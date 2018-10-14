Heytmer runs out of patience as goes for an expansive shot against Kuldeep, who has his man once again. WI yet to run down India’s lead and have lost three wickets in the process. Hope needs Sunil Ambris, who after a century in the warm up has struggled to make a valuable contribution. Roston Chase is in next and he would for once not walk into bat with his side in trouble.

OUT! Jadeja gets rid of the set batsman, Hope. Windies imploding here. Jadeja's delivery pitches and turns sharply, taking edge off Hope's bat, who was trying to defend the ball.

Another start not converted by Shai Hope falling to Jadeja, who is in his first over. Windies in deep, deep trouble and Chase is expected to be their messiah once again. There is uncertainty over Dowrich’s state so Windies are a batsmen short.

Excellent start for Jadeja as he starts with a wicket-maiden. Windies pacers bowled excellently in the morning but the Indian spinners have been successfully able to turn the ball here

A single from the over as Ambris pushes Kuldeep behind the square on the leg side to get off the mark

Roston Chase plays the wrong 'un behind the point to collect a double and get off the mark before taking a single with a push towards the mid-off. Ambris adds another single with a shot towards square leg

Maiden over from Jadeja which also included an lbw appeal against Ambris. The angled-in delivery hit Ambris on the pads as he tried to defend coming forward. The impact was outside off and was too high as well

India’s 56 runs first innings lead turns out to be a lot in the context of the game. Windies’ second essay effectively starts now, although they just have six wickets in hand. It has been a hot today in Hyderabad, easily the most humid day of the Test so far, and hence you see Umesh used for short bursts. First spell lasted only 4 overs.

FOUR! Another boundary through the fine leg but this came off a full delivery as Ambris guides it behind the wicket

OUT! Big wicket this. Umesh wrecks the stumps of Chase. Umesh is having a great time. A length delivery, which shapes back in, takes the inside edge, hits Chase's thigh and then crashes into stumps.

Windies are now in big trouble as Umesh gets the centurion from the 1st innings, Chase, out. They lead by just 12 runs and have already lost five wickets.

Very similar to the dismissal in the first innings. Umesh has gone through Chase’s defences yet again. He is well on his way to pick a 10-wicket haul. WI lose their best batsman of the series as Dowrich with a heavily strapped knee comes out. Few minutes before players take tea.

OUT! Bowled! Umesh gets another one as he dismisses Dowrich for a first-ball duck. He's on a hat-trick now. Quite a similar dismissal to Chase. The ball shaped back in from length, takes the inside edge before crashing into stumps.

Umesh Yadav breathing fire here. He has his 9th wicket and he will be on a hat-trick for he second time in the day. Can he bowl the dream ball to Jason Holder. Hyderabad crowd on its feet!!!

Super over from Umesh. He conceded a four but also got the wicket of Dowrich. He's got nine wickets now in the match. Time for Tea

That's the end of second session play on Day 3. India firmly in control of the match with Windies struggling at 76/6 and with a lead of 20 runs. Umesh Yadav was the star of the session for India with three wickets as six wickets fell in the session.

Both teams taking six wickets in the two sessions of play we have had on Day 3. Obviously, Windies are bearing the brunt of losing six wickets compared to India.

Final session of play gets underway with 37 overs to bowl. Ambris and Holder will have to bat out of their skins to push the match into Day 4.

The Test has see-sawed quite a bit, but today the match has moved a rapid pace there 37 overs to be bowled in the final session and some extra time too in case there is a requirement be it a chance of a result or the final wickets left in Windies’ innings.

Kuldeep starts the proceedings after tea. Five runs taken. All eyes on Umesh now as he looks to complete 10-wicket haul in the match

FOUR! Well played by Ambris. A late cut to an outside off delivery by Umesh to run it down to the thrid man

A boundary on the off helps Windies collect seven runs in the over. Ambris is looking quite comfortable against the pacer and may be Kohli must bring spinners from both ends

India took a review against Ambris on the first ball. It was full and Ambris tried to slash it hard but missed it. India went for a review but replays showed there was no edge. Ambris then took a single on the next delivery which was followed by a big six off Holder's bat

Holder drives Kuldeep through cover for a four and then takes a single on the last ball to keep the strike with himself

2 runs from the over. They was also an appeal for lbw against Ambris as the full pitch delivery hits him on the pads. It was turned down by the umpire. India decided against reviewing and replays showed it was missing leg

OUT! Just as we spoke about the partnership it's broken. Jadeja removes Holder. An outside off delivery kisses Holder's bat, who was pressing forward to defend, and goes to Pant. Jadeja started to celebrate but the umpire gave it not out, forcing India to review. Replays showed there was an edge and Windies are now seven wickets down.

