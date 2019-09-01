-
liveIND51/3 (25.4 ovr) R/R : 2.01WI117/10 (47.1 ovr) R/R : 2.48Play In Progress
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGAUS
venueOld Trafford, ManchesterSep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANAFG
venueZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, ChittagongSep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBANWPNGW
venueForthill, DundeeSep 2nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWNAMW
venueArbroath Sporting Club, AberdeenSep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIREWTHAW
venueForthill, DundeeSep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIRIG
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruSep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsHT152/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60BT144/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.20Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
-
resultsHT154/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70BP128/10 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 6.60Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
-
resultsHT190/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.50SL170/10 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 8.81Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
-
resultsIG440/10 (131.3 ovr) R/R: 3.35IR441/10 (145.3 ovr) R/R: 3.04IG98/3 (54.0 ovr) R/R: 1.81India Green drew with India Red
-
resultsUSAW46/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 2.36BANW48/2 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 5.85Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
-
resultsIREW120/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.00NEDW101/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.05Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
-
resultsSCOW101/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.05PNGW102/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 5.28Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsTHAW99/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.95NAMW61/10 (19.2 ovr) R/R: 3.18Thailand Women beat Namibia Women by 38 runs
-
resultsSL174/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70NZ175/5 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 9.07New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica: Kohli, Rahul dismissed by Roach off consecutive deliveries
Date: Sunday, 01 September, 2019 23:55 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 25.4
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 24 (54)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 9 (23)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 12 (7)
- M X 3
- W X 3
- 8 (4)
- M X 2
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
15 ( 5.1 ) R/R: 2.9
Ajinkya Rahane 9(22)
Cheteshwar Pujara 5(9)
|
36/3 (20.2 over)
Virat Kohli 0 (1) SR: S.R (0.00)
c Jahmar Hamilton b Kemar Roach
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
23:36 (IST)
WICKET! Woah! You don;t see that often, a golden duck for Virat Kohli as Roach dismisses the Indian skipper. All of a sudden the Windies are back in the game. A fuller ball around the off-stump, Kohli gets the outside edge and Hamilton takes a comfortable catch . Kohli c J Hamilton b Roach 0
-
23:33 (IST)
WICKET! Roach gets the big wicket of Rahul. Roach puts this good-length ball slightly wider, and Rahul edges this and the ball lands at the hands of Hamilton. Rahul c J Hamilton b Roach 6
-
21:47 (IST)
OUT! Agarwal has been given out leg before wicket but he has challenged umpire's decision. It was the inswinger from Roach that keeps coming into Agarwal, who is stuck on his crease. It doesn't look like there is any bat involved as the ball beats the inside edge but the height could be a factor. It is not. The ball tracking suggests the ball would have hit the top of the middle stump and it is out on umpire's call. India will not lose their review but Agarwal's series with the bat comes to an end.
Agarwal lbw b Roach 4(15)
-
21:15 (IST)
ALL OUT! With Gabriel at the the other, Roach was never going to hang around. He goes for the big shot immediately but doesn't get hold off it, giving Jadeja a wicket, too. The ball pitched up outside off, turning away, Roach sliced it straight to extra cover fielder who was positioned slightly behind, particularly for that shot.
West Indies bowled out for 117. India do not enforce the follow on and will start their innings with a lead of 299.
Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17(31)
-
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Edged and taken at wide third slip by Virat Kohli. Back of a length outside off and Hamilton looked to punch off his backfoot through covers, instead gets a genuine edge that goes quickly towards Kohli, who did put one down yesterday, has held on to this ankle-high catch. Ishant has a wicket to his name and India need one more to end the innings. Hamilton's maiden innings with bat lasted long but could make only five runs in it.
J Hamilton c Kohli b Ishant 5(59)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! It was always going to be a sharp short ball, wasn't it! Shami bangs in the short ball, hard into the pitch which climbs to his neck. He fends it awkwardly and the ball bobs up in the air for Rahane at gully to pouch a simple catch. India two wickets away from closing West Indies' first innings. Shami also bags his 150th Test wicket.
Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14(31)
After 24 overs,India 47/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Cornwall resumes bowling. Pujara picks the lone run in the over with the form of a single, as he flicks to the mid-wicket fielder. He seems to be calm and in no hurry to go for the boundaries again.
More like a silver lining in this West Indies side
Kemar Roach has been a shinning light for this West Indies team. The effort the seamers have put in over the last 3 seasons is exemplarary.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 1, 2019
After 23 overs,India 46/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
A maiden over from Roach as players break for another drinks break. He bowls a few back of length deliveries to Rahane, who is not able to find any gap to play a shot. Another good over for the Windies.
After 22 overs,India 46/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Rahane begins the over with a boundary, as he picks a half-volley from Cornwall to thump through mid-off for four. Five runs coming from Cornwall's over. Rahane is batting with absolute freedom and looks set for another long stay at the crease. Will he do so?
FOUR! A half-volley from Cornwall as Rahane takes advantage to punch this one through mid-off. Rahane is already in aggressive mode here.
After 21 overs,India 41/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
What a crazy over for Roach and Windies. Two wickets in two balls- first removing Rahul which is followed by a golden duck for Kohli .He just missed a hat-trick, as Rahane started his innings with a four straightaway. Quite a dramatic one, two wickets and five runs.
Wow, how quickly things can change. Nearly an hour of quiet but assured batsmanship from India, but Kemar Roach comes back on to stir the pot.
He looked like he was all over KL Rahul in the first over he bowled in the afternoon session, and it only took him one more glimpse to account for the opener. But that next one, to get Virat Kohli first up: WHAT A JAFFA!
Very nearly got the chop on from Rahane that would have made it two hat-tricks in as many days at the Sabina Park.
Bumrah yesterday, Roach today - the islands are alive with the sound of fast bowling!
FOUR! Roach to Rahane, and Rahane gets an inside edge as the ball flies to the fine-leg position. Roach has missed the hat-trick by a close range, unbelievable!
WICKET! Woah! You don;t see that often, a golden duck for Virat Kohli as Roach dismisses the Indian skipper. All of a sudden the Windies are back in the game. A fuller ball around the off-stump, Kohli gets the outside edge and Hamilton takes a comfortable catch . Kohli c J Hamilton b Roach 0
Good-ol’ slow-burner of a first 30 minutes to kickstart the second session. It’s the big plus of the situation India find themselves in: Rahul and Pujara - both on the lookout for runs - can take as much time as they like to forge a big score here, with the knowledge that there’s only so long the Windies quicks will keep bending their backs vociferously to try and force the issue.
Having said that, big ups to Shannon Gabriel for his toil amid searing temperatures in Jamaica.
WICKET! Roach gets the big wicket of Rahul. Roach puts this good-length ball slightly wider, and Rahul edges this and the ball lands at the hands of Hamilton. Rahul c J Hamilton b Roach 6
After 18 overs,India 36/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Cheteshwar Pujara gets his second boundary, as he takes the outside edge and the ball races past the slip fielders in Cornwall's over. Six runs coming from the over, with the duo of Pujara and Rahul slowly settling in.
FOUR! Cornwall puts this outside off, and Pujara gets an inside edge that goes a little bit wider off the slips and to the boundary.
After 17 overs,India 30/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Another costly no-ball from Gabriel, who clearly oversteps. He bowls a shorter ball, and Rahul is forced to bend as the ball flies past the keeper for four. Six coming from it.
FOUR! It's a short-pitched ball from Gabriel as the ball flies behind the keeper's head with Rahul bending down to protect himself. He has clearly overstepped and has been called a no-ball.
After 16 overs,India 24/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 12)
Cornwall continues, just conceding one run from the over. Pujara gets that single, as he finds the gap through the square leg. This is excellent stuff from Cornwall.
After 15 overs,India 23/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 11)
Shannon Gabriel bowls a costly no-ball to Pujara. He bowls a length ball on the leg stump, but eventually oversteps. Pujara powerfully flicks this towards mid-wicket but finds Darren Bravo there, who saves one run. Four off it.
After 14 overs,India 19/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 8)
Well, seems like the Windies are specialising in maidens here. Cornwall, bowling to Rahul, with another superb over, while Shamarh Brooks puts a diving effort in the over's fifth ball but the ball falls short.
After 13 overs,India 19/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 8)
Three overs, three maidens from Shannon Gabriel. This is excellent work from Gabriel, who continues to deliver back of length balls to Pujara. This would just put pressure back on Pujara and Rahul , who are taking their own time to settle down.
After 12 overs,India 19/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 8)
Pujara runs for three in the very first ball off Cornwall's over, as he plays this through the mid-wicket. Chase does well to save that single run after rushing towards the mid-wicket boundary line. Only three from the over.
After 11 overs,India 16/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
Shannon Gabriel bowls his first over in the session. Rahul leaves the second ball off Gabriel, who delivers a back of a length delivery. No boundaries for India since the last three overs now, and Gabriel earns Windies' second maiden in the session.
After 10 overs,India 16/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
A quick but silent over from Rahkeem Cornwall. Pujara, on strike, continues to take a defensive approach and plays it safe in the over. Maiden over to start the post-lunch session.
The second session on Day three is all set to commence, with KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara resuming India's innings. Rahkeem Cornwall to resume proceedings, with Pujara on strike.
A fourth successive session belonging to India, furthering their dominance of a game that had looked so intriguing for most parts of the opening day.
The bowlers were able to knock off the West Indian tail for the addition of only 30 runs from the overnight total of 87/7, and despite losing Mayank Agarwal early after opting not to enforce the follow-on, this is only India’s game to stretch now.
The lead is above 300, and one would imagine the idea would be to take it north of 450 by end of day’s play. Looks like further one way traffic unless Holder, Roach and company get inspired out of the blue.
After 9 overs,India 16/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
Gabriel bowls the last over before the Lunch break. The fast bowler sends down a very good over, maintaining tight lines outside off, almost inquiring every ball. KL Rahul remained watchful, despite thinking of playing at the ball couple of times, he did resist the urge. Maiden over to end the morning session of Day 3.
India did lose Mayank Agarwal's wicket the Indian bowlers dismissed the Windies for 117 in the first innings. The Indian side go into Lunch with a hefty lead of 315 runs.
After 8 overs,India 16/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5)
Pujara might have collected his first boundary of the innings but he was bothered a couple of times in Cornwall's first over. Remember he was the first Test wicket for Cornwall on first day of the Test and the offie would like to make two in two. Pujara did get an inside edge onto his pad with a short leg in place but the ball went wide of the fielder. Pujara was down the pitch to defend the ball off the last ball but again got an inside edge onto his pads with the ball balloning towards covers with multiple shouts of 'Catch it' fortunately for Pujara it falls short once again.
FOUR! Flat delivery outside off from Cornwall and Pujara hangs back in his crease, opens the face of the bat and forces it through the vacant point region for a boundary.
After 7 overs,India 12/1 ( KL Rahul 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Roach continuing with his inswingers to Pujara, who goes to the other end courtesy a leg bye before Rahul turns the strike over with another single which is nudged onto the leg side. Pujara is off the mark with a single that comes off the inner half of the bat, he will retain strike for the next over.
After 6 overs,India 9/1 ( KL Rahul 5 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a torrid series, has come out to bat with 10 minutes left in the session. He would love to get some runs under his belt in what is India's final innings. However, he isn't on strike and with Rahul playing out a maiden from Holder, he doesn't get a chance to bat.
A failure for Mayank Agarwal after his first innings half century, but that brings Che Pujara out in the middle, and he’d like to correct some wrongs here.
The man who made India’s summer Down Under at the start of the year has endured a worse run in West Indies than pretty much anywhere else in the world: an average of 19, and not one fifty in five innings. Only in New Zealand does Pujara have a worse Test average, but he’s only played two games there compared to five in the Caribbean.
Can he see off the new ball, and the Roach-Holder combine?
After 5 overs,India 9/1 ( KL Rahul 5 , )
Kemar Roach is on his haunches after the umpire affirmed to his appeal for leg before wicket. He has bowled his heart out in the Test and even batted resonably well when compared to his teammates, but hasn't earned the same reward. He does get his man and is a result of sheer hardwork and skill, relief for him more than joy. Got his man and it is much desreved. Agarwal did bat well in the first innings for his 55 but a short stay in the second essay for him.
The highest fourth innings target set by India against West Indies in Tests is 419, at North Sound in the first Test of this series while the highest fourth innings target successfully chased by West Indies against India in Tests is 276, at Delhi in 1987.
OUT! Agarwal has been given out leg before wicket but he has challenged umpire's decision. It was the inswinger from Roach that keeps coming into Agarwal, who is stuck on his crease. It doesn't look like there is any bat involved as the ball beats the inside edge but the height could be a factor. It is not. The ball tracking suggests the ball would have hit the top of the middle stump and it is out on umpire's call. India will not lose their review but Agarwal's series with the bat comes to an end.
Agarwal lbw b Roach 4(15)
After 4 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Holder with more traditional new ball line as he keeps them outside the off stump for the most part of the over, but the West Indian skipper is mixing his outswingers with the ball that is angled in. Agarwal carefully sees it out. Maiden over for Holder.
After 3 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Rahul just looking to chase after deliveries outside off, he opens the account with a boundary that is squirted away to backward point region. Roach, after pitching the first ball up, holds it back, aiming to slant the ball in. Four runs off it.
FOUR! Full and outside off and Rahul looks to drive through the covers but comes off from the outer half of the bat, with the willow turning on impact as well. The ball goes past backward-point region for Rahul and away to the fence.
After 2 overs,India 4/0 ( KL Rahul 0 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Jason Holder to share the new ball with Kemar Roach. The captain has three slips waiting but begins the over targetting the stumps. Agarwal creams a drive down the ground. Holder is looking to get that familiar away swing that helped him claim a five-for in the first innings going for himself. Five dots follow the boundary.
FOUR! Jason Holder attacks the stump straightaway. He pitches full on middle and leg stump looking to shape one away trying to square Agarwal, who has countered that delivery remarkably. Firm push straight down the ground and the new cherry scurries away to the long on fence.
After 1 overs,India 0/0 ( KL Rahul 0 , Mayank Agarwal 0)
Rahul has a feel for a full and wide delivery first up. Doesn't middle his drive as the ball rolls tamely on the off side. Roach slants a couple into Rahul before trying the yorker that is jammed out by Rahul. A nip-backer that goes over the stumps, safely left alone on length by Rahul to end the first over of the second innings. Maiden.
Jason Holder with a pep talk in the huddle before the fielders walk out on to the field. The Windies need to find some sort of inspiration to make sure they aren't mere pushovers.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stroll out to bat. Kemar Roach is ready with the ball. Let's play...
It took less than 50 overs for India to clean up West Indies' innings. The last three wickets added 30 runs to the overnight score before Shami, Ishant and Jadeja took a wicket each on Day 3, with Bumrah doing all the damage last evening.
West Indies bowlers will be out again as Virat Kohli opts not to enforce the follow on. It will be a short break before Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul walk out to bat for the second innings.
Curtains for the WI first innings, a little over an hour into the third morning. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja get into the wickets to ensure no Indian bowler finishes with a blank last column.
A lead brushing 300, and India clearly in no mood to let the Windies off - the hosts now have to come back and bowl in the Jamaican heat in a game where they’ve fallen massively behind.
Cheteshwar Pujara aside, every member of India’s top-6 has at least one innings of note in this series; that’s a blot India’s number three would like to clean before signing off on the Caribbean.
ALL OUT! With Gabriel at the the other, Roach was never going to hang around. He goes for the big shot immediately but doesn't get hold off it, giving Jadeja a wicket, too. The ball pitched up outside off, turning away, Roach sliced it straight to extra cover fielder who was positioned slightly behind, particularly for that shot.
West Indies bowled out for 117. India do not enforce the follow on and will start their innings with a lead of 299.
Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17(31)
After 47 overs,West Indies 117/9 ( Kemar Roach 17 , Shannon Gabriel 0)
After punching it successfully through the covers for a brace of the previous ball, Hamilton looked to it once again off a ball that was similar in length from Ishant but just slightly wider the next time around. Hamilton went for it and ends up losing his wicket. Number 11 batsman Gabriel is out in the middle and is expectedly tested with some short balls. He is able to keep them out.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Cornwall resumes bowling. Pujara picks the lone run in the over with the form of a single, as he flicks to the mid-wicket fielder. Pujara, however, seems to be calm and in no hurry to go for the boundaries again.
Day 2 report: Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.
India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.
Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.
It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.
However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side's batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.
Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.
However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase's dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.
Bumrah had already dismissed John Campbell and then added the other opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, after the hat-trick accomplishment.
He also returned after treatment for cramp and with his very first delivery back into the attack removed West Indies captain Jason Holder, leaving debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall to survive to the close of play.
Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.
Vihari hits maiden ton
Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India extended their first innings to the tea interval.
On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.
Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.
He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.
Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day's play.
However as assured as he was for most of his time in the middle, the 25-year-old right-hander still needed more than just a little luck to survive on a challenging pitch in a testing morning session.
Once again it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs.
He received good support from Cornwall, the burly off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.
Cornwall should have also had the all-important wicket of Vihari but Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity diving full-length to his right at slip.
On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed.
West Indies were made to pay dearly for those opportunities lost as Vihari and Sharma piled on the runs after lunch. They were eventually separated with the tea interval beckoning as Sharma miscued an attempt to heave part-time bowler Brathwaite over the midwicket fence.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: