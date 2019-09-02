-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica: Windies lose Chase, Hetmyer in quick succession
Date: Monday, 02 September, 2019 21:33 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 32.4
- 4
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 30 (67)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 0
- 15 (14)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 28 (9)
- M X 3
- W X 2
- 22 (8)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
14 ( 2.2 ) R/R: 6
Shamarh Brooks 1(3)
Jermaine Blackwood 9(11)
|
98/4 (28.4 over)
Shimron Hetmyer 1 (5) SR: S.R (20.00)
c Mayank Agarwal b Ishant Sharma
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
21:17 (IST)
WICKET! Chase is struck lbw by Jadeja as India get the much-needed breakthrough. Chase goes for the review after the original decision is out, but replays show that the ball was touching the leg-stump. And there are three reds along with umpires call. Roston Chase lbw b Jadeja 12
-
19:43 (IST)
Pitch report: "There are huge cracks all round towards Courtney Walsh end. There's inconsistent bounce and Windies batsmen will need to keep it in mind. Towards Michael Holding end there are cracks but it's better than Courtney Walsh end. Still there will be bounce and lateral movement. So, it's a good cricket pitch," Daren Ganga.
Utterly, utterly ridiculous that from Hetmyer. Showing why limited overs successes should not automatically translate to a free run in the longer formats. There’s little room for aerial wafts in the name of a drive in Test cricket, and one would hope someone in the WI dressing room is letting Hetmyer know that.
Even Ishant Sharma wouldn’t have been expecting a gift as soft as that one as he celebrates his birthday.
After 29 overs,West Indies 102/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 27 , Jermaine Blackwood 0)
A big over for Ishant, who has dismissed Hetmyer for just one run. It was a fullish delivery outside off, and Hetmyer was prompted to drive to Mayank at extra cover. In came Jermaine Blackwood, who later has four byes rewarded after Ishant puts a short ball around the off-stump. Four runs from the over, as Windies go past 100.
FOUR! Ishant bowls a short ball to the off-stump, and concussion sub Blackwood moves away as the ball flies past Rishabh Pant for four byes.
WICKET! A fullish ball from Ishant Sharma to Hetmyer, who drives it to Mayank at extra cover.Now, Windies are starting to lose wickets, and as a result, will hurt their momentum. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Ishant 1
After 28 overs,West Indies 98/3 ( Shamarh Brooks 27 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Jadeja strikes for India as Chase is dismissed for 12. He is struck lbw with the original decision being out, but Chase goes for the review. Replays show that the ball is just making contact with the leg-stump, and the decision stands after three reds are shown along with umpires call. An excellent over with just one run and a wicket.
No saving of face for Chase then. Ravindra Jadeja had looked fairly innocuous in the three overs he had bowled this morning, not really attacking the stumps at all. But a swift course correction in his fourth over of the day; he got one to grip and turn away from the bat, then slipped in an arm ball which got the batsman second-guessing himself - and that's exactly what worked the trick, as a second straightening delivery breached Chase's attempted defense.
WICKET! Chase is struck lbw by Jadeja as India get the much-needed breakthrough. Chase goes for the review after the original decision is out, but replays show that the ball was touching the leg-stump. And there are three reds along with umpires call. Roston Chase lbw b Jadeja 12
After 27 overs,West Indies 97/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 27 , Roston Chase 12)
Ishant continues. Brooks picks up a boundary in the over's fourth ball after flicking it through mid-wicket. That was such top class batting from Brooks! He just keeps getting better and better. Just those four runs coming from it, as Windies continue to keep the scoreboard ticking.
FOUR! A fuller one on the leg stump from Ishant and Brooks whips this through mid-wicket for a boundary.
After 26 overs,West Indies 93/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 23 , Roston Chase 12)
Chase brings up the only boundary in the over as he slices this through backward point. That was a fuller length ball from Jadeja, and he is punished by the batsman. Four coming from it.
After 25 overs,West Indies 89/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 23 , Roston Chase 8)
Another expensive over for India, with 10 coming from Ishant's over. He delivers a tad shorter ball outside off to Chase and the ball flies past the keeper's head. Five wides called for that. Chase also picks a boundary after slicing that past backward point.
Spoke a little yesterday about Roston Chase's disappointing returns with the ball in this series, his fortunes haven't been much better with the bat either.
The last time India played a Test at Kingston, in 2016, it was a combination of Chase and rain that denied the visitors a victory, Chase scoring a fine unbeaten 137.
That was Chase's second Test; in three subsequent years, he's only added two more Test tons. If he can apply himself a little better than he has in his last three outings, there could be runs to find here.
FOUR! shant puts this fuller onto the pads, and Brooks plays a powerful shot to the fine leg boundary. He is on fire here
After 24 overs,West Indies 84/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 19 , Roston Chase 7)
An expensive from Jadeja, who concedes 10 from it. Brooks slams two boundaries in the over after picking up a few half-volleys from Jadeja. Windies will be happy with Brooks' effort.
FOUR! Fantastic drive through the covers from Brooks and picks up Jadeja's juicy half-volley in no time. That was eased to perfection.
FOUR! A half-volley from Jadeja, which goes outside off, and Roston Chase is quick to drive the shot beautifully through the point region.
After 23 overs,West Indies 69/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 14 , Roston Chase 3)
Chase survives a scare, after India review for an initial caught behind decision, but umpires are checking for an lbw decision in Ishant's over. The ball swung a lot away from outside off, and was also missing the stumps. Kohli was not hesitant on the review, and India have lost the review. Maiden from Ishant.
After 22 overs,West Indies 69/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 14 , Roston Chase 3)
Jadeja is brought on to bowl his first over. He does a good job as he earns a maiden. Brooks, in fact, picks an overpitched delivery from Jadeja to drive to the fielder at covers. Decent stuff from Jadeja, while the batsmen continue to bat sensibly.
After 21 overs,West Indies 69/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 14 , Roston Chase 3)
Brooks picks the lone run from Shami's back of a length ball. He flicks that one to the fine leg fielder. Ishant, though, continues with some length balls in the over to make life difficult for the batsmen
After 20 overs,West Indies 68/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 13 , Roston Chase 3)
Nine runs coming off from Shami's over, with two boundaries from Brooks. Brooks sweetly times the first boundary through covers. Shami puts another one down the leg side as the ball flies past the keeper to the boundary. Four byes called for that.
FOUR! A length ball from Shami to Brooks which lands down the leg side, and the ball swings further and goes past the keeper all the way to the boundary.
FOUR! This one is pitched just outside off from Shami, and Brooks sweetly times the shot to drive it through the covers. No mistake from the batsman.
After 19 overs,West Indies 59/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 8 , Roston Chase 3)
Roston Chase picks up a couple of runs after he picks up the length ball from Bumrah. Chase plays that late on the front foot to pick those runs. Only those couple of runs coming from Bumrah's over.
After 18 overs,West Indies 57/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 8 , Roston Chase 1)
Shami continues as Chase picks the lone run in the over after getting an inside edge. It was short of a length delivery, as Chase looked to defend on the back foot. Another decent over from Shami.
After 17 overs,West Indies 56/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 8 , Roston Chase 0)
Bumrah is back to bowl. Bravo begins the over with a boundary through to extra cover. Bravo, however, walks back to the pavilion as he looks a bit unwell, as one of the physios enter the field to attend to him. He had in fact suffered a blow on his helmet yesterday, but it is unsure if that is the reason. Rostone Chase has come out to bat in place of Bravo. Five runs from the over, after Chase tries to flick it after Bumrah bowls one on the pads. Leg byes called though.
Interested to see which version of Mohammed Shami turns up here on Day 4 at the Sabina Park. Wonder if news of the arrest warrant issued against him has reached him yet - there could be a case of the team management perhaps keeping him away from the news to keep his mind in the right place for a day of work. One way or the other, it’s a sensitive couple of weeks coming up for the Indian pacer.
FOUR! A half-volley from Bumrah and Bravo times this driven shot through to the covers. Perfect shot placement as well.
After 16 overs,West Indies 51/2 ( Darren Bravo 19 , Shamarh Brooks 8)
Shami continues. Bravo picks up the lone run in the over as he easily plays this to the covers. An otherwise excellent over from Shami, who puts some perfect line and length deliveries.
After 15 overs,West Indies 50/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 8)
Bumrah bowls his first over in the day.West Indies reach the 50-run mark. Bumrah starts with a fuller one outside off , forcing Bravo to leave it. Bumrah follows that with a back of a length delivery which Bravo defends to the cover position. Bravo then picks up a single after playing to the backward square leg, with leg-byes called as the ball hit his pads. Just one run from it.
After 14 overs,West Indies 49/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 8)
Brooks begins the day's play by picking a half-volley from Shami and punching through the covers for four. Jadeja races to stop the ball, but is too late as the ball has already crossed the boundary ropes. A confident start this for Windies, with four coming from it.
FOUR! Shami produces a half-volley as Brooks punches this away through the covers. Jadeja races to stop the ball from heading to the boundary but is too late. A boundary in the first ball of the day.
West Indies batsmen Shamarh Brooks and Darren Bravo make their way to the crease, while Virat Kohli and co is seen having a word with Ishant Sharma as Team India players form a huddle before making their way out to the field.
The visitors won the first Test comfortably, to claim 60 points in the ICC World Test Championship. Another win for India incoming or will there be a Windies fightback? Let's find out as the action is all set to begin.
Brooks on strike, with Mohammed Shami to open India's bowling. Let's play...
At the start of this series, there was talk of this being a potential banana peel for India to kick off their World Test Championship campaign. After all, West Indies’ last Test assignment had seen them swat England aside on these very shores, just about six months back.
But they’ve really had little to show over the course of seven days worth of cricket so far, aside from forcing a few early bumps on the Indian batting on the opening day of both games.
No one’s counting them in with any sort of a chance here, but aside from pride, their batsmen need to look at the remainder of this outlandish chase to get some runs behind their names and confidence behind their sails.
Jasprit Bumrah said after day's play on Sunday that he felt bowling in the second innings was going to be tougher than the first - can WI take advantage of that and stretch this to the final day, for starters?
Pitch report: "There are huge cracks all round towards Courtney Walsh end. There's inconsistent bounce and Windies batsmen will need to keep it in mind. Towards Michael Holding end there are cracks but it's better than Courtney Walsh end. Still there will be bounce and lateral movement. So, it's a good cricket pitch," Daren Ganga.
Will the Indian bowlers give a hard time for the Windies?
The bowlers going full tilt before the start of Day 4 here in Jamaica #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/z2ZDPJmGsA— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2019
There's still sometime to go for live action. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has ben issued against Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. Alipore court of Kolkata has issued a warrant against Shami in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. More on that here.
Meanwhile, Manish Pandey and Shivam Dube's glittering performances took India A to a 3-0 lead over South Africa A with a four-wicket win in third unofficial ODI. Read the report here.
It's Ishant Sharma's birthday today! The young pacer who rattled Ricky Ponting during that tour of 2008 to Australia is now the most experieced Indian fast bowler with 92 Tests and 377 wickets under his belt.
Happy Birthday @ImIshant 💐— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2019
On his special day, relive one of his fiery spells against Pakistan - not too long ago 😜🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fwZ5J4ITe5
Jasprit Bumrah is on a roll at the moment, becoming only the third Indian bowler to collect a Test hat-trick, and has been one of the standout Indian performers in this Test series.
The pacer credits his experience with the Dukes ball — which is also the ball used in the West Indies — during the tour of England as one of the reasons behind his success in the Caribbean.
More on that here.
Rishabh Pant on Sunday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 50 Test dismissals, going past MS Dhoni. Cricket statistician Umang Pabari highlights the milestones achieved along with other important statistics from the third day's play. Read it here.
Despite the West Indians dishing out another forgettable performance in the Jamaica Test, in which they are left staring a defeat ahead of the fourth day, the performances of Jason Holder and Kemar Roach — whose three-wicket burst on the third day gave India a scare — has been something of a consolation for the hosts.
Subhash Jayaraman writes on how the duo are lone flagbearers in a dispirited West Indies lineup. Read the full article here.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica Latest Updates:
Bravo appeared to be unharmed after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah short ball, and was unbeaten on 18 at stumps at Sabina Park in Kingston.
West Indies were 45 for two in their second innings after being set an unlikely target of 468 for victory.
Pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each as Saturday hat-trick man Bumrah was kept wicketless in his five overs.
West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (16) completed a miserable series as the home team’s top order was exposed yet again by the formidable India bowling attack.
Brathwaite was caught behind off Sharma and Campbell was taken at third slip off Shami.
Earlier, West Indies resumed at 87 for seven in their first innings, and were all out for 117 as India took just over an hour to mop up the tail.
Bumrah bowled only four more overs and did not add to his wicket tally, finishing with 6-27 as Sharma, Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadega took a wicket apiece.
Middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with 34.
India captain Virat Kohli decided against enforcing the follow on, and West Indies’ pace attack was up for the fight early, with Kemar Roach particularly impressive.
He picked up 3-28, including a first-ball dismissal of Kohli caught behind, the ninth duck of the captain’s career.
Kohli’s swift departure set up the possibility of a second hat-trick of the match and Roach came perilously close to pulling off the feat when Ajinkya Rahane got an inside edge, only for the ball to whistle past the stumps on its way to the fine leg boundary.
But having survived that scare, Rahane settled in and compiled 64 in an unbeaten 111-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari (53) before Kohli declared at 168 for four.
Roach took his career tally to 193 wickets, passing Wes Hall to be alone in ninth of the all-time West Indies list and within sight of catching Andy Roberts (202).
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
