant flicks to mid-wicket for a boundary

A four and a single as Pant moves into the 90s. He will be back on strike to face Holder for the first time today

Another tight over from Holder. A single on the first delivery for Pant and then Ashwin gets off the mark with a single on the fourth delivery. Windies are making India work hard for runs

OUT! Pant misses out on another hundred as Hetmyer takes a superb catch at cover. Third wicket this morning. A short, outside off delivery and Pant couldn't resist the temptation as he throws his bat at it. Tries to play an uppish drive but ends up giving away a catch.

Another big over for Windies as Gabriel gets rid of Pant. Both set batsmen now gone for India. How big a lead can they take from here?

Rishabh Pant could have had three consecutive Test centuries early in his career. However, after the ton at The Oval. He has got out on 92 twice. Windies are right on top now. Very little to chose now at this point of time in the previous Test the post match plans were being discussed. Windies fightback must be lauded.

Holder keeps it tight, bowling in the outside off channel, which Ashwin certainly isn't enjoying. But he still gets a double on the fifth delivery, which was on the leg

Four runs added in this over. Kuldeep also gets off the mark. Ashwin has four Test tons against Windies and he's going to be crucial as India aim for a big lead

Latest Updates: Time for spin as Holder brings Warrican back and he finishes his over quickly. Wicket-to-wicket start as he bowls a maiden over

Report, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting half-centuries to put India on course for a sizeable first innings lead against the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday. The hosts were 308 for four at stumps, trailing the West Indies by three runs after Rahane, 75, and Pant, 85, put together an unbeaten 146-run fifth-wicket stand in Hyderabad.

Paceman Umesh Yadav also played a part in India's dominance with career-best figures of 6-88 that helped bowl out the West Indies for 311 early in the morning session. In reply, India were in trouble at 162-4 with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking two wickets, including his counterpart Virat Kohli's prized scalp in the afternoon session. But the right-left batting combination of Rahane and Pant then ensured a wicketless final session.

Rahane played a cautious knock to register his 15th Test fifty while Pant was his swashbuckling self, hitting 10 fours and two big sixes in 120 balls. It was Pant's second successive 50-plus score after his 92 in India's first Test victory at Rajkot. "We have two set batsmen... Very heartening to see the way Rishabh and Ajinkya have approached the innings because both have been patient and very disciplined," India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters.

"Ideally if we can bat another two sessions we will be in a great position." Teenage opener Prithvi Shaw also smashed 70 off 53 balls as India mounted a strong reply, only to lose to their way after lunch. Shaw fell to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican after hitting 11 fours and a six and Pujara went for 10 in the very next over off paceman Shannon Gabriel. Kohli tried to steady the innings with some fluent strokeplay as he built a 60-run partnership with Rahane but was denied what could have been his 20th Test fifty. Holder, who scored 52 in the first innings, trapped Kohli lbw for 45. He also bowled opener Lokesh Rahul for four in the morning session. - Chase special - The West Indies were hit by injury to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich early in the Indian innings, and were forced to replace him with substitute Jahmar Hamilton behind the stumps. Hamilton was far from convincing and apart from a few misses down the leg side he dropped Pant on 24 off Gabriel.

Earlier, Yadav -- who lost his pace partner in debutant Shardul Thakur due to a groin strain on day one -- picked all the three West Indian wickets in the morning after the tourists started on 295-7. Roston Chase top-scored with 106, his fourth Test ton. He was eventually bowled by Yadav. "Umesh got the better of me today but I am still pleased with the century. It is my first century away from home, so it is a special one for me," said Chase. Yadav also got Gabriel on the next ball to become the first Indian paceman to get six wickets on home soil since Javagal Srinath's 6-45 against New Zealand at Mohali in 1999.

With inputs from AFP