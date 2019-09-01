-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica: Roach, Hamilton take hosts past 100
Date: Sunday, 01 September, 2019 20:41 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! It was always going to be a sharp short ball, wasn't it! Shami bangs in the short ball, hard into the pitch which climbs to his neck. He fends it awkwardly and the ball bobs up in the air for Rahane at gully to pouch a simple catch. India two wickets away from closing West Indies' first innings. Shami also bags his 150th Test wicket.
Roach earns his second boundary off the innings and has to once again deal with a bouncer, this time from Shami, after he has struck a boundary, this time he does well sway out of the line of the ball. Four came from it.
FOUR! Shami sprays it down the leg side and Roach does well to shuffle across and puts it away to the fine leg fence. Nice little flick to the boundary
The first real ‘climber’ of the day accounts for Rahkeem Cornwall. Quite the snorter that from Mohammed Shami, who can get them to rise sharply. But I’d imagine this was a well-thought and executed team plan; India kept two men in the deep on the leg side for Cornwall, like they did yesterday, but instead of peppering him with the chin music they waited for the first ball of the fifth over of the morning to land a short one - and it caught him off guard. Into the absolute tail now.
After 39 overs,West Indies 105/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 8)
Roach did play a resolute innings in Antigua and he has been good throughout the series, never going down without a fight and ready to deal with any situation, like he with a short ball that was directed into his chest by Bumrah. He did extremely well to fend it down on the leg side and not let it fly off the gloves, that is after he had struck Bumrah for a boundary through covers. Seven runs from the over.
FOUR! Bumrah pitches it full outside off, in fact it is very wide and Roach reaches out for it, and drives it well to earn himself a boundary through cover-point.
After 38 overs,West Indies 98/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 1)
Rahkeem Cornwall becomes Mohammed Shami's 150th Test wicket as the Antiguan's first innings in Test cricket comes to an end. Kemar Roach is the new man in and he is off the mark with a single.
After 37 overs,West Indies 97/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 14)
Cornwall adds two more to his score as he squirts a drive with a thick outside edge past point and returns for the second run. Bumrah tries the back of a length delivery into Cornwall's body, who tucks it for a single behind square on the leg side.
After 36 overs,West Indies 94/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 11)
Shami continues to get the ball to jag back into Cornwall. He turns the strike over with a single of the second ball. Shami's fourth ball of the over doesn't rise at all after pitching, Hamilton has no clue there, while the final ball climbs sharply. First signs of variable bounce on this surface.
After 35 overs,West Indies 93/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 10)
Hat-trick hero Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack. Cornwall looking to play slightly more aggressively than he was last evening. At least it looks like from the few balls he has gone after. He picks a single to mid wicket working away a full delivery from middle stump. Hamilton is watchful against Bumrah, but gets a delivery that remains low, he deals well with it to keep it out. Solitary run from Bumrah's first over.
After 34 overs,West Indies 92/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 9)
Debutants Cornwall and Hamilton will be up against Mohammed Shami first up. There is a leg before shout on the first ball of the day but the umpire denies it and looked like the ball that was pitched outside and angled into the batsmen but it was probably going down, so India do not opt to review. Cornwall picks the first boundary of the day with an inside edge that rolls towards square leg for a single.
FOUR! First runs of the day come via an inside edge of Cornwall's bat, Shami slanted this in around chest high and Cornwall looks to punch it straight, doesn't play the right line. Thick inside edge to fine leg boundary.
What do West Indies tell themselves after a day like yesterday? It was perhaps the most unexpected of one-sided passages, with India’s last four wickets combining for more than 150 runs, before Jasprit Bumrah utterly destroyed the hosts in the second half of the day.
Is there enough fight in WI to take this to even Day 4, leave alone Day 5? Or could Virat Kohli consider giving his batsmen some time out in the sun to run further salt into the Windies wounds?
Will the third day of the second Test turn out be the final day of the series and India's tour of USA and the Caribbean or can debutants Cornwall and Hamilton inspire West Indies to do something special. First task would be to avoid the follow-on.
West Indies will resume day three on 87/7, trailing by 329 runs.
Mohammed Shami to begin proceedings on day three
Meanwhile there is some more cricketing action. Elsewhere in Pallekele, where Sri Lanka are taking on New Zealand in the first T20I. For all the LIVE scores, follow it here
Centurion Hanuma Vihari reflects on the emotional side of his maiden ton
I would like to dedicate my maiden ton to my late father - @Hanumavihari. pic.twitter.com/ItRsG63z0M— BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2019
In case you missed to relive the action on second day of the second Test, click here to go through the key moments from the Day 2 action.
Jasprit Bumrah has always been infatuated about improving his skills. Last year after being ruled out of T20 and ODI series in England due to a fractured finger, he returned home with a box of Dukes balls. Unable to bowl, Bumrah spent his time by acquainting himself to Dukes ball by resting and running his index and middle fingers down the seam.
More from Gaurav Joshi here.
While Jasprit Bumrah has exclusively featured in India’s overseas Tests — since India are trying to manage the workload of the greatest fast bowling talent to emerge from there — Vihari has been a prisoner of the schedule and has played all his six Tests away from home. He has been moved around the order too, and has tried to do his best to keep the contenders for the sixth spot in the line up at bay, and his century at Sabina Park would go a long way to cement it.
Subash Jayaraman writes on Vihari's maiden ton here. .
As Jasprit Bumrah becomes only the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Tests, Harshit Rakheja takes a trip down memory lane to revisit those three hat-tricks by Indians in Test cricket. Read the article here.
India dominated the day 2 of the second Test in Jamaica. Here are a few key stats from the day which saw many brilliant individual acts. Here's a quick look at all they key stats.
Hello and welcome to the Day 3 coverage of the second Test between West Indies and India being played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. India are on top after picking up seven Windies wickets in quick time. For the hosts, Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall will begin the fight for survival on day 3.
Overnight score: Windies - 87/7, trail by 329 runs.
Day 2 report: Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.
India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.
Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.
It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.
However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side's batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.
Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.
However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase's dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.
Bumrah had already dismissed John Campbell and then added the other opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, after the hat-trick accomplishment.
He also returned after treatment for cramp and with his very first delivery back into the attack removed West Indies captain Jason Holder, leaving debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall to survive to the close of play.
Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.
Vihari hits maiden ton
Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India extended their first innings to the tea interval.
On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.
Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.
He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.
Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day's play.
However as assured as he was for most of his time in the middle, the 25-year-old right-hander still needed more than just a little luck to survive on a challenging pitch in a testing morning session.
Once again it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs.
He received good support from Cornwall, the burly off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.
Cornwall should have also had the all-important wicket of Vihari but Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity diving full-length to his right at slip.
On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed.
West Indies were made to pay dearly for those opportunities lost as Vihari and Sharma piled on the runs after lunch. They were eventually separated with the tea interval beckoning as Sharma miscued an attempt to heave part-time bowler Brathwaite over the midwicket fence.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: