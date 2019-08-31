-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica: Holder sees off Pant in day's first ball
Date: Saturday, 31 August, 2019 20:07 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:04 (IST)
-
18:31 (IST)
After 91 overs,India 268/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 42 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)
FOUR! Holder follows up the wicket-taking delivery with a generous gift on the pads to the new batsman Ravindra Jadeja. He tickles it fine down the leg side to get off the mark with a boundary to fine leg.
OUT! WOWZA! BEAUTIFUL. BRILLANT. BOWLED! Jason Holder starts the second day with a cracking delivery first up. On a perfect length on off stump and he gets the ball to shape back into the left-hander. Pant didn't help himself by pushing at the ball and leaving a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through to hit the middle pole.
Pant b Holder 27(65)
Alright, time for Day two of the Jamaica Test to get underway at Sabina Park. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari who remained unbeaten overnight will look to built on their good work from the first day. West Indies require quick wickets as the bowlers need to cover up their batting woes. Jason Holder, who bowled brilliantly on the first day will begin the proceedings for the West Indies. Pant is on strike. Two slips and gully in place.
Still a lot of grass on the day two surface of Sabina Park. The first hour could again be very tricky for Rishabh Pant and Hanuman Vihari
Day 2 - Just identifying areas - @imjadeja 🧐🧐 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/6dmR4aFeyB— BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2019
How far can they go today?
Good day, the first one for Team India, even the better is that we get to see @Hanumavihari & @RishabhPant17 they have time on their hands what course of action will they take.#WIvIND— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 31, 2019
"It was nothing really new to me but it was a good feeling," is how debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall described collecting his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara. The Antiguan off-spinner, who was quick through his overs and was able to generate extra bounce thanks to his height, barely showed any emotions after the dismissal.
More on that here.
Mayank Agarwal, who brought up his first half-century of the ongoing tour on Friday, believes India are in a good position at the end of Day 1 despite the tricky nature of the Sabina Park track. More on that here.
Jason Holder produced a superlative bowling performance on a green top on the opening day to keep the Indians under check, preventing both Kohli and Agarwal from converting their half-centuries into bigger scores in addition to removing KL Rahul early. Subash Jayaraman's writes on the West Indies skipper rising to the occasion with a masterful bowling effort.
Read the full piece here.
Here's everything you need to know about Rahkeem Cornwall, the Antiguan off-spinner making his debut in the Jamaica Test who impressed on the opening day with the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara as well as for his efforts as a slip fielder.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
India reached 264 for the loss of five wickets at stumps on the opening day, courtesy half-centuries from Virat Kohli (76) and Mayank Agarwal (55). West Indies skipper Jason Holder kept the visitors under check with his three-wicket haul (3/39), while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall impressed on the opening day with the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara as well as two catches in the slips.
Day 1 report: India reached stumps at 264-5 on Friday after a tight opening day of the second and final test against the West Indies as opposing captains Virat Kohli and Jason Holder led their sides with bat and ball.
After Holder won the toss and put India in, Kohli top-scored with 76, while his counterpart struck with three key wickets at vital times to end with 3-39 from an economical 20 overs.
Hanuma Vihari, who made 93 as India won the first test, again proved difficult to dislodge, going to stumps on 42 not out off 80 deliveries. Rishabh Pant was undefeated on 27, with the pair putting on 62 runs so far for the sixth wicket.
The visitors reached 0-36 in the seventh over before paceman Holder brought himself on and struck with his fifth ball, having K.L. Rahul caught at slip for 13.
Debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall broke through to have Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for six in the 17th over to reduce India to 2-46, but this brought captain Kholi together with Mayank Agarwal for a steadying partnership of 69.
Agarwal got to 55 off 127 balls before their stand ended at 3-115 midway through the second session, with Holder having the opener caught at slip.
Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on another 49 runs for the fourth wicket to take India past tea, before Rahane was caught by debutant wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton off Kemar Roach for 24.
Kohli became Holder's third wicket 13 overs later at 5-202, Hamilton taking another catch to end a sterling inning, off 163 balls, including 10 fours.
Vihari and Pant (27 not out) frustrated the bowlers to put on 62 before stumps, on an engrossing first day in which the West Indies battled hard to rebound from a crushing first test defeat and end with a series draw.
India won the first test by 318 runs. It was its biggest away win by runs in test cricket, and Kohli's 27th win from 47 tests as India captain, equaling M.S. Dhoni's record for wins at the helm of the national team.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
