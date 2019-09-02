Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica: Campbell departs for 16 runs

Date: Monday, 02 September, 2019 03:09 IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

India
416/10 & 168/4 OV : (54.4) RR.(3.09)
West Indies
117/10 & 41/2 OV : (8.4) RR.(4.88)

This over 8.4

  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Darren Bravo

  • 18 (17)
  • 4s X 3
  • 6s X 0

Shamarh Brooks

  • 0 (2)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 13 (4)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 16 (2.4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

4 ( 1.0 ) R/R: 4

Shamarh Brooks 0(2)

Darren Bravo 4(4)

37/2 (7.4 over)

John Campbell 16 (26) SR: S.R (61.54)

c Virat Kohli b Mohammed Shami

India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

Highlights

03:07 (IST)

After 8 overs,West Indies 37/2 ( Darren Bravo 14 , Shamarh Brooks 0)

Shami removes the other opener as Campbell pays the price of playing rash drive. His wicket bring Shamrah Brooks to the middle. Two runs and a wicket from the over. Eight overs done, eight overs left in the day. We might not get all of them though.

Full Scorecard
03:05 (IST)

OUT! Campbell was chasing deliveries outside the off stump and once again throws his hands at a full delivery aiming to play the expansive drive through off side with minimal footwork. Edge and straight to Virat Kohli at third slip. Shami picks his first wicket of the innings.

John Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16(26)

Full Scorecard
03:03 (IST)

After 7 overs,West Indies 35/1 ( John Campbell 14 , Darren Bravo 14)
 

No switch of ends for Bumrah as Ishant runs in to bowl his fourth over. Campbell and Bravo with two identical wristy whips through mid wicket with Bumrah doing the chasing off back-to-back deliveries as the batsmen run three and a double. Five runs from the over. Windies have scored at brisk clip of five runs an over so far in this innings.

Full Scorecard
03:00 (IST)

After 6 overs,West Indies 30/1 ( John Campbell 11 , Darren Bravo 12)

Mohammed Shami is into the attack in the sixth over of the innings. Only two overs for Bumrah, but he could well bowl from the other end. This is similar to how things were in the previous innings. Remember it was just a change of end for Bumrah and saw him bowl a dream spell. Are India applying the same tactics. Bravo takes the aerial route past point for a brace of the first ball before clipping it to fine leg boundary

Full Scorecard
03:00 (IST)

FOUR! Shami bowls a full and inswinging delivery into Bravo, who gets a good chunk of the bat as he flicks it to fine leg boundary

Full Scorecard
02:55 (IST)

After 5 overs,West Indies 24/1 ( John Campbell 11 , Darren Bravo 6)

Ishant might have been a little wayward in that over but he did bowl a good last ball to induce an error from Campbell, who plays away an uncalled push away from the body, that takes edge and heads straight to Vihari at first slip, who bungles it. Regulation chance and it has been put down. Rishabh Pant did dive across him but didn't really come in the line of the ball. Vihari had clear vision. The ball goes into his palms and out. Ishant is pretty cross. Reprieve for Campbell. Two fours came earlier in the over. One of the bat, while the other one down the leg side for four byes.

Full Scorecard
02:51 (IST)

FOUR! Campbell drives uppishly into the vacant off side and collects a boundary. He intentionally played that in the air. Some width on offer from Ishant and he has hit this over cover point for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
02:49 (IST)

After 4 overs,West Indies 16/1 ( John Campbell 7 , Darren Bravo 6)

Bumrah beats Campbell with pace as the bat comes way after the ball has gone past him. There is some interest for a caught behind but the ball took a deflection off Campbell's pads to the 'keeper. Campbell turns the strike to Bravo with a sinlge, who drives for a brace and then flicks the next ball to mid wicket fence.

Full Scorecard
02:49 (IST)

FOUR! Again Bumrah is trying to bring that ball back in and Bravo, now better aware of that weapon is well prepared. The ball was a little too straight as well. Flicked it stylishly into the gap for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
02:44 (IST)

After 3 overs,West Indies 9/1 ( John Campbell 6 , Darren Bravo 0)

Ishant Sharma has a wicket in the second over of the second innings as Kraigg Brathwaite's abysmal series comes to an end. Ishant outsmarting him this time.  West Indies one wicket down. India need to nine more wickets. Darren Bravo joins fellow left-hander John Campbell

Full Scorecard
02:43 (IST)

Least Tests to 50 dismissals for a keeper:

10 - Mark Boucher/Jos Buttler/Tim Paine
11 - Adam Gilchrist/RISHABH PANT*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:43 (IST)
Full Scorecard
02:39 (IST)

OUT! There's the first one for India. Ishant Sharma with a ball, roundabout the nagging length, the line is outside the off stump but this is the ball that goes the other way. It is the wobly seam that lands and shapes away, Brathwaite having faced plenty of deliveries coming into him, hangs his bat out that takes the edge to Rishabh Pant.

Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Ishant 3(7)

Full Scorecard
02:38 (IST)

After 2 overs,West Indies 9/0 ( John Campbell 6 , Kraigg Brathwaite 3)
 

Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. He hits Campbell with a ball that bounces off length into his gloves and the physio comes out to attend him after the end of over, before which Campbell struck a boundary to long off that came off the last ball of the over.

Full Scorecard
02:36 (IST)

FOUR! Bumrah searching for the ball comes back into the left-hander as he pitches it on length outside off, Campbell goes for the drive and connects it well. No mid off in place. First boundary for Campbell and Windies. 

Full Scorecard
02:29 (IST)

After 1 overs,West Indies 4/0 ( John Campbell 2 , Kraigg Brathwaite 2)

Campbell picks it off hips and works it to square leg to get off the mark with a single of the first ball. Three slips and a leg slip for Brathwaite in place. Pushes the ball on the off side for his first run. Campbell takes a quick single with a mere push towards mid off, before Ishant slants one into Brathwaite, trying to bring the leg slip into play, Brathwaite flicked it wide of him for a single to fine leg. Dot to finish as Ishant bowls the final ball from round the stumps.

Full Scorecard
02:25 (IST)

West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite have made their way to the middle. Ishant Sharma, like the first innings, will start with the ball for India. Lots of slips. An umbrella of four slips and a gully waiting. Let's go...

Full Scorecard
02:23 (IST)

The highest target successfully chased by West Indies in the fourth innings in Tests,

Overall : 418 v Australia, St John's, 2003
Against India : 276, Delhi, 1987

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
02:23 (IST)

So India are giving more than 6-8 overs to the WI batsmen then. A probing close-to 15 overs coming up here for the hosts; that was enough to account for half their lineup yesterday, can they fare better before stumps today? 

You just know Bumrah and co are licking their lips - can Brathwaite and Campbell turn up for the first time this series? 

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
02:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
02:17 (IST)

It is no more a matter of runs as much as keeping the West Indies in the field. It is to tire them down. Lot of defensive strokes from Rahane and after another dead bat on the fourth ball of the 55th over. Kohli thiks he has had enough as he signalls he men to return. Rahane and Vihari hare off the field. West Indies in no hurry.
 

That's that, India declare for 168/4 in the second innings with a mammoth lead of 467. West Indies need 468 runs to win while India require 10 wickets to take the series 2-0 and grab all the 120 points in World Test Championship.


We have a little over an hour to play, how much damage can Bumrah and Co. can inflict. Can West Indies batsmen stand up for once this series and make India sweat in the second innings? We will soon find out.

Full Scorecard
02:09 (IST)

After 54 overs,India 168/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 64 , Hanuma Vihari 53)

Cornwall changes his angle to round the stumps. No slip in place. Just a couple of men in the circle and understandably so. No real big shot attempted in the over from either of these two. Kohli and Co are ready in their playing kits with their caps on and the shades too. Three runs from it.

Full Scorecard
02:03 (IST)

After 53 overs,India 165/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 62 , Hanuma Vihari 52)

Holder is able to line four dots at the start of the over to Rahane before the batsman is able to clip it for a couple to deep mid wicket. He will keep the strike post drinks break as he collects a single off the final ball. Only three runs from the over. In the drinks break we see Kohli signally two and my lip reading skills tells me that will be two overs for Rahane and Vihari before the Indian captain declares the innings. India lead by 464 currently, how many will they add? Can Windies cut short their misery by picking a wicket?

Full Scorecard
01:59 (IST)

After 52 overs,India 162/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 59 , Hanuma Vihari 52)

Cornwall's bowling has been targetted by these two, he is yet to pick a wicket in this innings. A wayward delivery spins down the leg side, past the wicket-keeper and then rolls away to fine leg boundary for four byes. Rahane makes the most of the short delivery outside off to collect a boundary for himself. Still some time left in this day, with 20 overs still remaining. We will lose two overs in the change of innings, but India making sure their players spend good part of the two sessions in the field.

Full Scorecard
01:59 (IST)

FOUR! Cornwall drops it short outside off and Rahane is quick to get behind the ball and slap it to extra cover fence. Four more!

Full Scorecard
01:58 (IST)

It might be largely insignificant in the larger scheme of things, but mark this passage of play down as one of the many multipliers that come together to make India a worthy No. 1 in this format - two of the three Test-match ‘specialists’ in their batting order are combining to up the ante (no regular upping of the ante, by the way - going at nearly a run a ball on a day when the scoring in the first two sessions was barely two per over) to fit the team’s plans. 

Sure, tea was well-timed as far as the passing of the message was concerned, but Rahane and Vihari have accelerated in a manner beyond what the think tank might have imagined. How fitting that the final batting act for India on this entirely one-sided tour of the Caribbean comes from their two standout performers of the Test series: three 50+ scores in four innings for both Rahane and Vihari. 

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
01:58 (IST)
Full Scorecard
01:57 (IST)

After 51 overs,India 152/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 54 , Hanuma Vihari 51)

Change of ends for Holder as he comes back into the attack. Rahane reaches his fifty off the first ball of the over and India's lead is beyond 450. No signs of declaration are they going for 500?

Full Scorecard
01:55 (IST)

FIFTY! Now Rahane's chance to raise his bat and take the plaudits. He, like his partner at the other end, has too scored three 50+ scores in this series. Rahane squeezed this full delivery outside off stump through the narrow gap between first slip and a wide third, almost fourth slip to third man fence.

Full Scorecard
01:54 (IST)

After 50 overs,India 146/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 49 , Hanuma Vihari 50)

Only an over for Jason Holder it seems as Cornwall is back into the attack. Vihari completes a fantastic fifty extending his superior run of form. A boundary to start the over and four runs coming off the next five balls.

Full Scorecard
01:52 (IST)

FIFTY! Excellent innings from Hanuma Vihari, he has shifted through the gears so seamlessly here. Third score over fifty for Vihari, he is in serious contention for the Player of the Series award. Top knock. Gets there with a single behind square on the leg side.

Full Scorecard
01:50 (IST)

FOUR! Poor delivery from Cornwall. It pitched halfway down the track, down leg side and Vihari goes back in his crease and pumps it long leg fence. Easy four runs.

Full Scorecard
01:49 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 138/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 48 , Hanuma Vihari 43)

There is the mishit that West Indies were hoping as Rahane presents a chance, sweeping one to Shannon Gabriel, whose torrid time in the Test continues, as he puts down the chance at deep backward square leg. After the drop, Chase is hit for two boundaries as both players inch towards half-centuries.

Full Scorecard
01:48 (IST)

FOUR! This time Rahane's chance to collect a boundary for himself. It is full and wide outside off and Rahane drives it skillfully into the gap through covers.

Full Scorecard
01:47 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Chase and Vihari stays put in his crease, transfers the weight on the backfoot and cuts, beats the point to his right and the ball runs away for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
01:44 (IST)

After 48 overs,India 127/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 43 , Hanuma Vihari 37)

Bowling change: Pace. Skipper Jason Holder brings himself back into the attack. He still has three slips in place. Can the captain bring a wicket for his side? No. Not in this over, but he did restrict the ball going to the boundary. Rahane giving much respect to Holder, who maintained the line outside the off stump with keeping it length slightly on the shorter side. Two singles from the over.

Full Scorecard
01:44 (IST)

Roston Chase has just been brought on to bowl for the first time in what is the 45th over of the Indian second innings - this while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall has almost touched 20 overs. 

While West Indies can be happy about discovering Cornwall, they’d be right in feeling let down by the senior of their two spin-bowling all-rounders; the last time India played a Test at Kingston, in 2016, Chase took five wickets the one time India batted, in addition to an unbeaten century in the second innings. 

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
01:44 (IST)
Full Scorecard
01:41 (IST)

After 47 overs,India 125/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 42 , Hanuma Vihari 36)

Lots of charging down the wicket to the spinners. Holder is hoping for them to mistime one but none happening as far as these two are concerned. A boundary along with two singles to take six runs from Chase's second over. The lead is now 424.

Full Scorecard
01:39 (IST)

FOUR! Rahane is down the wicket yet again and he gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it with the Chase's turn. Well-controlled this time around from the Indian vice-captain. Hit this over mid-wicket for another four

Full Scorecard
01:37 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 119/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 37 , Hanuma Vihari 35)

Rahane and Vihari now batting in the One-Day, eyeing a boundary every over and as a response Holder has spread his field with only a slip and short leg in as close in fielders while plenty of boundary riders, allowing five singles with Vihari finding the fence on one occasion. Nine off the over.

Full Scorecard
01:35 (IST)

FOUR! Hanuma Vihari jumps down the strip and unleashes a slogs weep. He chose the right delivery too from Cornwall and send it towards unmanned mid wicket fence.

Full Scorecard
01:32 (IST)

After 45 overs,India 110/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 35 , Hanuma Vihari 28)

Roston Chase is brought into the attack for the first time in the day. Vihari-Rahane complete 50-run stand with the former sweeping for a couple. There is sharp chance for a catch at short leg off the final ball but it was a difficult one to say the least, it came off the bat straightaway, Hetmyer did get a hand to it but couldn't hold on.

Full Scorecard
01:31 (IST)

After 44 overs,India 105/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 33 , Hanuma Vihari 25)

Boundaries coming thick and fast for India. Rahane is been on the attack, especially towards Cornwall. Picking up another boundary as India's lead breaches the 400-run mark. 

Full Scorecard
01:31 (IST)

Some upping of the tempo from Rahane and Vihari to begin the final session on Day 3. Vihari’s straight drive off Roach - and the flourishing pose that followed - radiated with the confidence of a man having just got his maiden Test hundred, and Rahane has been stepping out of his crease a fair bit to Cornwall. 

Could India be considering some quick runs? Possibly look at getting West Indies out to bat for an annoying 6-8 overs at the end of a long day? 

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
01:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
01:30 (IST)

FOUR! Rahane once again is down the wicket and he has flayed this off break turning into his pads over square leg. The ball runs away to backward square leg fence.

Full Scorecard
01:28 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 99/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hanuma Vihari 24)

Two genuinely fluent strokes to boundary by Vihari as India's lead approaches the 400-run mark. Roach erring in length to make Vihari's job easy. Still nothing to take away from those classy shots.

Full Scorecard
01:26 (IST)

FOUR! Wow! Gorgeous shot from Vihari! He is the in form man and the confidence shows! Length on middle and Vihari plays a beautiful straight drive past the bowler for a boundary

Full Scorecard
01:25 (IST)

FOUR! Roach once again bowling it on Vihari's pads and like many Hyderbad batsmen of the past, he has no problems putting it away to cow corner boundary

Full Scorecard
01:24 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 91/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hanuma Vihari 16)

Rahane takes a single of the first ball and Vihari after a couple defensive strokes goes for a big sweep, despite not getting a proper connection he still collects  a boundary

Full Scorecard
01:22 (IST)

FOUR! Vihari goes down on his knee looking to slog sweep Cornwall, but with plenty of turn for Cornwall, the ball slips down the leg side perhaps Vihari getting some glove on its way to fine leg boundary

Full Scorecard
01:19 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 85/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Hanuma Vihari 11)
 

So India now dealing in boundaries, certainly there has been a discussion for a declaration some time into this session to give Indian bowlers have a proper crack at the Windies. Lot of movement in the dressing room. vihar picking up a boundary off his pads.

Full Scorecard
01:19 (IST)

FOUR! Full and on the pads by Roach and Vihari flicks it through mid wicket region with consummate ease. Good timing as well

Full Scorecard
01:18 (IST)

After 40 overs,India 81/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Hanuma Vihari 7)

Rahane charges down the pitch a few times indicating the signs of things to arrive in this session. Cornwall realises and varying his speed to curb Rahane's movement. He was hit for a boundary earlier, though it wasn't in complete control, it still had enough to find the fence.

Full Scorecard
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Shami removes the other opener as Campbell pays the price of playing rash drive. His wicket bring Shamrah Brooks to the middle. Two runs and a wicket from the over. Eight overs done, eight overs left in the day. We might not get all of them though.

Day 2 report: Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.

Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.

It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.

However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side's batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.

Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.

However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase's dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.

Bumrah had already dismissed John Campbell and then added the other opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, after the hat-trick accomplishment.

He also returned after treatment for cramp and with his very first delivery back into the attack removed West Indies captain Jason Holder, leaving debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall to survive to the close of play.

Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.

Vihari hits maiden ton

Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India extended their first innings to the tea interval.

On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.

Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.

He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.

Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day's play.

However as assured as he was for most of his time in the middle, the 25-year-old right-hander still needed more than just a little luck to survive on a challenging pitch in a testing morning session.

Once again it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs.

He received good support from Cornwall, the burly off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.

Cornwall should have also had the all-important wicket of Vihari but Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity diving full-length to his right at slip.

On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed.

West Indies were made to pay dearly for those opportunities lost as Vihari and Sharma piled on the runs after lunch. They were eventually separated with the tea interval beckoning as Sharma miscued an attempt to heave part-time bowler Brathwaite over the midwicket fence.

Full Teams:

India Team PlayersVirat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant, Cheteshwara PujaraKL RahulIshant SharmaHanuma Vihari

West Indies Team PlayersJason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Kemar RoachJahmar Hamilton

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019

