|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
3rd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Just as we spoke about the partnership it's broken. Jadeja removes Holder. An outside off delivery kisses Holder's bat, who was pressing forward to defend, and goes to Pant. Jadeja started to celebrate but the umpire gave it not out, forcing India to review. Replays showed there was an edge and Windies are now seven wickets down.
Holder c Pant b Jadeja 19(30b)
OUT! Bowled! Umesh gets another one as he dismisses Dowrich for a first-ball duck. He's on a hat-trick now. Quite a similar dismissal to Chase. The ball shaped back in from length, takes the inside edge before crashing into stumps.
Dowrich b U Yadav 0(1)
OUT! Big wicket this. Umesh wrecks the stumps of Chase. Umesh is having a great time. A length delivery, which shapes back in, takes the inside edge, hits Chase's thigh and then crashes into stumps.
Chase b U Yadav 6(22)
OUT! Jadeja gets rid of the set batsman, Hope. Windies imploding here. Jadeja's delivery pitches and turns sharply, taking edge off Hope's bat, who was trying to defend the ball.
Hope c Rahane b Jadeja 28(42)
OUT! Hetmyer comes down to hit Kuldeep straight down the ground. The ball spins away from him and he ends up slicing it straight to Pujara at point.
Hetmyer c Pujara b Kuldeep Yadav 17(29)
OUT! Ashwin strikes to remove Powell. A fullish delivery, edged by Powell as it turns away. Rahane takes a sharp catch to his right in the slip. Umpires reviewed it to check whether it was taken cleanly or not and replays show it's OUT.
Powell c Rahane b Ashwin 0(9)
OUT! Second-ball wicket for Umesh. Brathwaite tries to clip a leg side delivery behind the wicket but ends up edging it to Pant. Lazy effort
Brathwaite c Pant b U Yadav 0(2)
Lunch, Day 3
India have been bowled out for 367 and lead Windies by 56 runs. The morning belonged to the visiting side, with Ajinkya Rahane and Raishabh Pant at the crease, India were expected to pile up runs but Jason Holder and Co had other ideas. Holder started off by dismissing Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over and then Shanon Gabriel got the better off Pant. It was followed by the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav. The 28-run stand for the last wicket between R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur helped India push the lead beyond 50.
OUT! India ALL OUT. A length ball from Gabriel which nipped back in after pitching to crash into the stumps. There's not much Ashwin could have done there
Ashwin b Gabriel 35(83)
OUT! Another tossed up delivery to Umesh and this time he ends up giving a catch, trying to cut the ball on the off
U Yadav c (sub)J Hamilton b Warrican 2(13)
OUT! Fifer for captain Holder. Kuldeep's off stump is uprooted. Angled-in length deivery from round the wicket, which held its line after pitching to beat Kuldeep's bat and hit his stumps.
Kuldeep Yadav b Holder 6(21)
OUT! Pant misses out on another hundred as Hetmyer takes a superb catch at cover. Third wicket this morning. A short, outside off delivery and Pant couldn't resist the temptation as he throws his bat at it. Tries to play an uppish drive but ends up giving away a catch.
Pant c Hetmyer b Gabriel 92(134)
WICKET! Second wicket in the same over for Holder. The angled-in delivery from around the wicket raps Jadeja's pads and he's out.
Jadeja lbw b Holder 0(2)
OUT! Holder gets the first wicket of day as Rahane departs. The batsman can't believe it. The bounce took Rahane by surprise as he jabbed it to gully.
Rahane c Shai Hope b Holder 80(183)
After 38 overs,West Indies 109/7 ( Sunil Ambris 38 , Devendra Bishoo 0)
Ambris collects a single after the ball takes the edge and goes past the lone slip
After 37 overs,West Indies 108/7 ( Sunil Ambris 37 , )
A wicket-maiden for Jadeja as he removes Holder. Devendra Bishoo comes out to bat
OUT! Just as we spoke about the partnership it's broken. Jadeja removes Holder. An outside off delivery kisses Holder's bat, who was pressing forward to defend, and goes to Pant. Jadeja started to celebrate but the umpire gave it not out, forcing India to review. Replays showed there was an edge and Windies are now seven wickets down.
Holder c Pant b Jadeja 19(30b)
After 36 overs,West Indies 108/6 ( Sunil Ambris 37 , Jason Holder (C) 19)
One run conceded by Kuldeep. The run rate is marginally under 3 but that shouldn't concern Windies. The partnership now stands at 38
After 35 overs,West Indies 107/6 ( Sunil Ambris 37 , Jason Holder (C) 18)
Jadeja gives away one run. The lead has now crossed the 50-run mark
Jadeja back into attack.
