Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica: Rahane, Vihari power visitors past 100
Date: Monday, 02 September, 2019 01:30 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 45.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 1
- 1
batsman
- 35 (74)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 1
- 28 (53)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 28 (10)
- M X 3
- W X 3
- 9 (8)
- M X 5
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
52 ( 16.0 ) R/R: 3.25
Ajinkya Rahane 22(43)
Hanuma Vihari 28(53)
|
57/4 (29 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 27 (66) SR: S.R (40.91)
c Shamarh Brooks b Jason Holder
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
00:14 (IST)
-
23:36 (IST)
-
23:33 (IST)
-
21:47 (IST)
OUT! Agarwal has been given out leg before wicket but he has challenged umpire's decision. It was the inswinger from Roach that keeps coming into Agarwal, who is stuck on his crease. It doesn't look like there is any bat involved as the ball beats the inside edge but the height could be a factor. It is not. The ball tracking suggests the ball would have hit the top of the middle stump and it is out on umpire's call. India will not lose their review but Agarwal's series with the bat comes to an end.
Agarwal lbw b Roach 4(15)
-
21:15 (IST)
ALL OUT! With Gabriel at the the other, Roach was never going to hang around. He goes for the big shot immediately but doesn't get hold off it, giving Jadeja a wicket, too. The ball pitched up outside off, turning away, Roach sliced it straight to extra cover fielder who was positioned slightly behind, particularly for that shot.
West Indies bowled out for 117. India do not enforce the follow on and will start their innings with a lead of 299.
Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17(31)
-
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Edged and taken at wide third slip by Virat Kohli. Back of a length outside off and Hamilton looked to punch off his backfoot through covers, instead gets a genuine edge that goes quickly towards Kohli, who did put one down yesterday, has held on to this ankle-high catch. Ishant has a wicket to his name and India need one more to end the innings. Hamilton's maiden innings with bat lasted long but could make only five runs in it.
J Hamilton c Kohli b Ishant 5(59)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! It was always going to be a sharp short ball, wasn't it! Shami bangs in the short ball, hard into the pitch which climbs to his neck. He fends it awkwardly and the ball bobs up in the air for Rahane at gully to pouch a simple catch. India two wickets away from closing West Indies' first innings. Shami also bags his 150th Test wicket.
Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14(31)
FOUR! Rahane once again is down the wicket and he has flayed this off break turning into his pads over square leg. The ball runs away to backward square leg fence.
After 43 overs,India 99/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hanuma Vihari 24)
Two genuinely fluent strokes to boundary by Vihari as India's lead approaches the 400-run mark. Roach erring in length to make Vihari's job easy. Still nothing to take away from those classy shots.
FOUR! Wow! Gorgeous shot from Vihari! He is the in form man and the confidence shows! Length on middle and Vihari plays a beautiful straight drive past the bowler for a boundary
FOUR! Roach once again bowling it on Vihari's pads and like many Hyderbad batsmen of the past, he has no problems putting it away to cow corner boundary
After 42 overs,India 91/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hanuma Vihari 16)
Rahane takes a single of the first ball and Vihari after a couple defensive strokes goes for a big sweep, despite not getting a proper connection he still collects a boundary
FOUR! Vihari goes down on his knee looking to slog sweep Cornwall, but with plenty of turn for Cornwall, the ball slips down the leg side perhaps Vihari getting some glove on its way to fine leg boundary
After 41 overs,India 85/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Hanuma Vihari 11)
So India now dealing in boundaries, certainly there has been a discussion for a declaration some time into this session to give Indian bowlers have a proper crack at the Windies. Lot of movement in the dressing room. vihar picking up a boundary off his pads.
FOUR! Full and on the pads by Roach and Vihari flicks it through mid wicket region with consummate ease. Good timing as well
After 40 overs,India 81/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Hanuma Vihari 7)
Rahane charges down the pitch a few times indicating the signs of things to arrive in this session. Cornwall realises and varying his speed to curb Rahane's movement. He was hit for a boundary earlier, though it wasn't in complete control, it still had enough to find the fence.
FOUR! There's a sign of intent as Rahane jumps down the track and looks to go over the top eyeing the wide long on boundary, doesn't middle it but gets it in the gap but lands safely towards mid wicket fence.
After 39 overs,India 77/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 23 , Hanuma Vihari 7)
Roach is brought into the attack. Vihari hits his first boundary as he picks a wider ball from Roach to cut through to backward point. Well, Windies won't be happy with that as there is n fielder there. Four from the over.
FOUR! What timing and placement from Vihari! He picks the little wider ball from Roach and cuts to backward point. It's his first boundary in the innings.
After 38 overs,India 73/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 23 , Hanuma Vihari 3)
Cornwall starts with a maiden in the first over after tea. Rahane was on strike, and he continues with a defensive approach. Yet another good start for the Windies.
Welcome back to the day's final session. Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane have taken their time to settle down, and have built a 16-run stand from 48 balls. Rahkeem Cornwall to resume Windies' bowling, with Rahane on strike.
The 299-run first innings lead of course means that there’s only one team holding this match by its neck - but the Windies can heave a sigh of relief at having finally had the wood over India for an entire session’s worth of play.
Not much for India to fret about; the lead is 372, and they’ve got their two best batsmen of the series out in the middle.
After 37 overs,India 73/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 23 , Hanuma Vihari 3)
Gabriel comes back to bowl the final over before tea. Rahane picks up the single run from the over after he plays it to fine leg. Overall, West Indies will be happy with their bowling performance despite India's lead looking dangerous.
After 36 overs,India 72/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 22 , Hanuma Vihari 3)
Cornwall continues as Vihari picks up two runs from the over. There's an extra bounce from Cornwall as Vihari attempts to play the sweep shot. He eventually misses, with the ball hitting the pads. Leg byes called by the umpire. Just those two runs from it.
After 35 overs,India 70/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 22 , Hanuma Vihari 3)
Gabriel returns into the attack. Rahane seems to be in an aggressive mood all of a sudden, as 11 runs come from it. He picks up a short-ball from Gabriel and plays a pull shot with the ball flying over the keeper's head and onto the stands for six. An expensive one for the Windies.
SIX! Gabriel comes up with an unwanted short delivery as Rahane goes for the pull shot and gets the top edge. The ball eventually flies over the keeper's head and disappears out of the ground.
After 34 overs,India 59/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 14 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Maidens, maidens, maidens. Well, Cornwall has delivered another one here. Rahane, meanwhile, looks calm and composed and seems to be in no hurry to go for boundaries.
After 33 overs,India 59/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 14 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Jason Holder earns another maiden. It's his fifth maiden in the innings, as he bowls a few back of length balls to Vihari. Vihari is yet to open his account after facing 12 balls.
After 32 overs,India 59/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 14 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Rahane picks up a couple of runs after three back-to-back maidens. He picks up the length ball from Cornwall, and pulls through square-leg to find those runs. Just those two runs from the over.
After 31 overs,India 57/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 12 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Another maiden, another successful Holder over. Holder delivers an outswinger to Vihari, forcing the batsman to bring himself in front. He eventually beats the inside edge there.
After 30 overs,India 57/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 12 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Cornwall earns his fourth maiden in the innings, as he continues to bowl a few outside off deliveries to Rahane. Hanuma Vihari, meanwhile, is yet to open his account. A silent over from the Windies.
After 29 overs,India 57/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 12 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
A wicket maiden for Holder, as Pujara departs. A back of a length delivery from the Windies captain, and Pujara is persuaded to fend as the ball flies to Shamarh Brooks at gully. Hanuma Vihari has joined Rahane in the middle.
Pujara’s Windies woes will last until at least another tour of the Caribbean. He looked set for a Che-esque vigil here, played out that last hour with shades of the colossal effort in Australia. But some steep bounce from Holder accounts for him, and that means he averages only a shade above 20 after two tours and five Tests in the West Indies.
After 28 overs,India 57/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
West Indies have lost a review. Cornwall delivered a fullish delivery on off-stump to Rahane , but the bal had no contact with the bat it was only the pads and flew to the keeper who manages a catch. The original decision was not out, and so the verdict stays that way.
After 27 overs,India 53/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
Rahane gets the edge right away in Holder's over, but the ball lands just short of the second slip. He picks up a single nevertheless , with that being the lone run in the over.
After 26 overs,India 52/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Cornwall continues. An excellent over from him, with only one run coming from it. Rahane takes that lone run after playing to the short-leg. Apart from that, it's an otherwise silent over.
After 25 overs,India 51/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Pujara's boundary are the only runs India will get from Holder's over. It was not a good ball from Holder, who put it fuller onto Pujara's pads and the ball flew over the keeper's head for four.