OUT! Holder gets the first wicket of day as Rahane departs. The batsman can't believe it. The bounce took Rahane by surprise as he jabbed it to gully.

WICKET! Second wicket in the same over for Holder. The angled-in delivery from around the wicket raps Jadeja's pads and he's out.

OUT! Pant misses out on another hundred as Hetmyer takes a superb catch at cover. Third wicket this morning. A short, outside off delivery and Pant couldn't resist the temptation as he throws his bat at it. Tries to play an uppish drive but ends up giving away a catch.

OUT! Fifer for captain Holder. Kuldeep's off stump is uprooted. Angled-in length deivery from round the wicket, which held its line after pitching to beat Kuldeep's bat and hit his stumps.

OUT! Another tossed up delivery to Umesh and this time he ends up giving a catch, trying to cut the ball on the off

OUT! India ALL OUT. A length ball from Gabriel which nipped back in after pitching to crash into the stumps. There's not much Ashwin could have done there

India have been bowled out for 367 and lead Windies by 56 runs. The morning belonged to the visiting side, with Ajinkya Rahane and Raishabh Pant at the crease, India were expected to pile up runs but Jason Holder and Co had other ideas. Holder started off by dismissing Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over and then Shanon Gabriel got the better off Pant. It was followed by the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav. The 28-run stand for the last wicket between R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur helped India push the lead beyond 50.

OUT! Ashwin strikes to remove Powell. A fullish delivery, edged by Powell as it turns away. Rahane takes a sharp catch to his right in the slip. Umpires reviewed it to check whether it was taken cleanly or not and replays show it's OUT.

OUT! Hetmyer comes down to hit Kuldeep straight down the ground. The ball spins away from him and he ends up slicing it straight to Pujara at point.

Latest Updates: A wicket-maiden for Jadeja as he removes Holder. Devendra Bishoo comes out to bat

Report, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting half-centuries to put India on course for a sizeable first innings lead against the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday. The hosts were 308 for four at stumps, trailing the West Indies by three runs after Rahane, 75, and Pant, 85, put together an unbeaten 146-run fifth-wicket stand in Hyderabad.

Paceman Umesh Yadav also played a part in India's dominance with career-best figures of 6-88 that helped bowl out the West Indies for 311 early in the morning session. In reply, India were in trouble at 162-4 with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking two wickets, including his counterpart Virat Kohli's prized scalp in the afternoon session. But the right-left batting combination of Rahane and Pant then ensured a wicketless final session.

Rahane played a cautious knock to register his 15th Test fifty while Pant was his swashbuckling self, hitting 10 fours and two big sixes in 120 balls. It was Pant's second successive 50-plus score after his 92 in India's first Test victory at Rajkot. "We have two set batsmen... Very heartening to see the way Rishabh and Ajinkya have approached the innings because both have been patient and very disciplined," India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters.

"Ideally if we can bat another two sessions we will be in a great position." Teenage opener Prithvi Shaw also smashed 70 off 53 balls as India mounted a strong reply, only to lose to their way after lunch. Shaw fell to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican after hitting 11 fours and a six and Pujara went for 10 in the very next over off paceman Shannon Gabriel. Kohli tried to steady the innings with some fluent strokeplay as he built a 60-run partnership with Rahane but was denied what could have been his 20th Test fifty. Holder, who scored 52 in the first innings, trapped Kohli lbw for 45. He also bowled opener Lokesh Rahul for four in the morning session. - Chase special - The West Indies were hit by injury to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich early in the Indian innings, and were forced to replace him with substitute Jahmar Hamilton behind the stumps. Hamilton was far from convincing and apart from a few misses down the leg side he dropped Pant on 24 off Gabriel.

Earlier, Yadav -- who lost his pace partner in debutant Shardul Thakur due to a groin strain on day one -- picked all the three West Indian wickets in the morning after the tourists started on 295-7. Roston Chase top-scored with 106, his fourth Test ton. He was eventually bowled by Yadav. "Umesh got the better of me today but I am still pleased with the century. It is my first century away from home, so it is a special one for me," said Chase. Yadav also got Gabriel on the next ball to become the first Indian paceman to get six wickets on home soil since Javagal Srinath's 6-45 against New Zealand at Mohali in 1999.

With inputs from AFP