After 34 overs,West Indies 106/6 ( Sunil Ambris 37 , Jason Holder (C) 17)
Maiden over for Kuldeep. Keeps it tight and restricts Ambris from playing a scoring shot
After 33 overs,West Indies 106/6 ( Sunil Ambris 37 , Jason Holder (C) 17)
2 runs from the over. They was also an appeal for lbw against Ambris as the full pitch delivery hits him on the pads. It was turned down by the umpire. India decided against reviewing and replays showed it was missing leg
After 32 overs,West Indies 104/6 ( Sunil Ambris 36 , Jason Holder (C) 16)
Holder drives Kuldeep through cover for a four and then takes a single on the last ball to keep the strike with himself
After 31 overs,West Indies 99/6 ( Sunil Ambris 36 , Jason Holder (C) 11)
A good little period for Windies. The partnership now stands at 29 and the lead is up to 43
FOUR! Reverse swinging, full pitched delivery, angling-in flicked by Ambris behind the wicket for a four
After 30 overs,West Indies 95/6 ( Sunil Ambris 32 , Jason Holder (C) 11)
India took a review against Ambris on the first ball. It was full and Ambris tried to slash it hard but missed it. India went for a review but replays showed there was no edge. Ambris then took a single on the next delivery which was followed by a big six off Holder's bat
SIX! Captain Holder plays a slog-sweep against the spin to get a maximum over the head of the bowler
After 29 overs,West Indies 88/6 ( Sunil Ambris 31 , Jason Holder (C) 5)
A boundary on the off helps Windies collect seven runs in the over. Ambris is looking quite comfortable against the pacer and may be Kohli must bring spinners from both ends
FOUR! Well played by Ambris. A late cut to an outside off delivery by Umesh to run it down to the thrid man
After 28 overs,West Indies 81/6 ( Sunil Ambris 24 , Jason Holder (C) 5)
Kuldeep starts the proceedings after tea. Five runs taken. All eyes on Umesh now as he looks to complete 10-wicket haul in the match
The Test has see-sawed quite a bit, but today the match has moved a rapid pace there 37 overs to be bowled in the final session and some extra time too in case there is a requirement be it a chance of a result or the final wickets left in Windies’ innings.
Final session of play gets underway with 37 overs to bowl. Ambris and Holder will have to bat out of their skins to push the match into Day 4.
Kuldeep bowls to Ambris.
Back from tea.
Both teams taking six wickets in the two sessions of play we have had on Day 3. Obviously, Windies are bearing the brunt of losing six wickets compared to India.
The Test have moved swiftly and very with the possibility of getting over today.
Tea, Day 3
That's the end of second session play on Day 3. India firmly in control of the match with Windies struggling at 76/6 and with a lead of 20 runs. Umesh Yadav was the star of the session for India with three wickets as six wickets fell in the session.
After 27 overs,West Indies 76/6 ( Sunil Ambris 20 , Jason Holder (C) 4)
Super over from Umesh. He conceded a four but also got the wicket of Dowrich. He's got nine wickets now in the match. Time for Tea
FOUR! Too full a delivery, on the leg, easily flicked away by Holder for a boundary
Umesh Yadav breathing fire here. He has his 9th wicket and he will be on a hat-trick for he second time in the day. Can he bowl the dream ball to Jason Holder. Hyderabad crowd on its feet!!!
OUT! Bowled! Umesh gets another one as he dismisses Dowrich for a first-ball duck. He's on a hat-trick now. Quite a similar dismissal to Chase. The ball shaped back in from length, takes the inside edge before crashing into stumps.
Dowrich b U Yadav 0(1)
After 26 overs,West Indies 70/5 ( Sunil Ambris 19 , Shane Dowrich (W) 0)
Kuldeep gets his over up quickly, conceding just two runs as Ambris collects a double
Very similar to the dismissal in the first innings. Umesh has gone through Chase’s defences yet again. He is well on his way to pick a 10-wicket haul. WI lose their best batsman of the series as Dowrich with a heavily strapped knee comes out. Few minutes before players take tea.
After 25 overs,West Indies 68/5 ( Sunil Ambris 17 , )
Windies are now in big trouble as Umesh gets the centurion from the 1st innings, Chase, out. They lead by just 12 runs and have already lost five wickets.
OUT! Big wicket this. Umesh wrecks the stumps of Chase. Umesh is having a great time. A length delivery, which shapes back in, takes the inside edge, hits Chase's thigh and then crashes into stumps.
Chase b U Yadav 6(22)
After 24 overs,West Indies 66/4 ( Sunil Ambris 16 , Roston Chase 5)
Kuldeep has been called up by Kohli to replace Jadeja and the chinaman starts off by conceding three singles
Kuldeep back into attack.
After 23 overs,West Indies 63/4 ( Sunil Ambris 15 , Roston Chase 3)
A good over Windies. 8 runs coming off it and they have now taken the lead
FOUR! Another boundary through the fine leg but this came off a full delivery as Ambris guides it behind the wicket
FOUR! Short ball from Umesh, angling towards leg side and Ambris pulls it fine for a boundary
After 22 overs,West Indies 55/4 ( Sunil Ambris 7 , Roston Chase 3)
Jadeja finishes off quickly. Ambris gets a single with a punch towards long-off
India’s 56 runs first innings lead turns out to be a lot in the context of the game. Windies’ second essay effectively starts now, although they just have six wickets in hand. It has been a hot today in Hyderabad, easily the most humid day of the Test so far, and hence you see Umesh used for short bursts. First spell lasted only 4 overs.
After 21 overs,West Indies 54/4 ( Sunil Ambris 6 , Roston Chase 3)
Maiden over for Umesh. Windies now trail by just two runs
After 20 overs,West Indies 54/4 ( Sunil Ambris 6 , Roston Chase 3)
Maiden over from Jadeja which also included an lbw appeal against Ambris. The angled-in delivery hit Ambris on the pads as he tried to defend coming forward. The impact was outside off and was too high as well
After 19 overs,West Indies 54/4 ( Sunil Ambris 6 , Roston Chase 3)
Kohli has decided to call Umesh back to mix up things. The pacer concedes one-run on return to Ambris
Umesh back into attak.
After 18 overs,West Indies 53/4 ( Sunil Ambris 5 , Roston Chase 3)
Another quick over form Jadeja. Only one from the over as Ambris plays a drive to the cover region
After 17 overs,West Indies 52/4 ( Sunil Ambris 4 , Roston Chase 3)
Roston Chase plays the wrong 'un behind the point to collect a double and get off the mark before taking a single with a push towards the mid-off. Ambris adds another single with a shot towards square leg
After 16 overs,West Indies 48/4 ( Sunil Ambris 3 , Roston Chase 0)
Jadeja gets through his over in a blink, conceding a double to Ambris
After 15 overs,West Indies 46/4 ( Sunil Ambris 1 , Roston Chase 0)
A single from the over as Ambris pushes Kuldeep behind the square on the leg side to get off the mark
After 14 overs,West Indies 45/4 ( Sunil Ambris 0 , Roston Chase 0)
Excellent start for Jadeja as he starts with a wicket-maiden. Windies pacers bowled excellently in the morning but the Indian spinners have been successfully able to turn the ball here
Another start not converted by Shai Hope falling to Jadeja, who is in his first over. Windies in deep, deep trouble and Chase is expected to be their messiah once again. There is uncertainty over Dowrich’s state so Windies are a batsmen short.
OUT! Jadeja gets rid of the set batsman, Hope. Windies imploding here. Jadeja's delivery pitches and turns sharply, taking edge off Hope's bat, who was trying to defend the ball.
Hope c Rahane b Jadeja 28(42)
Sunil Ambris comes out to bat.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into attack.
Heytmer runs out of patience as goes for an expansive shot against Kuldeep, who has his man once again. WI yet to run down India’s lead and have lost three wickets in the process. Hope needs Sunil Ambris, who after a century in the warm up has struggled to make a valuable contribution. Roston Chase is in next and he would for once not walk into bat with his side in trouble.
Latest Updates: A wicket-maiden for Jadeja as he removes Holder. Devendra Bishoo comes out to bat
The second Test between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Report, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting half-centuries to put India on course for a sizeable first innings lead against the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday. The hosts were 308 for four at stumps, trailing the West Indies by three runs after Rahane, 75, and Pant, 85, put together an unbeaten 146-run fifth-wicket stand in Hyderabad.
File images of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and West Indies captain Jason Holder. Agencies
Paceman Umesh Yadav also played a part in India's dominance with career-best figures of 6-88 that helped bowl out the West Indies for 311 early in the morning session. In reply, India were in trouble at 162-4 with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking two wickets, including his counterpart Virat Kohli's prized scalp in the afternoon session. But the right-left batting combination of Rahane and Pant then ensured a wicketless final session.
Rahane played a cautious knock to register his 15th Test fifty while Pant was his swashbuckling self, hitting 10 fours and two big sixes in 120 balls. It was Pant's second successive 50-plus score after his 92 in India's first Test victory at Rajkot. "We have two set batsmen... Very heartening to see the way Rishabh and Ajinkya have approached the innings because both have been patient and very disciplined," India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters.
"Ideally if we can bat another two sessions we will be in a great position." Teenage opener Prithvi Shaw also smashed 70 off 53 balls as India mounted a strong reply, only to lose to their way after lunch. Shaw fell to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican after hitting 11 fours and a six and Pujara went for 10 in the very next over off paceman Shannon Gabriel. Kohli tried to steady the innings with some fluent strokeplay as he built a 60-run partnership with Rahane but was denied what could have been his 20th Test fifty. Holder, who scored 52 in the first innings, trapped Kohli lbw for 45. He also bowled opener Lokesh Rahul for four in the morning session. - Chase special - The West Indies were hit by injury to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich early in the Indian innings, and were forced to replace him with substitute Jahmar Hamilton behind the stumps. Hamilton was far from convincing and apart from a few misses down the leg side he dropped Pant on 24 off Gabriel.
Earlier, Yadav -- who lost his pace partner in debutant Shardul Thakur due to a groin strain on day one -- picked all the three West Indian wickets in the morning after the tourists started on 295-7. Roston Chase top-scored with 106, his fourth Test ton. He was eventually bowled by Yadav. "Umesh got the better of me today but I am still pleased with the century. It is my first century away from home, so it is a special one for me," said Chase. Yadav also got Gabriel on the next ball to become the first Indian paceman to get six wickets on home soil since Javagal Srinath's 6-45 against New Zealand at Mohali in 1999.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2018