FOUR! Holder puts this right onto Pujara's pads and the batsman just glances with the leg as the ball flies over the keeper's head.
After 24 overs,India 47/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Cornwall resumes bowling. Pujara picks the lone run in the over with the form of a single, as he flicks to the mid-wicket fielder. He seems to be calm and in no hurry to go for the boundaries again.
More like a silver lining in this West Indies side
Kemar Roach has been a shinning light for this West Indies team. The effort the seamers have put in over the last 3 seasons is exemplarary.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 1, 2019
After 23 overs,India 46/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
A maiden over from Roach as players break for another drinks break. He bowls a few back of length deliveries to Rahane, who is not able to find any gap to play a shot. Another good over for the Windies.
After 22 overs,India 46/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Rahane begins the over with a boundary, as he picks a half-volley from Cornwall to thump through mid-off for four. Five runs coming from Cornwall's over. Rahane is batting with absolute freedom and looks set for another long stay at the crease. Will he do so?
FOUR! A half-volley from Cornwall as Rahane takes advantage to punch this one through mid-off. Rahane is already in aggressive mode here.
After 21 overs,India 41/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
What a crazy over for Roach and Windies. Two wickets in two balls- first removing Rahul which is followed by a golden duck for Kohli .He just missed a hat-trick, as Rahane started his innings with a four straightaway. Quite a dramatic one, two wickets and five runs.
Wow, how quickly things can change. Nearly an hour of quiet but assured batsmanship from India, but Kemar Roach comes back on to stir the pot.
He looked like he was all over KL Rahul in the first over he bowled in the afternoon session, and it only took him one more glimpse to account for the opener. But that next one, to get Virat Kohli first up: WHAT A JAFFA!
Very nearly got the chop on from Rahane that would have made it two hat-tricks in as many days at the Sabina Park.
Bumrah yesterday, Roach today - the islands are alive with the sound of fast bowling!
FOUR! Roach to Rahane, and Rahane gets an inside edge as the ball flies to the fine-leg position. Roach has missed the hat-trick by a close range, unbelievable!
Good-ol’ slow-burner of a first 30 minutes to kickstart the second session. It’s the big plus of the situation India find themselves in: Rahul and Pujara - both on the lookout for runs - can take as much time as they like to forge a big score here, with the knowledge that there’s only so long the Windies quicks will keep bending their backs vociferously to try and force the issue.
Having said that, big ups to Shannon Gabriel for his toil amid searing temperatures in Jamaica.
After 20 overs,India 36/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Corrnwall continues. Pujara keeps using feet to skip down the track and reach to the pitch of the ball. He even kicks the ball away with his pads a couple of times before Cornwall completes another maiden.
After 19 overs,India 36/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Roach continues to toil and work hard but still no wicket for him. He has been sensational throughout the series and even in this over he bowls a beauty, just outside the off stump channel to which Rahul is drawn forward, the ball jags away and just goes past the edge. Roach has been really luckless. Another fine maiden.
After 18 overs,India 36/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Cheteshwar Pujara gets his second boundary, as he takes the outside edge and the ball races past the slip fielders in Cornwall's over. Six runs coming from the over, with the duo of Pujara and Rahul slowly settling in.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Rahane takes a single of the first ball and Vihari after a couple defensive strokes goes for a big sweep, despite not getting a proper connection he still collects a boundary.
Day 2 report: Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.
India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.
Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.
It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.
However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side's batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.
Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.
However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase's dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.
Bumrah had already dismissed John Campbell and then added the other opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, after the hat-trick accomplishment.
He also returned after treatment for cramp and with his very first delivery back into the attack removed West Indies captain Jason Holder, leaving debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall to survive to the close of play.
Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.
Vihari hits maiden ton
Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India extended their first innings to the tea interval.
On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.
Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.
He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.
Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day's play.
However as assured as he was for most of his time in the middle, the 25-year-old right-hander still needed more than just a little luck to survive on a challenging pitch in a testing morning session.
Once again it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs.
He received good support from Cornwall, the burly off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.
Cornwall should have also had the all-important wicket of Vihari but Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity diving full-length to his right at slip.
On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed.
West Indies were made to pay dearly for those opportunities lost as Vihari and Sharma piled on the runs after lunch. They were eventually separated with the tea interval beckoning as Sharma miscued an attempt to heave part-time bowler Brathwaite over the midwicket fence.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: