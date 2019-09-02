-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica: Blackwood, Brooks take hosts past 150
Date: Monday, 02 September, 2019 23:13 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 48.5
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0(W)
batsman
- 45 (106)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 0
- 0 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 37 (12)
- M X 3
- W X 2
- 23 (9.5)
- M X 4
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
61 ( 20.0 ) R/R: 3.05
Shamarh Brooks 18(48)
Jermaine Blackwood 38(72)
|
159/5 (48.4 over)
Jermaine Blackwood 38 (72) SR: S.R (52.78)
c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
23:13 (IST)
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Blackwood c Pant b Bumrah 38(72)
-
21:24 (IST)
WICKET! A fullish ball from Ishant Sharma to Hetmyer, who drives it to Mayank at extra cover.Now, Windies are starting to lose wickets, and as a result, will hurt their momentum. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Ishant 1
-
21:17 (IST)
WICKET! Chase is struck lbw by Jadeja as India get the much-needed breakthrough. Chase goes for the review after the original decision is out, but replays show that the ball was touching the leg-stump. And there are three reds along with umpires call. Roston Chase lbw b Jadeja 12
-
19:43 (IST)
Pitch report: "There are huge cracks all round towards Courtney Walsh end. There's inconsistent bounce and Windies batsmen will need to keep it in mind. Towards Michael Holding end there are cracks but it's better than Courtney Walsh end. Still there will be bounce and lateral movement. So, it's a good cricket pitch," Daren Ganga.
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Blackwood c Pant b Bumrah 38(72)
After 48 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Jadeja came agonisingly close in the over to find the outside edge. But it's the same story, spin and bounce away from the blade. Still, the spinner looks most likely to get a breakthrough. Maiden over
After 47 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Bumrah back into attack and rightly so. India need someone to make an impact here. The pacer starts off with a rare half-volley but quickly finds his rhythm back to bowl out a maiden over.
After 46 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Jadeja extracts a lot of bounce on first delivery but Blackwood did well to let it go. Gets another one to spin away from outside edge. Maiden over.
After 45 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Ishant successfully managed to find the outside edge on the first delivery but it ran through the gap at slip cordon to the third man ropes. To his credit, Brooks played it with soft hands to keep it low as well. Five dot balls after that.
FOUR! Outside edge by Brooks but there are only two fielders in the slip cordon and edge runs away through the gap to third man fence
After 44 overs,West Indies 154/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 40 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Jadeja continues. This is too easy for Windies batsmen. With lot of gaps on offer, they are just busy rotating the singles. Three from this one.
After 43 overs,West Indies 151/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 38 , Jermaine Blackwood 37)
Ishant continues. Blackwood seemed pretty anxious to get off the strike at start and got his wish come true with a square cut on the third delivery. Another single on next ball for Brooks with a dab to backward point. Blackwood took another single to complete 50-run partnership. Brooks finishes the over with a single through a flick shot. Four off the over. The spread out field is not helping India.
After 42 overs,West Indies 147/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 35)
Exciting start for Jadeja. Got the first ball to spin away from the Blackwood's blade, just missing the outside edge. Quite a lot of bounce as well. A wild slash to longoff brings one to Blackwood and Windies. Just one from the over.
After 41 overs,West Indies 146/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 34)
A bit of a spread out field to start off with for Ishant. You would have expected a more attacking set up but Kohli thinks otherwise. Just one from the over. Blackwood bunts the length ball to backward point to collect one. Hint of some seam movement on last ball as well.
It's time to return to live action! Indian bowlers would hope for a more wicket-full session as they are just six scalps away from series sweeping victory. Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks to continue for hosts. Blackwood on strike,. Ishant Sharma bowls the first over.
A session that India would've been really happy with if it weren't for that Jadeja no-ball. Jadeja did provide the first breakthrough of the morning by dismissing Chase, before Hetmyer gave Ishant a birthday gift to leave West Indies four-down.
But newcomer Brooks benefited from that reprieve at the hands of Jadeja, while Jermaine Blackwood — who became only the second concussion substitute in men's international cricket — hasn't looked like someone who had been warming the benches so far in a free-flowing stint since coming in.
The only previous concussion substitute so far — Marnus Labuschagne — made quite an impact on the game where he had to come on. Could Blackwood follow suit?
So, that's that! Exactly 100 runs and two wickets in the session, as West Indies stray in the game thanks to Brooks and Blackwood. The duo have built an unbeaten 47-run stand, while Jadeja and Ishant got the wickets of Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer respectively. It is no secret that the visitors will look to sign off the match in the post-lunch session and claim their second win in the World Test Championship, but will they? Or will West Indies keep fighting back? Do join us in a while to find out.
After 40 overs,West Indies 145/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 33)
Jadeja bowls the final over before lunch. Blackwood picks the only run in the over as he gets the inside edge and plays it to short fine leg. Another silent over this one from Jadeja.
After 39 overs,West Indies 144/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 32)
Hanuma Vihari is introduced to the attack. Blackwood finds a couple of runs after playing towards the short third man fielder. Just three runs in an otherwise silent over.
After 38 overs,West Indies 141/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 29)
Brooks is dealing with boundaries here. Another one in this over, as he punishes the bowler after finding the gap in the cover point Six coming from Jadeja's over.
FOUR! Not an impressive delivery from Jadeja at all as Brooks uses his front foot well to drive past the point region for another boundary.
After 37 overs,West Indies 135/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 31 , Jermaine Blackwood 28)
Shami concedes a boundary, with Blackwood finding the gap past the point region. It was a back of a length outside off from Shami, and Blackwood did well to perfectly time the shot. Six coming from it.
FOUR! A back of a length delivery from Shami who puts it outside off, and Blackwood is quick to drive this past the point region for a well-played boundary.
After 36 overs,West Indies 129/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 30 , Jermaine Blackwood 23)
Jadeja missed a golden opportunity to dismiss Brooks, who was caught at first slip. India players started celebrating, but later it is declared a no ball with Jaddu clearly overstepping. The visitors are visibly unhappy with that one. Just two off it.
An Indian finger spinner overstepping and losing out on the wicket of a West Indian middle-order batsman. The last time that happened, it was responsible for India’s exit in the 2016 World T20 semis, and I’m guessing R Ashwin would have some sympathies for his fellow spinner when he gets back for lunch. But a cardinal error that, from Jadeja, and while the new ruling over the no-ball might have proved expensive for him, there’s still no excuses for overstepping as a spinner.
Enter the lottery, Shamarh Brooks! Or at least make something big of the respite.
After 35 overs,West Indies 127/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 30 , Jermaine Blackwood 22)
Virat Kohli takes a review for an lbw appeal as Shami bowls to Blackwood. The original decision is not out, and replays show that there's an inside edge, while the ball was also landing down the leg side. As a result, India have lost both their reviews they had. Blackwood follows that up with a boundary to mid-wicket region. Five from it.
FOUR! Shami pitches this one between middle and leg-stump, Blackwood gets an inside edge and finds the gap through mid-wicket.
After 34 overs,West Indies 122/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 30 , Jermaine Blackwood 17)
Jadeja into the attack again, and leaks just one run in the over. Blackwood picks the full length ball from Jadeja and plays this to the point region. Top bowling from Jadeja!
After 33 overs,West Indies 121/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 30 , Jermaine Blackwood 16)
Just two runs coming from Shami's over, who is brought back into the attack. Brooks flicks towards mid-on for a single, while Blackwood earns a run by finding the gap at mid-wicket.
After 32 overs,West Indies 119/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 29 , Jermaine Blackwood 15)
Blackwood entertains the crowd with a humongous six over to the mid-on boundary. Jadeja was clearly beaten there, and does not seem happy. Seven runs in the over.
SIX! Blackwood bring the first six of the innings after he lofts this over to mid-on boundary. Jadeja is beaten!
After 31 overs,West Indies 112/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 28 , Jermaine Blackwood 9)
Blackwood is slowly getting to the groove. Two boundaries in the over for him, with the first one going down the ground, beating the mid-off fielder. For the second boundary, he plays a powerful shot through the covers. Eight runs in Shami's over.
FOUR! A fuller delivery from Shami who puts it outside off , and Blackwood has played a powerful shot through the covers.
FOUR! Brooks picks the fuller outside off delivery from Shami as the plays this down the ground for a boundary. The mid-off fielder is unable to save crucial runs.
After 30 overs,West Indies 104/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 28 , Jermaine Blackwood 1)
Just two runs from Jadeja's over, but Blackwood is dropped by Pant and survives a scare. Brooks drives through the gap to covers for a single, while Blackwood alaso finds the gap in the leg side for his sole run in the over.
Utterly, utterly ridiculous that from Hetmyer. Showing why limited overs successes should not automatically translate to a free run in the longer formats. There’s little room for aerial wafts in the name of a drive in Test cricket, and one would hope someone in the WI dressing room is letting Hetmyer know that.
Even Ishant Sharma wouldn’t have been expecting a gift as soft as that one as he celebrates his birthday.
After 29 overs,West Indies 102/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 27 , Jermaine Blackwood 0)
A big over for Ishant, who has dismissed Hetmyer for just one run. It was a fullish delivery outside off, and Hetmyer was prompted to drive to Mayank at extra cover. In came Jermaine Blackwood, who later has four byes rewarded after Ishant puts a short ball around the off-stump. Four runs from the over, as Windies go past 100.
FOUR! Ishant bowls a short ball to the off-stump, and concussion sub Blackwood moves away as the ball flies past Rishabh Pant for four byes.
WICKET! A fullish ball from Ishant Sharma to Hetmyer, who drives it to Mayank at extra cover.Now, Windies are starting to lose wickets, and as a result, will hurt their momentum. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Ishant 1
After 28 overs,West Indies 98/3 ( Shamarh Brooks 27 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Jadeja strikes for India as Chase is dismissed for 12. He is struck lbw with the original decision being out, but Chase goes for the review. Replays show that the ball is just making contact with the leg-stump, and the decision stands after three reds are shown along with umpires call. An excellent over with just one run and a wicket.
No saving of face for Chase then. Ravindra Jadeja had looked fairly innocuous in the three overs he had bowled this morning, not really attacking the stumps at all. But a swift course correction in his fourth over of the day; he got one to grip and turn away from the bat, then slipped in an arm ball which got the batsman second-guessing himself - and that's exactly what worked the trick, as a second straightening delivery breached Chase's attempted defense.
WICKET! Chase is struck lbw by Jadeja as India get the much-needed breakthrough. Chase goes for the review after the original decision is out, but replays show that the ball was touching the leg-stump. And there are three reds along with umpires call. Roston Chase lbw b Jadeja 12
After 27 overs,West Indies 97/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 27 , Roston Chase 12)
Ishant continues. Brooks picks up a boundary in the over's fourth ball after flicking it through mid-wicket. That was such top class batting from Brooks! He just keeps getting better and better. Just those four runs coming from it, as Windies continue to keep the scoreboard ticking.
FOUR! A fuller one on the leg stump from Ishant and Brooks whips this through mid-wicket for a boundary.
After 26 overs,West Indies 93/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 23 , Roston Chase 12)
Chase brings up the only boundary in the over as he slices this through backward point. That was a fuller length ball from Jadeja, and he is punished by the batsman. Four coming from it.
FOUR! Chase finds the gap as he chunks this away through backward point! Jadeja is completely beaten there!
After 25 overs,West Indies 89/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 23 , Roston Chase 8)
Another expensive over for India, with 10 coming from Ishant's over. He delivers a tad shorter ball outside off to Chase and the ball flies past the keeper's head. Five wides called for that. Chase also picks a boundary after slicing that past backward point.
Spoke a little yesterday about Roston Chase's disappointing returns with the ball in this series, his fortunes haven't been much better with the bat either.
The last time India played a Test at Kingston, in 2016, it was a combination of Chase and rain that denied the visitors a victory, Chase scoring a fine unbeaten 137.
That was Chase's second Test; in three subsequent years, he's only added two more Test tons. If he can apply himself a little better than he has in his last three outings, there could be runs to find here.
FOUR! shant puts this fuller onto the pads, and Brooks plays a powerful shot to the fine leg boundary. He is on fire here
After 24 overs,West Indies 84/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 19 , Roston Chase 7)
An expensive from Jadeja, who concedes 10 from it. Brooks slams two boundaries in the over after picking up a few half-volleys from Jadeja. Windies will be happy with Brooks' effort.
FOUR! Fantastic drive through the covers from Brooks and picks up Jadeja's juicy half-volley in no time. That was eased to perfection.
FOUR! A half-volley from Jadeja, which goes outside off, and Roston Chase is quick to drive the shot beautifully through the point region.
After 23 overs,West Indies 69/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 14 , Roston Chase 3)
Chase survives a scare, after India review for an initial caught behind decision, but umpires are checking for an lbw decision in Ishant's over. The ball swung a lot away from outside off, and was also missing the stumps. Kohli was not hesitant on the review, and India have lost the review. Maiden from Ishant.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Bumrah back into attack and rightly so. India need someone to make an impact here. The pacer starts off with a rare half-volley but quickly finds his rhythm back to bowl out a maiden over.
Bravo appeared to be unharmed after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah short ball, and was unbeaten on 18 at stumps at Sabina Park in Kingston.
West Indies were 45 for two in their second innings after being set an unlikely target of 468 for victory.
Pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each as Saturday hat-trick man Bumrah was kept wicketless in his five overs.
West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (16) completed a miserable series as the home team’s top order was exposed yet again by the formidable India bowling attack.
Brathwaite was caught behind off Sharma and Campbell was taken at third slip off Shami.
Earlier, West Indies resumed at 87 for seven in their first innings, and were all out for 117 as India took just over an hour to mop up the tail.
Bumrah bowled only four more overs and did not add to his wicket tally, finishing with 6-27 as Sharma, Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadega took a wicket apiece.
Middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with 34.
India captain Virat Kohli decided against enforcing the follow on, and West Indies’ pace attack was up for the fight early, with Kemar Roach particularly impressive.
He picked up 3-28, including a first-ball dismissal of Kohli caught behind, the ninth duck of the captain’s career.
Kohli’s swift departure set up the possibility of a second hat-trick of the match and Roach came perilously close to pulling off the feat when Ajinkya Rahane got an inside edge, only for the ball to whistle past the stumps on its way to the fine leg boundary.
But having survived that scare, Rahane settled in and compiled 64 in an unbeaten 111-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari (53) before Kohli declared at 168 for four.
Roach took his career tally to 193 wickets, passing Wes Hall to be alone in ninth of the all-time West Indies list and within sight of catching Andy Roberts (202).
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from Reuters
