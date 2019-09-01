-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica: Rahul, Pujara take visitors to 16-1 at Lunch
Date: Sunday, 01 September, 2019 22:11 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
21:47 (IST)
OUT! Agarwal has been given out leg before wicket but he has challenged umpire's decision. It was the inswinger from Roach that keeps coming into Agarwal, who is stuck on his crease. It doesn't look like there is any bat involved as the ball beats the inside edge but the height could be a factor. It is not. The ball tracking suggests the ball would have hit the top of the middle stump and it is out on umpire's call. India will not lose their review but Agarwal's series with the bat comes to an end.
Agarwal lbw b Roach 4(15)
-
21:15 (IST)
ALL OUT! With Gabriel at the the other, Roach was never going to hang around. He goes for the big shot immediately but doesn't get hold off it, giving Jadeja a wicket, too. The ball pitched up outside off, turning away, Roach sliced it straight to extra cover fielder who was positioned slightly behind, particularly for that shot.
West Indies bowled out for 117. India do not enforce the follow on and will start their innings with a lead of 299.
Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17(31)
-
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Edged and taken at wide third slip by Virat Kohli. Back of a length outside off and Hamilton looked to punch off his backfoot through covers, instead gets a genuine edge that goes quickly towards Kohli, who did put one down yesterday, has held on to this ankle-high catch. Ishant has a wicket to his name and India need one more to end the innings. Hamilton's maiden innings with bat lasted long but could make only five runs in it.
J Hamilton c Kohli b Ishant 5(59)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! It was always going to be a sharp short ball, wasn't it! Shami bangs in the short ball, hard into the pitch which climbs to his neck. He fends it awkwardly and the ball bobs up in the air for Rahane at gully to pouch a simple catch. India two wickets away from closing West Indies' first innings. Shami also bags his 150th Test wicket.
Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14(31)
A fourth successive session belonging to India, furthering their dominance of a game that had looked so intriguing for most parts of the opening day.
The bowlers were able to knock off the West Indian tail for the addition of only 30 runs from the overnight total of 87/7, and despite losing Mayank Agarwal early after opting not to enforce the follow-on, this is only India’s game to stretch now.
The lead is above 300, and one would imagine the idea would be to take it north of 450 by end of day’s play. Looks like further one way traffic unless Holder, Roach and company get inspired out of the blue.
After 9 overs,India 16/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
Gabriel bowls the last over before the Lunch break. The fast bowler sends down a very good over, maintaining tight lines outside off, almost inquiring every ball. KL Rahul remained watchful, despite thinking of playing at the ball couple of times, he did resist the urge. Maiden over to end the morning session of Day 3.
India did lose Mayank Agarwal's wicket the Indian bowlers dismissed the Windies for 117 in the first innings. The Indian side go into Lunch with a hefty lead of 315 runs.
After 8 overs,India 16/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
Pujara might have collected his first boundary of the innings but he was bothered a couple of times in Cornwall's first over. Remember he was the first Test wicket for Cornwall on first day of the Test and the offie would like to make two in two. Pujara did get an inside edge onto his pad with a short leg in place but the ball went wide of the fielder. Pujara was down the pitch to defend the ball off the last ball but again got an inside edge onto his pads with the ball balloning towards covers with multiple shouts of 'Catch it' fortunately for Pujara it falls short once again.
FOUR! Flat delivery outside off from Cornwall and Pujara hangs back in his crease, opens the face of the bat and forces it through the vacant point region for a boundary.
After 7 overs,India 12/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Roach continuing with his inswingers to Pujara, who goes to the other end courtesy a leg bye before Rahul turns the strike over with another single which is nudged onto the leg side. Pujara is off the mark with a single that comes off the inner half of the bat, he will retain strike for the next over.
After 6 overs,India 9/1 ( KL Rahul 5 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a torrid series, has come out to bat with 10 minutes left in the session. He would love to get some runs under his belt in what is India's final innings. However, he isn't on strike and with Rahul playing out a maiden from Holder, he doesn't get a chance to bat.
A failure for Mayank Agarwal after his first innings half century, but that brings Che Pujara out in the middle, and he’d like to correct some wrongs here.
The man who made India’s summer Down Under at the start of the year has endured a worse run in West Indies than pretty much anywhere else in the world: an average of 19, and not one fifty in five innings. Only in New Zealand does Pujara have a worse Test average, but he’s only played two games there compared to five in the Caribbean.
Can he see off the new ball, and the Roach-Holder combine?
After 5 overs,India 9/1 ( KL Rahul 5 , )
Kemar Roach is on his haunches after the umpire affirmed to his appeal for leg before wicket. He has bowled his heart out in the Test and even batted resonably well when compared to his teammates, but hasn't earned the same reward. He does get his man and is a result of sheer hardwork and skill, relief for him more than joy. Got his man and it is much desreved. Agarwal did bat well in the first innings for his 55 but a short stay in the second essay for him.
The highest fourth innings target set by India against West Indies in Tests is 419, at North Sound in the first Test of this series while the highest fourth innings target successfully chased by West Indies against India in Tests is 276, at Delhi in 1987.
OUT! Agarwal has been given out leg before wicket but he has challenged umpire's decision. It was the inswinger from Roach that keeps coming into Agarwal, who is stuck on his crease. It doesn't look like there is any bat involved as the ball beats the inside edge but the height could be a factor. It is not. The ball tracking suggests the ball would have hit the top of the middle stump and it is out on umpire's call. India will not lose their review but Agarwal's series with the bat comes to an end.
Agarwal lbw b Roach 4(15)
After 4 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Holder with more traditional new ball line as he keeps them outside the off stump for the most part of the over, but the West Indian skipper is mixing his outswingers with the ball that is angled in. Agarwal carefully sees it out. Maiden over for Holder.
After 3 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Rahul just looking to chase after deliveries outside off, he opens the account with a boundary that is squirted away to backward point region. Roach, after pitching the first ball up, holds it back, aiming to slant the ball in. Four runs off it.
FOUR! Full and outside off and Rahul looks to drive through the covers but comes off from the outer half of the bat, with the willow turning on impact as well. The ball goes past backward-point region for Rahul and away to the fence.
After 2 overs,India 4/0 ( KL Rahul 0 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Jason Holder to share the new ball with Kemar Roach. The captain has three slips waiting but begins the over targetting the stumps. Agarwal creams a drive down the ground. Holder is looking to get that familiar away swing that helped him claim a five-for in the first innings going for himself. Five dots follow the boundary.
FOUR! Jason Holder attacks the stump straightaway. He pitches full on middle and leg stump looking to shape one away trying to square Agarwal, who has countered that delivery remarkably. Firm push straight down the ground and the new cherry scurries away to the long on fence.
After 1 overs,India 0/0 ( KL Rahul 0 , Mayank Agarwal 0)
Rahul has a feel for a full and wide delivery first up. Doesn't middle his drive as the ball rolls tamely on the off side. Roach slants a couple into Rahul before trying the yorker that is jammed out by Rahul. A nip-backer that goes over the stumps, safely left alone on length by Rahul to end the first over of the second innings. Maiden.
Jason Holder with a pep talk in the huddle before the fielders walk out on to the field. The Windies need to find some sort of inspiration to make sure they aren't mere pushovers.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stroll out to bat. Kemar Roach is ready with the ball. Let's play...
It took less than 50 overs for India to clean up West Indies' innings. The last three wickets added 30 runs to the overnight score before Shami, Ishant and Jadeja took a wicket each on Day 3, with Bumrah doing all the damage last evening.
West Indies bowlers will be out again as Virat Kohli opts not to enforce the follow on. It will be a short break before Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul walk out to bat for the second innings.
Curtains for the WI first innings, a little over an hour into the third morning. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja get into the wickets to ensure no Indian bowler finishes with a blank last column.
A lead brushing 300, and India clearly in no mood to let the Windies off - the hosts now have to come back and bowl in the Jamaican heat in a game where they’ve fallen massively behind.
Cheteshwar Pujara aside, every member of India’s top-6 has at least one innings of note in this series; that’s a blot India’s number three would like to clean before signing off on the Caribbean.
ALL OUT! With Gabriel at the the other, Roach was never going to hang around. He goes for the big shot immediately but doesn't get hold off it, giving Jadeja a wicket, too. The ball pitched up outside off, turning away, Roach sliced it straight to extra cover fielder who was positioned slightly behind, particularly for that shot.
West Indies bowled out for 117. India do not enforce the follow on and will start their innings with a lead of 299.
Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17(31)
After 47 overs,West Indies 117/9 ( Kemar Roach 17 , Shannon Gabriel 0)
After punching it successfully through the covers for a brace of the previous ball, Hamilton looked to it once again off a ball that was similar in length from Ishant but just slightly wider the next time around. Hamilton went for it and ends up losing his wicket. Number 11 batsman Gabriel is out in the middle and is expectedly tested with some short balls. He is able to keep them out.
OUT! Edged and taken at wide third slip by Virat Kohli. Back of a length outside off and Hamilton looked to punch off his backfoot through covers, instead gets a genuine edge that goes quickly towards Kohli, who did put one down yesterday, has held on to this ankle-high catch. Ishant has a wicket to his name and India need one more to end the innings. Hamilton's maiden innings with bat lasted long but could make only five runs in it.
J Hamilton c Kohli b Ishant 5(59)
After 46 overs,West Indies 115/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 3 , Kemar Roach 17)
Ravindra Jadeja with a loud shout for a leg before wicket against Roach, who has planted his front foot outside the offstump, holding his bat very close, but behind his pads. Umpire has an easy decision to make as the impact was already outside off stump and Jadeja's turn would have taken it further away. Seventh maiden from Jadeja from the 11 he has bowled in this innings. Drinks taken.
After 45 overs,West Indies 115/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 3 , Kemar Roach 17)
Ishant Sharma bowls a bouncer outside off that climbs on Roach, who has a feel for it, he rises on his toes and tries to fend it away, but misses it, however for some strange reason Virat Kohli opts to review it after a half-hearted appeal from behind. The replays confirm the bat was away from the line of the ball. No real need for that but they can afford to use it. They have lost one of their two reviews. Looks like Ishant is going to pepper Roach with some short stuff, who does well to work it off his ribs behind short leg for a single. Windies trail by 301 runs.
After 44 overs,West Indies 114/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 3 , Kemar Roach 16)
As expected, Shami is given some rest, Jadeja arrives at the bowling crease for the first time in the day. He tries to entice Hamilton with a flighted delivery first up and he was looking to go for the expansive drive but ends up chopping it to the second slip. Leaves the second ball that was close to the stump, while defends a couple before a ball that turns past the edge. Maiden over for Jadeja to start his day with the ball.
After 43 overs,West Indies 114/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 3 , Kemar Roach 16)
Hamiton continues his obdurate way of going about the business and after 26 deliveries today, including five dots from Ishant's over, he takes his first run of the day. A quick single on the off side, comfortably completed in the end.
Kemar Roach continuing from where he left in Antigua - showing considerably better efficiency than his more regarded higher-order teammates, and definitely being a greater thorn in the Indian flesh.
How much longer the vigil continues, and how much it helps bring the deficit down in particular, could have some bearing on Virat Kohli’s decision as far as the follow-on is concerned.
Some of the WI batsmen sitting in the dressing room, meanwhile, might do well with some tips from Roach.
After 42 overs,West Indies 113/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 16)
Roach has been excellent with the ball throughout the series and now once again he has looked like a million dollars with the bat in the short 19 balls that he has played so far. He has struck three boundaries so far, none of the edges, two drives through covers and one glance to fine leg, good to see some fight. A boundary and five dots from Shami's over. Could be his last of his spell.
FOUR! Nicely done by Roach! Shami invites the cover drive by pitching it up and Roach accepts it. Leans into and plays a very eye pleasing drive through extra cover. No need to run for that.
After 41 overs,West Indies 109/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 12)
Change in the bowling: Ishant Sharma is introduced into the attack for the first time on Day 2. Ishant is still looking for his first wicket of the match. Hamilton ensures he doesn't have one in this over as he plays out a maiden.
After 40 overs,West Indies 109/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 12)
Roach earns his second boundary off the innings and has to once again deal with a bouncer, this time from Shami, after he has struck a boundary, this time he does well sway out of the line of the ball. Four came from it.
FOUR! Shami sprays it down the leg side and Roach does well to shuffle across and puts it away to the fine leg fence. Nice little flick to the boundary
The first real ‘climber’ of the day accounts for Rahkeem Cornwall. Quite the snorter that from Mohammed Shami, who can get them to rise sharply. But I’d imagine this was a well-thought and executed team plan; India kept two men in the deep on the leg side for Cornwall, like they did yesterday, but instead of peppering him with the chin music they waited for the first ball of the fifth over of the morning to land a short one - and it caught him off guard. Into the absolute tail now.
After 39 overs,West Indies 105/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 8)
Roach did play a resolute innings in Antigua and he has been good throughout the series, never going down without a fight and ready to deal with any situation, like he with a short ball that was directed into his chest by Bumrah. He did extremely well to fend it down on the leg side and not let it fly off the gloves, that is after he had struck Bumrah for a boundary through covers. Seven runs from the over.
FOUR! Bumrah pitches it full outside off, in fact it is very wide and Roach reaches out for it, and drives it well to earn himself a boundary through cover-point.
