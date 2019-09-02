Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica: Virat Kohli and Co aim for series sweep

Date: Monday, 02 September, 2019 18:47 IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Stumps

India
416/10 & 168/4 OV : (54.4) RR.(3.09)
West Indies
117/10 & 45/2 OV : (13.0) RR.(3.46)

This over 13.0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Darren Bravo

  • 18 (31)
  • 4s X 3
  • 6s X 0

Shamarh Brooks

  • 4 (14)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 13 (4)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 16 (5)
  • M X 2
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

8 ( 5.2 ) R/R: 1.5

Shamarh Brooks 4(14)

Darren Bravo 4(18)

37/2 (7.4 over)

John Campbell 16 (26) SR: S.R (61.54)

c Virat Kohli b Mohammed Shami

India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica: Virat Kohli and Co aim for series sweep

Highlights

18:47 (IST)

Rishabh Pant on Sunday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 50 Test dismissals, going past MS Dhoni. Cricket statistician Umang Pabari highlights the milestones achieved along with other important statistics from the third day's play. Read it here

Full Scorecard
18:43 (IST)

Despite the West Indians dishing out another forgettable performance in the Jamaica Test, in which they are left staring a defeat ahead of the fourth day, the performances of Jason Holder and Kemar Roach — whose three-wicket burst on the third day gave India a scare — has been something of a consolation for the hosts. 


Subhash Jayaraman writes on how the duo are lone flagbearers in a dispirited West Indies lineup. Read the full article here

Full Scorecard
18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day 4 coverage of second Test between West Indies and India being played at Sabina Park, Kingston. India need 8 wickets to complete the 2-0 clean sweep over West Indies. 

Overnight score:

WI (2nd innings): 45/2, need 423 more runs to win 

Full Scorecard

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to Day 4 coverage of second Test between West Indies and India being played at Sabina Park, Kingston. India need 8 wickets to complete the 2-0 clean sweep over West Indies.

Day 3 report: West Indies batsman Darren Bravo was struck on the helmet in the final over on day three as India turned the screw against West Indies in the second test in Jamaica on Sunday, closing in on victory and a 2-0 sweep of the short series.

Bravo appeared to be unharmed after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah short ball, and was unbeaten on 18 at stumps at Sabina Park in Kingston.

West Indies were 45 for two in their second innings after being set an unlikely target of 468 for victory.

Pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each as Saturday hat-trick man Bumrah was kept wicketless in his five overs.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (16) completed a miserable series as the home team’s top order was exposed yet again by the formidable India bowling attack.

Brathwaite was caught behind off Sharma and Campbell was taken at third slip off Shami.

Earlier, West Indies resumed at 87 for seven in their first innings, and were all out for 117 as India took just over an hour to mop up the tail.

Bumrah bowled only four more overs and did not add to his wicket tally, finishing with 6-27 as Sharma, Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadega took a wicket apiece.

Middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with 34.

India captain Virat Kohli decided against enforcing the follow on, and West Indies’ pace attack was up for the fight early, with Kemar Roach particularly impressive.

He picked up 3-28, including a first-ball dismissal of Kohli caught behind, the ninth duck of the captain’s career.

Kohli’s swift departure set up the possibility of a second hat-trick of the match and Roach came perilously close to pulling off the feat when Ajinkya Rahane got an inside edge, only for the ball to whistle past the stumps on its way to the fine leg boundary.

But having survived that scare, Rahane settled in and compiled 64 in an unbeaten 111-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari (53) before Kohli declared at 168 for four.

Roach took his career tally to 193 wickets, passing Wes Hall to be alone in ninth of the all-time West Indies list and within sight of catching Andy Roberts (202).

Full Teams:

India Team PlayersVirat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant, Cheteshwara PujaraKL RahulIshant SharmaHanuma Vihari

West Indies Team PlayersJason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Kemar RoachJahmar Hamilton

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019