After 38 overs,West Indies 98/8 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Kemar Roach 1)
Rahkeem Cornwall becomes Mohammed Shami's 150th Test wicket as the Antiguan's first innings in Test cricket comes to an end. Kemar Roach is the new man in and he is off the mark with a single.
OUT! It was always going to be a sharp short ball, wasn't it! Shami bangs in the short ball, hard into the pitch which climbs to his neck. He fends it awkwardly and the ball bobs up in the air for Rahane at gully to pouch a simple catch. India two wickets away from closing West Indies' first innings. Shami also bags his 150th Test wicket.
Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14(31)
After 37 overs,West Indies 97/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 14)
Cornwall adds two more to his score as he squirts a drive with a thick outside edge past point and returns for the second run. Bumrah tries the back of a length delivery into Cornwall's body, who tucks it for a single behind square on the leg side.
After 36 overs,West Indies 94/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 11)
Shami continues to get the ball to jag back into Cornwall. He turns the strike over with a single of the second ball. Shami's fourth ball of the over doesn't rise at all after pitching, Hamilton has no clue there, while the final ball climbs sharply. First signs of variable bounce on this surface.
After 35 overs,West Indies 93/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 10)
Hat-trick hero Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack. Cornwall looking to play slightly more aggressively than he was last evening. At least it looks like from the few balls he has gone after. He picks a single to mid wicket working away a full delivery from middle stump. Hamilton is watchful against Bumrah, but gets a delivery that remains low, he deals well with it to keep it out. Solitary run from Bumrah's first over.
After 34 overs,West Indies 92/7 ( Jahmar Hamilton (W) 2 , Rahkeem Cornwall 9)
Debutants Cornwall and Hamilton will be up against Mohammed Shami first up. There is a leg before shout on the first ball of the day but the umpire denies it and looked like the ball that was pitched outside and angled into the batsmen but it was probably going down, so India do not opt to review. Cornwall picks the first boundary of the day with an inside edge that rolls towards square leg for a single.
FOUR! First runs of the day come via an inside edge of Cornwall's bat, Shami slanted this in around chest high and Cornwall looks to punch it straight, doesn't play the right line. Thick inside edge to fine leg boundary.
What do West Indies tell themselves after a day like yesterday? It was perhaps the most unexpected of one-sided passages, with India’s last four wickets combining for more than 150 runs, before Jasprit Bumrah utterly destroyed the hosts in the second half of the day.
Is there enough fight in WI to take this to even Day 4, leave alone Day 5? Or could Virat Kohli consider giving his batsmen some time out in the sun to run further salt into the Windies wounds?
Will the third day of the second Test turn out be the final day of the series and India's tour of USA and the Caribbean or can debutants Cornwall and Hamilton inspire West Indies to do something special. First task would be to avoid the follow-on.
West Indies will resume day three on 87/7, trailing by 329 runs.
Mohammed Shami to begin proceedings on day three
Meanwhile there is some more cricketing action. Elsewhere in Pallekele, where Sri Lanka are taking on New Zealand in the first T20I. For all the LIVE scores, follow it here
Centurion Hanuma Vihari reflects on the emotional side of his maiden ton
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Gabriel bowls the last over before the Lunch break. The fast bowler sends down a very good over, maintaining tight lines outside off, almost inquiring every ball. KL Rahul remained watchful, despite thinking of playing at the ball couple of times, he did resist the urge. Maiden over to end the morning session of Day 3.
Day 2 report: Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.
India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.
Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.
It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.
However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side's batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.
Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.
However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase's dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.
Bumrah had already dismissed John Campbell and then added the other opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, after the hat-trick accomplishment.
He also returned after treatment for cramp and with his very first delivery back into the attack removed West Indies captain Jason Holder, leaving debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall to survive to the close of play.
Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.
Vihari hits maiden ton
Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India extended their first innings to the tea interval.
On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.
Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.
He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.
Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day's play.
However as assured as he was for most of his time in the middle, the 25-year-old right-hander still needed more than just a little luck to survive on a challenging pitch in a testing morning session.
Once again it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs.
He received good support from Cornwall, the burly off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.
Cornwall should have also had the all-important wicket of Vihari but Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity diving full-length to his right at slip.
On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed.
West Indies were made to pay dearly for those opportunities lost as Vihari and Sharma piled on the runs after lunch. They were eventually separated with the tea interval beckoning as Sharma miscued an attempt to heave part-time bowler Brathwaite over the midwicket fence.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: